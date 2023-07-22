FIVE SQUARED PIZZA 1332 N Halsted St
Five Squared Box
Mix and match 4 slices. Our pizzas are intended to be heated at home. Simple heating instructions are provided. (425 degrees for 8-10 mins, they keep well in your fridge for up to 4 days). Please heat up your slices before enjoying!
$22.00
Mix and match 4 slices. Our pizzas are intended to be heated at home. Simple heating instructions are provided. (425 degrees for 8-10 mins, they keep well in your fridge for up to 4 days). Please heat up your slices before enjoying! We make a limited batch each day and items/slices do sell out so make sure to come back and check if your favorite items/slices are back the next time we are open! GLUTEN FREE NOT AVAILABLE ON APPS - text us to order (224-595-5781)
Strombolis (6")
Cheeseburger Stromboli (6")
$7.00
griddled ground beef, caramelized onions, american cheese, grillo's pickles, special burger sauce
Coney Island Dog Stromboli (6")
$7.00
Beefy chili sauce, all-beef hotdog, house cheese blend, yellow mustard
Peppy Stromboli (6")
$7.00
ezzo pepperoni, sliced grande mozz, red sauce
FIVE SQUARED PIZZA 1332 N Halsted St Location and Ordering Hours
(224) 595-5781
Open now • Closes at 9PM