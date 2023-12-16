First Republic Lounge 1204 East Grand Street
Small Plates
- Tour of Haiti$20.00
(Sample of akra, plantains, marinade, yuca fries) with griot or chicken served with pikliz additional options below
- Tour of Haiti Sampler$27.00
(Sample of akra, plantains, marinade, yuca fries) with griot or chicken served with pikliz additional options below
- Griot Appetizer$12.00
- Wings$12.00
Choice of kreyòl sauce, fried or pike (hot) additional options include habanero, garlic pepper, jerk, or buffalo
- Sak Paste Shrimp$14.00
Served with a special sweet and spicy sauce
- Calamari Lakay$12.00
Served with a special sweet and spicy sauce
- Akra$12.00
Served with a special sweet and spicy sauce
- Marinade$6.00
- Fried Plantains$6.00
Green or sweet
- Chiktay Herring$14.00
Choice of smoked herring prepared with onions and peppers served with thinly sliced plantains
- Chiktay Morue$14.00
Minced codfish marinated with a citrus vinaigrette and spices served with thinly sliced plantains
Entrées
- Chicken$22.00
Marinated Haitian style served smothered
- Chicken Piké$22.00
Marinated Haitian style served smothered with extra spicy seasoning
- Griot$22.00
Tender chunks of seasoned fried pork served with pikliz
- Goat Tasso$34.00
Tender chunks of fried goat
- Beef Tasso$30.00
Tender chunks of fried beef
- Basa$22.00
Served fried or in kreyòl sauce
- Red Snapper$37.00
Whole red snapper served with bell peppers and onions, served either steamed or fried
- Poisson Gros Sel Salt Fish$34.00
Whole red snapper marinated with salt, lime juice, parsley, vinegar, onion and shallots
- Lambi$40.00
Savory slices of stewed conch in special sauce
- Kreyòl Shrimp$27.00
Sautéed in classic Haitian seasoning served in kreyòl sauce
- Vegetarian Legume$23.00
Vegetable stew made from cabbage, chayotes, carrots and lima beans (black rice, white rice or sauce pois, plantain substitution rice and beans, side of plantain sweet or green)
- Legume$23.00
Vegetable stew prepared with your option of meats or seafood additional cost with meat