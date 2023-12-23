Firefly Coffeehouse
DRINKS
Seasonal Specials
- Eggnog Latte$5.40+
Hot or Iced, topped with Cinnamon & Nutmeg
- Peppermint Mocha$5.60+
Ghiradelli Dark Chocolate & Peppermint Flavor with choice of Milk
- Eggnog Chai$5.50+
Chai Tea, hot, with Eggnog
- Lil' Green Grinch Frappe - 12 oz$3.00
Skim Milk, Cotton Candy & Matcha, blended with ice and topped with whipped cream & heart sprinkles. Perfect for your little one! 12 oz only.
- Nutty Snowman Latte$5.60+
Ghiradelli White Chocolate & Hazelnut Flavor with choice of Milk
- Cinnamon Roll Latte$5.30+
Brown Sugar Cinnamon and Vanilla flavors with choice of Milk, sprinkled with Cinnamon on top
- Holiday Hot Chocolate$3.90+
Ghirardelli Chocolate with choice of Steamed Hot Milk, topped with Whipped Cream, sprinkled with Cocoa Powder & topped with 2 Jumbo Marshmallows
Espresso
- Mocha Latte$5.60+
Ghirardelli Chocolate with choice of Milk
- White Mocha Latte$5.60+
Ghirardelli White Chocolate with choice of Milk
- Caramella Latte$5.60+
Ghirardelli Caramel & Vanilla with choice of Milk
- Flavored Latte$5.30+
Your Syrup Choice, Hot or Iced, with choice of Milk
- Latte$4.90+
Hot or Iced with choice of Milk
- Cappuccino$4.90+
Espresso with choice of Foamed Milk
- Miel$5.50+
Honey & Cinnamon Latte with choice of Milk
- Americano$3.50+
Espresso with Hot or Iced Water
- White Zombie$5.50+
Lightly-roasted Espresso Beans with White Chocolate with choice of Milk
- Espresso (Double Shot)$2.75+
Anodyne's Dark Roast Sumatra
- Flat White$4.50
8 oz, Two Shots Espresso with Choice of Milk
- Cortado$3.50
4.5 oz, Two Shots of Espresso with 2 oz Steamed Whole Milk
Coffee
- Firefly Blend$1.75+
Medium Roast from Wonder State
- Oregon's Living Room$1.75+
Medium Roast from Anodyne
- Today's Dark Roast$1.75+
Varies Daily
- Today's Single Origin Medium Roast$1.75+
Varies Daily
- Today's Decaffeinated$1.75+
Varies Daily
- Red Eye$3.00+
Firefly Blend with Espresso
- Au Lait$2.60+
Firefly Blend with choice of Milk
- Iced Coffee$1.75+
- Cold Brew from Anodyne$3.25+
- Coffee To Go for 8 People$25.00
Cardboard Carafe with No-Spill Plastic Pour, 90 oz of Firefly Blend coffee with eight, 12-oz compostable to go cups and lids. Cream & Sugar not included - you provide your own.
Tea & Lemonade
- Iced Tea$2.50+
Choose from Black, Mango Green or Elderberry Hibiscus
- Hot Tea$3.50
Choice of our Rishi Organic teas
- London Fog$3.95+
Rishi Organic Earl Grey tea, Vanilla and choice of Milk
- Honey Matcha Tea Latte$5.30+
Unsweetened Matcha Tea with Raw Honey & choice of Milk
- Sparkling Lavender Lemonade, 16 oz$3.50
New! Lemonade, San Pelligrino & Lavender Flavor, 16 oz
- Raspberry Lemonade, 16 oz$3.00
Lemonade with Raspberry Flavor, 16 oz
- Lavender Lemonade, 16 oz$3.00
Lemonade with Lavender Flavor, 16 oz
- Arnold Palmer, 16 oz$3.00
Black Ice Tea & Premium Lemonade, 16 oz
Chai
Blended
- Coffee Frappe$5.00
Coffee, Ice & choice of Flavor. 16 oz.
- Milk Frappe$5.00
Skim Milk, Ice & choice of Flavor. 16 oz
- Chai Spice Smoothie$6.25
We used to call this the Power Smoothie. Bananas, Honey, Spiced Chai, Skim Milk. 16 oz.
- Tropical Dream Smoothie$6.25
Pineapple, Mango, Orange Juice. 16 oz.
- Berry Banana Smoothie$6.25
Strawberries & Bananas, Orange Juice. 16 oz.
- Blended Elvis Smoothie$6.25
Peanut Butter & Cocoa Powders, Bananas & Honey w/Skim Milk. 16 oz
- Green Machine Smoothie$6.25
Bananas, Pineapple, Mango, Spinach & Spirulina, Orange Juice. 16 oz
- Maple Monkey Smoothie$6.25
Bananas, Maple Syrup, Cinnamon, Coconut Milk, 16 oz.
More
- Hot Chocolate$3.50+
Ghirardelli Chocolate with choice of Steamed Hot Milk
- Chocolate Milk$2.25+
Ghirardelli Chocolate with choice of Milk
- Milk$1.25+
Choice of Milk including Whole, 2% and Skim from Sassy Cow Creamery
- Mexican Spiced Hot Chocolate$3.65+
Azteca D'oro 1519 Mexican Spiced Ground Chocolate, with choice of Milk
- Mayan Mocha$5.50+
2 Shots Espresso & Mexican Spiced Cocoa, with choice of Milk
- Steamer$3.50+
Hot Milk with Choice of Syrup Flavor
- Italian Soda$3.50
Sanpellegrino Sparking Water with choice of Syrup Flavor
Cooler
Pay it Forward
Gift Cards for Pick-Up
- $5 Gift Card$5.00
A Firefly gift card makes a great thank you gift! We'll even mail it for you - enter the recipient address in Special Requests!!
- $10 Gift Card$10.00
Did you know you can use a Firefly gift card to pay when ordering online by going to fireflycoffeehouse.com?
- $25 Gift Card$25.00
Check the balance of a gift card by scanning the code on the back with your phone!
- $50 Gift Card$50.00
Is it a gift? We'll mail it for you for free! Just enter the recipient address in Special Requests!
- $100 Gift Card - Get a Free T-Shirt!$100.00
Help us recover from our recent shutdown and we'll give you a free t-shirt! Pick one!
BAKERY
From-Scratch Daily Bakery
- Almond Biscotti$1.95
Contains Almonds, Butter, Flour, Eggs & all the good stuff. Made to dip in your hot coffee or latte!
- Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip Bar$3.75
- Coffee Cake / Blueberry$3.75
With pecans
- Coffee Cake / Apple$3.75
With pecans
- Coffee Cake / Cinnamon$3.75
With pecans
- Scone / Raspberry Lemon$3.60
- Scone / Maple Chocolate Chip$3.60
- Muffin / Blueberry$3.50
- Muffin / Fresh Cranberry with Orange Zest$3.50
Vegan & Gluten-Free
- Firefly Granola Bars: 3 for $10$10.00
Firefly Granola Bars made daily from scratch. Vegan, Gluten-Free, 10 g Protein per bar. Oats, Almonds, Pecans, Peanut Butter, Pepitas, Sunflower Seeds, Agave, Coconut Oil, Strawberries, Cherries, Blueberries, Maple Syrup
- Firefly Famous Granola Bar$4.00
Vegan, Gluten-Free, 10 g Protein per bar. Oats, Almonds, Pecans, Peanut Butter, Pepitas, Sunflower Seeds, Agave, Coconut Oil, Strawberries, Cherries, Blueberries, Maple Syrup
- Avery's Vegan Banana Choc Chip Bread$3.75
With fresh, ripe bananas. Nut free.
- Vegan, GF Choc Chip Cookie$3.25
- Vegan, GF Breakfast Cookie$2.25
Bananas, Raisins, Dried Cranberries, Pumpkin Seeds, Almond Butter, Apple Butter, Maple Syrup, Oats & Cinnamon
- GF Monster Cookie$3.25
- Vegan, GF Peanut Butter Cup Cookie$3.75
Firefly Homemade Cookies
- Grandma Shirley's Gingerbread Boys$3.25
Grandma Shirley Carpenter's original Gingerbread Boy recipe, with cream cheese frosting and M&Ms as buttons.
- Jumbo Holiday Frosted Sugar Cookie$3.25
With Real Buttercream Frosting
- Cranberry Orange White Chocolate Cookie$2.95
- Fudgy Mint Cookie$2.95
- Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$2.95
- Holiday Peanut Butter Lil' Kiss Cookie$1.95
Little Peanut Butter Candy Kiss Cookies, just like Grandma used to make.
- Snickerdoodle Cookie$2.95
- PBOCC (Peanut Butter, Oatmeal & Choc Chip) Cookie$2.95
- M&M Cookie$2.95
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.95
- GF Monster Cookie$3.25
- Vegan, GF Breakfast Cookie$2.25
Bananas, Raisins, Dried Cranberries, Pumpkin Seeds, Almond Butter, Apple Butter, Maple Syrup, Oats & Cinnamon
- Vegan, GF Choc Chip Cookie$3.25
- Vegan, GF Peanut Butter Cup Cookie$3.75
Breakfast & Lunch
Today's Specials
Breakfast & More
- Steel Cut Oatmeal$5.95
Cooked low & slow. Made with organic steel cut oats, almond milk, vanilla, cinnamon & nutmeg. Vegan & Gluten-Free.
- Bowl of Fresh Fruit$4.00
- Toast/Bagel$3.50
Choice of Bagel, English Muffin, Sourdough or Country Bread. Served with Butter, Cream Cheese, Peanut Butter or Jelly.
- Cheddar BELT$7.50
Usinger's Bacon, Freshly Cracked, Over-Hard Cage-Free Egg, Organic Greens, Tomato & Hook's 1-Year Cheddar
- Egg & Cheddar$5.95
Freshly Cracked, Over-Hard Cage-Free Egg & Hook's 1-Year Cheddar
- Farmer$7.25
Usinger's Bacon, Freshly Cracked, Over-Hard Cage-Free Egg & Hook's 1-Year Cheddar
- Firefly Yogurt Parfait$4.25
Greek Yogurt with Housemade Granola and Dried Cherries, Cranberries & Apricots
- Gouda Ham & Egg$7.25
Sliced Ham, Freshly Cracked, Over-Hard Cage-Free Egg & Wisconsin Gouda Cheese
- Tropical Toast$6.75
One piece Madison Sourdough toast spread with All Natural Peanut Butter & Sliced Banana, served with Fresh Fruit
- Rabbit$5.95
Cucumber, Tomato, Carrots and Philadelphia Cream Cheese
Sandwiches
- Turkey Pesto Panini$9.95+
Our Signature Sandwich! Turkey, Usinger's Bacon, Wisconsin Smoked Gouda, Tomato, Organic Greens & Pesto on Madison Sourdough
- Hot Ham & Gouda$9.95+
Hot, thinly-sliced Ham, Gouda Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion on Madison Sourdough
- Glorious Grilled Cheese$8.95+
Hook's 1-Year Cheddar, Usinger's Bacon, Tomato on Madison Sourdough
- The G.O.A.T. Panini$8.95+
LaClare Creamery Fresh Chevre Goat Cheese, Hook's 1-Year Cheddar, Pesto & Tomato on Madison Sourdough
Soup & Salad
Soup
Salad
- Sweet Apple Chèvre Salad$10.95
Organic Greens, LaClare Creamery Fresh Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Granny Smith Apple Slices, Dried Cranberries & Organic Greens with choice of dressing
- Garden Salad$9.95
Organic Greens, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers, Hook's Shredded 1-Year Cheddar
- Side Salad$6.95
Organic Greens, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers, Hook's Shredded 1-Year Cheddar
Retail
Coffee Beans 12 oz Bags
- Firefly Blend, Wonderstate, 12 oz$14.99
- Oregon’s Living Room, Anodyne, 12 oz$14.99
- Dark Sumatra, Anodyne, (House Espresso) 12 oz$14.99
- Driftless, Medium, Wonderstate, 12 oz$14.99
- Big Dipper, Dark Roast, Wonderstate, 12 oz$14.99
- Revelry Holiday Blend, Wonderstate, 12 oz$14.99
- Decaf Colombia, Anodyne, 12 oz$14.99
Off The Shelf
- Klean Kanteen Firefly Tumbler, 20oz$24.00
From Dec. 17-23, we'll throw in a free $5 gift card with every tumbler purchased!
- Firefly Sticker$1.00
- T-Shirt / Cinnamon Roll$14.00
Black Heather comfy t-shirt celebrating our famous Brioche Cinnamon Rolls
- T-Shirt / Firefy Logo$14.00
Black Heather comfy t-shirt with our Firefly logo in the upper left hand corner
- Bee Barf Local Honey from Oregon, 16 oz$9.75
- Bee Barf Local Honey from Oregon, 8 oz$5.75
- Stella's Sea Salt Flatbread Crackers, 6 oz$5.99
Wisconsin Cheese
- Carr Valley Goat Cheddar Snack Stick, 1 oz$2.00
- Carr Valley Cranberry Chipotle Cheddar, 5 oz$4.99
- Carr Valley 3-Year Cheddar, 8 oz$5.79
- Carr Valley Garlic Cheddar Spread, 8 oz$4.99
- Carr Valley Southern Pimento Spread, 8 oz$4.99
- Carr Valley Spicy Beer Cheese Spread, 8 oz$4.99
- Carr Valley Swiss Almond Cheese Spread, 8 oz$4.99
- Carr Valley Late Harvest Wine Cheddar Spread, 8 oz$4.99
- Carr Valley Smoked Gouda, 5 oz$4.59
- Clearview Dairy Farmstead Feta, 7 oz$4.99
- Deer Creek Night Walker, 5.3 oz$7.59
Sweet Cheddar with J. Henry & Sons Bourbon
- Deer Creek Vat 17 Aged Cheddar, 6 oz$5.99
- Hoard's Dairyman Belaire, 7 oz$5.99
- Hook's 1-Year Cheddar, 8 oz$4.99
- Hook's 3-Year Cheddar, 8 oz$5.99
- Hook's 5-Year Cheddar, 8 oz$7.99
- Hook's 10-Year Cheddar, 8 oz$15.99
- Hook's Colby, 8 oz$4.99
- Hook's Sheep Milk Butterkase, 8 oz$7.99
- Hook's Sheep Milk Gouda, 8 oz$7.99
- Hook's Sheep Milk Truffle$6.99
- Hook's 2-Year Swiss, 8 oz$6.59
- Hook's Triple Play Extra Innings, 8 oz$8.99
- Kingston Creamery Blue Cheese, 4 oz$4.99
- Marieke Black Truffle Gouda, 7 oz$7.59
- Marieke Black Pepper Gouda, 7 oz$6.99
- Marieke Burning Melange Gouda, 7 oz$9.59
- Meister Creamery Wild Morel & Leek Jack, 6 Oz$3.99
- Meister Creamery Dill Havarti, 6 oz$3.99
- Meister Creamery Garlic Pesto Jack, 6 oz$3.99
- Nordic Creamery Grumpy Goat, 8 oz$6.99
- Nordic Creamery Capriko, 8 oz$5.99
- Redhead Creamery Little Lucy Brie, 6.5 oz$6.99
Crafted on the dairy farm of our friends, Lucas & Alise Sjostrom in Brooten, Minnesota
- Renards Natural Cheddar with Door County Cherries, 8 oz$4.99
- Velvet Bees Honey Butter, 8 oz$7.99