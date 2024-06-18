Fish & Rice 2332 NW Westover Rd.
Food
food before food
- miso soup
white miso, silken tofu, seaweed, scallions$4.00
- side salad
romaine lettuce, cucumber, red pepper, carrot, edamame, house made ginger dressing$6.00
- edamame
organic edamame with choice of salt$5.00
- seaweed salad
seaweed, cucumber, sesame seeds$5.00
- squid salad
marinated squid, cucumber, sesame seeds$6.00
- sunomono
cucumber, radish, red onion, vinegar, daikon, carrot, ground sesame$8.00
- dumplings
chicken or vegetable dumplings, garlic ginger chili oil sauce, scallions$9.00
- side of rice$3.00
- real pickled wasabi$3.00
poke menu
- tuna bowl
sesame vinny, #1 grade tuna, sweet onion, cucumber, organic greens, tobiko, fried garlic, roasted seaweed furikake (GF)$21.00
- organic tofu bowl (vegetarian)
sesame vinny, green goddess, cucumber, avocado, edamame, carrot, daikon, sliced radish, organic greens, green onio (GF, vegan upon request)$16.00
- albacore bowl
green goddess, organic greens, edamame, red onion, cucumber, avocado, sliced radish$19.00
- yellowtail bowl
cowboy sauce, cucumber, fried garlic, fried shallots, avocado, cherry tomatoes, pineapple (GF)$20.00
- salmon bowl
firecracker sauce, avocado, green onion, bell peppers, cucumber, edamame$18.00
- spicy bowl
real snow crab, spicy tuna, spicy salmon, spicy yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, tempura crunchies, jalapeno,green onion, tobiko, spicy mayo$25.00
- maui hook bowl$20.00
vegetarian rolls
simple rolls
- cali
crab salad, kewpie mayo, cucumber, avocado$8.00
- spicy tuna
chopped tuna, sriracha, sesame oil, cucumber$9.00
- spicy salmon
chopped salmon, sriracha, cucumber, sesame oil, kewpie mayo$9.00
- spicy yellowtail
chopped yellowtail, sriracha, cucumber, sesame oil$9.00
- eel avocado
roasted eel, avocado, eel sauce$10.00
- crispy shrimp
tempura shrimp, eel sauce, cucumber, avocado, tempura crunchies$11.00
- philly
house cold smoked salmon, cucumber, cream cheese, bagel seasoning$9.00
- negi toro roll$16.00
- avocado roll$5.00
- cucumber roll$4.00
- salmon roll$10.00
- tuna roll$11.00
- yellowtail roll$11.00
- negi hama roll$11.00
- green garden$8.00
- LINDY's TOFU ROLL$5.00
special rolls
- crouching tiger
tempura shrimp, cream cheese, crab salad topped with shrimp, avocado, tobiko, scallion, tempura crunchiees, honey wasabi aioli, eel sauce$20.00
- cosmopolitan
tempura shrimp, cucumber, topped with tuna, avocado, scallion, tobiko, honey wasabi aioli, spicy mayo$20.00
- neskowin
torched salmon, avocado, cucumber, real snow crab, honey wasabi aioli$21.00
- rainbow roll
crab salad, mayo, cucumber, salmon, tuna, yellowtail, shrimp, avocado$21.00
- my neighbor otoro$25.00
hot stuff
- salmon kama
roasted salmon collar topped with eel sauce served with chef salad and a side of rice$22.00
- yellowtail kama
roasted yellowtail collar topped with eel sauce and served with a chefs salad and rice$22.00
- eel kabayaki
roasted bbq eel on a bed of sushi rice topped with roasted nori, avocado, and sesame seeds$28.00
- spam musubi
roasted spam, sweet soy sauce, roasted nori$6.00
specials
- deluxe chirashi
12 piece chef selection of sashimi served on a bed of premium sushi rice. comes with real snow crab & alaskan ikura.$48.00
- sashimi moriawase
chef selection of sashimi served on a bed of ice. comes with real snow crab and alaskan ikura.$54.00
- eel kabayaki$28.00
- uni lover bowl$60.00
- maui hook bowl$20.00
- toro & king salmon donburi (dragonbowl)$49.00
- spicy snow crab temaki$13.00
- spicy scallop temaki$13.00
- molly's coconut temaki
nigiri
- salmon nigiri$8.00
- torched salmon nigiri$9.00
- tuna nigiri$10.00
- yellowtail nigiri$10.00
- shrimp nigiri$8.00
- king salmon nigiri$11.00
- eel nigiri$10.00
- torched albacore nigiri$9.00
- house smoked salmon nigiri$11.00
- scallop nigiri$11.00
- tobiko nigiri$8.00
- snow crab nigiri$12.00
- salmon roe nigiri$10.00
- sea urchin nigiri$25.00
- tofu pocket nigiri$5.00
- akami nigiri$12.00
- chutoro nigiri$15.00
- otoro nigiri$20.00
- mackerel nigiri$9.00
sashimi
- salmon sashimi$8.00
- torched salmon sashimi$9.00
- tuna sashimi$10.00
- yellowtail sashimi$10.00
- shrimp sashimi$8.00
- king salmon sashimi$11.00
- eel sashimi$10.00
- torched albacore sashimi$9.00
- house smoked salmon sashimi$11.00
- scallop sashimi$11.00
- flying fish roe sashimi$8.00
- snow crab sashimi$12.00
- salmon roe sashimi$10.00
- sea urchin sashimi$25.00
- tofu pocket sashimi$5.00
- akami sashimi$12.00
- chutoro sashimi$15.00
- otoro sashimi$20.00
Drinks
non alcoholic
- topo chico$4.00
- mexican coke$4.00
- melon ramune$5.00
- pellegrino pomelo$4.00
- coke can$3.00
- sprite can$3.00
- diet coke can$3.00
- harmless coconut water$5.50
- big island lemonade$5.50
- big island gingerade$5.50
- mela watermelon water$5.50
- mint yerba mate$5.50
- blueberry yerba mate$5.50
- rambler grapefruit$4.00
- rambler satsuma$4.00
- martinelli apple juice$5.00
- happy mountain booch$5.00
- lipton iced tea$4.00
- UCC coffee$5.00
- SLUSHIE$9.00
sake
- one cup sake$15.00
- pocket sake$20.00
- sayuri nigori carafe$13.00
- seikyo sake carafe$20.00
- ohmine 3 grain carafe$28.00
- heiwa kid junmai daiginjo carafe$30.00
- seasonal sake carafe$30.00
- sayuri nigori bottle$30.00
- seikyo sake bottle$50.00
- ohmine 3 grain bottle$70.00
- heiwa kid junmai daiginjo bottle$80.00
- seasonal sake bottle$70.00
- hot sake small$10.00
- hot sake large$15.00
- kiuchi sparkling sake$22.00