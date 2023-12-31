Fish N Tails Oyster Bar Garland, TX
Cold & Oyster Bar
- 6 Raw Oysters To-Go$14.95
6 fresh Gulf Oysters on the shell served with horseradish & cocktail sauce.
- 12 Raw Oysters To-Go$20.95
12 fresh Gulf Oysters on the shell served with horseradish & cocktail sauce.
- Aquachile Rojo$15.95
Jumbo shrimp & ceviche marinated in seasoned lime juice, red habanero sauce, peppers, sliced onions, cucumber, cilantro and sliced avocados. Served with house chips.
- Aquachile Verde$15.95
Jumbo shrimp peeled & deveined marinated in seasoned lime juice, green habanero peppers, sliced onions, cucumber, cilantro and sliced avocados. Served with house chips.
- Shrimp Cocktail$9.95+
Baby shrimp, chopped tomatoes, red onions, avocado & cilantro in our house made secret sauce.
- Ceviche$11.95
Catfish marinated in lime juice, topped with chopped tomatoes, red onions, cilantro & avocado. Comes with chips and spicy sauce.
- Ceviche & Shrimp Mix$15.95
Catfish marinated in lime juice, topped with baby shrimp, chopped tomatoes, red onions, cilantro & avocado. Comes with chips and spicy sauce.
- Ceviche All Shrimp$15.95
Baby shrimp topped with chopped tomatoes, red onions, cilantro & avocado. Comes with chips and spicy sauce.
- Ceviche All Pulpo$19.95
- Tostada Cev$6.95
Tostada and mayo, topped with ceviche and all its fixings.
- Tostada Cev & Shrimp$7.95
Tostada and mayo, topped with ceviche, baby shrimp and all its fixings.
- Tostada Shrimp$7.95
Tostada and mayo, topped with baby shrimp and all its fixings.
- Tostada Pulpo$8.95
Steamed then chilled Octopus on tostada with mayo, chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocado slices. Comes with spicy sauce.
- Guacamole$10.95
Fresh avocado, mashed and mixed with tomatoes, onions, and cilantro. Comes with house chips
- Aguaceviche$11.95
Appetizers
- Hushpuppies$2.95+
Fried ball-shaped cornmeal batter mixed with onions and peppers. Served with ranch.
- Chips & Salsa$2.95
House tortillas chips served with orange sauce (poblano & serrano pepper sauce).
- Fried Pickles$6.95
Crunchy battered pickle spears served with ranch.
- Fried Calamari$10.95
Seasoned fried squid rings served with spicy tartar sauce.
- Shrimp Nachos$12.95
Grilled baby shrimp atop tortilla chips, lemon butter sauce & parmesan cheese.
Boiled
Grilled
- Pineapple Salmon$16.95
8 oz grilled salmon topped with pineapple sauce. Served with rice & veggies.
- Tilapia Trio$15.95
Grilled tilapia fillet, 2 jumbo shrimp, topped with sautéed crab meat, lemon butter, capers, and peppers. Serve with rice & veggies.
- Shrimp & Scallops$17.95
4 shrimp & 4 scallops seasoned and topped with sautéed crab meat, capers, peppers & lemon butter sauce.
- Pineapple Mahi Mahi$15.95
- Salmon Trio$21.95
8 oz grilled salmon, two jumbo shrimp, topped with sautéed crab meat, lemon butter sauce, capers, and peppers. Served with rice & veggies.
- Mahi Mahi Trio$21.95
- Salmon$15.95
Grilled 8 oz salmon served with rice & veggies.
- Tilapia$15.95
Two grilled tilapia fillets served with rice & veggies.
- Blackened Catfish$15.95
Three grilled catfish fillets served with rice & veggies.
- Chicken$14.95
Sliced chicken breast served with rice & veggies.
- Fish Tacos$10.95
Three seasoned tilapia tacos wrapped in white corn tortillas topped with cabbage mix & avocado. Served with rice & veggies.
- Shrimp Tacos$14.95
Three tacos with jumbo shrimp wrapped in white corn tortillas topped with cabbage mix & avocado. Served with rice & veggies.
- Grilled Shrimp$14.95
Seasoned jumbo shrimp served with rice & veggies.
- Tuna$15.95
8 oz Yellowfin Tuna served with rice & veggies.
- Blackened Cod$13.95
Two four oz cod served with rice & veggies.
- Red Ruby$14.95Out of stock
- Scallops$17.95
6 jumbo seasoned scallops. Comes with rice & veggies.
- Shrimp K'Bobs$14.95
2 skewers with 3 shrimp, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes. Comes with rice & veggies.
- Grilled Whole Octopus$20.95
- Garland Red Fish$17.95
- Camarones Ala Diabla$16.95
Fried
- 1 Catfish Fillet, 3 Shrimp, 2 HP$12.95
1 Fried catfish fillet, 3 fried shrimp battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar sauce.
- 2 Catfish Fillets, 3 Shrimp, 2 HP$15.95
2 Fried catfish fillet, 3 fried shrimp battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar sauce.
- 4 Shrimp, 4 Oyster, 2 HP$14.95
4 Fried oysters and 4 fried shrimp battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar sauce.
- 2 Catfish Fillets, 4 Oysters, 2 HP$15.95
2 Fried catfish fillet, 4 fried oysters battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar & cocktail sauce.
- 2 Catfish Fillets, 2 HP, Fries & Slaw$11.95
- 6 Fried Shrimp$12.95
6 Shrimp lightly battered in flour and cornmeal.
- 12 Fried Oysters$15.95
12 Oysters battered in cornmeal.
- 10 Chicken Wings$13.95
10 chicken drums and flats tossed in buffalo sauce. Barbeque or lemon pepper upon request.
- 6 Coconut Shrimp$13.95
6 Shrimp lightly battered and coated with coconut flakes. Served with orange marmalade sauce.
- 3 Catfish Fillets$14.95
3 Catfish Fillets battered in cornmeal.
- Buffalo Shrimp$13.95
6 Shrimp lightly battered in flour and cornmeal and tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with ranch.
- Fried Cod & Slaw$12.95
Two pieces of 4 oz Cod battered in four. Served with Fries and Coleslaw
- Fried Whole Catfish$12.95
15 oz whole catfish, tail n bone, butterflied and battered in cornmeal.
- Mojarra$15.95
Fried whole tilapia, head n tail. Served with Rice and Veggies.
- Strips Adult$11.95
6 chicken strips dipped in buttermilk and coated in flour.
- Red Snapper\ Huachinango$21.95
Po'Boys & Burger
- Oyster Po'Boy$11.95
Fried oysters with lettuce, tomato, onions & tartar sauce.
- Tilapia Po'Boy$11.95
Grilled tilapia with lettuce, tomato, onions & tartar sauce.
- Burger Po'Boy$11.95
Half pound burger with avocado, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions & mayo.
- Catish Po'Boy$11.95
Fried catfish fillet with lettuce, tomato, onions & tartar sauce.
- Shrimp Po'Boy$11.95
Jumbo fried shrimp with lettuce, tomato, onions & tartar sauce.
- Chicken Po'Boy$11.95
Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, onions & mayo.
Soups & Salads
- Side Salad$6.95
Chopped green leaf lettuce, slices of cucumber, tomato, avocado, and red onions, topped with crushed parmesan cheese.
- Greek Salad$8.95
Chopped green leaf lettuce, olives and slices of cucumber, tomato, avocado, red onions, topped with feta cheese and a side of Greek dressing.
- Shrimp Salad$11.95
Side Salad topped with grilled baby shrimp.
- Chicken Salad$11.95
Side Salad topped with sliced grilled chicken.
- Tilapia Salad$11.95
Side Salad topped with one grilled tilapia fillet.
- Salmon Salad$15.95
Side Salad topped with 4 oz grilled salmon.
- Tuna Salad$15.95
Side Salad topped with 4 oz yellow fin Tuna.
- Seafood Cajun Caldo$14.95
Tilapia and shrimp in tomato base, broth soup, cabbage, zucchini, onions, carrots. Comes with toasted bread, chopped onions, cilantro, and lime.
- Small Caldo$8.95
Tilapia and shrimp in tomato base, broth soup, cabbage, zucchini, onions, carrots. Comes with chopped onions, cilantro, and lime.
- Bowl Gumbo$6.95
Brown Roux based mixed with baby shrimp, sausage, and rice.
- Cup Gumbo$4.95
Brown Roux based mixed with baby shrimp, sausage, and rice.
- Bowl Clam Chowder$6.95
Cream based, clams and red potatoes. Served with crackers.
- Cup Clam Chowder$4.95
A la Cart
- Single Fried Catfish$4.75
- Single Grilled Catfish$4.75
- Single Fried Shrimp$2.00
- Single Grilled Shrimp$2.00
- Single Fried Oyster$1.50
- Single Fish Taco$3.50
- Single Shrimp Taco$4.25
- Single Fried Tilapia$4.75
- Single Grilled Tilapia$4.75
- Single Fried Cod$4.50
- Single Grilled Cod$4.50
- Single Fried Crab Cake$9.00
- Single Grilled Crab Cake$9.00
- Single Chicken Breast$5.00
- Single Coco Shrimp$2.00
Kids Menu
- Kids 3 Chicken Tenders$6.95
3 chicken strips dipped in buttermilk and coated in flour. Served with fries.
- Kids 3 Fried Shrimp$6.95
3 butterflied shrimp lightly battered in flour and cornmeal. Served with fries.
- Kids 3 Catfish Nuggets$6.95
Catfish fillet cut in strips and battered in cornmeal. Served with fries.
- 5 Kid Wings$6.95
Drums & flats, tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with fries.