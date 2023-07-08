Fire Thai Fusion 400 Eglin Pkwy NE

MAIN

Drinks

Boba Tea

Boba Tea

$6.50
THAI TEA

THAI TEA

$5.50

THAI COFFEE

$5.50

GREEN TEA BOTTLE

$3.95
BOTTLED WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$1.50

REDBULL

$3.50

TEA

$3.29

SODA 20OZ TO-GO

$3.29

APPETIZER

SEAWEED SALAD

$7.95

FRIED TOFU

$9.95

SQUID SALAD

$7.95
FRESH ROLL

FRESH ROLL

$10.95

Rice paper wrapped lettuce, cilantro, basil leaf, glass noodle, red and green onion. Your choice of meat. Served with peanut sauce and sweet and sour.

CUCUMBER SALAD

$6.95
CHICKEN SKIN

CHICKEN SKIN

$9.95

Marinated chicken skin fried golden brown w/sweet chili sauce

APPETIZER SAMPLER

APPETIZER SAMPLER

$12.95

2 each of crab ragoon, gyoza, and spring rolls. served with gyoza and sweet chili sauces.

SHRIMP/VEG TEMPURA

SHRIMP/VEG TEMPURA

$10.95

Two fried shrimp mixed vegetables w/tempura sauce

VEGETABLE TEMPURA

$9.95

Fried golden brown mixed veggies w/tempura sauce

GYOZA (6)

GYOZA (6)

$9.95

Steamed or fried pork dumplings w/ginger soy sauce

CALAMARI

CALAMARI

$13.95

Fried squid rings and tentacles w/sweet chili sauce

EDAMAME

EDAMAME

$6.95

Steamed soybean pod lightly salted

FRIED CHICKEN WINGS (8)

FRIED CHICKEN WINGS (8)

$12.95

Deep-fried marinated chicken wings w/sweet chili sauce

SHRIMP TEMPURA

SHRIMP TEMPURA

$9.95

Deep-fried shrimp w/tempura sauce

SPRING ROLL (5)

SPRING ROLL (5)

$6.95

Fried vegetable w/sweet chili sauce

PORKSTICK (2)

PORKSTICK (2)

$9.95

two Pork on a stick marinated overnight w/sweet chili sauce

KRAB RAGOON (5)

KRAB RAGOON (5)

$10.95

Fried crispy wonton, cream cheese, krab w/sweet chili sauce

SALAD

NAM KOA TOAD SAUSAGE SALAD

$15.95

SEAFOOD SALAD

$17.95

Steamed mussels, shrimp, squid, with red onion, tomato, cilantro, celery, cucumber and spicy dressing over a bed of lettuce.

GLASS NOODLE SALAD

$13.95

Glass noodle, onion, tomato, lime, and cilantro tossed in Thai sauce

THAI SALAD

$12.95

Sliced meat, yellow onion, tomato, cucumber, tossed in spicy sauce served over a bed of romaine topped with scallions, cilantro, carrots w/steamed rice

PAPAYA SALAD

$12.95

Shredded green papaya, chopped tomato, chili, lime, peanuts, and garlic tossed in special sauce.

HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$5.95

Iceburg lettuce, cucumber, tomato, and carrot. Served w/ginger dressing

NOODLE

DRUNKEN NOODLE

DRUNKEN NOODLE

$13.95

Stir-fried flat rice noodles with bamboo, bell pepper, onion, broccoli, cabbage, carrot, and basil. Served in our special brown sauce.

PAD THAI

PAD THAI

$12.95

Rice noodles stir-fried with eggs and beansprouts. Served with cabbage, carrots, scallions, and lime. Crushed peanuts on the side.

PAD SEE EW

PAD SEE EW

$12.95

Stir-fried wide noodles with eggs, carrots, and Chinese broccoli in sweet brown sauce.

THAI ENTRÉE

PEPPERSTEAK

PEPPERSTEAK

$14.95

Stir-fried beef with bell peppers. Special sauce topped with black pepper

WATERFALL NAMTOK

$14.95

Sliced beef, green onion, red onion, rice powder. Topped with cilantro and mint. Served with rice

BEEF AND BROCCOLI

BEEF AND BROCCOLI

$14.95

Stir-fried sliced beef and broccoli served with rice

LARB

LARB

$13.95

Your choice of ground meat mixed with rice powder, red onions, scallions, cilantro, and spicy lime dressing. Served w/cabbage and cucumber. Add egg for extra

CRISPY PORK W/CHINESE BROCCOLI

CRISPY PORK W/CHINESE BROCCOLI

$15.95

Thai-style stir-fried crispy pork tossed with Chinese broccoli. Pork cooked then fried to create a texture that will excite your tastebuds. Served w/rice

CRISPY PORK W/BASIL

CRISPY PORK W/BASIL

$15.95

Thai-style crispy pork with Thai basil. Cooked then fried to create a texture that will excite your tastebuds. Served w/rice

CRISPY PORK

CRISPY PORK

$15.95

Thai-style crispy pork. Cooked then fried to create a texture that will excite your tastebuds. Served w/rice

THAI BASIL

THAI BASIL

$13.95

Thai basil stir-fried with onions, scallions, and bell peppers in a light spicy sauce. Served w/rice and spicy sauce. Add an egg for extra.

PAD PAK

PAD PAK

$12.95

Stir-fried mixed vegetables served with rice

FRIED RICE

$12.95

Rice stir-fried with eggs, onions, peas, and carrots topped with scallions. Your choice of meat.

BOOM BOOM CHICKEN

BOOM BOOM CHICKEN

$13.95

Fried crispy chicken tossed in sweet garlic butter sauce. Fried basil and garlic topped, served with rice.

MEATS

PORK NECK

PORK NECK

$17.95

Marinated pork neck grilled, fried garlic, scallions, cilantro, lime leaf. Served w/steamed rice, special spicy sauce, and sweet chili sauce.

THAI SAUSAGE

$15.95

Thai sausage is fried and then sliced. The tasty inside is made from glass noodles, rice, pork, and special herbs. Served with cabbage and special sauce.

PORK STICK (4)

PORK STICK (4)

$14.95

Pork on a stick marinated overnight then fried. Topped with fried garlic, cilantro, scallion, and carrot. Served w/rice

SOUP & CURRY

MISO SOUP

$4.95

Traditional Miso, scallion, tofu, and seaweed

HOUSE SOUP

HOUSE SOUP

$4.95

Chicken broth, scallions, and fried garlic

THAI NOODLE SOUP

THAI NOODLE SOUP

$12.95

Broth, meat, rice noodle w/bean sprouts. Topped with garlic, scallion, and cilantro

UDON SOUP

UDON SOUP

$12.95

Soy-based broth, thick chew noodle, green onion, and egg on top

TEMPURA UDON SOUP

$15.95

Udon soup w/tempura fried shrimp

TOM YUM SOUP

TOM YUM SOUP

$13.95

Traditional Thai-style soup with a modern touch! Your choice of meat with galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, mushrooms, tomatoes, and lime juice. Topped with scallions and cilantro.

TOM KAH KAI SOUP

TOM KAH KAI SOUP

$13.95

Tom Yum soup w/coconut milk

EGG DROP SOUP

$6.95

Soup stock, egg, scallion, and cilantro

THAI RICE SOUP

THAI RICE SOUP

$12.95

Your choice of meat, broth, jasmine rice, egg. Topped with fried garlic, cilantro, scallions

GREEN CURRY

GREEN CURRY

$12.95

Thai green curry, mixed with basil, bamboo shoots, green-red bell peppers, in sweet coconut milk. Topped lime leaf w/steamed rice

RED CURRY

RED CURRY

$12.95

Thai red curry mixed with basil, bamboo shoots, green-red bell peppers, in sweet coconut milk. Topped with lime leaf and served with steamed rice

PANANG CURRY

PANANG CURRY

$12.95

Thai Panang curry mixed with basil, in sweet coconut milk. Topped lime leaf, snow pea, bell pepper w/steamed rice

JAPANESE BENTO BOX

SHRIMP TERIYAKI BENTO BOX

$22.95

GREEN CURRY BENTO BOX

$19.95

RED CURRY BENTO BOX

$19.95
TONKATSU BENTO BOX

TONKATSU BENTO BOX

$21.95

Fried pork loin

CHICKEN KATSU BENTO BOX

CHICKEN KATSU BENTO BOX

$21.95

SALMON BENTO BOX

$23.95

STEAK BENTO BOX

$23.95
SHRIMP TEMPURA BENTO BOX

SHRIMP TEMPURA BENTO BOX

$23.95
CHICKEN BENTO BOX

CHICKEN BENTO BOX

$19.95

VEGETABLE TEMPURA BENTO BOX

$17.95

JAPANESE HIBACHI

STEAK 10OZ HIBACHI

STEAK 10OZ HIBACHI

$26.95

Served w/stir-fried vegetable, Fettucine noodles, and yum yum sauce. Includes house soup, salad, and white or fried rice

STEAK & SCALLOP HIBACHI

$35.95

Served w/stir-fried vegetable, Fettucine noodles, and yum yum sauce. Includes house soup, salad, and white or fried rice

SHRIMP & SCALLOP HIBACHI

$34.95

Served w/stir-fried vegetable, Fettucine noodles, and yum yum sauce. Includes house soup, salad, and white or fried rice

SHRIMP & STEAK HIBACHI

$32.95

Served w/stir-fried vegetable, Fettucine noodles, and yum yum sauce. Includes house soup, salad, and white or fried rice

SHRIMP HIBACHI

$25.95

Served w/stir-fried vegetable, Fettucine noodles, and yum yum sauce. Includes house soup, salad, and white or fried rice

SCALLOP HIBACHI

$29.95

Served w/stir-fried vegetable, Fettucine noodles, and yum yum sauce. Includes house soup, salad, and white or fried rice

SALMON 8OZ HIBACHI

$24.95

Served w/stir-fried vegetable, Fettucine noodles, and yum yum sauce. Includes house soup, salad, and white or fried rice

LOBSTER (2) HIBACHI

$42.95

Served w/stir-fried vegetable, Fettucine noodles, and yum yum sauce. Includes house soup, salad, and white or fried rice

LOBSTER & SCALLOP HIBACHI

$42.95

Served w/stir-fried vegetable, Fettucine noodles, and yum yum sauce. Includes house soup, salad, and white or fried rice

CHICKEN & SCALLOP HIBACHI

$32.95

Served w/stir-fried vegetable, Fettucine noodles, and yum yum sauce. Includes house soup, salad, and white or fried rice

CHICKEN & STEAK HIBACHI

$29.95

Served w/stir-fried vegetable, Fettucine noodles, and yum yum sauce. Includes house soup, salad, and white or fried rice

CHICKEN & SHRIMP HIBACHI

$29.95

Served w/stir-fried vegetable, Fettucine noodles, and yum yum sauce. Includes house soup, salad, and white or fried rice

CHICKEN HIBACHI

$21.95

Served w/stir-fried vegetable, Fettucine noodles, and yum yum sauce. Includes house soup, salad, and white or fried rice

JAPANESE ENTRÉE

CHICKEN KATSU

CHICKEN KATSU

$16.95

Fried chicken served w/soup, salad, sauce, and choice of fried or steamed rice.

TONKATSU

TONKATSU

$16.95

Fried pork loin served with soup, salad, and your choice of fried or steamed rice.

STEAK TERIYAKI

STEAK TERIYAKI

$19.95

Served w/soup, salad, and choice of white or fried rice.

SHRIMP TERIYAKI

$19.95

Served w/soup, salad, white or fried rice

SALMON TERIYAKI 8OZ

$19.95

Served w/soup, salad, and choice of white or fried rice.

CHICKEN TERIYAKI

$16.95

Served w/soup, salad, and choice of white or fried rice.

YAKISOBA

$14.95

Stir-fried yakisoba noodle w/meat, cabbage, carrot, onion, and beansprouts.

DESSERT

MATCHA TIRAMISU

$7.95Out of stock

EARL GRAY MILLE CREPE CAKE

$7.95Out of stock

COFFEE TOFFEE CAKE

$7.49Out of stock

STRAWBERRY MILLE CREPE CAKE

$7.95Out of stock

THAI TEA CAKE

$7.49Out of stock

BLUEBERRY CREAM CHEESE MILLE CREPE CAKE

$7.95Out of stock

COOKIES AND CREAM MILLE CREPE CAKE

$7.95

MATCHA GREEN TEA CAKE

$7.49Out of stock

COCONUT CAKE

$7.49Out of stock

MANGO MILLE CREPE CAKE

$7.95Out of stock

VANILLA BEAN MILLE CREPE CAKE

$7.95Out of stock

DARK CHOCOLATE MILLE CREPE CAKE

$7.95Out of stock

CARAMEL COOKIES MILLE CREPE CAKE

$7.95Out of stock

KEY LIME PIE

$7.95Out of stock

CARAMEL CHOCOLATE MILLE CREPE CAKE

$7.95Out of stock
SWEET RICE MANGO

SWEET RICE MANGO

$10.00

Mango sticky rice with sweet cream

Lingon Berries Mille Crepe Cake

$7.95Out of stock

Padan Thai Aromatic Plant Mille Crepe Cake

$7.95Out of stock

Passion Fruit Cream Cheese Mille Crepe Cake

$7.95Out of stock

Black Tea Mille Crepe Cake

$7.95Out of stock

Mocha Caramel Mille Crepe Cake

$7.95Out of stock

SIDES

SIDE CRISPY PORK

$12.95

SIDE NOODLE

$5.95

SWEET STICKY RICE

$7.00

STICKY RICE

$4.95

STEAMED RICE

$3.95

SIDE STIR FRIED VEGETABLES

$5.95

SIDE STEAK

$12.95

SIDE SHRIMP

$10.95

SIDE FRIED RICE

$5.95

SIDE CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$6.95

SIDE CHICKEN

$5.95
PORK STICK (1)

PORK STICK (1)

$5.95

FRIED EGG

$2.50

CATERING

CATERING WATERFALL NAMTOK

$70.00

CATERING THAI TEA

$25.00

CATERING THAI CHICKEN SALAD

$65.00

CATERING THAI BEEF SALAD

$75.00

CATERING THAI BASIL

$65.00

CATERING STICKY RICE

$35.00

CATERING STEAMED RICE

$30.00

CATERING SPRING ROLL

$55.00

CATERING SEAFOOD SALAD

$85.00

CATERING PAPAYA SALAD

$60.00

CATERING PAD THAI

$65.00

CATERING LARB

$65.00

CATERING GYOZA

$70.00

CATERING FRUIT PLATE

$35.00

CATERING FRIED RICE

$65.00

CATERING CRAB RAGOON

$70.00

CATERING TAPIOCA

$10.00

CATERING CHICKEN WINGS

$70.00

CATERING BOBA TEA

$25.00

CATERING BEEF & BROCCOLI

$75.00

PIZZA

(S)Pizza

(S)BOOM BOOM BASIL PIZZA

(S)BOOM BOOM BASIL PIZZA

$18.99

House-made marinara, mozzarella, choice of chopped meat, bell pepper, onion, fresh chili, and fried basil. Choose your spice level

(S)CURRY MADNESS PIZZA

(S)CURRY MADNESS PIZZA

$19.99

GREEN- Green curry sauce, mozzarella, your choice of meat, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, and carrots. Topped with fried Thai basil. RED- Red curry sauce, mozzarella, your choice of meat, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, and carrots. Topped with fried Thai basil. PANANG- Panang curry sauce, mozzarella, your choice of meat, bell pepper, snow peas, carrots, and lime leaf.

(S)FTF SUPREME PIZZA

$26.99

House-made marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, chicken, onions, bell pepper, black olives, mushrooms, and Thai basil

(S)KRAB ADDICT PIZZA

(S)KRAB ADDICT PIZZA

$22.99

House-made sweet chili sauce, mozzarella, krab. Topped with krab rangoon filling swirl and fried wonton skins.

(S)MAK MAK CHICKEN PIZZA

(S)MAK MAK CHICKEN PIZZA

$18.99

House-made garlic white sauce, mozzarella, chicken. Topped with cilantro, green onion, black olive, and fried garlic.

(S)MAK MAK LARB PIZZA

(S)MAK MAK LARB PIZZA

$19.99

House-made marinara, mozzarella, choice of chopped meat, fish sauce, rice powder, and lime. Topped with red onion, green onion, and cilantro.

(S)MEAT TEERAK PIZZA

$22.99

House-made marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, sliced pork, chicken, housemade marinara

(S)PAD THAI PIZZA

(S)PAD THAI PIZZA

$18.99

Pad Thai sauce, mozzarella, choice of meat. Topped with bean sprouts, cilantro, green onions, carrots. Peanuts and lime on the side.

(S)PEPPERONI TEERAK PIZZA

$18.99

House-made marinara, mozzarella, and double the pepperoni

(S)THAI MARGHERITA PIZZA

(S)THAI MARGHERITA PIZZA

$16.99

House-made marinara, mozzarella, and sliced tomatoes. Topped with fried Thai basil.

(L)Pizza

(L)BOOM BOOM BASIL PIZZA

(L)BOOM BOOM BASIL PIZZA

$24.99

House-made marinara, mozzarella, choice of chopped meat, bell pepper, onion, fresh chili, and fried basil. Choose your spice level

(L)CURRY MADNESS PIZZA

(L)CURRY MADNESS PIZZA

$25.99

GREEN- Green curry sauce, mozzarella, your choice of meat, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, and carrots. Topped with fried Thai basil. RED- Red curry sauce, mozzarella, your choice of meat, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, and carrots. Topped with fried Thai basil. PANANG- Panang curry sauce, mozzarella, your choice of meat, bell pepper, snow peas, carrots, and lime leaf.

(L)FTF SUPREME PIZZA

$32.99

House-made marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, chicken, onions, bell pepper, black olives, mushrooms, and Thai basil

(L)KRAB ADDICT PIZZA

(L)KRAB ADDICT PIZZA

$28.99

House-made sweet chili sauce, mozzarella, krab. Topped with krab rangoon filling swirl and fried wonton skins.

(L)MAK MAK CHICKEN PIZZA

(L)MAK MAK CHICKEN PIZZA

$24.99

House-made garlic white sauce, mozzarella, chicken. Topped with cilantro, green onion, black olive, and fried garlic.

(L)MAK MAK LARB PIZZA

(L)MAK MAK LARB PIZZA

$25.99

House-made marinara, mozzarella, choice of chopped meat, fish sauce, rice powder, and lime. Topped with red onion, green onion, and cilantro.

(L)MEAT TEERAK PIZZA

$27.99

House-made marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, sliced pork, chicken, housemade marinara

(L)PAD THAI PIZZA

(L)PAD THAI PIZZA

$24.99

Pad Thai sauce, mozzarella, choice of meat. Topped with bean sprouts, cilantro, green onions, carrots. Peanuts and lime on the side.

(L)PEPPERONI TEERAK PIZZA

$24.99

House-made marinara, mozzarella, and double the pepperoni

(L)THAI MARGHERITA PIZZA

(L)THAI MARGHERITA PIZZA

$22.99

House-made marinara, mozzarella, and sliced tomatoes. Topped with fried Thai basil.

BYO Pizza

(S)BYO PIZZA

(S)BYO PIZZA

$13.99

Comes with mozzarella, house-made marinara or house-made garlic white sauce, and garlic butter crust.

(L)BYO PIZZA

(L)BYO PIZZA

$17.99

Comes with mozzarella, house-made marinara or house-made garlic white sauce, and garlic butter crust.

1/2 and 1/2

(S)1/2 and 1/2

(L)1/2 and 1/2

BAR

BEER BOTTLED

ANGRY ORCHARD CRISP APPLE

$5.75

ASAHI

$4.50

BUDLIGHT

$3.75

BUDWEISER

$3.75

CHANG

$4.75

COORS LIGHT

$3.75

CORONA

$5.60

DIVIDE & CONCHR

$5.75

DOGFISHHEAD 90 MIN IPA

$6.75

GUINESS CAN

$6.65

HEINEKEN

$4.75

KIRIN ICHIBAN

$4.75

LAGUINTAS IPA

$4.75

MCGUIRES IRISH RED

$4.75

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.25

MILLER LITE

$3.75

ODOULS

$5.75

SAPPORO

$5.30

SINGHA

$5.75

SWEETWATER 420

$5.75

WHITE CLAW CAN

$5.75

YUENGLING

$3.75

VOODOO RANGER

$5.75

SAKE

HOUSE SAKE

$9.00

JOTO ONE CUP

$10.00

MOONSTONE PLUM

$12.00

MOONSTONE COCONUT LEMONGRASS

$12.00

GEKKEIKAN DRAFT NAMA

$14.00

MOMOKAWA PEARL JUN GNJ NIGORI

$14.00

JUNMAI DRAFT YAEGAKI

$15.00

JUNMAI SANOMARU

$16.00

MOONSTONE ASIAN PEAR

$16.00

PULPY TANGERINE

$17.00

PULPY PINEAPPLE

$17.00

PULPY PINK GRAPEFRUIT

$17.00

NIGORI MATCHA KIZAKURA

$18.00

NIGORI COCONUTS KIZAKURA

$18.00

NIGORI SAKURA KIZAKURA

$18.00

GINJO HANA KIZAKUR

$20.00

MURAI NIGORI GENSHU

$20.00

NIGORI MANGO KUKAI

$20.00

YOSHINOGAWA JUMAI GINJO WINTER WARRIOR

$24.00

YUKI NIGORI MANGO

$20.00

STRAWBERRY NIGORI HOMARE

$24.00

SHIMIZU NO MAI PURE DUSK

$30.00

PLUM WINE CHOYA

$36.00

TY KU TOKUBETSU JUNM BENIHANA

$40.00

PECH KAMIKOKORO

$52.00

SIGNATURE COCKTAILS

BLUE HAWAII

$14.00

FTF AMARETTO SOUR

$13.00

FTF SPICY MARGARITA

$14.00

GREEN TEA SHOT

$10.00

LEMON DROP SHOT

$10.00

LONG ISLAND

$14.00

MAITHAI

$13.00

MARGARITA 12OZ

$12.00

MARGARITA 25OZ

$14.00

MARGARITA 52OZ

$25.00

MOSCOW MULE

$13.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$13.00

TEQUILA FIRE SUNRISE

$14.00

THAI COFFEE MARTINI

$12.00

THAI MARGARITA

$13.00

OLD FASHIONED

$14.00

DRINKS

SODA 20OZ TO-GO

$3.29

TEA

$3.29
THAI TEA

THAI TEA

$5.50

THAI COFFEE

$5.50

GREEN TEA BOTTLE

$3.95
BOTTLED WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$1.50

REDBULL

$3.50