Fizzlestix 3242 Lincoln Way East
Appetizer
- Pretzel Fingers$7.99
Fresh made soft pretzel sticks with our zesty cheese sauce.
- Basket Fries$5.99
Our hand cut fries, your choice of any fizzle fry.
- Tiger Twinkie$9.99
A jalapeno stuffed with our smoked brisket, cream cheese, wrapped in bacon, and drizzled with bbq sauce.
- Cheese Stix$8.99
Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, hand wrapped in Won Ton wraps. Load with Cheese, Bacon and Chipotle Ranch add $1.29
- Potato Skins$9.99
Fresh potato skin deep fried, topped with cheese and bacon. Add BBQ Pulled Pork extra $2.49
- Basket Onion Petals$10.49
- Ravioli App$9.49
- Fried Risotto App$7.99
- Bacon Wrapped Pickles$10.49
- Philly Steak Egg Rolls$9.99
Burger
- Build Your Own Burger$11.99
- Brunch Burger$14.49
Bacon, Fried egg, American Cheese, with, zesty fried potatoes, and chipotle mayo
- New York Deli Burger$14.49
Mozzarella, Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Horseradish Sauce and Pickles.
- Cuban Frita$14.49
Our Miami Inspired. Spicy Cuban Sauce, fried onion straws, Pico de Gallo, mozzarella cheese, and topped with lettuce.
- Panther Burger$14.49
Burger topped with our house made Texas Twinkie, mozzarella, and BBQ Sauce.
- Polar Bear Burger$14.49
Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, onion straws, and bbq sauce.
- Mack Burger$14.49
Mac n Cheese, Bacon and Jalapenos.
- Juicy Lucy$14.49
Our Minnesota inspired burger oozing with Cheddar Cheese inside two 4 oz burger patties. Topped with cheese sauce and flamin hot cheetos.
- Appetizer Burger$14.49
Served on Garlic Bread, Mozzarella Cheese, Fried Cheese Styx, Onion Petals, Onion Sauce.
- Big Easy Muffuletta$14.49
Louisiana inspired burger loaded with pastrami, ham, mozzarella cheese and topped with olive tapenade
- Salamanca$14.49
Salsa, mozzarella cheese, guacamole, chipotle mayo, and tortilla strips on pretzel bun
- Pierogi Burger$14.49
Pierogi on top of burger, with grilled onions and sauerkraut.
- Sasquatch$15.99
Bring your appetite, for this burger from Arizona it is served between 2 grilled cheese sandwiches, with bacon, American cheese and onion straws.
- Big Boy Double Decker$14.49
Chicago inspired burger with mozzarella cheese loaded with our house made giardiniera, topped with tomato and onion fritters.
- Polish Boy Burger$14.49
Our Signature burger inspired from Cleveland, topped with grilled kielbasa, fries, house made coleslaw and polish boy sauce
- Blazing Burger$14.49
With Ginger Honey Coleslaw, Blazing Sweet Chili and American Cheese.
- Not Average Joe$20.49
- Burnt Cheese Burger$14.49
- Crusader Burger$14.49
Sandwich
- BBQ Cheddar Chicken$13.49
- BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.99
Pulled Pork with our homemade bbq, served on kaiser roll.
- Breakfast Chicken Sandwich$13.49
Hand Breaded Fried Chicken, topped with Bacon, Egg, and our famous Rose Sauce.
- Cajun Wrap$11.99
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$12.49
Fried chicken breast, topped with house marinara, and mozzarella cheese served on a kaiser roll.
- Chix Bacon Ranch Wrap$11.99
Fresh Grilled Chicken, cheese blend, lettuce, tomato, bacon and ranch.
- Fish Sandwich$12.99
Deep Fried Beer Battered Cod, side of tartar sauce.
- Fizzlestix Dagwood$13.99
- Flamin Hot Kentucky Chicken$12.99
Fried Chicken breaded to perfection, we add flamin hot cheetos, topped with Moscow Mule pickles, coleslaw, and hot truffle aioli.
- Grilled Chicken BLT$13.49
Grilled Chicken, Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Bacon, on a Brioche Bun.
- Gyro Wrap$11.99
Grilled lamb, grilled onion, tomatoes, feta, roasted garlic mustard sauce served on sour dough.
- Ham Club Sandwich$12.99
- Mack Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Hand Breaded Fried Chicken, topped with Mac n Cheese, then your choice, plain or with buffalo or bbq sauce.
- Cheesesteak$13.99
- Pork Schnitzel$12.99
- Sailor Sandwich$12.99
Sliced pastrami, grilled kielbasa, topped with swiss cheese and hot mustard, served on toasted rye bread.
- Three Cheese Grilled Pork$12.49
3 Cheese Grilled Cheese, with BBQ Pulled Pork, Plum Jam, and Grilled Onions.
- Turkey Club$12.99
Sliced turkey breast, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato, topped with cranberry mayo served on toasted sour dough bread.
- Veggie Wrap$11.99
Tacos
- Chicken n Waffle$12.99
Hand breaded chicken tenders, in our waffle taco, topped with our siracha maple syrup
- Spicy Shrimp Tacos$10.79
Loaded with seasoned shrimp, onions, cabbage, and our garlic cilantro lime sauce.
- Cuban Steak Tacos$11.49
4 oz Sirloin, Pico de Gallo, Fried Onions and Cuban Sauce.
- Ginger Chicken Tacos$10.29
Grilled Chicken Marinated in Ginger Honey, with Ginger Honey Coleslaw.
Pastas
- Toasted Ravioli$14.49
Chicken, bacon, parmesan cream sauce, over fresh pasta. Served with choice of salad or soup
- Buffalo Chix Mack n Cheese$13.99
Our house made mac n cheese, topped with buffalo chicken tenders, and finished with flamin hot bread crunch. Served with soup or salad.
- Pierogi Dinner$14.49
8 Pierogis served with kielbasa, sauté onions, and sauerkraut. Served with your choice of a side dish.
Entrees
- Steak Kabobs$16.99
2 Skewers of Marinated Asian Sirloin, with Peppers and Onions, Topped with Teriyaki. Served with Rice and 1 Side.
- Chicken Tender Dinner$12.99
Hand breaded chicken tenders, your choice of sauce, BBQ, buffalo, Asian. Served with 1 side.
- Grilled Salmon$21.99
Teriyaki grilled salmon served with two sides.
- Grilled Chicken Dinner$12.49
8 oz chicken crusted with parmesan and topped with lemon butter
- Fish Dinner$15.99
Two 4 oz pieces of Deep Fried Beer Battered Cod, Served with Fires. Add extra piece fish for $5.00
- Pork Chop$14.99
2 5 oz Center Cut Chops, Marinated in Rosemary Garlic Brine. Served with choice of 2 sides.
- Rose Chicken$12.49
2 5oz Chicken Breasts Grilled and Smothered with our Rose Cream Sauce. Served with Rice and Choice of a side.
- Chicken Romano$13.99
Fresh Chicken, Hand Breaded, Fried with our special breading, served over risotto with mushrooms, topped with asparagus and a cream sauce.
Soup/Salad
- Chili$4.19
- Caesar Salad$7.49
Mix romaine, grated parmesan cheese, croutons, tossed in Caesar dressing. Add Chicken, Salmon, or Shrimp.
- Mediterranean Salad$8.99
Bed of mixed greens, topped tomato, cucumber, olives, feta cheese served with Greek dressing. Add, chicken, salmon or shrimp.
- Steak Salad$15.99
Steak served over bed greens, cheese, bacon, tomato, topped with hand cut fries served with chipotle ranch.
- Chicken Salad$10.99
Grilled or fried chicken, your choice of BBQ, Buffalo, or Asian served on bed greens with cheese and tomato.
- Side Salad$4.29
- Caesar Side Salad$4.29
Kids
Fizzle Fries
- Cheese and Bacon$3.99
- Nacho Fry$3.99
Topped with cheese sauce, avocado crema, jalapenos and pico de gallo.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Fry$3.99
Topped with chicken, bacon pieces, drizzle with ranch.
- Chili Cheese Fry$3.99
Topped with cheese sauce, topped with chili.
- Garlic Cheese Fry$3.99
Topped with cheese, drizzle garlic aioli.
- Bacon Mack n Cheese Fry$3.99
Topped with our mac n cheese, bacon pieces.
- Tijuana Street Fry$3.99
Topped with cheese, chipotle aioli and pico de gallo, touch pork.
- Mexican Street Fry$3.99
Topped Mexican street corn, and chipotle aioli.
- Animal Style Fry$3.99
Topped with our animal gravy, and a fried egg, bacon
- Buff Chicken Ranch Fry$3.99
Loaded with Chicken, Buffalo and Ranch.
- Truffle Fry$3.99
Topped with parmesan, garlic aioli, and our truffle aioli.
- BBQ Pulled Pork Fry$3.99
Topped with BBQ pork, onions and more BBQ Sauce.
- Smores Fry$3.99
Smoothed with chocolate sauce, marshmallow, topped graham cracker crumbs.
- Cincinnati Chili Fry$3.99
Loaded with Chili, Chili Sauce, Shredded Cheese, and Onions.
- Disco Fry$3.99
Gravy and Mozzarella Cheese.
- Reuben Fry$3.99
Topped with pastrami, sauerkraut, and 1000 island dressing.
- W. Fry$3.49
Sides
Shakes
- Unicorn Shake$4.49
Strawberry flavored. Topped with Mini Ice cream cone, and marshmallows.
- Smores Shake$4.49
Chocolate flavored, with our Smores Brownie mixed in. Topped with Whip Cream, Graham Crackers, Chocolate, Marshmallows.
- Banana Split Shake$4.49
Banana flavored, mixed with real banana. Topped with half banana, sprinkles, whip cream and cherries.
- Dreamsycle Shake$4.49
Dreamsycle flavored, topped with whip cream, orange gummy, and cookie wafer.
- Chocolate Shake$3.99
Chocolate Shake, topped with whip cream.
- Vanilla Shake$3.99
Vanilla Shake topped with whip cream.
- Strawberry Shake$3.99
Strawberry shake topped with whip cream.
- Pebbles Shake$4.49
Shake mixed with Fruity Cereal. Whipped cream and more cereal pieces.
- Twix Shake$4.99
Shake mixed with pieces of Twix, topped with whip cream and a piece of twix
- PB Crunch$4.49
Shake mixed with PB Crunch cereal, topped with whip cream and more pieces of cereal.
- King Shake$5.49
Mixed with Banana, Bacon, and Peanut Butter. Topped with whip cream, pieces of bacon, and piece of banana.
- Pop Rocks Shake$4.99
Blue Raspberry Pop Rocks mixed in this shake. Topped with whip cream and more pop rocks.
- Happy Dog Mutt Shake$4.49
This one is for your 4 legged friend. Vanilla shake, peanut butter, cheese whiz, banana, dog treats, whip cream, and honey.
- Cotton Candy Shake$4.49
- Pumpkin Spice Oreo Shake$4.49
- Carmel Apple Shake$4.49
- Nutty Buddy Shake$4.49