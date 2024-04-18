Fireside Pizza 5753 Mt. Carmel Church Rd
Pizza
Slices
Small Pizza
- Cheese Pizza-Small$8.00
- Pepperoni Pizza-Small$9.00
- Harvest of the Day-Small$10.00
Garlic marinated tomato, fresh mozzarella and basil
- Mother of All-Small$10.00
Pepperoni, sausage, onion, roasted pepper, mushrooom, black olives
- Sweet and Salty-Small$10.00
Ham, pineapple, sweet spicy sauce
- Meat no Potatoes-Small$10.00
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatball
- Special Pizza of the Week-Small$11.00Out of stock
follow us on facebook to see our specials each week
Large Pizza
- Cheese Pizza-Large$15.00
- Pepperoni Pizza-Large$17.00
- Harvest of the Day-Large$19.00
Garlic marinated tomato, fresh mozzarella and basil
- Mother of All-Large$19.00
Pepperoni, sausage, onion, roasted pepper, mushrooom, black olives
- Sweet and Salty-Large$19.00
Ham, pineapple, sweet spicy sauce
- Meat no Potatoes-Large$19.00
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatball
- Special Pizza of the Week-Large$20.00Out of stock
follow us on facebook to see our specials each week
Food Menu
Apps
- Crispy Garlic Parmesan Potato Sticks$5.00
Fire roasted potatoes finished with fried parmesan cheese served with Honey Dijon
- Loaded Crispy Parm Potato Sticks$7.00
- Breaking Bread$6.00
Fresh baked loaf of bread sliced and served with a dippin mix of fire roasted garlic cloves, greek mix of olives, capers, oil pomace oil, and balsamic vinegar.
Salads
Holdables
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$8.00
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, pepper jack, ranch sauce on a toasted roll. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion.
- Meatball Slider Trio$7.00
Fireside own recipe, served in our homemade marinara topped with parmesan
- Hot Ham and Swiss Wedge$9.00
Ham, swiss, and our house honey dijon sauce. topped with lettuce and tomato