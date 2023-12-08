FishBones: Lake Mary 7005 County Road 46A
Dinner
Appetizers
- Artichokes$17.00
- Blackened Scallops$24.00
- Blue Chips$13.00
- Calamari$22.00
- Clam Chowder$13.00
- Crab Martini$25.00
- Dang Bang Shrimp$23.00
- Escargot$21.00
- Fried Shrimp$18.00Out of stock
- Fried Gator Tail$20.00
- Lobster Bisque$23.00
- Macadamia Chicken$16.00
- Grilled Oysters$24.00
- Oysters on the Half Shell$21.00
- Shrimp Cocktail$21.00
- Seafood Tower$175.00
- Stone Crab Claws - Medium$65.00
- Stone Crab Claws - Large$79.00
- Platinum App
Sushi, Sashimi & Rolls
Salads
Shellfish
- Jumbo Shrimp$35.00
- Crab Cake$42.00
- Seafood Scampi$39.00
- 16oz Lobster Tail$112.00
- 17oz Lobster Tail$119.00Out of stock
- 18oz Lobster Tail$126.00Out of stock
- 19oz Lobster Tail$133.00Out of stock
- 20oz Lobster Tail$140.00Out of stock
- 21oz Lobster Tail$147.00Out of stock
- 22oz Lobster Tail$154.00Out of stock
- 23oz Lobster Tail$161.00Out of stock
- 24oz Lobster Tail$168.00
- 25oz Lobster Tail$175.00Out of stock
- 26oz Lobster Tail$182.00Out of stock
- 27oz Lobster Tail$189.00Out of stock
- 28oz Lobster Tail$196.00Out of stock
- 29oz Lobster Tail$203.00Out of stock
- NO SIDE
Fresh Fish
Steaks
- 8oz Filet Mignon$53.00
- Bone In Filet Mignon$65.00
- Filet & Shrimp$69.00
- F U Filet$53.00
- 6oz Wagyu Filet$72.00Out of stock
- 7oz Wagyu Filet$84.00
- 8oz Wagyu Filet$96.00
- 9oz Wagyu Filet$108.00
- 10oz Wagyu Filet$120.00Out of stock
- Wagyu NY Strip$99.00
- NY Strip$65.00
- 24oz Ribeye$69.00
- Surf & Turf Filet$199.00Out of stock
- Surf & Turf Strip$199.00
- Surf & Turf Tomahawk$199.00
- Tomahawk Wagyu Ribeye$115.00
- NO SIDE
Local Favs
Sides
- Asparagus$13.00
- Au Gratin$15.00
- Bacon Lardons$5.00
- Baked Potato$13.00
- Bearnaise$5.00
- Beurre Blanc$4.00
- Blue Cheese Crumbles$5.00
- Broccoli$13.00
- Cajun Butter$4.00
- Cauliflower$20.00
- Creamed Corn$14.00
- French Fries$9.00
- Garlic Butter$4.00
- Hollandaise$5.00
- Loaded Mashed$15.00
- Lobster Mac & Cheese$22.00
- Mango Salsa$4.00
- Mashed Potato$13.00
- Sauteed Mushrooms$13.00
- Pint House Dressing$10.00
- Truffle Butter$6.00
- NO SIDE
Kids
Desserts
Wines by the Glass
Champagne & Sparkling
Chardonnay
Sauvignon Blanc
Unique Whites
Cabernet Sauvignon
Pinot Noir
Unique Reds & Blends
Ports
Drinks
NA Beverages
- Arnold Palmer$6.00
- Blueberry Lemonade$6.00
- Cappuccino$6.50
- Club Soda$6.00
- Coffee$6.00
- Cranberry Juice$6.00
- Diet Pepsi$6.00
- Double Espresso$6.50
- Double Decaf Espresso$6.50
- Espresso$5.00
- Decaf Espresso$5.00
- Ginger Ale$6.00
- Grapefruit Juice$6.00
- Hot Tea$6.00
- Iced Tea$6.00
- Lemonade$6.00
- Milk$6.00
- Orange Juice$6.00
- Pepsi$6.00
- Pineapple Juice$6.00
- Red Bull$4.00
- Starry$6.00
- Panna Still Water$8.00
- San Pellegrino Sparkling$8.00
- Strawberry Lemonade$6.00
- Tonic$6.00
- Ginger Beer$6.00
- REFILL Lemonade
- REFILL Bluebery Lemonade
- REFILL Strawberry Lemonade
- Virgin Bloody Mary$7.00
Dessert Wines
- Chateau Ste Michelle BTL$46.00
- Far Niente "Dolce", Napa Valley BTL$146.00
- GLS Inniskillin "Vidal", Okanagan Valley$21.00
- BTL Inniskillin "Vidal" Okanagan Valley$134.00
- GLS La Chapelle de Lafaurie-Peyraguey Sauternes$12.00
- BTL La Chapelle de Lafaurie-Peyraguey Sauternes$72.00
- Mer Soleil "Late" , Monterey County BTL$73.00
- Robert Mondavi "Moscato Di Oro" Napa Valley BTL$71.00
FishBones: Lake Mary Location and Ordering Hours
(407) 581-2399
