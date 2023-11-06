Fisherman's Cafe Lazy Way Lane - Historic Seaport
Main Menu
Breakfast
- Buttered Toast$2.37
Pressed Cuban Bread, Butter
- Cheese Toast$3.72
Pressed Cuban Bread, Butter, Cheddar Cheese
- Guava Toast$5.35
Guava & Cream Cheese on Pressed Cuban Bread with Sesame Seeds
- Egg & Cheese Sandwich$5.58
Toasted, Pressed to Perfection
- Coconut Farro Bowl$4.65
Farro, Coconut Milk, Cinnamon, Pineapple, Agave
- El Cubano$13.02
Pork, Chorizo, Egg, Swiss Cheese & BBQ Sauce on Pressed Cuban Bread
Starters
Lunch
- Blackened Shrimp Club Wrap$19.12
Blackened Shrimp, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato & Lime Creme on Flour Tortilla
- Mahi Mahi Tacos w/ Fries$13.95
Fried Mahi Mahi, Island Cole Slaw on a Flour Tortilla
- Fisherman's Cubano w/ Fries$15.21
Pulled Pork, Ham, Chorizo, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, BBQ Sauce & Mayo-Mustard Spread
- Hogfish Sandwich w/ Fries$20.48
Blackened, Fried, or Grilled, Island Coleslaw, Fish Sauce on Cuban Bread
- Island Bowl$11.16
Rice, Black Beans, Avocado, Lettuce, Jalapeño & Lime Creme.
- Hamburger Sliders w/ Fries$13.49
3 Beef Slider Patties with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion on Potato Slider Buns
Guppy Menu
Sides/Other
Daily Specials
- WEDNESDAY - Fried Conch Sandwich w/ Fries$16.74
Conch Filet, Lettuce, Tomato, Fish Sauce on a Potato Bun
- THURSDAY - Shrimp Ceviche w/ Plantain Chips$13.02
Key West Pink Shrimp, Celery, Red Onion, Cucumber, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Lime Juice, Orange Juice and Garlic
- FRIDAY - Lobster Bites w/ Fries$24.19
Fried Spiny Lobster and Potato Fries
- SATURDAY - Conch Salad w/ Plantain Chips$13.02
Conch, Red Onion, Cucumber, Red Bell Pepper, Garlic, Tomato, Habanero, Mint, Sour, Orange Juice