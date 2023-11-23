Flapjacks Family Restaurant 2005 S. Thompson st.
Kids Meals
- Jr. Combo Breakfast$3.99
Served with 3 little flapjacks, one egg, one bacon and one sausage link
- Jr. Fruit Cakes$3.99
Served with 3 Lil flapjacks, with blueberry, cherry or strawberry topping
- Jr. French Toast and Egg$3.99
Served with 1 slice of French toast, one egg, one bacon, and one sausage link
- Jr. Flapjacks$2.99
Served with 3 Lil flapjacks
- Jr. Chicken Strips$3.99
Served with 2 chicken strips and fries in a basket
- Jr. Burger$3.59
Served with fries
- Jr. Grilled Cheese$2.99
Omelets
- Supreme Omelet$9.89
With sausage, bacon, green peppers, mushrooms, and tomato. Topped with American cheese, onions
- Meat Lover's Omelet$10.29
With bacon, sausage, ham, and cheese. For a low-carb alternative, substitute sliced tomatoes and cottage cheese for toast and hashed browns
- Western Omelet$8.99
Ham, bell pepper, onion and cheddar cheese
- Vegetable Omelet$8.79
Mushrooms, onion, tomato, bell pepper and cheddar cheese
- Chorizo Omelet$8.99
With chorizo (Mexican sausage) and cheese
- Ham & Cheese Omelet$8.99
- Sausage Omelet$8.99
- Cheese Omelet$7.69
Griddle
- 1 Flapjack with Meat$5.89
- 2 Flapjacks with Meat$7.15
- 3 Flapjacks with Meat$8.15
- 3 French Toast with Meat$8.69
- 1 Blueberry with Meat$6.39
- 1 Chocolate Chip with Meat$6.39
- 1 Pecan with Meat$6.39
- 2 Blueberry with Meat$8.19
- 2 Chocolate Chip with Meat$8.19
- 2 Pecan with Meat$8.19
- 3 Blueberry with Meat$9.19
- 3 Chocolate Chip with Meat$9.19
- 3 Pecan with Meat$9.19
A la Carte
- 1 Flapjack$2.99
- 2 Flapjack$5.39
- 3 Flapjack$6.19
- 3 French Toast$7.19
- 1 Flapjack and Blueberry$4.59
- 1 Flapjack and Chocolate Chips$4.59
- 1 Flapjack and Pecan$4.59
- 2 Flapjack and Blueberry$6.59
- 2 Flapjack and Chocolate Chip$6.59
- 2 Flapjack and Pecan$6.59
- 3 Flapjack and Blueberry$7.59
- 3 Flapjack and Chocolate Chip$7.59
- 3 Flapjack and Pecan$7.59
Breakfast Specials
- French Toast & Eggs$9.19
2 eggs served any style, 2 bacon strips, 2 sausage links, and 2 French toast slices
- Country Breakfast$11.89
3 scrambled eggs mixed with crumbled sausage, 2 flapjacks or toast, 2 bacon strips and 2 sausage links, hashed browns, peppers and onions. Topped with country gravy and cheddar
- Working Man's Breakfast$12.19
2 eggs, 3 flapjacks, 2 sausage, 2 bacon, ham, hashed browns and toast
- Two Egg Breakfast$8.89
Served with 2 bacon strips, 2 sausage links, hashed browns and toast
- Ham & Eggs$9.19
2 eggs, ham, hashed browns and toast
- Country Fried Steak$9.19
Served with 2 eggs, hashed browns and toast
- T-Bone Steak & Eggs$14.99
T-bone steak, 2 eggs, hashed browns and toast
- Hamburger Patty$9.19
Served with 2 eggs, hashed browns and toast
- Flapjack's Choice$7.99
2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage links and choice of either toast, grits, oatmeal, hashed browns, sliced tomatoes, applesauce or 1 flapjack
Breakfast Sides
Flapjack's Value Breakfast
- Combo Breakfast$7.89
2 eggs, 2 flapjacks, 2 bacon, and 2 sausages
- 1 Egg & Toast$3.99
- 1 Egg Breakfast$5.69
1 egg, 2 bacon or 2 sausage and toast
- 2 Egg Value$6.15
2 eggs, 2 bacon or 2 sausage and toast
- Biscuit & Gravy with Meat$6.29
With 2 bacon and 2 sausage links
- Biscuit & Sausage Gravy$5.39
- Biscuit & Gravy$4.79
- 2 Eggs, Toast & Hash Browns$6.59
- Biscuit, Sausage & Egg Sandwich$3.99
Sides and Appetizers
Salads
Weekend Special
- Large - 33oz Pozole$9.25
Weekend only. Flavorful Mexican stew, made with pork, hominy, and the perfect blend of herbs and spices. Enjoy by adding onion, radishes, and a splash of lime
- Regular - 16oz Pozole$8.25
Weekend only. Flavorful Mexican stew, made with pork, hominy, and the perfect blend of herbs and spices. Enjoy by adding onion, radishes, and a splash of lime
- Bowl Pozole$6.25
Weekend only. Flavorful Mexican stew, made with pork, hominy, and the perfect blend of herbs and spices. Enjoy by adding onion, radishes, and a splash of lime
Burgers
- Classic Burger$8.39
- Big Red's BBQ Burger$9.19
With cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled onions and a side of BBQ sauce
- Big Bacon Cheddar Bacon$9.19
Topped with cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$8.99
Topped with swiss cheese, mushrooms sautéed in garlic with lettuce, tomato and onion
Sandwiches
- Patty Melt$8.89
A burger patty with swiss and American cheese, grilled onions on rye bread
- The Club$8.99
Thinly sliced turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on white toast
- Turkey Sandwich on Wheat$6.99
Thinly sliced turkey breast, lettuce, tomato and mayo on wheat bread
- Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato$7.19
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on white toast
- Grilled Turkey Deluxe$8.99
Thinly sliced turkey breast topped with melted swiss cheese, bacon strips, and tomato sliced on grilled sourdough
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Seasoned grilled chicken breast with lettuce and tomato
- Spicy Chicken Tender Sandwich$8.99
With salsa, jalapeños, swiss and American cheese on grilled sourdough
Beverages
Senior Menu
- Senior Omelet$7.39
A 2 egg omelet with any 3 ingredients and cheese. Served with hashed browns and toast
- Senior Sunup Breakfast$5.99
1 egg any style served with one bacon and one sausage link plus hash browns and toast
- Senior Combo Breakfast$6.19
One pancake, one egg, one bacon and one sausage link
- Senior French Toast Breakfast$6.39
One thick slice of our French toast with one egg, two bacon strips or 2 sausage links