Fire Wings Lodi
*COMBOS
*FAMILY PACKS
20 PACK
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
40 PACK
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
60 PACK
Comes with 2 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 2 Veggie Sticks, and 6 Dips
80 PACK
Comes with 2 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 2 Veggie Sticks, and 8 Dips
100 PACK
Comes with 3 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 3 Veggie Sticks, and 10 Dips
*BY THE PIECE
*MINI MEAL
*FRIES
*SIDES
REG - TATER TOTS
LRG - TATER TOTS
REG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS
LRG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS
REG - G NOODLES
LRG - G NOODLES
REG - MAC-N-CHEESE
LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE
REG - COLE SLAW
LRG - COLE SLAW
PICKLES
VEGGIE STICKS
ZUCCHINI STICKS
STUFFED JALAPENOS (6)
MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)
HAWAIIAN ROLLS
TENDER STRIPS & COMBOS
*TENDER SANDWICHES & COMBOS
*CHICKEN SANDWICHES
ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.
ORIGINAL SANDWICH COMBO
Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.
BUFFALO SANDWICH COMBO
Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
NASHVILLE SANDWICH COMBO
Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with nashville sauce.