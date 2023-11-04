Juan Taco Flagship Commons - Juan Taco
Popular Items
Juan Tacos
- Juan Taco Family Bundle$40.00
The Family Bundle from Juan Taco includes 8 tacos (your choice of protein and tortillas), chips, queso, salsa fresca, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and lettuce. Please allow 20 min for all Family Bundle Orders. Not available for dine-in.
- Taco Juan$4.00
Double decker taco flour tortilla, refried beans, crispy corn tortilla, ground beef, lettuce, cheese, salsa
- Taco Baja$4.00
Our Original with melted cheese between two corn tortillas, chicken, charro beans, salsa
- Taco Fish$5.00
Fried Fish, Corn tortilla, cabbage salsa, chipotle mayo.
- Taco Fajita$5.00
Flour tortilla, chicken or carne asada, grilled onions and bell peppers, cheese, salsa. Sub corn tortilla
- Taco Tex-Mex$4.00
Flour tortilla, ground beef, cheese, lettuce, salsa. Sub corn tortilla
- Taco Carnitas$5.00
Corn tortilla, carnitas, diced red onion, chopped pineapple, cilantro
- Taco Veggie$3.50
Flour tortilla, grilled onions, bell peppers, roasted poblano, salsa. Sub corn tortilla
- Taco Carne Asada$5.00
Corn tortilla, carne asada, cilantro, red onion, cotija cheese
- Taco Kids$5.00
Crispy Taco ground beef, chicken or cheese. 12 & under; Served with Rice & Beans
Juan Main & Sides
- Burrito$8.00
Flour tortilla with rice, beans, cheese, & salsa inside
- Quesadilla$4.75
large flour tortilla & cheese
- Quesadilla Cheese - Kids$4.75
- Bowl$8.00
bowl with rice, beans, grilled veggies, cheese & salsa
- Chips & Salsa$4.00
Chips and Juan Tacos Salsa Fresca
- Chips & Guacamole$6.00
Chips and Guacamole (hand-made twice daily)
- Chips & Chile Con Queso$6.00
Chips served with a white queso with fire-roasted chiles and tomatoes
- Chips [Side]$2.25
- Guacamole [Side]$1.25
- Sour Cream [Side]$0.75
- Salsa Fresca Small [Side]$0.75
- Salsa Fresca Large [Side]$2.00
- Queso Small [Side]$1.25
- Queso Large [Side]$2.25
- Green Chile Rice [Side]$1.50
- Refried Beans [Side]$1.50
- Creamy Jalapeno Hot Sauce 8oz [Side]$5.00
- Charred Tomato Hot Sauce 8oz [Side]$5.00
Drinks [Juan]
- Cucumber Lime Aguas Frescas$3.00
16oz Cucumber and fresh squeezed lime juice, sweetened with sugar
- Horchata$3.00
16oz Traditional rice-based horchata, flavored with sugar and cinnamon (contains dairy)
- Evian Water Bottle$3.50
- Mexican Pepsi Bottle$3.00Out of stock
- Jarritos Bottle$3.00
- Juan Taco Margarita$7.00
- Beer Corona Bottle$5.00
- Beer Pacifico Bottle$5.00
- FC - Kids Fountain Drink [To-Go]$2.00
- FC Fountain Drink [TO-GO]$3.00
- Kids - Apple Juice$2.50
- Kids - Chocolate Milk$2.50
- Kids - Milk$2.50
- NA BEV Acqua Panna .5l Bottle$3.00
- NA Bev Pelligrino .5l Bottle$3.00