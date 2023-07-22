Five Squared Box

$22.00

Mix and match 4 slices. **Our pizzas are intended to be heated at home. Simple heating instructions are provided. (425 degrees for 8-10 mins, they keep well in your fridge for up to 4 days). Please heat up your slices before enjoying!** We make a limited batch each day and items/slices do sell out so make sure to come back and check if your favorite items/slices are back the next time we are open! GLUTEN FREE NOT AVAILABLE ON APPS - text us to order (224-595-5781)