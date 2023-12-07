Charcuterie Board

$119.99

Includes: Prosciutto, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Salami, Bread, Cherry Tomatoes, Artichokes, Pesto, Hot Honey, Ovalini, Craisins, Basil, Parmesan, Gorgonzola, Kalamata Olives, Brie, Fig Jam, Dried Apricots, Mixed Nuts. And an Authentic Pizza Board for you to Keep! Serves 6-10 Substitutions may occur based on product availability.