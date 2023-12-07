Firenza Pizza Los Angeles, CA
Incentivio Online Menu
Happy Hour
- Large White Shroom Pizza HH$23.99
White Sauce + Mozzarella + spinach + mushrooms + roasted garlic
- Large Queen Margherita Pizza HH$23.99
Red Sauce + Fresh Basil + Ovalini + Sliced Tomatoes + Roasted Garlic
- Large Three Little Pigs Pizza HH$23.99
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Pepperoni + Italian Sausage + Bacon
- Large Bad Hunter Pizza HH$23.99
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Caramelized Onion + Roasted Artichoke + Roasted Bell Pepper + Mushroom. Drizzled with Basil Pesto
- Large Smokin Hot Pizza HH$23.99
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Grilled Chicken + Caramelized Onion. Drizzled with Buffalo Sauce & Ranch
- Large The Brick Pizza HH$23.99
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Italian Sausage + Pepperoni + Red Onion + Black Olive + Mushroom + Bell Pepper
- Large Firebird Pizza HH$23.99
Bbq Base + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Chicken + Bacon + Caramelized Onion Drizzled with Mikes Honey Hot & Ranch
- Large Big Kahuna Pizza HH$23.99
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Canadian Bacon + Bacon + Pineapple + Red Onion
- Large Say Cheese Pizza HH$23.99
Red Sauce + Mozzarella
- Large Firenza Pizza HH$23.99
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage crumbles, artichoke hearts, red onions, mixed peppers, minced garlic
- Large Chipotle Chicken Pizza HH$23.99
Chipotle sauce, mozzarella, chicken, topped with crema, chipotle dressing, and pico de gallo
Online Specials
- Charcuterie Board$119.99
Includes: Prosciutto, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Salami, Bread, Cherry Tomatoes, Artichokes, Pesto, Hot Honey, Ovalini, Craisins, Basil, Parmesan, Gorgonzola, Kalamata Olives, Brie, Fig Jam, Dried Apricots, Mixed Nuts. And an Authentic Pizza Board for you to Keep! Serves 6-10 Substitutions may occur based on product availability.
- Family Packs$49.99
1 Large Original Crust Cheese Pizza + 1 Large Original Crust Foundation Pizza + 1 Whole Original Crust Cheesy Bread + 1 Whole Original Crust Cinnamon Pie + 2 liter Soda
- Cheap Date$19.99
1 Large Original Crust Heart 2 topping pizza + 1 Whole Dessert Pie
- Movie Night$34.99
1 Original Crust Large 2-Topping Pizza + 6 Wings + 1 Original Crust Cheesy Bread + 2 liter Soda
- The Big Cheese$24.99
1 Large Original Crust Cheese Pizza + 1 Whole Big Daddy Mac Pasta + 1 Whole Original Crust Cheesy Bread
Pizza
- Large Three Little Pigs$25.99
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Pepperoni + Sausage + Bacon
- Large 1 Topping Pizza$23.99
Your choice of crust + sauce + cheese + 1 topping
- Large 2 Topping Pizza$24.99
Your choice of crust + sauce + cheese + 2 topping
- Large Build Your Own Pizza$25.99
Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of crust + fresh toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.
- Large Say Cheese$23.99
Red Sauce + Mozzarella Cheese
- Large The Brick$25.99
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Italian Sausage + Pepperoni + Red Onion + Black Olive + Mushroom + Bell Pepper
- Large White Shroom$25.99
White Sauce + Fresh Spinach + Mozzarella Cheese + Mushrooms+ Chicken + Roasted Garlic
- Large Smokin' Hot$25.99
Bbq Base + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Chicken + Bacon + Caramelized Onion + Drizzle. Drizzled with Mikes Honey Hot & Ranch
- Large Bad Hunter$25.99
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Caramelized Onion + Roasted Artichoke + Roasted Bell Pepper + Mushroom. Drizzled with Basil Pesto
- Large Big Kahuna$25.99
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Canadian Bacon + Bacon + Pineapple + Red Onion
- Large Queen Margherita$25.99
Red Sauce + Fresh Basil Leaves + Ovalini Mozzarella + Roma Tomato + Chopped Garlic
- Large Fire Bird$25.99
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Grilled Chicken + Caramelized Onion. Drizzled with Buffalo Sauce & Ranch
- Large Chipotle Chicken$25.99
- Large Firenza$25.99
- Whole 1 Topping Pizza$13.99
Your choice of crust + sauce + 1 topping
- Whole 2 Topping Pizza$14.99
Your choice of crust + sauce + cheese + 2 topping
- Whole Build Your Own Pizza$15.99
Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of crust + fresh toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.
- Whole Say Cheese$13.99
Red Sauce + Mozzarella Cheese
- Whole Three Little Pigs$15.99
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Pepperoni + Salami + Bacon
- Whole The Brick$15.99
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Italian Sausage + Pepperoni + Red Onion + Black Olive + Mushroom + Bell Pepper
- Whole White Shroom$15.99
White Sauce + Fresh Spinach + Mozzarella Cheese + Mushrooms+ Chicken + Roasted Garlic
- Whole Smokin Hot$15.99
Bbq Base + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Chicken + Bacon + Caramelized Onion + Drizzle. Drizzled with Mikes Honey Hot & Ranch
- Whole Bad Hunter$15.99
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Caramelized Onion + Roasted Artichoke + Roasted Bell Pepper + Mushroom. Drizzled with Basil Pesto
- Whole Big Kahuna$15.99
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Canadian Bacon + Bacon + Pineapple + Red Onion
- Whole Queen Margherita$15.99
Red Sauce + Fresh Basil Leaves + Ovalini Mozzarella + Roma Tomato + Chopped Garlic
- Whole Fire Bird$15.99
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Grilled Chicken + Caramelized Onion. Drizzled with Buffalo Sauce & Ranch
- Whole Chipotle Chicken$15.99
- Whole Firenza$15.99
- Halfzie 1 Topping Pizza$11.99
Your choice of crust + sauce + cheese + 1 topping
- Halfzie 2 Topping Pizza$1,299.00
Your choice of crust + sauce + cheese + 2 topping
- Halfzie Build Your Own Pizza$13.99
Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of crust + fresh toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.
- Halfzie Say Cheese$10.99
Red Sauce + Mozzarella
- Halfzie Three Little Pigs$13.99
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Pepperoni + Salami + Bacon
- Halfzie The Brick$13.99
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Italian Sausage + Pepperoni + Red Onion + Black Olive + Mushroom + Bell Pepper
- Halfzie White Shroom$13.99
White Sauce + Fresh Spinach + Mozzarella Cheese + Mushrooms+ Chicken + Roasted Garlic
- Halfzie Smokin' Hot$13.99
Bbq Base + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Chicken + Bacon + Caramelized Onion + Drizzle. Drizzled with Mikes Honey Hot & Ranch
- Halfzie Bad Hunter$13.99
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Caramelized Onion + Roasted Artichoke + Roasted Bell Pepper + Mushroom. Drizzled with Basil Pesto
- Halfzie Big Kahuna$13.99
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Canadian Bacon + Bacon + Pineapple + Red Onion
- Halfzie Queen Margherita$13.99
Red Sauce + Fresh Basil Leaves + Ovalini Mozzarella + Roma Tomato + Chopped Garlic
- Halfzie Fire Bird$13.99
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Grilled Chicken + Caramelized Onion. Drizzled with Buffalo Sauce & Ranch
- Halfzie Chipotle Chicken$13.99
- Halfzie Firenza$13.99
Pasta
- Whole 1 Topping Pasta$13.99
Your choice of sauce + cheese + 1 topping
- Whole 2 Topping Pasta$14.99
Your choice of sauce + cheese + 2 toppings
- Whole Million Dollar Pasta$15.99
Penne Pasta + Red Sauce + White Sauce + Meatballs + Italian Sausage + Mozzarella + Ricotta + Red Onion
- Whole El Fredo$15.99
Penne Pasta + White Sauce + Grilled Chicken + Parmesan + Mushroom + Chopped Garlic
- Whole Big Daddy Mac$15.99
Penne Pasta + White Sauce + Cheddar + Parmesan + Mozzarella + Bacon
- Whole Wicked VooDoo$15.99
Penne Pasta + Spicy Red Sauce + Feta + Roasted Artichoke + Mushroom + Black Olive + Fresh Basil Leaves + Roasted Garlic + Roasted Bell Pepper
- Whole Build Your Own Pasta$15.99
Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of crust + fresh toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.
- Halfzie 1 Topping Pasta$11.99
Your choice of sauce + cheese + 1 topping
- Halfzie 2 Topping Pasta$12.99
Your choice of sauce + cheese + 2 toppings
- Halfzie Million Dollar Pasta$13.99
Penne Pasta + Red Sauce + White Sauce + Meatballs + Italian Sausage + Mozzarella + Ricotta + Red Onion
- Halfzie El Fredo$13.99
Penne Pasta + White Sauce + Grilled Chicken + Parmesan + Mushroom + Chopped Garlic
- Halfzie Big Daddy Mac$13.99
Penne Pasta + White Sauce + Cheddar + Parmesan + Mozzarella + Bacon
- Halfzie Wicked VooDoo$13.99
Penne Pasta + Spicy Red Sauce + Feta + Roasted Artichoke + Mushroom + Black Olive + Fresh Basil Leaves + Roasted Garlic + Roasted Bell Pepper
- Halfzie Build Your Own Pasta$13.99
Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of crust + fresh toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.
Salad
- Whole King Caesar$9.99
Romaine + Parmesan + Croutons + Caesar Dressing
- Whole Pasta Salata Verde$9.99
Penne Pasta + Fresh Spinach + Cherry Tomato + Feta Cheese + Basil Pesto
- Whole Health Nut$9.99
Spring Mix + Fresh Spinach + Dried Cranberries + Sunflower Seeds + Sliced Almonds + Feta + Fat Free Raspberry Vinaigrette
- Whole Greek$9.99
Arugula + Romaine + Banana Pepper + Red Onion + Cherry Tomato + Cucumber + Kalamata Olive + Feta
- Whole Build Your Own Salad$11.99
Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of fresh greens + toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.
- Halfzie King Caesar$5.99
Romaine + Parmesan + Croutons + Caesar Dressing
- Halfzie Pasta Salata Verde$5.99
Penne Pasta + Fresh Spinach + Cherry Tomato + Feta Cheese + Basil Pesto
- Halfzie Health Nut$5.99
Arugula + Fresh Spinach + Dried Cranberries + Sunflower Seeds + Sliced Almonds + Feta + Fat Free Raspberry Vinaigrette
- Halfzie Greek$5.99
Arugula + Romaine + Banana Pepper + Red Onion + Cherry Tomato + Cucumber + Kalamata Olive + Feta
- Halfzie Build Your Own Salad$5.99
Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of fresh greens + toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.
Oven Baked Wings
Goodies
😈Do Not Click❌
- Large Pork Malone$25.99
Bbq Sauce + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Bacon + Italian Sausage + Smoked Ham + Caramelized Onions + Honey Hot Drizzle
- Whole Pork Malone$15.99
Bbq Sauce + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Bacon + Italian Sausage + Smoked Ham + Caramelized Onions + Honey Hot Drizzle
- Whole Pineapple Express$15.99
Pink Sauce + Smoked Ham + Bacon + Mozzarella + Pineapple + Jalapeño + Ranch Drizzle
- Large Mac N Cheese$25.99
Penne Pasta + White Sauce + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Bacon
- Whole Mac N Cheese$15.99
Penne Pasta + White Sauce + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Bacon
- Whole CBD$15.99
White Sauce + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Chicken + Bacon + Dorito
- Whole Notorious BLT$8.99
Spinach + Romaine + Cherry Tomato + Bacon + Croutons + Cheddar + Ranch
- Halfzie Notorious BLT$4.99
Spinach + Romaine + Cherry Tomato + Bacon + Croutons + Cheddar + Ranch
Incentivio Catering Menu
Pasta Catering
Salad Catering
Beverage Catering
Charcuterie Board
- Charcuterie Board$119.99
Includes: Prosciutto, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Salami, Bread, Cherry Tomatoes, Artichokes, Pesto, Hot Honey, Ovalini, Craisins, Basil, Parmesan, Gorgonzola, Kalamata Olives, Brie, Fig Jam, Dried Apricots, Mixed Nuts. And an Authentic Pizza Board for you to Keep! Serves 6-10 Substitutions may occur based on product availability.