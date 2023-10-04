Firkin
Starters To-Go
Baguette & Lentil Spread TG
tribeca ovens artisan french baguette with our homemade lentil spread
Burrata TG
Fresh artigiana burrata from italy cherry tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, balsamico, basil, black olive tapenade
Chicken Strips Plain TG
Chicken Strips Plain & Fries TG
fried until crispy and served with fresh cut french fries
Chicken Strips Sriracha TG
deep fried and tossed with our firkin spicy sriracha wings sauce
Chicken Strips Sriracha & Fries TG
tossed with our spicy sriracha sauce and served with fresh cut french fries
Chicken Wings Sriracha TG
deep fried and tossed with our firkin spicy sriracha wings sauce
Chicken Wings Sriracha & Fries TG
deep fried until crispy served with fresh cut french fries
Chips & Green Salsa TG
green tomatillos/avocado/jalapeño salsa, chips made everyday
Chips & Guac TG
fresh homemade guacamole and chips made everyday
Chips & Red Salsa TG
fresh roasted poblano & roasted tomato salsa, chips made everyday
Chips, Green Salsa, & Guac TG
homemade fresh guacamole, green tomatillos/avocado/ jalapeño salsa, chips made everyday
Chips, Red Salsa & Guac TG
homemade fresh guacamole, roasted poblano & roasted tomato salsa, chips made everyday
Dumplings TG
6 dumplings filled with chicken & mushrooms, pan fired, shoyu-ginger-scallion dipping sauce
Fried Asparagus TG
deep fried until crispy served with chipotle mayo
Fried Calamari TG
day boat caught fresh narragansett calamari, green chili salsa, garlic mayonnaise
Fried Shrimp TG
half pound shrimp, traditional cocktail sauce, tartar sauce
Goat Cheese & Tomato TG
roasted tomato sauce, sautéed onions & mushrooms, french baguette
Half Pint of Guac TG
made every day with a touch of jalapeño
Half Pint of Lentil Spread TG
puree of lentils, olive oil, basil
Half Pint of Red Salsa TG
homemade salsa, fire roasted tomatoes, fire roasted poblanos
Half Pint of Green Salsa TG
spicy homemade green tomatillos, avocado, & jalapeño salsa
Lobster Tacos TG
3 mini tacos, crispy corn shell, sauteed lobster, pico de gallo, queso fresco, sour cream, chipotle sauce
Pretzel Cheddar & Back TG
baked with sharp cheddar, nueske applewood smoke bacon, & fire roasted poblanos
Pretzel Plain TG
served with honey mustard
Pretzel Three Cheese TG
baked with parmigiano, cheedar, & mozzarella
Shrimp Dejonghe TG
created in the late 19th century Henri de Jonghe, owner of the De Jonghe Hotel on Monroe Street in Chicago
Small Arugula Salad TG
fresh arugula, citrus vinaigrette, parmigiano
Small Caesar Salad TG
classic caesar dressing, homemade croutons, & parmigiano
Small House Salad TG
mixed green, cucumber, red onions, cherry tomatoes, ginger vinaigrette
Tavern Wedge Salad TG
lemon vinaigrette, blue cheese, honey, truffle oil, pine nuts & tomato
Burger Etc To-Go
8oz Burger TG
8oz allen brothers USDA angus steak burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, brioche bun, served with fresh cut french fries.
8oz Cheeseburger TG
8oz allen brothers USDA angus steak burger, 2yr cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, brioche bun,
8oz Bacon Cheeseburger TG
8oz allen brothers USDA angus steak burger, nueske's applewood smoke bacon, 2yr cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato,
Chimay Grilled Cheese TG
chimay cheese, prosciutto, arugula, sweet white onions, stone ground mustard, rustic whole wheat bread
Deluxe Bean Burger TG
fried black bean burger, guacamole, julienne of corn tortilla, pico de gallo, served with fresh cut french fries.
Deluxe Turkey Burger TG
100% breast meat, sautéed onions, mascarpone cheese, delicate blue cheese sauce, arugula, served with fresh cut french fries.
Salmon Sandwich TG
sustainable remote north atlantic salmon, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, mushrooms, chipotle sauce,
Spicy Pork Sandwich TG
blackened pork tenderloin, poblano green chilies, chipotle sauce, chihuahua cheese
Cod Tacos TG
beer battered fresh alaskan black cod, pico de gallo, chipotle sauce, shredded cabbage, served with fresh cut french fries.
Shrimp Tacos TG
beer batter shrimp, pico de gallo, chipotle sauce, shredded cabbage, served with fresh cut french fries.
Spicy Pork Tacos TG
fire-roasted poblano peppers, pico de gallo, queso fresco, chipotle sauce, shredded cabbage, served with fresh cut french fries.
Spicy Burger TG
1 large sauteed fresh maryland soft shell blue crabs, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & horseradish sauce,
Carribbean Sandwich TG
grilled pork tenderloin, sliced smoked ham, swiss cheese, caribbean mustard, served with fresh cut french fries
Main Entrees To-Go
Choice NY Strip & 6oz Lobster TG
8oz usda choice tenderloin, 6oz cold water lobster tail, choice of: garlic mashed potatoes or fries
Faroe Salmon Carribean TG
grilled fresh faroe island salmon filet, caribbean cajun cream, brown rice & black beans
6oz Lobster Tail TG
choice of: garlic mashed potatoes or fresh cut french fries
8oz Choice Filet TG
served with tavern steak butter, choice: garlic mashed potatoes or fresh cut french fries
10oz Choice NY Strip TG
served with tavern steak butter, choice: garlic mashed potatoes or fresh cut french fries
Calamari Salad TG
fresh calamari flash fried, sriracha sauce, mixed green, ginger vinaigrette
Chicken Teriyaki TG
garlic, onions, sweet peppers, mushrooms, parmesan cream
Choice Filet & 6oz Lobster TG
8oz usda choice tenderloin, 6oz cold water lobster tail, choice of: garlic mashed potatoes or
Fish & Chips TG
fresh wild alaskan black cod, beer batter, fresh cut french fries, tartar sauce
Goat Cheese Salad TG
panko crust goat cheese balls, grilled vegetables, mixed greens, black olive vinaigrette
Horseradish Halibut TG
fresh wild alaskan halibut, horseradish panko crust, grilled vegetables, chive olive oil
Lobster Ravioli TG
lobster filled ravioli, parmesan cream & sauté shrimp
Mild Chicken Rice Bowl TG
marinated shredded chicken, queso fresco, roasted mild poblano salsa, shredded cabbage, sour cream,
Spicy Chicken Rice Bowl TG
marinated shredded chicken, queso fresco, spicy green tomatillo -jalapeño-avocado salsa, shredded cabbage, sour cream,
Mild Pork Rice Bowl TG
blackened pork tenderloin, queso fresco, roasted mild poblano salsa, shredded cabbage, sour cream,
Spicy Pork Rice Bowl TG
blackened pork tenderloin, queso fresco, spicy green tomatillo -jalapeño-avocado salsa, shredded cabbage, sour cream,
Schnitzel TG
panko breadcrumbs, arugula, sweet onions, citrus vinaigrette
Firkin Beer Growlers To-Go
.Growler
32oz 3 Floyds Zombie Ice
32oz Bells Two Hearted
32oz Blanche
32oz Champagne Velvet
32oz Chimay Red
32oz EPB Citra On the Dock
32oz Liefmans Goudenband
32oz Metro Heliostat
32oz Mikerphone Check 1, 2
32oz Miller Lite
32oz MW Charlatan
32oz OC Apex Predator
32oz Sierra Nevada Hazy Lil Thing
32oz St Bernardus #4
32oz St Bernardus ABT 12
32oz Virtue Brut
32oz Weihenstephaner Hefe
64oz 3 Floyds Zombie Ice
64oz Bells Two Hearted
64oz Blanche
64oz Champagne Velvet
64oz Chimay Red
64oz EPB Citra On the Dock
64oz Liefmans Goudenband
64oz Metro Heliostat
64oz Mikerphone Check 1, 2
64oz Miller Lite
64oz MW Charlatan
64oz OC Apex Predator
64oz Sierra Nevada Hazy Lil Thing
64oz St Bernardus #4
64oz St Bernardus ABT 12*
64oz Virtue Brut
64oz Weihenstephaner Hefe
