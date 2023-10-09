Fish Head Cantina & Rockin' Sushi Bar 4802 Benson Ave
Fish Head Cantina Pub Grub
Soup
Appetizers
Braided Bavarian Pretzel
Your choice of Guinness cheese dip or stout mustard dipping sauce.
Chicken Tenders
Served with our famous honey mustard
Chips & Dips
Basket of fresh made tortilla chips, with slasa, guacamole, and spicy white queso on the side.
Crab Cake Egg Rolls
Crab Tots
Our spicy triple cheese crab dip over crispy tater tots
Drunken Rockfish Bites
Jumbo Crab Pretzel
Jumbo Wings
10pcs. of our one-of-a-kind wings served with carrots, celery, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Macho Nachos
Fresh made tortilla chips with house-made pico de gallo, black bean & corn salsa, pickled jalapenos, and melted cheddar kjack cheese. Topped with a dollop of guacamole, and sour cream.
Mozzarella Sticks
Old Bay Steamed Shrimp (1/2lb.)
Spicy Triple Cheese Crab Dip
Steak Bites
Cajun seasoned grilled flank steak with onions, and mushrooms in a bourbon au jus. With chipotle mayo dipping sauce.
Sweet & Sour Shrimp Tempura
Entree Salads
Caesar Salad
Hearts of romaine, and freshly grated parmesan topped with croutons and our creamy Caesar dressing on the side.
Cobb Salad
Fresh garden greens, grilled marinated chicken breast, bacon crumbles, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, shredded carrots, and bleu cheese crumbles with balsamic vinaigrette on the side.
Garden Salad
Fresh garden greens, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, cucumbers, shredded carrots, hard-boiled egg, croutons, and shredded cheddar jack cheese with your choice of dressing on the side.
Greek Salad
Fresh garden greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, pepperoncinis, black olives, and feta crumbles. Served with our feta vinaigrette dressing on the side.
Steak House Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach, grilled marinated flank steak, bacon crumbles, hard-boiled egg, mushrooms, and bleau cheese crumbles. Served with warm mustrad bacon vinaigrette on the side.
El Grande Quesadillas
Cantina Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, black bean and corn salsa, and pico de gallo inside of a GIANT cajun seasoned flour tortilla. Served with house-made pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Cheddar jack cheese, tomato, and onion inside of a GIANT flour tortilla. Served with house-made pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
Grilled Steak Quesadilla
Cheddar jack cheese, tomato, and onion inside of a GIANT flour tortilla. Served with house-made pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
Mexican Street Corn Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, black beans, corn, jalapenos, and a blend of cream, cotija, and cheddar jack cheeses on a GIANT grilled flour tortilla. Served with house-made pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
Philly Steak & Shrimp Quesadilla
Philly-style steak, gulf shrimp, bell peppers, grilled onion, and cheddra jack cheese on a GIANT grilled flour tortilla. Served with house-made pico de gallo, and sour cream on the side.
Tacos
Baja Fish Tacos
Deep fried white fish topped with iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese and jalapeno sour cream on two large flour tortillas.
Blackened Shrimp Tacos
Blackened gulf shrimp, iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese, and avocado on two large flour tortillas.
Braised Chicken Tacos
Iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese, and sour cream on two large flour tortillas.
Chili Rubbed Steak Tacos
Grilled marinated flank steak, chili rub, cucumber salsa and chipotle mayo on two large flour tortillas.
Pulled Pork Tacos
Iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese, and sour cream on two large flour tortillas.
Rockfish Tacos
Blackened rockfish tenders, with iceberg lettuce and mango salsa on two large flour tortillas.
Seasoned Ground Beef Tacos
Iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese, and sour cream on two large flour tortillas.
Sandwiches
Bayou Melt
Blackened chicken breast, grilled onions, chipotle mayo, bacon, and smoked gouda cheese on grilled Texas-Style toast
Chicken Chesapeake
Our famous crab cake atop a grilled chicken breast with provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun.
Classic Club
House-smoked turkey or roast beef, bacon, lettuce, and tomato piled three-stories-high on toasted white bread.
Corned Beef Reuben
Slow-cooked corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, and melted Swiss cheese on grilled Texas-style rye bread.
Crab Cake
Fresh REAL blue crab cake with lettuce, tomato, and a side of tartar on a brioche bun.
French American Dip
Tender roast beef, grilled mushroomns and onions, horseradish sauce, and Boursin cheese on a toasted sub roll . Served with an Au Jus side.
Lobster Roll
Fresh lobster, and diced celery in a creamy lemon dressing on a artisan roll.
Old Bay Shrimp Salad
House specialty! Gulf shrimp salad, Old Bay mayo, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun.
Chicken Philly Cheesesteak
1/2lb. of thin sliced ribeye, sauteed onions, and provolone cheese on a toasted sub roll.
Pub Fish
Beer battered rockfish, melted Amercian cheese, tartar sauce, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun.
Tuscan Steak Flatbread
Thinly sliced marinated steak, grilled onion, mushrooms, and a blend of mozzzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheeses with sundried tomato pesto stuffed into a grilled pita shell.
Philly Cheesesteak
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken
Our famous chicken tenders tossed in our "pretty darn hot" sauce with lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese dressing in a sun-dried tomato flour tortilla.
Chicken Caesar
Grilled marinated chicken breast, parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce, and tomato with creamy Caesar dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Greek
Grilled marinated chicken breast, feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, and kalamata olives with traditional Greek dressing wrapped in a garden spinach flour tortilla.
Seafood Club
MD-style fried crab cake, shrimp salad, bacon, lettuce, and tomato wrapped in an Old Bay flour torilla.
Steak & Shrimp Wrap
Grilled marinated flank steak, gulf shrimp, lettuce, tomato, and mayo wrapped in an Old Bay flour tortilla.
The Man
Grilled marinated steak with bacon crumbles, cheddar cheese, horseradish sauce, lettuce, and tomato wrapped in an Old Bay flour tortilla.
Burgers
Bacon Cheeseburger
1/2lb. Angus beef patty with your choice of cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun.
Fells Point Burger
1/2lb. Angus beef patty topped with house-made pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese, gaucamole, fried jalapenos, and jalapeno mayo on a brioche bun.
Hangover-In-Arbutus Burger
1/2lb. Angus beef patty topped with and over-easy egg, hashbrowns, and American cheese on a brioche bun.
Patterson Melt Burger
1/2lb. Angus beef patty topped with caramelized onion, and melted Boursin cheese on Texas-style rye toast.
The Chesapeake Burger
1/2lb. Angus beef patty topped with our famous crab cake, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Old Bay mayo on a brioche bun.
The Pigtown Burger
1/2lb. Angus beef patty topped with pulled pork, bacon, cheddar cheese, an onion ring, and house-made BBQ sauce on a brioche bun.
Small Bites
Small Bite Burger
1/4lb. Angus patty with Old Bay chips
Small Bite Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken, hearts of romaine, and freshly grated parmesan topped with croutons and our creamy Caesar dressing on the side.
Small Bite Chicken Tenders
(2) Chicken Tenders with Old Bay chips and honey mustard on the side
Small Bite Garden Salad
Grilled chicken, fresh garden greens, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, cucumbers, shredded carrots, hard-boiled egg, croutons, and shredded cheddar jack cheese with your choice of dressing on the side.
Small Bite Philly
1/4lb. Philly Cheesesteak with Old Bay chips
Small Bite Shrimp Salad
Small version of our classic
Sides
Brew City Fries
Side Salad - Garden
Side Salad - Caesar
Old Bay Chips
Onion Rings
Tater Tots
Veggie of the Day
Waffle Fries
Wakame Salad
Spicy Queso (Large)
Spicy Queso (Small)
Guacamole (Small)
Salsa (Small)
Side Rice
Tortilla Chips
Side Ranch
Side Gravy
Side Pretzel
Side Celery/Carrots
Dressings and sauces
SIDE A-1 SAUCE
SIDE BALSAMIC DRESSING
SIDE BBQ
SIDE BEER CHEESE
SIDE BLEU CHEESE
SIDE EEL SAUCE
SIDE FETA VINAIGRETTE
SIDE GRAVY
SIDE HONEY MUSTARD
SIDE HOT AS HELL
SIDE ITALIAN DRESSING
SIDE MACHADO SAUCE
SIDE MAYO-OLD BAY
SIDE MAYO-SPICY
SIDE MAYO-WASABI
SIDE MUSTARD VINAIGRETTE
SIDE PDH
SIDE PICO DE GALLO
SIDE RANCH
SIDE SESAME DRESSING
SIDE SOUR CREAM
SIDE SPICY EEL SAUCE
SIDE THOUSAND ISLAND
Sushi Menu
Sushi Apps
Edamame
Miso Soup
Red Snapper Carpaccio
6pcs. Thinly sliced red snapper with cilantro, scallions, and yuzu ponzu sauce
Tuna Bites
4oz. Seared tunawith wasabi mayo, eel sauce, and scallions
Wakame Salad
Seaweed Salad
Yellowtail Carpaccio
6pcs. Thinly sliced yellowtail with cilantro, scallions, and yuzu ponzu sauce
Nigiri or Sashimi
Nigiri Ebi (Shrimp)
Nigiri Hamachi (Yellowtail)
Nigiri Madai (Red Snapper)
Nigiri Maguro (Tuna)
Nigiri Sake (Salmon)
Nigiri Unagi (Eel)
Sashimi Ebi (Shrimp)
Sashimi Hamachi (Yellowtail)
Sashimi Madai (Red Snapper)
Sashimi Maguro (Tuna)
Sashimi Sake (Salmon)
Sashimi Unagi (Eel)
6-Piece Maki Rolls
8-Piece Maki Rolls
Blue Crab California Roll
Real Blue Crab, cucumber, and avocado
California Roll
Kanikama, cucumber, and avocado
Crunchy Philly Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and avocado rolled, panko breaded and deep-fried. Topped with sesame dressing and eel sauce
Eel & Cucumber Roll
Philly Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and avocado
Salmon Avocado Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
Crunchy salmon skin with cucumber,scallion, and eel sauce
Spicy California Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Tuna Avocado Roll
6-Piece Veggie Roll
8-Piece Veggie Roll
Specialty Rolls
#52 Roll
Tempura fried salmon, cream cheese, and jalapeno inside. Gulf shrimp, stuffed with spicy tuna, tempura fried and topped with sesame dressing, eel sauce, and Machado sauce outisde.
Alaska Roll
Blue crab and avocado inside topped with seared spicy tuna, eel sauce, and scallions
Crazy Calamari Roll
Fried calamari, cream cheese, jalapeno, cilantro, and spicy mayo insdie topped with crunchy tempura flakes and eel sauce.
Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and avocado inside topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce
Dynamite Roll
Shirmp tempura, cucumber, and avocado inside topped with crawfish salad then baked and topped with eel sauce, tempura flakes, and scallions
Fish Head Roll (10pcs)
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, jalapeno, cucumber, and spicy mayo inside topped with sesame dressing tempura flakes and eel sauce
Fuji Roll
Spicy salmon, cucumber, and tempura shrimp inside topped with red snapper, wasabi mayo, eel sauce, and scallions
Godzilla Roll (10pcs)
A giant roll stuiffed with kanikama, ebi shrimp, avocado, cucumber, and tomago
Ocean City Roll
Crawfish salad, cucumber, and jalapeno inside topped with tuna, sesame dressing, and eel sauce
Orioles Roll
Spicy Tuna and avocado inside topped with salmon and spicy mayo
Rainbow Roll
California roll inside topped with shrimp, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and white fish
Ripken Roll
Tempura shrimp, lump crab meat, and jalapeno inside topped with thinly sliced avocado, wasabi mayo, and spicy mayo
Rock N' Roll
Tempura shrimp, spicy shrimp mix, and jalapeno inside topped with tuna, white tuna, sesame dressing, and eel sauce.
Samurai Roll
Tempura fried yellowtail , jalapeno, and avocado inside topped with fried calamari, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame dressing, red tobiko, tempura flakes, and scallions
Seared White Tuna Roll
Spicy shrimp mix, cucumber, and sweet egg inside topped with seared white tuna, wasabi mayo, and orange tobiko
Shrimp-A-Holic Roll
Tempura shrimp, cucumber, and spicy shrimp inside topped with ebi shrimp, shrimp salad, Old Bay mayo, and scallions
Spider Roll (6pcs)
Fried shoft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese, kanikama, and spicy mayo inside topped with massago and eel sauce
Volcano Roll
Spicy crab, cream cheese, and avocado rolled, battered and deep fried. Topped with spicy tuna, sesame dressing, habanero massago, and eel sauce
White House Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber, and avocado inside topped with white tuna, spicy mayo, tempura flakes, and habanero massago
Special Order
Fushi - Baltimore Fusion Sushi
Baltimore Roll
Jumbo lump crab meat, asparagus, and jalapeno inside. Old Bay mayo, and crispy bacon crumbles outside
Chicken Teriyaki Roll
Cream cheese, tempura shrimp, and jalapeno inside. Teriyaki chicken and eel sauce outside
Firecracker Roll (6pcs)
Our famous fried crab cake, Old Bay mayo, cream cheese, and avocado inside. Thinly sliced jalapeno and spicy eel sauce outside.
Fish Head Sushi Burrito (2pcs)
Spicy crab mix, spicy tuna, tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, cilantro, and sesame dressing wrapped up burrito style in soy paper
Ravens Roll
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, and jalapeno inside. topped with Old Bay crab mix and cheddar then baked and finished with eel sauce, red tobiko, and scallions
Salmon Teriyaki Roll
Cream cheese, tempura shrimp, and jalapeno inside. Teriyaki salmon and eel sauce outside
Surf & Turf Roll
Grilled steak inside, tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, and A-1 steak sauce outside
Weekly Specials
Kitchen Specials
Egg Roll-SPEC
Big Mac Egg Rolls- Ground beef, pickles, onions, and American cheese wrapped and deep-fried served with house-made secret sauce for dipping.
Burrito- SPEC
Shrimp & Chorizo Burrito- Chipotle marinated shrimp, chorizo, sweet peppers, grilled onions, pico de gallo, and pepper jack cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with tortilla chips and house-made queso.
Haddock- SPEC
Parmesan and bread crumb encrusted, baked haddock filet served with curry rice.