Starters To-Go

Baguette & Lentil Spread TG

$4.50

tribeca ovens artisan french baguette with our homemade lentil spread

Burrata TG

$14.00

Fresh artigiana burrata from italy cherry tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, balsamico, basil, black olive tapenade

Chicken Strips Plain TG

$8.50

Chicken Strips Plain & Fries TG

$12.00

fried until crispy and served with fresh cut french fries

Chicken Strips Sriracha TG

$8.00

deep fried and tossed with our firkin spicy sriracha wings sauce

Chicken Strips Sriracha & Fries TG

$12.00

tossed with our spicy sriracha sauce and served with fresh cut french fries

Chicken Wings Sriracha TG

$10.50

deep fried and tossed with our firkin spicy sriracha wings sauce

Chicken Wings Sriracha & Fries TG

$14.00

deep fried until crispy served with fresh cut french fries

Chips & Green Salsa TG

$8.00

green tomatillos/avocado/jalapeño salsa, chips made everyday

Chips & Guac TG

$8.00

fresh homemade guacamole and chips made everyday

Chips & Red Salsa TG

$8.00

fresh roasted poblano & roasted tomato salsa, chips made everyday

Chips, Green Salsa, & Guac TG

$12.00

homemade fresh guacamole, green tomatillos/avocado/ jalapeño salsa, chips made everyday

Chips, Red Salsa & Guac TG

$12.00

homemade fresh guacamole, roasted poblano & roasted tomato salsa, chips made everyday

Dumplings TG

$11.00

6 dumplings filled with chicken & mushrooms, pan fired, shoyu-ginger-scallion dipping sauce

Fried Asparagus TG

$9.50

deep fried until crispy served with chipotle mayo

Fried Calamari TG

$17.00

day boat caught fresh narragansett calamari, green chili salsa, garlic mayonnaise

Fried Shrimp TG

$16.00

half pound shrimp, traditional cocktail sauce, tartar sauce

Goat Cheese & Tomato TG

$9.00

roasted tomato sauce, sautéed onions & mushrooms, french baguette

Half Pint of Guac TG

$4.00

made every day with a touch of jalapeño

Half Pint of Lentil Spread TG

$4.00

puree of lentils, olive oil, basil

Half Pint of Red Salsa TG

$4.00

homemade salsa, fire roasted tomatoes, fire roasted poblanos

Half Pint of Green Salsa TG

$4.00

spicy homemade green tomatillos, avocado, & jalapeño salsa

Lobster Tacos TG

$16.00

3 mini tacos, crispy corn shell, sauteed lobster, pico de gallo, queso fresco, sour cream, chipotle sauce

Pretzel Cheddar & Back TG

$13.00

baked with sharp cheddar, nueske applewood smoke bacon, & fire roasted poblanos

Pretzel Plain TG

$9.00

served with honey mustard

Pretzel Three Cheese TG

$11.00

baked with parmigiano, cheedar, & mozzarella

Shrimp Dejonghe TG

$16.00

created in the late 19th century Henri de Jonghe, owner of the De Jonghe Hotel on Monroe Street in Chicago

Small Arugula Salad TG

$6.00

fresh arugula, citrus vinaigrette, parmigiano

Small Caesar Salad TG

$7.00

classic caesar dressing, homemade croutons, & parmigiano

Small House Salad TG

$6.00

mixed green, cucumber, red onions, cherry tomatoes, ginger vinaigrette

Tavern Wedge Salad TG

$12.00

lemon vinaigrette, blue cheese, honey, truffle oil, pine nuts & tomato

Burger Etc To-Go

8oz Burger TG

$15.50

8oz allen brothers USDA angus steak burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, brioche bun, served with fresh cut french fries.

8oz Cheeseburger TG

$16.50

8oz allen brothers USDA angus steak burger, 2yr cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, brioche bun,

8oz Bacon Cheeseburger TG

$18.50

8oz allen brothers USDA angus steak burger, nueske's applewood smoke bacon, 2yr cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato,

Chimay Grilled Cheese TG

$16.00

chimay cheese, prosciutto, arugula, sweet white onions, stone ground mustard, rustic whole wheat bread

Deluxe Bean Burger TG

$13.00

fried black bean burger, guacamole, julienne of corn tortilla, pico de gallo, served with fresh cut french fries.

Deluxe Turkey Burger TG

$14.00

100% breast meat, sautéed onions, mascarpone cheese, delicate blue cheese sauce, arugula, served with fresh cut french fries.

Salmon Sandwich TG

$16.00

sustainable remote north atlantic salmon, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, mushrooms, chipotle sauce,

Spicy Pork Sandwich TG

$14.00

blackened pork tenderloin, poblano green chilies, chipotle sauce, chihuahua cheese

Cod Tacos TG

$18.00

beer battered fresh alaskan black cod, pico de gallo, chipotle sauce, shredded cabbage, served with fresh cut french fries.

Shrimp Tacos TG

$14.50

beer batter shrimp, pico de gallo, chipotle sauce, shredded cabbage, served with fresh cut french fries.

Spicy Pork Tacos TG

$14.50

fire-roasted poblano peppers, pico de gallo, queso fresco, chipotle sauce, shredded cabbage, served with fresh cut french fries.

Spicy Burger TG

$15.00

1 large sauteed fresh maryland soft shell blue crabs, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & horseradish sauce,

Carribbean Sandwich TG

$14.00

grilled pork tenderloin, sliced smoked ham, swiss cheese, caribbean mustard, served with fresh cut french fries

Main Entrees To-Go

Choice NY Strip & 6oz Lobster TG

$86.00

8oz usda choice tenderloin, 6oz cold water lobster tail, choice of: garlic mashed potatoes or fries

Faroe Salmon Carribean TG

$26.00

grilled fresh faroe island salmon filet, caribbean cajun cream, brown rice & black beans

6oz Lobster Tail TG

$44.00

choice of: garlic mashed potatoes or fresh cut french fries

8oz Choice Filet TG

$53.00

served with tavern steak butter, choice: garlic mashed potatoes or fresh cut french fries

10oz Choice NY Strip TG

$37.00

served with tavern steak butter, choice: garlic mashed potatoes or fresh cut french fries

Calamari Salad TG

$16.00

fresh calamari flash fried, sriracha sauce, mixed green, ginger vinaigrette

Chicken Teriyaki TG

$16.00

garlic, onions, sweet peppers, mushrooms, parmesan cream

Choice Filet & 6oz Lobster TG

$86.00

8oz usda choice tenderloin, 6oz cold water lobster tail, choice of: garlic mashed potatoes or

Fish & Chips TG

$20.00

fresh wild alaskan black cod, beer batter, fresh cut french fries, tartar sauce

Goat Cheese Salad TG

$16.00

panko crust goat cheese balls, grilled vegetables, mixed greens, black olive vinaigrette

Horseradish Halibut TG

$28.00

fresh wild alaskan halibut, horseradish panko crust, grilled vegetables, chive olive oil

Lobster Ravioli TG

$39.00

lobster filled ravioli, parmesan cream & sauté shrimp

Mild Chicken Rice Bowl TG

$16.00

marinated shredded chicken, queso fresco, roasted mild poblano salsa, shredded cabbage, sour cream,

Spicy Chicken Rice Bowl TG

$16.00

marinated shredded chicken, queso fresco, spicy green tomatillo -jalapeño-avocado salsa, shredded cabbage, sour cream,

Mild Pork Rice Bowl TG

$16.00

blackened pork tenderloin, queso fresco, roasted mild poblano salsa, shredded cabbage, sour cream,

Spicy Pork Rice Bowl TG

$16.00

blackened pork tenderloin, queso fresco, spicy green tomatillo -jalapeño-avocado salsa, shredded cabbage, sour cream,

Schnitzel TG

$16.00

panko breadcrumbs, arugula, sweet onions, citrus vinaigrette

Desserts To-Go

Raspberry Cheesecake TG

$8.50

Carrot Cake TG

$8.50

Chocolate Cake TG

$8.50

Tiramisu TG

$8.50

Firkin Beer Growlers To-Go

.Growler

$5.00

32oz 3 Floyds Zombie Ice

$15.00

32oz Bells Two Hearted

$8.00

32 oz growler

32oz Blanche

$8.00

32 oz growler

32oz Champagne Velvet

$6.00

32 oz growler

32oz Chimay Red

$32.00

32 oz growler

32oz EPB Citra On the Dock

$15.00

32oz Liefmans Goudenband

$24.00

32 oz growler

32oz Metro Heliostat

$8.00

32 oz growler

32oz Mikerphone Check 1, 2

$12.50

32oz Miller Lite

$6.00

32 oz growler

32oz MW Charlatan

$7.25

32 oz growler

32oz OC Apex Predator

$14.00

32 oz growler

32oz Sierra Nevada Hazy Lil Thing

$8.00

32 oz growler

32oz St Bernardus #4

$20.00

32 oz growler

32oz St Bernardus ABT 12

$25.00

32 oz growler

32oz Virtue Brut

$7.25

32 oz growler

32oz Weihenstephaner Hefe

$11.00

32 oz growler

64oz 3 Floyds Zombie Ice

$30.00

64oz Bells Two Hearted

$16.00

64 oz growler

64oz Blanche

$15.00

64 oz growler

64oz Champagne Velvet

$12.00

64 oz growler

64oz Chimay Red

$63.00

64 oz growler

64oz EPB Citra On the Dock

$30.00

64oz Liefmans Goudenband

$48.00

64 oz growler

64oz Metro Heliostat

$16.00

64 oz growler

64oz Mikerphone Check 1, 2

$25.00

64oz Miller Lite

$12.00

64 oz growler

64oz MW Charlatan

$14.50

64 oz growler

64oz OC Apex Predator

$28.00

64 oz growler

64oz Sierra Nevada Hazy Lil Thing

$16.00

64 oz growler

64oz St Bernardus #4

$40.00

64 oz growler

64oz St Bernardus ABT 12*

$50.00

64 oz growler

64oz Virtue Brut

$14.50

64 oz growler

64oz Weihenstephaner Hefe

$22.00

64 oz growler

32oz Ayinger Oktoberfest

$14.00

64oz Ayinger Oktoberfest

$28.00

32oz Spaten Oktoberfest

$8.00

64oz Spaten Oktoberfest

$16.00

32oz Urban Chestnut Oachkatzlschwoaf

$8.00

64oz Urban Chestnut Oachkatzlschwoaf

$16.00

32oz Eggenberg Maibock

$18.00

64oz Eggenberg Maibock

$36.00

32oz Pollyanna Eleanor

$9.00

64oz Pollyanna Eleanor

$18.00

Beer Bottles & Cans To-Go

2018 3 FONTEINEN GUEZE TG

$24.00

2020 TILQUIN GUEUZE TG

$45.00

3 FONTEINEN ARMOND & GASTON TG

$32.00

3 FONTEINEN HOMMAGE TG

$32.00

3 FONTEINEN KRIEK TG

$33.00

8 WIRED iSTOUT TG

$15.50

ANCHOR PORTER TG

$4.00

ASPALL BLUSH TG

$9.00

ASPALL DRY TG

$9.00

AYINGER CELEBRATOR TG

$6.75

AYINGER DUNKEL TG

$5.75

AYINGER WEISS TG

$6.75

BLANCHE BTL TG

$3.50

BOON KRIEK TG

$16.00

CHIMAY BLUE 2017 RUM TG

$45.00

CHIMAY BLUE 750ML 2017 TG

$44.00

CHIMAY BLUE 750ML BA 2012 TG

$80.00

CHIMAY BLUE TG

$8.00

CHIMAY GOLD TG

$8.00

CHIMAY WHITE TG

$8.00

CHIMAY RED TG

$8.00

CHIMAY BLUE TG

$8.00

DELIRIUM RED TG

$11.00

DESCHUTES PORTER TG

$3.50

DOVETAIL KOLSCH TG

$4.50

DUCHESSE TG

$11.50

DULLE TEVE TG

$11.50

DUVEL TG

$6.00

DUVEL 666 TG

$4.99

ET AUN MAS A JESUS TG

$12.00

EVEN MORE JESUS TG

$6.50

EDMUND FITZ TG

$3.00

ISLAND MATILDA TG

$4.00

DAISY CUTTER TG

$5.00

HITACHINO WHITE TG

$9.00

HITACHINO YUZU TG

$8.00

HOUBLON TG

$8.00

IRIE TG

$5.00

JP CALABAZA BLANCA TG

$5.75

KROMBACHER NA TG

$3.00

LA CHOUFFE TG

$7.75

LA FIN DU MONDE TG

$5.50

LAGUNITAS MAXIMUS IIPA TG

$2.16

LEFFE BLONDE TG

$3.24

LFB RIVERWEST STEIN TG

$3.00

LINDEMANS FRAMBOISE TG

$12.00

LINDEMANS PECHE TG

$12.00

MAELOC TG

$4.00

3F ALPHA KLAUS TG

$4.50

MAPLEWOOD PULASKI TG

$4.50

NC OLD RASPUTIN TG

$5.00

OMMEGANG SUPER KRIEK TG

$35.00

OMMEGANG WINE BARREL 3 PHILOSOPHERS TG 2021

$9.00

ORVAL TG

$11.00

PETRUS PALE TG

$11.00

POLLYANNA LEXICAL GAP TG

$4.50

PRANQSTER TG

$4.50

PW LIZARD KING TG

$4.75

REV ANTI HERO TG

$4.50

RIGHT BEE CIDER TG

$3.00

ROCHEFORT 10 TG

$13.00

ROGUE DEAD GUY TG

$4.00

SAM SMITH NUT BROWN TG

$3.49

SAM SMITH PEAR 18.7oz TG

$8.75

SAMICHLAUS TG

$10.00

SIERRA NEVADA PALE ALE TG

$3.25

STIEGL TG

$4.00

SURLY HELL TG

$2.75

TRIPEL KARMELIET TG

$9.00

TROIS PISTOLES TG

$5.50

UNI MAUDITE BTL TG

$5.50

UNITY RASPBERRY TG

$6.50

VAN STEENBERGE PIRAAT TG

$6.24

VANDERGHINSTE OUD BRUIN TG

$14.00

WEIHENSTEPHANER VITUS TG

$4.50

WESTMALLE DUBBEL TG

$6.50

TGKUROGO TG

$11.00

Wine Bottles To Go

Ca'Del Bosco Prestige To-Go

$55.00

Henroit Brut Rose To-Go

$125.00

Terre Gaie To-Go

$21.00

Dr L Reisling BTL TG

$50.00

Sonoma Cutrer 1/2 To-Go

$18.00

Melka CJ Cabernet Sauvignon 2015 TG

$79.00

Chateau Grand Puy Ducasse 2016 TG

$79.00

Chateau Meyney 2016 TG

$79.00