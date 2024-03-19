2x points for loyalty members
Flavor Hills - Jacksonville 2121 N Marine Blvd
Kids Menu
Kids Brunch Menu
- Kids Chicken & French Toast$11.00
One crispy fried chicken breast served with two slices of our signature French toast.
- Kids Chicken & Waffle$11.00
One fried chicken breast served with two churro waffle slices.
- Kids French Toast$10.00
Two slices of our signature French toast served with scrambled eggs and choice of pork bacon or turkey sausage.
- Kids Pancake$7.49
One pancake served with scrambled eggs and choice of pork bacon or turkey sausage. Flavor: Plain, Blueberry, Strawberry, OREO
- Kids Simple Breakfast$6.00
Keep is simple with scrambled eggs, brunch potatoes, and the breakfast meat of your choice.
Kids Dinner Menu
- Kids Alfredo Pasta$9.50
Linguine pasta tossed in Alfredo sauce.
- Kids Cheeseburgers$14.00Out of stock
Two Angus beef cheeseburgers served with French fries.
- Kids Chicken & Waffle$11.00
One fried chicken breast served with two churro waffle slices.
- Kids Fried Chicken$9.00
One crispy fried chicken breast served with a side of mashed potatoes.
- Kids Grilled Cheese$9.99Out of stock
Buttery grilled Challah bread filled with cheddar cheese. Served with French fries.
Sweet Tooth
Desserts
- Bourbon Peach Cobbler$10.00
Bourbon marinated peaches baked in a homemade flaky cinnamon maple crust. Finished with vanilla ice cream and salted caramel sauce.
- Loaded Brownie$12.00
Warm triple chocolate brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, candied walnuts, raspberry sauce and salted caramel.
- Sweet Potato Cheesecake$13.00
Vanilla cheesecake layered with sweet potato cake, maple buttercream, and toasted hazelnuts. Complemented with salted caramel sauce.
- Vanilla Ice Cream$2.50