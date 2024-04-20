Firefly Burgers - Garden Grove 11011 Chapman Avenue Suite D
Sandwich
- BACKFIRE Sandwich$16.50
2x5.3 oz beef patty, chili lava sauce, jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, cheese, fresh onion.
- KAMIKAZE Sandwich$16.50
2x5.3 oz beef patty, sweet chili sauce, tomato, pickles, lettuce, grilled onion, cheese, firefly sauce.
- SMOKEY Sandwich$16.50
8 oz Angus beef, beef bacon, smoked cheese, firefly sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion.
- FIREFLY Sandwich$11.50
5.3 oz beef patty, beef bacon, firefly sauce, grilled onion, pickles, cheese, tomato, lettuce.
- WALLSTREET Sandwich$14.00
5.3 oz beef patty, wallstreet sauce, mushroom, mixed cheese, lettuce.
- BACKFIRE SINGLE Sandwich$11.50
5.3 oz beef patty, chili lava sauce, jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, cheese, fresh onion.
- EGG BACON Sandwich$13.50
5.3 oz beef burger, fried egg, beef bacon, cheese, mayo, pickles, tomato, lettuce, grilled onion.
- ORIGINAL Beef Meal$12.50
5.3 oz beef patty, ketchup, pickles, tomato, cheese, grilled onion, mayo, lettuce.
- ORIGINAL Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Grilled or Crispy chicken breast, ketchup, pickles, tomato, cheese, mayo, lettuce.
- MYSTIC Sandwich$11.50
5.3 oz beef patty, BBQ sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomato, cheese, fresh onion.
- BUCHAREST GRILLED Sandwich$12.50
Grilled chicken breast, Bucharest sauce, pickles, tomato, lettuce, cheese, turkey.
- BUCHAREST CRISPY Sandwich$12.50
Crispy chicken breast, Bucharest sauce, pickles, tomato, lettuce, cheese, turkey.
- Red Kamikaze Sandwich$19.50
3*5.3oz Beef Patty, sweet chili sauce, tomato, pickles, lettuce, caramelized onion, cheese, Firefly sauce. served with French fries and a soft drink.
- Chicken WALLSTREET Sandwich$12.50
5.3 Oz chicken, Wallstreet sauce, Mushroom, Mix cheese, Lettuce
meal
- MEAL FIREFLY$17.00
5.3 oz beef patty, beef bacon, firefly sauce, grilled onion, pickles, cheese, tomato, lettuce. + Fries + Soft drink
- MEAL KAMIKAZE$22.00
2x5.3 oz beef patty, sweet chili sauce, tomato, pickles, lettuce, grilled onion, cheese, firefly sauce. + Fries + Soft drink
- BEEF BURGER KIDS$8.50
Small classic burger, cheese, fries, drink.
- MEAL SMOKEY$22.00
8 oz Angus beef, beef bacon, smoked cheese, firefly sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion. + Fries + Soft drink
- MEAL BACKFIRE$22.00
2x5.3 oz beef patty, chili lava sauce, jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, cheese, fresh onion. + Fries + Soft drink
- MEAL WALLSTREET$19.50
5.3 oz beef patty, wallstreet sauce, mushroom, mixed cheese, lettuce. + Fries + Soft drink
- BUCHAREST GRILLED$18.00
Grilled chicken breast, Bucharest sauce, pickles, tomato, lettuce, cheese, turkey. + Fries + Soft drink
- MEAL BUCHAREST CRISPY$18.00
Crispy chicken breast, Bucharest sauce, pickles, tomato, lettuce, cheese, turkey. + Fries + Soft drink
- MEAL EGG BACON$19.00
5.3 oz beef burger, fried egg, beef bacon, cheese, mayo, pickles, tomato, lettuce, grilled onion. + Fries + Soft drink
- MEAL BACKFIRE SINGLE$17.00
5.3 oz beef patty, chili lava sauce, jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, cheese, fresh onion. + Fries + Soft drink
- MEAL MYSTIC$17.00
5.3 oz beef patty, BBQ sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomato, cheese, fresh onion. + Fries + Soft drink
- CHICKEN NUGGET KIDS$8.30
Fired chicken nuggets with fries, drink.
- ORIGINAL Beef Meal$12.50
5.3 oz beef patty, ketchup, pickles, tomato, cheese, grilled onion, mayo, lettuce.
- ORIGINAL Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Grilled or Crispy chicken breast, ketchup, pickles, tomato, cheese, mayo, lettuce.
- Red Kamikaze Meal$25.00
3*5.3oz Beef Patty, sweet chili sauce, tomato, pickles, lettuce, caramelized onion, cheese, Firefly sauce. served with French fries and a soft drink.
- Chicken WALLSTREET Meal$18.00
5.3 Oz chicken, Wallstreet sauce, Mushroom, Mix cheese, Lettuce
Side
salad
- HEISENBERG BOWL$8.30
Chicken, fries, corns, wallstreet sauce, Jalapeno, chips, mixed cheese.
- SAESAR SALAD$7.50
Lettuce, creamy Caesar dressing, tomato, herbed croutons, topped with parmesan cheese.
- CHICKEN SAESAR SALAD$10.85
Grilled chicken, lettuce, creamy Caesar dressing, tomato, herbed croutons, topped with parmesan cheese.