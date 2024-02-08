Firewater Kitchen & Bar
WEEKLY FEATURES
- BOWL OF SOUL$19.00
Vegetarian grain bowl with farro ancient grains, Cajun-spiced beans, braised collard greens, roasted sweet potato, Southern-style slaw, & traditional 'Bama" sauce
- LAMB CHOP LOLLIPOPS$18.00
Pan-seared with rosemary-mint chimichurri
- BOURBON-CITRUS CHICKEN THIGHS$24.00
3/4LB marinated and roasted thighs, sorghum roasted carrots, papas bravas, smoked paprika aioli
- CHARCUTERIE BOARD$24.00
STARTERS
- SEAFOOD CHOWDER$8.00
New England-style chowder with shrimp and lobster
- STREET CORN DIP$12.00
Lime, jalapeno, cilantro, Cotija cheese, tortilla chips
- DISCO FRIES$18.00
Dark ale braised short rib, High Counrty Creamery cheese curds, & demi glace gravy
- BAVARIAN PRETZEL$9.00
With warm queso
- FRIED GREEN TOMATOES & CRAB$24.00
Lump crab, gorgonzola, & spicy remoulade
- FEATURED DEVILED EGGS$11.00
Chef's selections
- CRAB HUSH PUPPIES$15.00+
Jumbo lump crab, corn & jalapeno tartar
SALADS
- MIXED GREENS$7.00+
Local field greens, pepperoncini, egg, red onion, cherry tomato, balsamic vinaigrette
- ROASTED BEET & CHEVRE$15.00
Red & golden beets, Firefly Farms chevre, mandarin oranges, spiced cashews, & local maple syrup
- SEAFOOD COBB$30.00
Shrimp, jumbo sea scallops, jumbo lump crab, asparagus, grape tomato, cucmber, blue cheese, honey-apple vinaigrette
SIGNATURE PLATES
- SHRIMP & GRITS$22.00
Cheddar, garlic, smoked tomatoes, andouille sausage
- JERK RUBBED CHICKEN$26.00
Roasted half chicken, potato puree, seasonal vegetables
- PAN-SEARED COULETTE SIRLOIN$32.00
Potato puree, seasonal vegetables, mushroom demi glace
- PAN-SEARED JUMBO SEA SCALLOPS$30.00
Bacon, smoked cheddar grits, seasonal vegetables
- CIOPPINO FISHERMAN'S STEW$42.00
Traditional San Francisco-style, seasoned seafood-tomato broth steamed with fresh fish, scallops, shrimp, mussels, clams, & a bit of pasta; served with toasted baguette
SANDWICHES
- FIREWATER BURGER$18.00
Our signature Angus blend, smoked cheddar cheese, Bourbon-bacon-onion jam, garlic aioli, toasted onion roll
- BLACKENED SALMON BLT$18.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, sourdough, remoulade
- SHORT RIB GRILLED CHEESE$18.00
Smoked cheddar, beer braised onions, roasted peppers
- CRISPY CHICKEN$16.00
Brioche bun, shredded lettuce, Yum Yum sauce