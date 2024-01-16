Fish MV 80 Main Street
Raw Bar
- Cerviche$21.00
Local White Fish Marinated In Lech De Tigre, Red Peppers, Cilantro, Avocado, Onions & Garlic Served With Our House Totilla Chips
- Shrimp Cocktail Half Dozen$18.00
Huge Shrimp
- Shrimp Cocktail Dozen$36.00
Huge Shrimp
- Shrimp Cocktail Single$3.00
Huge Shrimp
- Oysters Half Dozen$16.00
Daily Only Local Selections
- Oysters Dozen$30.00
Daily Only Local Selections
- Clams Half Dozen$12.00
- Clams Dozen$24.00
Bites
- Guacamole Chips$18.00
House Made Fresh Guacamole With Pico De Gallo And Our Corn Tortilla Chips
- Maryland Crab Cakes$26.00
Old Bay Spiced Crab Cakes With Lemon Aioli And Baby Greens
- Mexican Street Corn$17.00
Roasted Corn On The Cob With Lime Crema,Cotija Cheese, A Pinch Of Cayenne & Fresh Cilantro
- Fried Oysters$24.00
Flash Fried Fresh Oysters With Lemon Dill Aioli And Cocktail Sauce
- Fried Calamari$21.00
Fried Local Calamari & Banana Peppers Served With Yum Yum Sauce, Sweet Chili Sauce And Cocktail Sauce
- Local Quahog Chowder$12.00
Island Quahog Clam Chowder Served With Oyster Crackers
Mains
Tacos
- Baja Fish Taco$22.00
Crispy Tempura Fried Or Broiled Codfish With Pico De Gallo
- Local Lobster Taco$34.00
Hot Buttered Lobster And Pico De Gallo
- Tequila Lime Shrimp Taco$24.00
Marinated Shrimp With Pineapple Salsa
- Chicken Al Pastor Taco$21.00
Spiced, Roasted & Pulled Chicken With Pico De Gallo & Cotija Cheese
- Carne Asada Taco$21.00
Marinated, Roasted & Thinly Sliced With Pico De Gallo & Cotija Cheese
- Roasted Mushroom Taco$19.00
Roasted Mushrooms With Pico De Gallo, Vegan Lime Crema & Vegan Cheddar
Sushirito
- Tuna Sushirito$26.00
Tuna With Avocado, Cucumber, Scallions And Sticky Rice In A Soy Paper Wrap Wasabi Joy And Yum Yum Sauces
- Salmon Sushirito$24.00
Salmon With Avocado, Cucumber,Scallions,And Sticky Rice In A Soy Paper Wrap With Wasabi Joy And Yum Yum Sauces
- Lobster Sushirito$35.00
Lobster With Avocado, Cucumber, Scallions And Sticky Rice In A Soy Paper Wrap With Wasabi Joy And Yum Yum Sauces
Bowls
- Baja Fish Bowl$27.00
Crispy Tempura Fried Or Broiled Codfish With Pico De Gallo
- Local Lobster Bowl$39.00
Hot Buttered Lobster And Pico De Gallo
- Tequila Lime Shrimp Bowl$29.00
Marinated Shrimp With Pineapple Salsa
- Chicken Al Pastor Bowl$26.00
Spiced, Roasted & Pulled Chicken With Pico De Gallo & Cotija Cheese
- Carne Asada Bowl$26.00
Marinated, Roasted & Thinly Sliced With Pico De Gallo & Cotija Cheese
- Roasted Mushroom Bowl$24.00
Roasted Mushrooms With Pico De Gallo, Vegan Lime Crema & Vegan Cheddar
Poke Bowl
- Tuna Poke bowl$30.00
Tuna With Avocado, Cucumbers, Seaweed Salad, Micro Cilantro, Scallions, Carrots, Edamame, Sesame Seeds And Spicy Aioli All Over Sticky Rice
- Salmon Poke Bowl$28.00
Salmon With Avocado, Cucumbers, Seaweed Salad, Micro Cilantro, Scallions, Carrots, Edamame, Sesame Seeds And Spicy Aioli All Over Sticky Rice
- Mushroom Poke Bowl$24.00
Mushroom With Avocado, Cucumbers, Seaweed Salad, Micro Cilantro, Scallions, Carrots, Edamame, Sesame Seeds And Spicy Aioli All Over Sticky Rice
On A Roll
- Lobster Roll Served Cold$34.00
6oz Of Lump Lobster Meat Served Cold With Mayo,Lemon, Salt & Pepper. On A Grilled Brioche Served With Tortilla Chips.
- Lobster Roll Served Hot$34.00
6oz Of Lump Lobster Meat Served Hot Sauteed In Lemon Butter On A Grilled Brioche Served With Tortilla Chips
- Shrimp Roll$24.00
Tequila Lime Shrimp Salad,Bibb Lettuce,Diced Tomato Served On Grilled Brioche With Tortilla Chips
- Carne Asada Roll$24.00
Carne Asada With Cotija Cheese, Pickled Red Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Bibb Lettuce, Diced Tomato & Spiced Aioli Served On Grilled Brioche With Tortilla Chips
- Bbq Mushroom Roll$22.00
Mushroom With Roasted Red Pepper, Pickled Red Onion, Bibb Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Avocado & Pineapple Bbq Sauce
- Baja Fish Roll$24.00
Tempura Fried Or Broiled Fish With Bibb Lettuce, Diced Tomato And Lemon Dill Aioli
Quesadillas
- Local Lobster Quesadilla$37.00
Hot Buttered Lobster And Pico De Gallo
- Tequila Lime Shrimp Quesadilla$27.00
Marinated Shrimp With Pineapple Salsa
- Chicken Al Pastor Quesadilla$24.00
Spiced, Roasted & Pulled Chicken With Pico De Gallo & Cotija Cheese
- Carne Asada Quesadilla$24.00
Marinated, Roasted & Thinly Sliced With Pico De Gallo & Cotija Cheese
- Roasted Mushroom Quesadilla$22.00
Roasted Mushrooms With Pico De Gallo, Vegan Lime Crema & Vegan Cheddar
Wine BTG
Red Glasses
White Glasses
- Pinot Grigio, Mongris$14.00
GLS Marco Felluga 'Mongris', Pinot Grigio,
- Albarino, La Cana$14.00
GLS Domiane de la Pepiere, Muscadet
- Sauvignon Blanc, Duckhorn "CA"$16.00
GLS La Cana, Albarino
- Sauvignon Blanc, Astrolabe "NZ"$15.00
- Sancerre, La Moussiere$18.00
GLS Dog Point, Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, NZ
- Cotes Du Rone Blanc, La Solitude$14.00
GLS Clarendelle, Bordeaux Blanc
- Chardonnay, Ferrari Carano$15.00
GLS Ferrari Carano, Chardonnay
- Chardonnay, Belle Glos$19.00
GLS Domaine de la Solitude, Cotes du Rhone Blanc
- Chablis, Albert Bichot$19.00
Sparkling Rose Glasses
Wine by the Bottle
Red
White
- Pinot Grigio, Mongris BTL$52.00
- Muscadet, Domaine De La Pepiere BTL$52.00
- Albarino, La Cana BTL$52.00
- Sauvignon Blanc, Duckhorn BTL$60.00
- Sauvignon Blanc, Astrolabe BTL$56.00
- Sancerre, La Moussiere BTL$76.00
- Bordeaux Blanc, Clarendelle BTL$56.00
- Cotes Du Rhone Blanc, La Solitude BTL$52.00
- Chenin Blanc,Saldo BTL$56.00
- Chardonnay, Ferrari Carano BTL$56.00
- Chardonnay, Belle Glos BTL$72.00
- Chablis, Albert Bichot BTL$72.00
- Rhone Blend, McPrice Myers beautiful Earth BTL$75.00
- Riesling, Eroica BTL$48.00
- Arinto Dos Acores, Eruptio D.O. Pico BTL$80.00
- Vermentino, Neal Family Vineyards BTL$77.00
Sparkling / Rose
Kids
For Kids
- Kids Cheese Quesadilla$12.00
Cheddar Jack Cheese Served With Sour Cream And Salsa On The Side
- Kids Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
Pulled Chicken, Cheddar Jack Cheese Served With Sour Cream And Salsa On The Side
- Kids Fish & Chips$18.00
Tempura Fish, Tortilla Chips And Tartar Sauce
- Kids Rice & Beans$18.00
Rice&beans With Choice Of Protein
- Kids Hot Dog$14.00
Grilled Hot Dog Served On A Roll With Tortilla Chips
Liquor
- Titos$14.00
- Grey Goose$16.00
- Nantucket Blueberry$14.00
- Bacardi Silver$14.00
- Malibu Coconut$14.00
- Soggy Dollar Gold$14.00
- Don Papa$14.00
- Hendricks$16.00
- Bombay Sapphire$14.00
- Bully Boy Estate$14.00
- Casamigo Blanc$14.00
- Casamigo Reposado$16.00
- Casmigo Anejo$20.00
- Ghost (Spicy)$15.00
- Patron Silver$16.00
- Montelobos Espadin Mezcal$16.00
- Campari$14.00
- Aperol$14.00
- Chamboard$14.00
- Kahlua$14.00