ALORA
377 Santana Row, #1140
FITOOR Fitoor SR
377 Santana Row, #1140, San Jose, CA 95128
Sharing is Caring
Rustic Grill
Small Plates
Entree
Sides
Desserts
Fryum Sampler and Assorted Dips
$18.00
Assorted Kulchas
$22.00
Burst Chicken Koliwada Popcorn
$20.00
Maska Bun
$15.00
Grilled Cottage Cheese
$18.00
Grilled Romanesco
$22.00
Grilled Honeynut Squash
$20.00
Asado Branzino
$25.00
Flambe Sikandari Raan
$85.00
Out of stock
Charred Jaffna Lobster Tail
$34.00
Peshawari Lamb Seekh Kebab
$27.00
Bhatti Ka Murg
$18.00
Purple Potato Ragada Patties
$20.00
Basil Coriander & Chili Cake
$18.00
Katafi Krusted Labneh Croquette
$22.00
Textures of Mushroom
$22.00
Chili Buffalo Wings
$20.00
Maryland Soft Shell Crab
$22.00
Duck Ghee Roast
$25.00
Pan Seared Hokkaido Scallop
$28.00
Thellicherry Pepper Chicken
$18.00
Mix Vegetable Khurchan Criquette
$28.00
Reinvented Paneer Lababdar
$30.00
Butter Garlic Prawns & Mussels
$32.00
Classic Butter Chicken
$30.00
Lamb Erachi Pepper Fry
$35.00
Sous Vide Salmon
$38.00
Lamb Biryani
$42.00
Butter Naan
$6.00
Cheese Naan
$8.00
Garlic Naan
$6.00
Tandoori Roti
$6.00
Malabar Paratha
$8.00
Cumin Rice
$10.00
Double Butter Dal Makhni
$15.00
LOC
$6.00
Curry Leaf Yoghurt Dip
$3.00
Mint Coriander Chutney Dip
$3.00
Cherry Tomato Chutney Dip
$3.00
Dahi Tadka Yoghurt
$6.00
72 Hours Vodka Pannacota
$15.00
Pistachio Puff Gujia
$15.00
Donut Roll
$15.00
(408) 705-2233
377 Santana Row, #1140, San Jose, CA 95128
