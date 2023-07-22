Five Squared Box

Mix and match 4 slices. Our pizzas are intended to be heated at home. Simple heating instructions are provided. (425 degrees for 8-10 mins, they keep well in your fridge for up to 4 days). Please heat up your slices before enjoying!
$22.00

Mix and match 4 slices. Our pizzas are intended to be heated at home. Simple heating instructions are provided. (425 degrees for 8-10 mins, they keep well in your fridge for up to 4 days). Please heat up your slices before enjoying! We make a limited batch each day and items/slices do sell out so make sure to come back and check if your favorite items/slices are back the next time we are open! GLUTEN FREE NOT AVAILABLE ON APPS - text us to order (224-595-5781)

Strombolis (6")

Cheeseburger Stromboli (6")

$7.00

griddled ground beef, caramelized onions, american cheese, grillo's pickles, special burger sauce

Coney Island Dog Stromboli (6")

$7.00

Beefy chili sauce, all-beef hotdog, house cheese blend, yellow mustard

Peppy Stromboli (6")

$7.00

ezzo pepperoni, sliced grande mozz, red sauce

Sides

House Salad

$10.00

Gotham Greens romaine & gourmet medley, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, housemade red wine vinaigrette

Garlic Cheesy Bread

$10.00

1 order = 2 slices

Homemade Ranch (4oz)

$2.00
Mike's Hot Honey Squeeze Packet (0.5oz)

$1.00

Sweets

Peanut butter-marshmallow brownie

$4.00

Rich chocolatey brownie, Reese's peanut butter chips, marshmallow crème swirl

Drinks

Coke can - 12oz

$2.00