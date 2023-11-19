Fire Wings Alameda Alameda
COMBOS
CHICKEN STRIPS
- 3 PC CHICKEN STRIPS$8.49
Comes with choice of 1 flavor and dip
- 5 PC CHICKEN STRIPS$11.49
Comes with choice of 1 flavor and dip
- 3 PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO$13.79
Comes with choice of 1 flavor, seasoned fries, 1 dip and a drink
- 5 PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO$15.79
Comes with choice of 1 flavor, seasoned fries, 1 dip and a drink
FAMILY PACKS
- 20 PACK$31.49
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
- 40 PACK$61.29
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
- 60 PACK$92.99
Comes with 2 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 2 Veggie Sticks, and 6 Dips
- 80 PACK$116.89
Comes with 2 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 2 Veggie Sticks, and 8 Dips
- 100 PACK$149.19
Comes with 3 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 3 Veggie Sticks, and 10 Dips
BY THE PIECE
MINI MEAL
SIDES
FRIES
- REG - PLAIN FRIES$3.29
- LRG - PLAIN FRIES$4.29
- REG - SEASON FRIES$3.79
- LRG - SEASONED FRIES$4.79
- REG - GARLIC FRIES$5.09
- LRG - GARLIC FRIES$6.09
- REG - FIRE FRIES$5.09
- LRG - FIRE FRIES$6.09
- REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES$5.59
- LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES$6.59
- REG - TATER TOTS$4.49
- LRG - TATER TOTS$5.49
- REG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS$6.29
- LRG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS$7.29
TENDER FRIES
TENDER STRIPS & COMBOS
TENDER SANDWICHES & COMBOS
CHICKEN SANDWICHES
- ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.99
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.
- BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.99
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.
- NASHVILLE FIRE CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
- ORIGINAL SANDWICH COMBO$15.29
Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.
- BUFFALO SANDWICH COMBO$15.29
Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.
- NASHVILLE FIRE SANDWICH COMBO$15.29
Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with nashville sauce.