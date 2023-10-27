Blatt Beer & Table Blatt FC
STARTERS, SALAD & SOUP
german rosemary mustard, gruyère fondue
Havarti, lager, smoked paprika, chives, foccacia
focaccia, havarti, parmesan, chive, beer cheeses soup, hot sauce
roasted tomato, honey mustard, parmesan, parsley
ranch, smoked paprika
mixed greens, radish, apricot, almond, herbs, celery, feta, sherry-dijon vinaigrette
romaine, tortilla strips, cilantro, avocado, cotija, red onion, tomato
mixed greens, bacon, egg, tomato, red onion, cucumber, blue cheese, croutons, dill ranch
cabbage, rice noodles, herbs, peanuts, carrot, red onion, tomato
Boston lettuce, tomato, red onion, English cucumber, brioche-herb croutons, choice of dressing [Vegetarian][Gluten-free upon request]
MAINS+ON BUN
cheesy bratwurst, german potatoes, sauerkraut, cornichon, lingonberry jam, dijonnaise
Dixie-fried chicken strips, jalapeño corn bread waffle, honey-orange butter, black pepper gravy, maple syrup
baja slaw, avocado, red onion, chipotle aioli, salsa fresca, cotija cheese, chili lime fries
sriracha buffalo or blatt bbq, ranch, blue cheese dressing or honey mustard, choose one [fries, creamy coleslaw, dill potato salad] or simple salad +$2
Cavatappi pasta, cheddar béchamel, crispy panko & havarti crust, smoked paprika, chives [Vegetarian]
Blatt Mac with Dixie-fried chicken, sriracha buffalo, blue cheese sauce & crumbles
Angus beef cooked medium, brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, Guinness-braised onions, garlic dill pickles, parmesan-peppercorn aioli [Gluten-free upon request]
Angus beef cooked medium, brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic dill pickles, smoked ketchup, yellow mustard [Gluten-free upon request]
Indian spiced, white cheddar, brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, mango chutney, cilantro[Gluten-Free upon request]
Brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic dill pickles, mayonnaise
Dixie-fried chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, red onion, coleslaw, sriracha buffalo, blue cheese sauce
Red quinoa & roasted beet, oat-topped wheat bun, tomato, red onion, garlic dill pickles, veganaise, sprouts[Vegan]
YOUNGSTERS
DESSERTS
SIDES
BLATT DRINKS
NA Bev
BLATT COCKTAILS & WINE
Varietal / Region: Chardonnay / St. Helena, California Nose: Delightfully crisp wine with aromas of lemon and citrus Palate: Flavors of apple and pear mingle with a hint of oak in this medium-bodied wine that is smooth and refreshing.
Varietal / Region: Cabernet Sauvignon, Zinfandel, Petit Verdot, Petite Sirah / St. Helena, California Nose: Notes of fresh red fruit that lead to the palate. Palate: Rich with cherry and blackberry flavors with a hint of oak and a long, silky finish for a perfectly balanced wine.
Varietal / Region: Merlot / St. Helena, California Nose: Aromas of plum, blackberry jam and dark chocolate. Palate: With flavors of cherries and pecan pie, the medium-bodied wine has a soft finish that never disappoints.