Flavor Garden
Lunch
Starters
Loaded Fries
Shredded cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream, chives
Hummus
Hummus served with carrots, celery and Naan bites
Avocado Bites
Breaded and fried avocado bites served with yogurt dipping sauce
FG Tacos
Shrimp of Fish tacos with cabbage slaw, mango salsa and baja sauce
Mozzarella Bites
Served with marinara sauce
Quesadilla
Choice of Cheese, Chicken, Shrimp or Veggie
Chicken Wings (8)
Sandwiches
Smoked Sausage
Beef smoked sausage topped with green peppers and onions
Garden Veggie Burger
Vegan Veggie burger topped with spicy ketchup, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions
Cheeseburger
Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickle, red onions and mayo
Bacon BBQ Burger
Bacon, BBQ sauce, onion ring, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, Caesar dressing, romaine lettuce and parmesan cheese in a spinach tortilla
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
Fried or Grilled chicken breast, Pepper Ranch dressing, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions
Chicken Sandwich
Fried or Grilled chicken, Regular or Spicy, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions
Texas Toast Grilled Cheese
Cheddar, provolone and Swiss cheese
Steak & Cheese Sub
Sliced ribeye provolone cheese, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo
Shrimp Po Boy
Fried shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and remoulade sauce
Salmon BLT
Salmon, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and garlic aioli
Fish Sub
Fried whiting, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and tartar sauce
Double Cheeseburger
Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickle and mayo
Chicken Cheeseteak Sub
Chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green and red peppers and mayo
Flatbreads
Roasted Veggie Flatbread
Onions, green peppers, tomatoes, zucchini
Jambalaya Flatbread
Chicken, shrimp, beef sausage, peppers, onions
Meatlovers Flatbread
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon
Pesto & Mozzarella Flatbread
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
Grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese
Create Your Own Flatbread
Create your Own
Salads
Garden Salad
Iceberg lettuce mix, carrot, cucumber, red onions and tomatoes
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons
Cobb Salad
Fresh green mix, tomatoes, cucumber, bacon, grilled chicken, hard boiled eggs and cheese
Greek Salad
Fresh spring mix greens, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, olives and feta cheese
Vegan Cobb Salad
Chickpeas, tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, nuts and seeds
Sides
Desserts
Funnel Cakes
Regular Funnel Cake
powdered sugar
Cinnamon & Sugar Funnel Cake
Apple Caramel Funnel Cake
Smore’s Funnel Cake
powdered sugar, graham crackers, marshmallow cream, chocolate sauce
Strawberry Cheesecake Funnel Cake
Chocolate Covered Funnel Cake
Caramel Covered Funnel Cake
Strawberries & Cream Funnel Cake
Cookies & Cream Funnel Cake
Birthday Cake Funnel Cake
Turtle Funnel Cake
powdered sugar, chocolate and caramel sauce and pecans