Fire Thyme Kitchen + Bar
Appetizers
- Chicken Kyiv Meatballs$22.00
Ground Chicken, Nordic Butter, Boursin Cheese, Chives, Tapioca Starch, Pull Apart Ciabatta
- Saganaki Bites$15.00
Ackwai Cheese, Lemon, Brandy Flambe
- Conneticut Lobster Rolls$25.00
Lobster Knuckle + Claw Meat, Brown Butter, Lemon, Chives, Brioche Rolls
- Design Your Own Grazing Board$20.00
Pick 3 Cheeses, 2 Meats, 3 Garnish, 1 Spread
- Wings$14.00
8 Sous Vide Jumbo Wings, Ranch Seasoning, House Buffalo Sauce, Carrots, Celery + Dipping Sauce
Croissant Flatbreads
- Pepperoni Pan Flatbread$24.00
Focciaca Style Flatbread, Boursin Cheese, Iberico Chorizo, White Cheddar, Parmesan
- BLT Tartlette$22.00
Thin Crust Croissant Tartlette, Bacon Lardons, Creamy Brick Cheese, Preserved Tomato, Caramelized Onions, Fresh Thyme, White Cheddar
- Philly Cheesesteak$28.00
Focciaca Style Flatbread, Creamy Brick Cheese, American Cheese, Denver Steak, Fresh Thyme, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Peppers
- Tomato Basil$20.00
Thin Crust Tartlette, Creamy Brick, White Cheddar, Preserved Tomato, Fresh Basil
Salads
- Chopped Greek Goddess$14.00
Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Teardrop Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Shallot, Feta Cheese, Fresh Oregano, Crispy Chickpeas, Creamy Greek Goddess Dressing
- Chipotle Taco Salad$25.00
Romaine, Chipotle Steak, Pico de Gallo, Roasted Peppers, Jicama, Fried Hominy, Chihuahua Cheese, Lime est, Tortilla Strips, Chipotle Ranch
- Caesar Cobb$22.00
Romaine, Chicken Breast, Bacon Lardons, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Scallions, White Cheedar, Croissant Croutons, Caesar Dressing
- Charcuterie Sub Salad$25.00
Greens, Iberico Chorizo, Crispy Proscuitto, Boursin, White Cheddar, Shallot, Teardrop Peppers, Preserved Tomato, Fresh Thyme, Marcona Almonds, Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Detox Salad$15.00
Brussels Sprout Leaves, Greens, Carrot, Celery, Cauliflower, Broccoli, Sunflower Seeds, Lemon Agave Vinaigrette
Sandwiches + Wraps
- Grilled Cheese + Bacon$16.00
Griddled Croissant Bread, Extra Thicc Bacon, Preserved Tomato, American Cheese, White Cheddar, Fresh Thyme
- Greek Chicken Sandwich$19.00
Sous Vide Chicken Breast, Greek Goddess Greens, Tzatziki Cucumbers, Shallot, Feta, Griddled Challah Bread
- Turkey Avocado Wrap$16.00
Sous Vide Turkey Breast, Boursin Cheese, White Cheddar, Avocado, Everything Bagel Seasoning, Caramelized Onions, Balsamic Greens, Wheat Wrap
- Smash Burger$17.00
Double Short Rib/Brisket Beef Patty, American Cheese, Diced Onion, Pickle, Special Slaw, Griddled Challah Bun
Entrees
- Picnic Chicken$35.00
1/2 Freebird Chicken, Shallots, Sweet + Hot Peppers
- Steak Dinner$39.00
Sous Vide Prime Top Sirloin Cap, Garlic, Shallots, Butter, Fresh Thyme, Rosemary
- Lamb Chops$43.00
Sous Vide Double Bone Lamb Chops, Gyro Herbs, Garlic, Lemon, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Hot Honey Salmon$35.00
Sous Vide Local Salmon, Hot Honey, Grilled Lemon, Chives, Croissant Gremolata
Pastas
- Lobster Roll Pasta$38.00
Knuckle + Claw Meat, Papparelle, Brown Butter, Lemon, Chives, Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Thyme, Croissant Gremolata
- Pasta Bolognese$35.00
Ground Beef, Pappardelle, Carrot, Onion, Garlic, Preserved Tomatoes, San Marzanjo Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Brown Butter, Parmesan Cheese, Bacon Lardons
- Mac + Cheese$24.00
Orecchiette Pasta, White Cheddar, Brick Cheese, American Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Cream, Croissant Breadcrumbs
Kids
- Char-KID-erie Board$9.00
Fries, Turkey Breast, White Cheddar, Crackers, Avocado, Fresh Berries
- Cheesy Mac$10.00
Orecchiette Pasta, 4 Cheese Sauce
- Cheese Pizza$11.00
Croissant Tartlette, Pizza Sauce, White Cheddar, Parmesan
- Buttered Noods$7.00
Choice of Noods, Butter, Parmesan
- Cheeseburger$12.00
Single Patty, American Cheese, Challah Bun, Fries
- Chicken Tenders$14.00
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders