Food

Over rice

Beef Kebab over Rice
Beef Kebab over Rice
$15.99

Marinated beef cubes grilled, over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Topped with our house-made white sauce.

Beef Shawerma over Rice
Beef Shawerma over Rice
$15.99

Marinated beef, thin sliced over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Topped with our house-made white sauce.

Chicken & Falafel Over Rice
$13.99
Chicken Kebab over Rice
Chicken Kebab over Rice
$15.99

Marinated chicken breast cubes grilled, over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Topped with our house-made white sauce.

Chicken over Rice
Chicken over Rice
$13.99

Marinated grilled chicken thighs over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Topped with our house-made white sauce.

Chicken Shawarma over Rice
Chicken Shawarma over Rice
$15.99

Marinated chicken breast, thin sliced over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Topped with our house-made white sauce.

Combo Over Rice
Combo Over Rice
$13.99

Chopped and marinated grilled chicken thigh and gyro over seasoned basmati rice and a side salad. Topped with our house-made white sauce.

Falafel over Rice
Falafel over Rice
$11.99

Mixed vegetables and special spices combined to create a delicious deep fried veggie balls over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Topped with our house-made white sauce.

Gyro over Rice
$13.99

Chopped and grilled, over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Topped with our house-made white sauce.

Lamb Kebab over Rice
Lamb Kebab over Rice
$15.99

Marinated lamb cubes grilled, over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Topped with our house-made white sauce.

Lamb Shawarma over Rice
Lamb Shawarma over Rice
$15.99

Marinated thinly sliced lamb over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Topped with our house-made white sauce.

Mixed Grill over Rice
Mixed Grill over Rice
$39.99

Marinated beef kebab, chicken Kebab, and kofta kebab served over seasoned basmati rice. Includes a side salad of lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, and pickles. Topped with our house-made white sauce.

Kofta Kebab over Rice
$15.99

Over Hummus

Beef Shawarma over Hummus
$15.99
Chicken Shawarma over Hummus
Chicken Shawarma over Hummus
$15.99
Falafel (6pc) over Hummus
$10.99
Lamb Shawarma over Hummus
$15.99

Over Salad

Beef Kebab over Salad
$15.99
Beef shawarma over Salad
$15.99
Chicken Kebab over Salad
$15.99
Chicken over Salad
$13.99
Chicken shawarma over Salad
$15.99
Combo over Salad
$13.99
Falafel over Salad
Falafel over Salad
$11.99
Gyro over Salad
$13.99
Kofta kebab over Salad
$15.99
Lamb Kebab over Salad
$15.99
Lamb Shawarma over Salad
$15.99
Mixed Grill over Salad
$39.99

Marinated beef kebab, chicken Kebab, and kofta kebab served over a salad of lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, and pickles. Topped with our house-made white sauce.

Chicken & Falafel over Salad
$13.99

Wraps

Beef Kebab Wrap
$14.99

Marinated beef cubes grilled and wrapped in a pita bread with lettuce, tomato, cucumber & onions. Topped with our house-made white sauce.

Beef Shawarma Wrap
$14.99

Beef marinated, thin sliced wrapped in a pita bread with tomato & onions. Topped with our house-made white sauce.

Chicken Kebab Wrap
$13.99

Marinated chicken breast cubes grilled and wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions and our white sauce and hot sauce.

Chicken Shawarma Wrap
Chicken Shawarma Wrap
$13.99

Marinated chicken breast, thin sliced wrapped in pita bread with tomato, onions, and our white sauce and hot sauce.

Chicken Wrap
$12.99

Marinated grilled chicken thighs with lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, and our white sauce and hot sauce.

Chicken&Falafel Wrap
$11.99
Falafel Wrap
$7.99

Deep fried veggie balls, made fresh to order, wrapped in pita bread. Contains tahini sauce, Tomato, cucumber, pickles, and hummus.

Combo Wrap
$11.99

Gyro and chicken wrap

Gyro Wrap
Gyro Wrap
$12.99

Gyro with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and our white sauce and hot sauce.

Lamb Kebab Wrap
$14.99

Marinated lamb cubes grilled and wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, and our white sauce and hot sauce.

Lamb Shawarma Wrap
$14.99

Marinated lamb, thin sliced wrapped in a pita bread with tomato, onions, and our white sauce and hot sauce.

Kofta Kebab Wrap
$14.99

Burgers

Halal Burger
Halal Burger
$12.99

Zabiha 100% halal patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. All perfected with our signatures sauces and sandwiched with buns. Served over some French fries!

Sides

8 oz hot sauce
$2.99
8 oz white sauce
$2.99
Baba Ghanoush
$4.99
Basmati Seasoned Rice
Basmati Seasoned Rice
$4.99
Dolma
Dolma
$4.99

Stuffed grape leaves.

Falafel (4pcs)
Falafel (4pcs)
$4.50

Mixed vegetables and special spices combined to create a delicious deep fried veggie ball made fresh to order. Served with a scoop of Hummus.

Greek Salad
$8.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onions, Dry mint, olive oil, pickles, salt and pepper, all topped off with our specialty white sauce.

Hummus
Hummus
$4.99

A blend of chickpea puree and tahini sauce flavored with lemon, and olive oil.

Loaded French Fries
$4.99

Loaded french fries with salt, pepper, ketchup and white sauce.

Sun Chips
$0.99
Pita Bread
$1.00
Plain Fries
$4.99

Desserts

Baklava
Baklava
$2.99

Over Fries

Chicken shawarma over fries
$15.99
Beef shawarma over fries
$15.99
Lamb shawarma over fries
$15.99

Kids

Chicken Over Rice (Kids)
$8.99
Chicken Over Fries (Kids)
$8.99

Beverages

Bottled water
$2.00
Jarritos
$2.99
Mexican Soda
$2.99
Sprite Fountain Drink
$2.75
Caribbean King
$2.99
Yougurt Drink
$2.99Out of stock
Diet Coke Fountain Drink
$2.75
Lemonade Fountain Drink
$2.75
Ginseng Up
$2.49
Coke Zero Fountain Drink
$2.75
Fanta Fountain Drink
$2.75
Coke Fountain Drink
$2.75