Fire Up Halal #2 - 56th St. 11301 North 56th Street
Over rice
Marinated beef cubes grilled, over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Topped with our house-made white sauce.
Marinated beef, thin sliced over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Topped with our house-made white sauce.
Marinated chicken breast cubes grilled, over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Topped with our house-made white sauce.
Marinated grilled chicken thighs over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Topped with our house-made white sauce.
Marinated chicken breast, thin sliced over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Topped with our house-made white sauce.
Chopped and marinated grilled chicken thigh and gyro over seasoned basmati rice and a side salad. Topped with our house-made white sauce.
Mixed vegetables and special spices combined to create a delicious deep fried veggie balls over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Topped with our house-made white sauce.
Chopped and grilled, over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Topped with our house-made white sauce.
Marinated lamb cubes grilled, over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Topped with our house-made white sauce.
Marinated thinly sliced lamb over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Topped with our house-made white sauce.
Marinated beef kebab, chicken Kebab, and kofta kebab served over seasoned basmati rice. Includes a side salad of lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, and pickles. Topped with our house-made white sauce.
Over Hummus
Over Salad
Marinated beef kebab, chicken Kebab, and kofta kebab served over a salad of lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, and pickles. Topped with our house-made white sauce.
Wraps
Marinated beef cubes grilled and wrapped in a pita bread with lettuce, tomato, cucumber & onions. Topped with our house-made white sauce.
Beef marinated, thin sliced wrapped in a pita bread with tomato & onions. Topped with our house-made white sauce.
Marinated chicken breast cubes grilled and wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions and our white sauce and hot sauce.
Marinated chicken breast, thin sliced wrapped in pita bread with tomato, onions, and our white sauce and hot sauce.
Marinated grilled chicken thighs with lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, and our white sauce and hot sauce.
Deep fried veggie balls, made fresh to order, wrapped in pita bread. Contains tahini sauce, Tomato, cucumber, pickles, and hummus.
Gyro and chicken wrap
Gyro with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and our white sauce and hot sauce.
Marinated lamb cubes grilled and wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, and our white sauce and hot sauce.
Marinated lamb, thin sliced wrapped in a pita bread with tomato, onions, and our white sauce and hot sauce.
Sides
Stuffed grape leaves.
Mixed vegetables and special spices combined to create a delicious deep fried veggie ball made fresh to order. Served with a scoop of Hummus.
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onions, Dry mint, olive oil, pickles, salt and pepper, all topped off with our specialty white sauce.
A blend of chickpea puree and tahini sauce flavored with lemon, and olive oil.
Loaded french fries with salt, pepper, ketchup and white sauce.