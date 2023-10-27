Wine Mondavi Chardonnay Bottle

$32.00

"Varietal / Region: Chardonnay / St. Helena, California Nose: Delightfully crisp wine with aromas of lemon and citrus Palate: Flavors of apple and pear mingle with a hint of oak in this medium-bodied wine that is smooth and refreshing. Special: CK Mondavi has a Fish Friendly Farming certification from the California Land Stewardship Institute, which is a non-profit organization dedicated to planning and implementing environmental stewardship, restoration and enhancement programs and projects including scientific studies, promotion of beneficial stewardship practices, and resource conservation activities on private and public lands and waterways."