Guerrilla Ennui Chardonnay 2022

This single-vineyard Chardonnay is sourced from the Zenith Vineyard in Eola-Amity AVA. “Our inaugural Chardonnay is inspired by minimalist fermentations that rely on sensory connectivity to the process above all else. We produce very small quantities of wine to work without nutrient additions or chemistry adjustments even in tough vintages to fully express the vintage and our moment with each other and each wine. We are unable to replicate our process and seek to understand the moments of creation that we now wish to share with you. But above all else… Welcome the the party.” -Michael & Mariel Nerdy Stuff: Limited SO2. 120 cases produced. Aged 10 mo on the lees in neutral French and Austrian oak. Full Malo. “A range of berry size and colour presented with champagne-like flavors, richly textured skins and varying richness to the juice inside the berries. It reminded me of the bone structure of Chartogne with an Eola-Amity flair.” -Michael