Lunch

Starters

Loaded Fries

$7.99

Shredded cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream, chives

Hummus

$5.95

Hummus served with carrots, celery and Naan bites

Avocado Bites

$6.99

Breaded and fried avocado bites served with yogurt dipping sauce

FG Tacos

$7.99

Shrimp of Fish tacos with cabbage slaw, mango salsa and baja sauce

Mozzarella Bites

$7.99

Served with marinara sauce

Quesadilla

$9.95

Choice of Cheese, Chicken, Shrimp or Veggie

Chicken Wings (8)

$11.95

Sandwiches

All sandwiches served with French fries, onions rings or pasta salad

Smoked Sausage

$10.99

Beef smoked sausage topped with green peppers and onions

Garden Veggie Burger

$11.99

Vegan Veggie burger topped with spicy ketchup, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions

Cheeseburger

$13.99

Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickle, red onions and mayo

Bacon BBQ Burger

$14.99

Bacon, BBQ sauce, onion ring, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.95

Grilled chicken, Caesar dressing, romaine lettuce and parmesan cheese in a spinach tortilla

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$14.99

Fried or Grilled chicken breast, Pepper Ranch dressing, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions

Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Fried or Grilled chicken, Regular or Spicy, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions

Texas Toast Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Cheddar, provolone and Swiss cheese

Steak & Cheese Sub

$15.99

Sliced ribeye provolone cheese, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo

Shrimp Po Boy

$15.99

Fried shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and remoulade sauce

Salmon BLT

$15.99

Salmon, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and garlic aioli

Fish Sub

$15.99

Fried whiting, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and tartar sauce

Double Cheeseburger

$16.99

Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickle and mayo

Chicken Cheeseteak Sub

$13.99

Chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green and red peppers and mayo

Flatbreads

Roasted Veggie Flatbread

$9.95

Onions, green peppers, tomatoes, zucchini

Jambalaya Flatbread

$10.95

Chicken, shrimp, beef sausage, peppers, onions

Meatlovers Flatbread

$9.95

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon

Pesto & Mozzarella Flatbread

$8.95
BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$9.95

Grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese

Create Your Own Flatbread

$7.00

Create your Own

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.99

Iceberg lettuce mix, carrot, cucumber, red onions and tomatoes

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Fresh green mix, tomatoes, cucumber, bacon, grilled chicken, hard boiled eggs and cheese

Greek Salad

$10.99

Fresh spring mix greens, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, olives and feta cheese

Vegan Cobb Salad

$13.99

Chickpeas, tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, nuts and seeds

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Garden Salad-Side

$5.00

Caesar Salad-Side

$5.00

Pasta Salad

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Seasoned Fries

$5.50

Desserts

Scoop Ice Cream

$4.00

Chocolate Cookie Skillet

$8.95

Cheesecake

$8.00

Sugar Cookie Skillet

$8.95

Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet

$8.95

Funnel Cakes

Regular Funnel Cake

$12.00

powdered sugar

Cinnamon & Sugar Funnel Cake

$12.95

Apple Caramel Funnel Cake

$12.95

Smore’s Funnel Cake

$12.95

powdered sugar, graham crackers, marshmallow cream, chocolate sauce

Strawberry Cheesecake Funnel Cake

$13.95

Chocolate Covered Funnel Cake

$12.95

Caramel Covered Funnel Cake

$12.95

Strawberries & Cream Funnel Cake

$12.95

Cookies & Cream Funnel Cake

$12.95

Birthday Cake Funnel Cake

$12.95

Turtle Funnel Cake

$12.95

powdered sugar, chocolate and caramel sauce and pecans

Lighter Side

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Avocado spread, tomatoes, red onions on wheat toast. Add egg for $2.00 more

Yogurt Parfait

$8.00

Greek yogurt, granola and fresh berries. Add honey for $.50 more

Overnight Oats

$7.00

Oats, chia seeds and almond milk with your choice of toppings

FG Products

Fire & Desire Sauce

$9.00

Classic BBQ Sauce

$9.00

Herb Amore Rub

$8.00

Everything Rub

$8.00

Zesty Rub

$8.00

Italian Plus

$9.00

Fish Seasoning

$9.00

Angel Spice

$9.00

Dee's Dust FREE

$9.00

Dee's Dust

$9.00

Garden Flavor Spice

$9.00

Beverages

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

Mug Root Beer

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$5.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Milkshakes

$6.00

Float

$6.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Craft Soda

$4.50

Red Bull

$6.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$6.00

Red Bull Yellow

$6.00

Red Bull Red

$6.00