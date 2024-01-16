Skip to Main content
Fitch'n
1024 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55415
Food
Drinks
Salads
Santa Fe Caesar Salad
$10.00
Southwest Salad
$10.50
Harvest Salad
$10.50
Pure Land Salad
$10.00
Forager Salad
$11.00
Bowls
Gathering Bowl
$10.50
Northwoods Bowl
$10.50
Tucson Bowl
$11.00
Omega Bowl
$11.50
Build Your Own
Build Your Own
$12.00
Pita Wraps
Chicken Caesar Pita
$13.50
Greek Pita
$14.00
Westerly Pita
$15.50
Farmers Pita
$16.00
Snacks
Choc Mint Protein Bar
$3.75
Potato Chip - BBQ
$3.50
Potato Chip - Buffalo
$3.50
Pretzel Protein Bar
$3.75
Chomps
$3.25
Drinks
Smoothies
Superfoods Spirit
$8.50
Coco Joe
$8.50
Green Warrior
$8.50
Hi, Barbie!
$8.50
Blue Steel
$8.50
Fresh Juices
Morning Zip Juice
$7.00
Beet Punch Juice
$7.00
Detox Juice
$7.00
Elixir Shots
Digestion Shot
$4.50
Energize Shot
$4.50
Immunity Shot
$4.50
N/A Bev
Kombucha
$4.95
OUT OF STOCK
Ollipop
$2.95
OUT OF STOCK
E&E Canned Water (Copy)
$4.75
Grapefruit Elderflower Bubble Water (Copy)
$4.50
Lime Cardamon Bubble Water (Copy)
$4.50
(646) 761-4963
1024 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55415
