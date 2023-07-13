Popular Items

10 PC COMBO

$15.89

Choice of 2 Flavors

10 PIECES

$12.29

Choice of 2 Flavors

20 PACK

$27.29

Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips


*COMBOS

Comes with a side, a dip, and a drink
6 PC COMBO

$12.29

Choice of 1 Flavor

8 PC COMBO

$14.39

Choice of 2 Flavors

10 PC COMBO

$15.89

Choice of 2 Flavors

3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$11.59

Choice of 1 Flavor

5PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$13.59

Choice of 1 Flavor

*FAMILY PACKS

Bigger meals for the family, friends, or the parties
20 PACK

$27.29

Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips

40 PACK

$53.49

Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips

60 PACK

$80.99

Comes with 2 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 2 Veggie Sticks, and 6 Dips

80 PACK

$101.89

Comes with 2 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 2 Veggie Sticks, and 8 Dips

100 PACK

$129.99

Comes with 3 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 3 Veggie Sticks, and 10 Dips

*BY THE PIECE

Nothing but the bare bones
10 PIECES

$12.29

Choice of 2 Flavors

20 PIECES

$22.59

Choice of 3 Flavors

40 PIECES

$43.99

Choice of 4 Flavors

60 PIECES

$64.79

Choice of 6 Flavors

100 PIECES

$106.99

Choice of 10 Flavors

CHICKEN STRIPS

Choice of 1 Flavor

ADD 5 WINGS

$6.49

*MINI MEAL

Comes with a smaller order of a side, and a small drink.
MINI 2 PC STRIPS

$7.39
MINI 3 PC MOZZ STICKS

$7.39
MINI 4 PC BONELESS

$7.39

*FRIES

You want some Fries with that?
REG - PLAIN FRIES

$2.69
LRG - PLAIN FRIES

$3.69
REG - SEASON FRIES

$3.19
LRG - SEASONED FRIES

$4.19
REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$4.99Out of stock
LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$5.99Out of stock
REG - GARLIC FRIES

$4.49
LRG - GARLIC FRIES

$5.49
REG - FIRE FRIES

$4.49
LRG - FIRE FRIES

$5.49

*SIDES

Need a side for your chicks?
REG - TATER TOTS

$3.89
LRG - TATER TOTS

$4.89

REG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS

$5.69Out of stock

LRG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS

$6.69Out of stock
REG - G NOODLES

$4.99
LRG - G NOODLES

$5.99
REG - MAC-N-CHEESE

$4.59
LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE

$5.59
REG - COLE SLAW

$2.99
LRG - COLE SLAW

$3.99

PICKLES

$3.69Out of stock
VEGGIE STICKS

$1.99
ZUCCHINI STICKS

$4.79
STUFFED JALAPENOS (6)

$5.29
MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)

$5.29
HAWAIIAN ROLLS

$1.39+

TENDER STRIPS & COMBOS

3PC TENDERS

$6.99Out of stock

3PC TENDER COMBO

$11.59Out of stock
6PC TENDERS

$10.99Out of stock

5PC TENDER COMBO

$13.59Out of stock

*TENDER SANDWICHES & COMBOS

#1 - SLIDER, FRIES, DIP, AND DRINK

$12.09Out of stock
#2 - 2x SLIDERS, FRIES, SLAW

$17.89Out of stock
#3 - SLIDER, 2x TENDERS, FRIES, SLAW, 2 DIPS, LRG DRINK

$17.89Out of stock
TENDER SANDWICH

$5.99Out of stock

*CHICKEN SANDWICHES

ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.49

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

ORIGINAL SANDWICH COMBO

$13.09

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.49

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

BUFFALO SANDWICH COMBO

$13.09

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.49

Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.

NASHVILLE SANDWICH COMBO

$13.09

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with nashville sauce.

TENDER FRIES

REG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

$8.99
LRG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

$12.99
REG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

$8.99
LRG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

$12.99
REG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

$8.99
LRG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

$12.99

*SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$7.49Out of stock
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD

$9.79Out of stock
HOUSE SALAD

$7.49Out of stock

*DIPS

Extra flavor for you?
DIP - RANCH

$0.50
DIP - BLEU CHEESE

$0.50
DIP - BBQ

$0.50
DIP - BUFFALO

$0.50
DIP - HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50
DIP - MARINARA

$0.50
DIP - SIDE SAUCE

$1.50

*DRINKS

LRG DRINK*

$2.89