Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings Burnside
Apps & Munchies
Fresh-cut russets
Classic tater tots
Mixed greens, tomato, onion, carrots, cucumber. Choice of dressing (see salad menu).
Hand-breaded in buttermilk & breadcrumbs. Served with chipotle aioli
Thick-cut and hand-breaded in buttermilk & breadcrumbs. Served with sweet chili aioli.
Thick-cut sweet potatoes.
Fresh fried tortilla chips and warm Queso dip.
Wings & Tenders
Chicken Wings & Veggie Wings
Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.
Soy protein nuggets
Soy protein wrapped around a sugarcane
Chicken Tenders
Breaded, free-range chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with choice of blue cheese or ranch.
Breaded, free-range chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with fries and choice of blue cheese or ranch.
Kids Menu
Kids Meals
Desserts
4 Oreos deep fried in pancake batter. Dusted with powdered sugar.
A Twinkie deep fried in pancake batter. Dusted with powdered sugar.
Various flavors of locally-made ice cream sandwiches!
Classic brownie topped with a chocolate and mint icing. Locally-made & delectable!
Classic brownie topped with chocolate & raspberry icing. Locally made & delectable!
A classic chocolate brownie. Locally-made & delectable!
Drinks
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Coke, Diet, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, Hi-C, Barq's Root Beer
Classic recipe, made with pure cane sugar. Imported from Mexico.
Slightly magical sparkling mineral water. Imported from Mexico.
Premium ginger beer from one of the oldest independent makers in the PNW. Port Angeles, WA.
All natural pineapple flavors, 100% Mexican, 200% delicious. Imported from Guadalajara, Mexico.
Apple flavored soda. 100% natural sugar. Imported from Mexico.
A chorus of rosemary, mint, sage and green tea. Locally owned & operated. Portland, OR.
A potent combination of ginger and lemon. Locally owned & operated. Portland, OR.
Alcoholic Beverages
Canned fresh to order! 24oz! Your choice of delicious Fire on the Mountain Brewing beer!
4-Pack of 24oz. Crowlers! Canned fresh to order! Your choice of delicious Fire on the Mountain Brewing beers!
Cheap, cold, American lager. 16oz.
A perfectly balanced lemonade seltzer crafted with real raspberries and fresh-squeezed lemons. Created by 2 Towns in Corvallis, OR. 12oz can.
Grown and canned locally! 375ml can.
Grown and canned locally! Delicious. Red. Wine. 375ml can.
Crafted with rich black tea, lemons, and a touch of local honey for a citrus tea that's simply dino-mite! Made by 2Towns. 8% abv. 12oz
Double Mountain's flagship cider with juicy pear, lychee, green fruit & chamomile.
Sides & Addons
Jars & Bottles
Fresh Sauces & Dressings
8oz Mason Jar of freshly blended sauce.
16oz Mason Jar of freshly blended sauce.
16oz Mason jar of housemade blue cheese, ranch, or vegan ranch.
8oz Mason jar of housemade blue cheese, ranch, or vegan ranch.
Three 16oz mason jars filled with our award winning sauces & dressings!
Branded jar of shelf-stable FOTM Lime Cilantro sauce. Award-winning, multi-purpose, and perfect for shipping far-flung spice fanatics.
Branded jar of shelf-stable FOTM "Soon to be Famous" Spicy Peanut sauce. Award-winning, multi-purpose, and perfect for shipping far-flung spice fanatics.
Branded jar of shelf-stable FOTM Buffalo Hot sauce. Our classic wing sauce, perfect for shipping far-flung spice fanatics.
Choose 3 of our branded, shelf-stable bottles and save some money!