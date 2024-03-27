Fireman's Inn 660 County Street
Appetizers/Sides
- French Fries$3.50
A full pound of golden, crunchy fries.
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
One full pound of delicious sweet potato fries.
- Curly Fries$4.00
One full pound of crispy, golden curly fries.
- Onion Rings$4.00
A basket full of golden onion rings.
- White Cheese Curds$7.00Out of stock
Half pound of soft and savory curds.
- Breaded mushrooms$7.00
One full pound of breaded, deep fried mushrooms
- Chicken Strips (4)$7.00
- Traditional Wings (6)$9.00
Bone-IN wings served with one side of sauce
- Irish Egg Rolls (8)$10.00
Description to come
- Boudin Bites$10.00
Pork and rice sausage formed into balls, breaded, then deep fried
- Large Pretzel$13.00
Large, warm, soft pretzel served with 3 dipping sauces.
- Cottage Cheese$3.00
- Coleslaw$3.00
- No Side
Baskets
- Chicken Strip Basket$12.00
Chicken strips served with french fries and cottage cheese OR coleslaw.
- Cod Nugget Basket$10.00
5 cod nuggets served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.
- Fish Sandwich Basket$10.00
- Shrimp Basket$12.00
Breaded shrimp served with french fries, coleslaw OR cottage cheese and tartar sauce.
- 2 Broasted Chicken$12.00
2 piece of broasted chicken served with french fries, coleslaw or cottage cheese, and biscuit.
- 8 piece chicken mix$18.00
- 8 ALL white$21.00
Burgers
- Hamburger$8.00
6 oz beef patty on fresh bun
- Cheeseburger$9.00
6 oz beef patty on fresh bun topped with American Cheese
- Bacon Cheeseburger$10.00
- Double Cheeseburger$16.00
- California Burger$10.00
- Bacon Bourbon Burger$10.00
6 oz beef patty topped with American cheese and bacon and bouron sauce
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$10.00
6 oz beef patty on fresh bun topped with fried mushrooms and swiss cheese
- Jalapeno Burger$10.00
6 oz beef patty on bun topped with pepperjack cheese, jalapenos and spicey spread
Sandwiches
- Grilled Chicken$9.00
Grilled chicken served on bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo
- Fish Sandwich$9.00
Fish fillet served on a bun with lettuce, pickles and tartar sauce
- Philly Steak Sandwich$10.00
Sliced beef topped with fried onions, mushrooms and green peppers topped w/swiss cheese
- Spicey Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Grilled or breaded chicken on fresh bun topped with pepperjack cheese, jalapenos and spicey spread
- Grilled Chicken Supreme$9.50
Grilled chicken topped with Swiss cheese, fried onion, mushrooms, and bacon.
- Tenderloin$8.00
Pizza
- Cheese$13.00
- Pepperoni (small)$13.00
- Pepperoni (large)$23.00
- Pep/Sausage (small)$14.00
- Sausage/Pep (large)$23.00
- Sausage (small)$13.00
- Sausage (large)$23.00
- Meat Lovers (small)$15.00
Hamburger, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage and bacon
- Meat Lovers (large)$25.00
Hamburger, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage and bacon
- Sunny Side (small)$15.00
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon and cheese
- Sunny Side (large)$25.00
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon and cheese
- Fireman's Favorite (large)$24.00
Sausage and Pepperoni
- Fireman's Favorite (small)$14.00
Sausage and Pepperoni
- Chicken Bacon Ranch (small)$15.00
Crust spread with ranch topped with chicken, bacon and cheese
- Chicken Bacon Ranch (large)$25.00
Crust spread with ranch topped with chicken, bacon and cheese
- The Fireman's Inn Special (small)$15.00
Hamburger, pepperonia, sausage onion, green peppers, mushrooms and cheese
- The Fireman's Inn Special (large)$25.00
Hamburger, pepperonia, sausage onion, green peppers, mushrooms and cheese
- Taco (small)$15.00
Beef, lettuce, tomatoe, cheese and chips
- Taco (large)$25.00
Beef, lettuce, tomatoe, cheese and chips
- Hawaiian (small)$15.00
Canadian bacon, Pineapple and cheese
- Hawaiian (large)$25.00
Canadian bacon, Pineapple and cheese
- Ridgeview (small)$15.00
Hamburger, pepperoni, and bacon bits.
- Ridgeview (large)$25.00
Hamburger, pepperoni, and bacon bits.
- Sweet Swine (small)$14.00
Canadian bacon, pineapple, and sauerkraut.
- Sweet Swine (large)$24.00
Canadian bacon, pineapple, and sauerkraut.
- Bacon Cheeseburger (small)$15.00
Crust spread with ketchup and mustard topped with hamburger, bacon, pickles, cheddar and motzerella cheese
- Bacon Cheeseburger (large)$25.00
Crust spread with ketchup and mustard topped with hamburger, bacon, pickles, cheddar and motzerella cheese
- Veggie (small)$14.00
Onions, green peppers, olives, mushrooms and cheese
- Veggie (large)$24.00
Onions, green peppers, olives, mushrooms and cheese
- BYO Small$13.00
First 2 toppings included
- BYO Large$22.00
First 2 toppings included
- Hangover (Large Only)$27.00
Crust spread with cheese sauce topped with eggs, bacon, and sausage covered with shredded cheese.