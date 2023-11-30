Fireside Grill and Bar
Appetizers (Online)
- El Nacho Grande$16.00
Melted cheddar jack cheese, served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and salsa Choice of Beef Chili and/or Grilled Chicken
- Charred Brussel Dip$12.00
Roasted brussel sprouts, smoked bacon, grilled corn, cheese, served with tortilla chips
- Fried Calamari$14.00
Served with marinara sauce
- Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, peppers, and onions, topped with chipotle aioli
- Southwest Eggrolls$13.00
Chicken, black beans, corn, cilantro, cheddar jack cheese, onions, jalapenos, and red chilis, fried in a crispy eggroll shell, served with avocado ranch dressing
- Fried Pickles$12.00
Crispy dill chips, served with chipotle aioli
- Fried Mozzarella$11.00
Crispy house-made fried triangles, served with marinara
- Edamame$8.00
Soy beans, steamed in their pods, dusted with sea salt
- Chicken Fingers$12.00
Served with honey mustard
- Beef Chili Crock$7.00
- French Onion Soup$7.00
- Standard Wings$14.00
(On the Bone, Breaded) Fried, served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing Sauce: Buffalo, Mild Buffalo, Sweet BBQ, Teriyaki, Sweet Thai Chili, Jerk Dry Rub
- Naked Wings$14.00
(On the Bone, No Breading) Fried, served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing Sauce: Buffalo, Mild Buffalo, Sweet BBQ, Teriyaki, Sweet Thai Chili, Jerk Dry Rub
- Boneless Wings$14.00
(Breaded) Fried, served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing Sauce: Buffalo, Mild Buffalo, Sweet BBQ, Teriyaki, Sweet Thai Chili, Jerk Dry Rub
- Buffalo Popcorn Shrimp$14.00
Popcorn shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce, served with your choice of bleu cheese or ranch
- Hummus Plate$12.00
House made hummus accompanied by Kalamata olive dip, carrots, celery and toast points
- Vegetable Barley Soup$7.00
- Bavarian Pretzel$13.00
Large Bavarian style soft pretzel served with house made cheddar cheese sauce, beer cheese and whole grain mustard
Burgers (Online)
- Classic$15.00
Topped with American cheese, Served with French fries and a pickle
- Chipotle Bacon$18.00
Slab cut bacon, cheddar jack cheese, jalapeno, and chipotle mayo, Served with French fries and a pickle
- Flame Grilled Fireside$17.00
Seasoned with house made spice blend, topped with bacon onion jam, melted gruyere & mozzarella cheeses, and topped with crispy onion strings, Served with French fries and a pickle
- Beer-Cheese & Mushroom$17.00
Sauteed mushrooms and onions topped with house made beer cheese
- Black Bean Pocket$16.00
House mad black bean burger with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, pickled red onions, corn salsa, and chipotle aioli, folded in a toasted flour tortilla
- Cheeseburger Sliders$16.00
Topped with melted beer cheese and bacon jam
Salad (Online)
- Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine hearts, toasted croutons and parmesan cheese, tossed in Caesar dressing Add Grilled Chicken $4 Add Sauteed Shrimp $6
- Chop Chop Cobb$18.00
Romaine hearts, tomato, red onion, avocado, bacon, grilled chicken, hard boiled egg, cheddar jack cheese, tossed in lemon herb vinaigrette dressing
- Roasted Beet Salad$14.00
Arugula, beets, spiced walnuts, goat cheese, cucumbers, pickled red onions tossed in house made maple mustard vinaigrette dressing
- Southwest Salad$17.00
Romaine hearts with mixed greens, blackened chicken, tomato, black beans, roasted corn, cheddar jack cheese, sliced avocado and crispy tortilla strips, tossed in house made avocado ranch
- Side Caesar$4.00
Romaine hearts, toasted croutons and parmesan cheese, tossed in Caesar dressing
- Side Salad$4.00
Romaine hearts, mixed greens, carrot, tomato and sliced cucumber
Brick Oven Pizza (Online)
- Red Pizza$12.00
Plum tomato sauce, Grande mozzarella
- Vodka Pizza$13.00
Vodka sauce, Grande mozzarella, fresh basil
- Margherita Pizza$13.00
Plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
- Pear & Goat Cheese Pizza$16.00
Caramelized onion, fresh pears, Grande mozzarella and goat cheese, finished with a balsamic reduction
- White Pie$13.00
Ricotta, Grande mozzarella, and crushed garlic
- Fraiche, Brussels & Bacon$17.00
Creme Fraiche, shaved Brussel sprouts, caramelized onions, and bacon
Handheld (Online)
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Spicy buttermilk chicken breast, fried and topped with pickles, shredded lettuce and chipotle aioli, Served with French fries and a pickle
- Short Rib Grilled Cheese$17.00
Braised beef short rib, melted mozzarella, cheddar cheese, and garlic aioli on toasted sourdough, Served with French fries and a pickle
- Smokey Birria Tacos$17.00
Slow cooked short rib & brisket, melted cheese, cilantro and pickled red onions on soft corn tortillas, with birria sauce, served with tortilla chips and salsa
- Fireside Steak Sandwich$19.00
Brined, rubbed and slow roasted New York strip steak, sliced thin and served medium on toasted sourdough, topped with chef mix mushrooms and gruyere cheese, accompanied by horseradish aioli, Served with French fries and a pickle
- Baja Fish Tacos$17.00
Broiled cod, with cole slaw, pickled red onion & chipotle aioli on soft flour tortillas, served with tortilla chips and salsa
- Hummus'T Have It$15.00
Hummus, avocado, arugula, green apples, shredded carrot, roasted red peppers, lemon & olive oil vinaigrette, on a spinach tortilla, served with French fries and a pickle
- Chicken BLT$17.00
Grilled chicken breast with tomato, arugula, garlic aioli, & slab cut bacon on sourdough bread, served with Frech fries and a pickle
- Cheesesteak$19.00
Thinly sliced NY strip, caramelized onions, peppers and beer cheese on a lightly toasted hero
- Shrimp Po Boy$17.00
Crispy popcorn shrimp with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles and remoulade sauce on a lightly toasted hero
- Smoked Brisket Sliders$17.00
Smoked brisket topped with BBQ sauce, coleslaw, and pickle chips
- Carolina Pulled Pork Sliders$17.00
Slow roasted pork shoulder pulled and topped with tangy Carolina gold bbq sauce, coleslaw and pickle chips
Large Plates (Online)
- Smoke House Ribs (1/2 Rack)$21.00
½ rack of Baby back ribs, smoked on site with hickory & house rub and basted with sweet BBQ sauce, served with French fries, corn bread and chipotle slaw
- Smoke House Ribs (Full Rack)$27.00
Full rack of Baby back ribs, smoked on site with hickory & house rub and basted with sweet BBQ sauce, served with French fries, corn bread and chipotle slaw
- Double Cut Pork Chop$28.00
Dry brined pork chop topped with whole grain mustard sauce, served with bacon and onion roasted Brussel sprouts and mashed potatoes
- Wood Grilled Salmon$24.00
Grilled on a cedar plank, topped with lemon butter sauce, served with fire roasted vegetables
- Smoked Brisket$20.00
Smoked beef brisket, house made corn bread, pickle chips, cole slaw & french fries
- Teriyaki Chicken$22.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with house made teriyaki sauce and grilled pineapple, served with white rice and steamed broccoli
- NY Strip Steak$34.00
14oz grilled NY strip on the bone, served with garlic red potatoes and au poivre sauce
- Chicken Fajitas$18.00
Grilled chicken served over peppers and onions with soft flour tortillas, Spanish rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream
- Shrimp Fajitas$21.00
Grilled shrimp served over peppers and onions with soft flour tortillas, Spanish rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream
- Fire Roasted Veggie Fajita$16.00
Sweet potato, zucchini, yellow squash, broccoli, bell peppers, red onion, served over peppers and onions with soft flour tortillas, spanish rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese & sour cream
- Guinness Short Ribs$26.00
Boneless beef short ribs slow cooked with fresh herbs and finished with red wine, Guinness, and light cream. Served with mashed potatoes and chef mix mushrooms topped with crispy onion straws
- Sun Dried Tomato & Artichoke Pasta$17.00
House made spaghetti sauteed with sun dried tomatoes, artichokes, parmesan cheese, cracked black pepper, topped with brown butter bread crumbs and lemon
Signature Sides (Online)
- Basket French Fries$6.00
- Basket Sweet Fries$7.00
- Onion Rings$7.00
- Garlic Truffle Fries$9.00
Tossed in truffle oil & topped with Garlic Aioli
- Sweet Potato W/ Marshmallow$7.00
Whipped sweet potatoes topped with marshmallow and oven baked
- Fire Roasted Veggies$6.00
Sweet potato, zucchini, yellow squash, broccoli, bell pepper and red onion
- Cowboy Fries$10.00
French fries smothered with cheddar jack cheese, topped with bacon and garlic aioli
- Disco Fries$9.00
French fries smothered with melted mozzarella cheese and topped with garvy
- Mashed Potatoes & Gravy$6.00
House made mashed potatoes topped with gravy
- Side Salad$4.00
- Side Caesar Salad$4.00
- Side Classic Mac & Cheese$9.00
Elbow macaroni, house made cheddar cheese sauce, bacon & brown butter breadcrumbs
- Side Penne Vodka$9.00
Penne pasta tossed in house made vodka sauce & topped with parmesan cheese
Kids Menu (Online)
- Kids Chicken Fingers$8.00
Served with honey mustard and choice of side
- Kids Grilled Cheese$7.00
Melted American Cheese on toasted sourdough with choice of side
- Kids Penne Pasta$7.00
Penne pasta with choice of Marinara sauce, Vodka sauce or Butter sauce and choice of side
- Kids Pizza$8.00
9 inch personal pizza with Grande mozzarella and plum tomato sauce
- Kids Chick Quesadilla$7.00
Grilled chicken and melted cheddar jack cheese in a flour tortilla with choice of side
- Kids Mac & Cheese$7.00
Elbow macaroni tossed in house made cheddar cheese sauce with choice of side