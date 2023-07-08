Fire Thai Fusion 400 Eglin Pkwy NE
SEAWEED SALAD
FRIED TOFU
SQUID SALAD
FRESH ROLL
Rice paper wrapped lettuce, cilantro, basil leaf, glass noodle, red and green onion. Your choice of meat. Served with peanut sauce and sweet and sour.
CUCUMBER SALAD
CHICKEN SKIN
Marinated chicken skin fried golden brown w/sweet chili sauce
APPETIZER SAMPLER
2 each of crab ragoon, gyoza, and spring rolls. served with gyoza and sweet chili sauces.
SHRIMP/VEG TEMPURA
Two fried shrimp mixed vegetables w/tempura sauce
VEGETABLE TEMPURA
Fried golden brown mixed veggies w/tempura sauce
GYOZA (6)
Steamed or fried pork dumplings w/ginger soy sauce
CALAMARI
Fried squid rings and tentacles w/sweet chili sauce
EDAMAME
Steamed soybean pod lightly salted
FRIED CHICKEN WINGS (8)
Deep-fried marinated chicken wings w/sweet chili sauce
SHRIMP TEMPURA
Deep-fried shrimp w/tempura sauce
SPRING ROLL (5)
Fried vegetable w/sweet chili sauce
PORKSTICK (2)
two Pork on a stick marinated overnight w/sweet chili sauce
KRAB RAGOON (5)
Fried crispy wonton, cream cheese, krab w/sweet chili sauce
SALAD
NAM KOA TOAD SAUSAGE SALAD
SEAFOOD SALAD
Steamed mussels, shrimp, squid, with red onion, tomato, cilantro, celery, cucumber and spicy dressing over a bed of lettuce.
GLASS NOODLE SALAD
Glass noodle, onion, tomato, lime, and cilantro tossed in Thai sauce
THAI SALAD
Sliced meat, yellow onion, tomato, cucumber, tossed in spicy sauce served over a bed of romaine topped with scallions, cilantro, carrots w/steamed rice
PAPAYA SALAD
Shredded green papaya, chopped tomato, chili, lime, peanuts, and garlic tossed in special sauce.
HOUSE SALAD
Iceburg lettuce, cucumber, tomato, and carrot. Served w/ginger dressing
NOODLE
DRUNKEN NOODLE
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with bamboo, bell pepper, onion, broccoli, cabbage, carrot, and basil. Served in our special brown sauce.
PAD THAI
Rice noodles stir-fried with eggs and beansprouts. Served with cabbage, carrots, scallions, and lime. Crushed peanuts on the side.
PAD SEE EW
Stir-fried wide noodles with eggs, carrots, and Chinese broccoli in sweet brown sauce.
THAI ENTRÉE
PEPPERSTEAK
Stir-fried beef with bell peppers. Special sauce topped with black pepper
WATERFALL NAMTOK
Sliced beef, green onion, red onion, rice powder. Topped with cilantro and mint. Served with rice
BEEF AND BROCCOLI
Stir-fried sliced beef and broccoli served with rice
LARB
Your choice of ground meat mixed with rice powder, red onions, scallions, cilantro, and spicy lime dressing. Served w/cabbage and cucumber. Add egg for extra
CRISPY PORK W/CHINESE BROCCOLI
Thai-style stir-fried crispy pork tossed with Chinese broccoli. Pork cooked then fried to create a texture that will excite your tastebuds. Served w/rice
CRISPY PORK W/BASIL
Thai-style crispy pork with Thai basil. Cooked then fried to create a texture that will excite your tastebuds. Served w/rice
CRISPY PORK
Thai-style crispy pork. Cooked then fried to create a texture that will excite your tastebuds. Served w/rice
THAI BASIL
Thai basil stir-fried with onions, scallions, and bell peppers in a light spicy sauce. Served w/rice and spicy sauce. Add an egg for extra.
PAD PAK
Stir-fried mixed vegetables served with rice
FRIED RICE
Rice stir-fried with eggs, onions, peas, and carrots topped with scallions. Your choice of meat.
BOOM BOOM CHICKEN
Fried crispy chicken tossed in sweet garlic butter sauce. Fried basil and garlic topped, served with rice.
MEATS
PORK NECK
Marinated pork neck grilled, fried garlic, scallions, cilantro, lime leaf. Served w/steamed rice, special spicy sauce, and sweet chili sauce.
THAI SAUSAGE
Thai sausage is fried and then sliced. The tasty inside is made from glass noodles, rice, pork, and special herbs. Served with cabbage and special sauce.
PORK STICK (4)
Pork on a stick marinated overnight then fried. Topped with fried garlic, cilantro, scallion, and carrot. Served w/rice
SOUP & CURRY
MISO SOUP
Traditional Miso, scallion, tofu, and seaweed
HOUSE SOUP
Chicken broth, scallions, and fried garlic
THAI NOODLE SOUP
Broth, meat, rice noodle w/bean sprouts. Topped with garlic, scallion, and cilantro
UDON SOUP
Soy-based broth, thick chew noodle, green onion, and egg on top
TEMPURA UDON SOUP
Udon soup w/tempura fried shrimp
TOM YUM SOUP
Traditional Thai-style soup with a modern touch! Your choice of meat with galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, mushrooms, tomatoes, and lime juice. Topped with scallions and cilantro.
TOM KAH KAI SOUP
Tom Yum soup w/coconut milk
EGG DROP SOUP
Soup stock, egg, scallion, and cilantro
THAI RICE SOUP
Your choice of meat, broth, jasmine rice, egg. Topped with fried garlic, cilantro, scallions
GREEN CURRY
Thai green curry, mixed with basil, bamboo shoots, green-red bell peppers, in sweet coconut milk. Topped lime leaf w/steamed rice
RED CURRY
Thai red curry mixed with basil, bamboo shoots, green-red bell peppers, in sweet coconut milk. Topped with lime leaf and served with steamed rice
PANANG CURRY
Thai Panang curry mixed with basil, in sweet coconut milk. Topped lime leaf, snow pea, bell pepper w/steamed rice
JAPANESE BENTO BOX
JAPANESE HIBACHI
STEAK 10OZ HIBACHI
Served w/stir-fried vegetable, Fettucine noodles, and yum yum sauce. Includes house soup, salad, and white or fried rice
STEAK & SCALLOP HIBACHI
Served w/stir-fried vegetable, Fettucine noodles, and yum yum sauce. Includes house soup, salad, and white or fried rice
SHRIMP & SCALLOP HIBACHI
Served w/stir-fried vegetable, Fettucine noodles, and yum yum sauce. Includes house soup, salad, and white or fried rice
SHRIMP & STEAK HIBACHI
Served w/stir-fried vegetable, Fettucine noodles, and yum yum sauce. Includes house soup, salad, and white or fried rice
SHRIMP HIBACHI
Served w/stir-fried vegetable, Fettucine noodles, and yum yum sauce. Includes house soup, salad, and white or fried rice
SCALLOP HIBACHI
Served w/stir-fried vegetable, Fettucine noodles, and yum yum sauce. Includes house soup, salad, and white or fried rice
SALMON 8OZ HIBACHI
Served w/stir-fried vegetable, Fettucine noodles, and yum yum sauce. Includes house soup, salad, and white or fried rice
LOBSTER (2) HIBACHI
Served w/stir-fried vegetable, Fettucine noodles, and yum yum sauce. Includes house soup, salad, and white or fried rice
LOBSTER & SCALLOP HIBACHI
Served w/stir-fried vegetable, Fettucine noodles, and yum yum sauce. Includes house soup, salad, and white or fried rice
CHICKEN & SCALLOP HIBACHI
Served w/stir-fried vegetable, Fettucine noodles, and yum yum sauce. Includes house soup, salad, and white or fried rice
CHICKEN & STEAK HIBACHI
Served w/stir-fried vegetable, Fettucine noodles, and yum yum sauce. Includes house soup, salad, and white or fried rice
CHICKEN & SHRIMP HIBACHI
Served w/stir-fried vegetable, Fettucine noodles, and yum yum sauce. Includes house soup, salad, and white or fried rice
CHICKEN HIBACHI
Served w/stir-fried vegetable, Fettucine noodles, and yum yum sauce. Includes house soup, salad, and white or fried rice
JAPANESE ENTRÉE
CHICKEN KATSU
Fried chicken served w/soup, salad, sauce, and choice of fried or steamed rice.
TONKATSU
Fried pork loin served with soup, salad, and your choice of fried or steamed rice.
STEAK TERIYAKI
Served w/soup, salad, and choice of white or fried rice.
SHRIMP TERIYAKI
Served w/soup, salad, white or fried rice
SALMON TERIYAKI 8OZ
Served w/soup, salad, and choice of white or fried rice.
CHICKEN TERIYAKI
Served w/soup, salad, and choice of white or fried rice.
YAKISOBA
Stir-fried yakisoba noodle w/meat, cabbage, carrot, onion, and beansprouts.
DESSERT
MATCHA TIRAMISU
EARL GRAY MILLE CREPE CAKE
COFFEE TOFFEE CAKE
STRAWBERRY MILLE CREPE CAKE
THAI TEA CAKE
BLUEBERRY CREAM CHEESE MILLE CREPE CAKE
COOKIES AND CREAM MILLE CREPE CAKE
MATCHA GREEN TEA CAKE
COCONUT CAKE
MANGO MILLE CREPE CAKE
VANILLA BEAN MILLE CREPE CAKE
DARK CHOCOLATE MILLE CREPE CAKE
CARAMEL COOKIES MILLE CREPE CAKE
KEY LIME PIE
CARAMEL CHOCOLATE MILLE CREPE CAKE
SWEET RICE MANGO
Mango sticky rice with sweet cream
Lingon Berries Mille Crepe Cake
Padan Thai Aromatic Plant Mille Crepe Cake
Passion Fruit Cream Cheese Mille Crepe Cake
Black Tea Mille Crepe Cake
Mocha Caramel Mille Crepe Cake
SIDES
CATERING
CATERING WATERFALL NAMTOK
CATERING THAI TEA
CATERING THAI CHICKEN SALAD
CATERING THAI BEEF SALAD
CATERING THAI BASIL
CATERING STICKY RICE
CATERING STEAMED RICE
CATERING SPRING ROLL
CATERING SEAFOOD SALAD
CATERING PAPAYA SALAD
CATERING PAD THAI
CATERING LARB
CATERING GYOZA
CATERING FRUIT PLATE
CATERING FRIED RICE
CATERING CRAB RAGOON
CATERING TAPIOCA
CATERING CHICKEN WINGS
CATERING BOBA TEA
CATERING BEEF & BROCCOLI
PIZZA
(S)Pizza
(S)BOOM BOOM BASIL PIZZA
House-made marinara, mozzarella, choice of chopped meat, bell pepper, onion, fresh chili, and fried basil. Choose your spice level
(S)CURRY MADNESS PIZZA
GREEN- Green curry sauce, mozzarella, your choice of meat, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, and carrots. Topped with fried Thai basil. RED- Red curry sauce, mozzarella, your choice of meat, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, and carrots. Topped with fried Thai basil. PANANG- Panang curry sauce, mozzarella, your choice of meat, bell pepper, snow peas, carrots, and lime leaf.
(S)FTF SUPREME PIZZA
House-made marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, chicken, onions, bell pepper, black olives, mushrooms, and Thai basil
(S)KRAB ADDICT PIZZA
House-made sweet chili sauce, mozzarella, krab. Topped with krab rangoon filling swirl and fried wonton skins.
(S)MAK MAK CHICKEN PIZZA
House-made garlic white sauce, mozzarella, chicken. Topped with cilantro, green onion, black olive, and fried garlic.
(S)MAK MAK LARB PIZZA
House-made marinara, mozzarella, choice of chopped meat, fish sauce, rice powder, and lime. Topped with red onion, green onion, and cilantro.
(S)MEAT TEERAK PIZZA
House-made marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, sliced pork, chicken, housemade marinara
(S)PAD THAI PIZZA
Pad Thai sauce, mozzarella, choice of meat. Topped with bean sprouts, cilantro, green onions, carrots. Peanuts and lime on the side.
(S)PEPPERONI TEERAK PIZZA
House-made marinara, mozzarella, and double the pepperoni
(S)THAI MARGHERITA PIZZA
House-made marinara, mozzarella, and sliced tomatoes. Topped with fried Thai basil.
(L)Pizza
(L)BOOM BOOM BASIL PIZZA
House-made marinara, mozzarella, choice of chopped meat, bell pepper, onion, fresh chili, and fried basil. Choose your spice level
(L)CURRY MADNESS PIZZA
GREEN- Green curry sauce, mozzarella, your choice of meat, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, and carrots. Topped with fried Thai basil. RED- Red curry sauce, mozzarella, your choice of meat, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, and carrots. Topped with fried Thai basil. PANANG- Panang curry sauce, mozzarella, your choice of meat, bell pepper, snow peas, carrots, and lime leaf.
(L)FTF SUPREME PIZZA
House-made marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, chicken, onions, bell pepper, black olives, mushrooms, and Thai basil
(L)KRAB ADDICT PIZZA
House-made sweet chili sauce, mozzarella, krab. Topped with krab rangoon filling swirl and fried wonton skins.
(L)MAK MAK CHICKEN PIZZA
House-made garlic white sauce, mozzarella, chicken. Topped with cilantro, green onion, black olive, and fried garlic.
(L)MAK MAK LARB PIZZA
House-made marinara, mozzarella, choice of chopped meat, fish sauce, rice powder, and lime. Topped with red onion, green onion, and cilantro.
(L)MEAT TEERAK PIZZA
House-made marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, sliced pork, chicken, housemade marinara
(L)PAD THAI PIZZA
Pad Thai sauce, mozzarella, choice of meat. Topped with bean sprouts, cilantro, green onions, carrots. Peanuts and lime on the side.
(L)PEPPERONI TEERAK PIZZA
House-made marinara, mozzarella, and double the pepperoni
(L)THAI MARGHERITA PIZZA
House-made marinara, mozzarella, and sliced tomatoes. Topped with fried Thai basil.