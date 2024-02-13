Flaming Ox 1085 E Brokaw Rd Ste 40
Cold Dishes 小菜
- A1. Tofu & Century Egg 皮蛋豆腐$7.00
Silken tofu, century egg, soy glaze, cilantro, green onion.
- A2. Soy Ribbon Salad 涼拌千絲$6.50
Soy ribbon, celery, carrot, sesame oil.
- A3. Chilled Cucumber 小黃瓜$6.50
Cucumber, sesame oil, chili oil, garlic.
- A4. Pickled Cabbage 台式泡菜$6.00
Cabbage, carrot, garlic.
- A5. Chilled Eggplant 涼拌茄子$6.50
Eggplant, soy glaze, cilantro, green onion.
Appetizers 小吃
Noodles 麵
- C1. Traditional Beef Noodle Soup [Mild Spicy] 紅燒牛肉麵$17.50
Taiwanese inspired, soy sauce base, meat broth, beefy flavor, spices. Served with Signature Chili Crisp Oil
- C2. Mala Beef Noodle Soup [Spicy] 麻辣牛肉麵$18.00
Sichuan inspired, combination meat + bone broth. Our spiciest and most flavorful broth.
- C3. Bone Broth Beef Noodle Soup 牛骨牛肉麵$17.00
Chinese inspired, 100% bone broth base, light delicate spice.
- D1. Zha Jiang Mien 素醬麵 [VEGAN]$17.00
Flavorful mushroom based sauce cooked with [IMPOSSIBLE] plant-based soy, fried shallots, aromatics and fresh cut vegetables. A MUST TRY - even for non-vegans!
Rice 飯
- E1. Minced Pork Belly Rice Plate 滷肉飯$16.00
Pork belly slow-cooked in a flavorful soy based broth with a blend of spices and aromatics. Melt-in-your mouth goodness.
- E2. Fried Pork Chop Rice Plate 排骨飯$16.50
Pork chops, marinated overnight with aromatics and spices, lightly battered and fried.
- E3. Popcorn Chicken Rice Plate 鹽酥雞飯$16.00
Marinated chicken thigh, lightly battered and fried with fresh basil, garlic and spices.