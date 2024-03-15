Five Loaves Sandwiches
Food
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Bacon Egg & Cheese$8.00
Fried Eggs, Applewood Smoked Bacon, American Cheese & Garlic Aioli on a Kaiser Roll
- Sausage Egg & Cheese$8.00
Fried Egg, Local Sausage, American Cheese on a buttered Kaiser
- Jersey Favorite$8.00
Fried Egg, Taylor Ham, American Cheese, on a buttered Kaiser, SPK
- Steak & Eggs$9.00
Fried Egg, Steak, Provolone Cheese, Onion Jam on a buttered Kaiser
- Fresh Start$7.50
Fried Egg, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese on a buttered Kaiser
- Tuscan Sunrise$7.50
Fried Egg, Spinach, Sun-dried Tomato, Feta, Pesto on a buttered Kaiser
- Avocado Toast$9.00
Fresh Avocado, Chili Pepper, Garlic Oil, Cotija, Sourdough
Paninis
- Turkey Club Panini$11.00
Turkey, Bacon, Cheese, Onion Jam, Cranberry Compote, Honey Mustard Ailoi, Lettuce, Tomato
- Pastrami Reuben Panini$11.00
Pastrami, Swiss, Saurkraut, Thousand Island on buttered Rye
- Proscuitto Caprese Panini$11.00
Proscuitto, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil Aioli, Balsamic Drizzle, Olive Oil
- Grilled Cheese Panini$8.00
American, Swiss, & Provolone Cheese on buttered bread
- Chicken Pesto Panini$11.00
- BLT Panini$10.00
Cold Subs
- Turkey & Provolone Sub$10.00
Turkey, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Vinegar, Garlic Aioli, Spices
- Ham & Provolone Sub$10.00
Ham, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Vinegar, Garlic Aioli, Spices
- Italian Sub$11.00
Ham, Proscuitto, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Vinegar, Garlic Aioli, Spices
Hot Subs
- Meatball Marinara$12.00
House Made Meatballs with Home made Marinara Sauce, Provolone Cheese
- Steak & Cheese$12.00
Grilled steak, Peppers, Onions, American Cheese
- Chipotle Steak$12.00
Grilled steak, Hot peppers, Onions, American Cheese, Chipotle Aioli
- Grilled Chicken Sub$11.00
Grilled Chicken, Peppers, Provolone Cheese, Pesto, Garlic Aioli
Wraps
Soups
Grab & Go
Chips
- Utz Kettle Original$1.25
- Utz Original$1.25
- Utz Honey Barbecue$1.25
- Utz Crab Chip$1.25
- Utz Cheese Curls$1.25
- Utz Pretzels$1.25
- Utz Salt 'n Vinegar$1.25
- Utz Sour Cream & Onion$1.25
- Doritos Nacho Cheese$1.25
- Funyuns$1.25
- Sun Chips French Onion$1.25
- Sun Chips Garden Salsa$1.25
- Sun Chips Harvest Cheddar$1.25
- Sun Chips Original$1.25