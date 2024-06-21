Flights Wine Bar 1444 Northwest College Way #1
Retail Wine Bottles
White Wine (Retail)
- Nortico Alvarinho 2021
Region: Minho, Portugal Varietal(s): Alvarinho aka Albariño Tasting Notes: Bright and refreshing with yellow peach, clementine, and lime on the nose. On the palate its full of stone fruit with a refreshing minerality and salinity on the finish making it the perfect partner to seafood. Nerdy Stuff: Pair with fresh seafood, fried chicken and salty charcuterie. Soil: schist and granite. South bank Minho River. Sustainably grown in 'jardíns' or small gardens. Average vine age 40 years. This June we're celebrating 'El Camino del Albariño benefitting Wine on Wheels.$26.25
- Dom de Villaine Bouzeron Aligote 2020
Region: Bouzeron, Burgundy, France Varietal(s): Aligoté doré aka "Golden" Aligoté Tasting Notes: This wine resembles a great Chablis in its creamy texture and unoaked quality but has it's own style. On the nose you'll find cream and lemon curd. The palate is complex with bright lemon followed by golden apple and finally a hint of butterscotch, acacia and saline on the finish. Nerdy Stuff: Hand picked. Soil: marl-limestone. Cross between Pinot Noir and Gouais. Located in the Côte Chalonnais Bouzeron can only produce Aligoté wines within the AOC.$45.00
- Arca Nova Vinho Verde 2023
Region: Vinho Verde, Portugal Varietal(s): Louriero, Arinta, Treixadura Tasting Notes: Low alcohol and lightly spritzy, this is a perfect end-of-summer porch pounder. Refreshingly fruity with crunchy peach and cilantro on the nose and crisp green apple, lime and floral notes on the palate. Nerdy Stuff: Vinho Verde aka "Green Wine" is meant to be drunk young or 'green'. Vegan. CO2 is added.$18.00
- Auguste Clape St. Peray Blanc 2021$90.00
- 00 VGW Chardonnay 2021$75.00
- Belle Pente Chardonnay 2020
Region: Willamette Valley, OR Varietal(s): Chardonnay Tasting Notes: Chardonnay and Thanksgiving dinner go hand in hand with its full-body and creamy texture. This Chardonnay is rich with golden apple, minerality, baking spice and a savory finish. Nerdy Stuff: 187 cases produced. Aged 12 months in Oregon and French oak. Unfined. Harvested before 2020 fires. Estate grown. Picked in 2 passes for acidity and ripeness.$33.75
- Chosen Family Chardonnay 2021
Region: Willamette Valley, OR Varietal(s): Chardonnay Tasting Notes: The nose is inviting with fresh white blossoms and green apple. The creamy texture is full of candied lemon, crisp granny smith apple and a refreshing minerality on the finish Nerdy Stuff: Chehalem Mtns, Dundee Hills & Eola-Amity AVAs. Founded by NBA stars Channing Frye and Kevin Love. 11 mo in French oak, 15% new and 10% stainless steel.$42.75
- Crowley Phoebe Chardonnay 2021
Region: Four Winds Vineyard, Willamette Valley, OR Varietal(s): Chardonnay Tasting Notes: The nose is bright with sweet florals, and meyer lemon. The texture is creamy yet zesty with vanilla, lemon curd, white peach, green apple and river rocks. Nerdy Stuff: Wente clone. Aged 16 months on the lees in barrel. Finished in steel for 2 months. 33% new oak (puncheon). Full malo. 151 cases produced.$52.50
- Devona Freedom Hill Chardonnay 2018$37.50
- Dom Drouhin Arthur Chardonnay 2021$48.75
- Dom Leflaive Bourgogne Blanc 2020$156.00
- Dom Leflaive Macon Verze Les Chenes 2020$100.50
- Dom Leflaive Puligny Montrachet 2020$291.00
- Dom Vocoret Chablis 'Les Forets' 2021$45.00
- Failla Seven Springs Chardonnay 2018
Region: Eola-Amity, Willamette Valley, OR Varietal(s): Chardonnay Tasting Notes: This brightly colored Chardonnay starts off with delicate cinnamon apple crisp & chamomile followed by a bright yet creamy palate with lemon curd and white blossom. Nerdy Stuff: Biodynamic. Rocky volcanic soils. 600' elevation. Ehren Jordan winemaker. Wife's last name is Failla. Full Malo. 14 mo in 10% new French oak & 25% concrete egg. 315 cases.$48.00
- Giboulot Bourgogne Blanc Hautes Cotes de Beaune 2019
Region: Hautes-Côtes de Beaune, Burgundy, FR Varietal(s): Chardonnay Tasting Notes: Creamy golden apple, chamomile, vanilla and a hint of butter on the nose. The palate is rich, creamy and mouth-filling with white blossom, orange zest, caramel and preserved lemon. Nerdy Stuff: Organically grown grapes. Using traditional, low-intervention winemaking techniques. Family estate mainly in the commune of Savigny-lès-Beaune.$41.25
- Granville Koosah Chardonnay 2022$58.50
- Guerrilla Ennui Chardonnay 2022
This single-vineyard Chardonnay is sourced from the Zenith Vineyard in Eola-Amity AVA. “Our inaugural Chardonnay is inspired by minimalist fermentations that rely on sensory connectivity to the process above all else. We produce very small quantities of wine to work without nutrient additions or chemistry adjustments even in tough vintages to fully express the vintage and our moment with each other and each wine. We are unable to replicate our process and seek to understand the moments of creation that we now wish to share with you. But above all else… Welcome the the party.” -Michael & Mariel Nerdy Stuff: Limited SO2. 120 cases produced. Aged 10 mo on the lees in neutral French and Austrian oak. Full Malo. “A range of berry size and colour presented with champagne-like flavors, richly textured skins and varying richness to the juice inside the berries. It reminded me of the bone structure of Chartogne with an Eola-Amity flair.” -Michael$60.00OUT OF STOCK
- Hamilton Russell Oregon Maple Grove Chardonnay 2019$73.50
- Hamilton Russell Oregon Maple Grove Chardonnay 2021$73.50
- Hazelfern Chardonnay 2019
Region: Willamette Valley, OR Varietal(s): Chardonnay Tasting Notes: On the nose you're greeted with lemon custard, toast and golden apple followed by a creamy citrus-driven palate with white flowers, minerality and bright acidity. Nerdy Stuff: Barrel fermented and aged 11 mo in French oak, 15% new. 6 months partial malolactic fermentation. Family owned/operated.$45.00
- Henri Prudhon & Fils St-Aubin Blanc La Chateniere 2020$60.00
- Irvine & Roberts Estate Chardonnay Rogue Valley 2018
Region: Rogue Valley, OR Varietal(s): Chardonnay Tasting Notes: This Chardonnay is creamy and ripe with stone fruit- peach, pear and apple. On the palate there is green apple and minerality with clove and vanilla. Nerdy Stuff: Blend of 6 clones. LIVE Certified, Salmon Safe. 14 months 26% new french oak. Eastern aspect, higher elevation with breezes keeps the climate cooler.$41.25
- Irvine & Roberts Estate Chardonnay Rogue Valley 2020$41.25
- L'Ecole Chardonnay 2022 half - 375ml$20.25
- Les Tourelles de la Cree Montagny 1er Cru Chardonnay 2018$35.25
- Newsprint Chardonnay 2022$30.00
- Rasa Dream Deferred Chardonnay 2018$64.50
- Ruby Vineyard Chardonnay 2018$42.75
- Sealionne Halcyon Chardonnay 2021
Region: Dundee Hills, Willamette Valley, OR Varietal(s): Chardonnay Tasting Notes: This white isn't fined or filtered so can appear slightly cloudy. The nose is full of vanilla, popcorn and fresh flowers. The palate is creamy with a nice balance of zesty acidity, green apple and key lime. Nerdy Stuff: Woman winemaker - Piper Underbrink. Soil: Jory. Clone: 95. 50% Stainless tank, 50% New French Oak. Aged 1 year on the lees with weekly batonnage.$51.75
- William Fevre Domaine Chablis 2020$51.00
- Louis Latour Macon-Lugny 2022$32.25
- Maritana RRV La Riviere Chardonnay 2018
Region: Russian River Valley, Sonoma, CA Varietal(s): Chardonnay Tasting Notes: This white is big, bold, rich and decadent. The nose has yogurt and butter notes from the 100% malolactic fermentation followed by a palate of baked golden apple, pineapple and vanilla. Nerdy Stuff: ‘The River’. 10% new oak. Sourced from Dutton Ranch, Ritchie, Susana’s Vineyard. Masale clone Dijon 76, Old Wente. Barrel fermented. 92pts JS. 91pts WE.$43.50
- Louis Jadot Puligny-Montrachet 2020$101.25
- Christophe Thorigny Vouvray Sec 2021
Region: Vouvray, Loire Valley, France Varietal(s): Chenin Blanc Tasting Notes: The peach blossom and juicy yellow peach & guava on the nose invite you into the glass where you'll find a hint of limestone, more white peach, passionfruit, orange and a creamy texture with a dry finish. Nerdy Stuff: Fourth Generation. Estate grown. 'Lutte raisonnée' or 'low intervention' winemaking. Soils: chalky/flinty clay, limestone tuffeau. Stainless.$30.00
- Division-Villages L’Isle Verte Chenin Blanc 2023
Region: Columbia Valley, WA Varietal(s): Chenin Blanc Tasting Notes: Aromas of chamomile and warm sweet herbs start things off. This smooth and zesty white has starfruit with crisp fuji apple and sweet basil. Nerdy Stuff: Named ‘the green island’ after their friend’s home in the Loire Valley. Winemakers Kate Norris and Tom Monroe studied winemaking in France.$33.75
- Dom Pichot Vouvray Le Peu de la Moriette 2019$30.00
- Lobo Hills Chenin Blanc 2022
Region: Horse Heaven Hills, WA Varietal(s): Chenin Blanc Tasting Notes: On the nose you’ll find asian pear, honeysuckle and creamsicle. The creamy texture on the palate brings peach, pineapple, and bright acidity and a silky finish Nerdy Stuff: ‘Gently dry’ Lobo is the winemaker’s dog. From McKinley Springs vineyard. 30+ year old vines.$35.25
- Winkler-Hermaden Gewurztraminer Kloch 2020
Region: Vulkenland, Südsteiermark, Austria Varietal(s): Gewürztraminer Tasting Notes: The aromatic florals jump from the glass with lemon and lychee. This white is semi-dry and medium in body with apricot, peach skin, and fresh roses. Nerdy Stuff: From the village Klöch, the family castle sits on an extinct volcano. Aged in large oak barrels they make from trees on their property. Member of the STK Classification.$32.25
- Tenuta Pote Greco de Tufo 2019$39.00
- Brundlmayer Kamptal Terrassen Gruner 2022 half - 375ml$28.50
- Brundlmayer Gruner Veltliner L&T 2023$32.25
- Dom Bregeon Muscadet Sevre et Maine Sur Lie 2022
Region: Pay Nantais, Muscadet, Loire Valley, France Varietal(s): Melon Blanc aka Melon de Bourgogne Tasting Notes: While Melon Blanc can be a neutral variety, after spending time 'sur lie' this white becomes textural with lemon on the nose. The palate has a brightness and mouthwatering salinity that makes you crave seafood. Nerdy Stuff: Sur Lie "on the lees" this wine is aged with the yeast. Certified organic.$32.25
- Elio Perrone Moscato d'Asti "Sourgal" 2022$26.25
- Pojer and Sandri Dolomiti Muller Thurgau 2022$35.25
- Pomerols Picpoul de Pinet 2021
Region: Pinet, Languedoc, France Varietal(s): Picpoul Tasting Notes: This grape is named 'lip-stinger' for it's high acidity and zesty flavors. On the nose you'll find fresh white blossom, lime and wet stones. The palate is full of crunchy peach, lime, grapefruit and a hint of white pepper on the finish Nerdy Stuff: 15-20 yo vines. Grows on a hillside above a Mediterranean lagoon. Soils: Clay and limestone. No malo.$22.50
- Archetyp Weissburgunder Ried Annaberg 2021
Region: Ried Annaberg vineyard, Südsteiermark, Austria Varietal(s): Weissburgunder aka Pinot Blanc aka Pinot Bianco Tasting Notes: This is the perfect aprés ski wine after pretending you’re on the Alps. You’ll find lemon zest, and bright minerality perfect for pairing with melty cheeses. Nerdy Stuff: Helping promote future winemakers in the region this wine is made at a viticulture and enology school in Austria. Aged 11 mo in large neutral barrels.$32.25
- Elena Walch Pinot Grigio “Selezione” 2023
Region: Alto Adige, Italy Varietal(s): Pinot Grigio Tasting Notes: Pear, wildflowers and honeydew greet you on the nose. The palate has great concentration of flavors with anjou pear, apricot, slate and fennel on the finish. Nerdy Stuff: Run by Elena Walch and her 2 5th-generation daughters. Sustainably farmed. Calcareous soils with clay, sand and porphyric parts. Aged on the lees in stainless tanks. 1.9 g/l RS.$30.00
- Lumos Rudolfo Pinot Gris 2022
Region: Willamette Valley, OR Varietal(s): Pinot Gris Tasting Notes: Aromas of pear greet you followed by a medium body with bright white peach and chamomile. This refreshing and easy-drinking Pinot Gris ready for the sunny patio. Nerdy Stuff: Single Vineyard - Logsdon Ridge vineyard, owned by Dan and Jackie Rudolf. All Stainless. Certified Organic, Salmon Safe. 373 cases produced. .06% RS. Dry farmed.$32.25
- Maysara Arsheen Pinot Gris 2023
Region: Momtazi Vineyard, McMinneville AVA, Willamette Valley, OR Varietal(s): Pinot Gris Tasting Notes: The nose is full of crisp golden apple, asian pear and cinnamon. The palate has great texture and body with flavors of river rocks, pear, key lime and green apple. Nerdy Stuff: Biodynamic. Estate grown. 2217 cases produced. 4.7 g/l RS. 97% Stainless Steel, 3% Concrete Egg. 95% underwent battonage. Unfined.$30.00
- Donnhoff Tonschiefer Riesling 2020
Region: Nahe, Germany Varietal(s): Riesling Tasting Notes: This dry or "Trocken" classic German style Riesling starts off with slatey minerality & lime zest on the nose. On the palate you'll find apricot, white peach, key lime and mouthwatering acidity! Nerdy Stuff: Qualitätswein. 12% abv. Aged in a mixture of stainless vats and large neutral barrels. Mostly from Oberhauser Felsenberg Soil: Grey, carbon-laced decomposed argillaceous slate or “Tonschiefer”. Organic grapes. Suckling 93pts$39.00
- Eroica Riesling 2022
Region: Columbia Valley, WA Varietal(s): Riesling Tasting Notes: This dry style Riesling comes from the Evergreen Vineyard in Columbia Valley and greets you with fresh apple aromas. The bright, crisp and dry style is loaded with citrus - grapefruit & lime and plenty of refreshing acidity. Nerdy Stuff: Partnership between Ch. Ste Michelle (WA) and Dr. Loosen (Germany). 3rd Generation woman winemaker. 2 g/l RS$24.75
- Kruger-Rumpf Im Pitterberg Riesling 2021 half - 375ml$39.75
- Ridgecrest Dry Riesling 2020$35.25
- Zilliken Butterfly Riesling 2020
Region: Mosel, Germany Varietal(s): Riesling Tasting Notes: This easy-drinking & classic off-dry Riesling 'floats like a butterfly' with aromas of lime, peach blossom and petrol. The sweetness is balanced by refreshing acidity with lime zest, passionfruit and minerality. Perfect to pair with slightly spicy food! Nerdy Stuff: Qualitätwein. Fermented and aged in old Fuder casks. Soil:slate. 17.8 grams/liter RS. Sustainable. Vegan. 92pts JS.$28.50
- Donnhoff Riesling Estate 2022
Region: Nahe, Germany Varietal(s): Riesling Tasting Notes: This classic German style dry Riesling starts off with slatey minerality, lime zest and a hint of honey on the nose. On the palate you'll find apricot, limestone, white peach, key lime and mouthwatering acidity! Nerdy Stuff: Qualitätswein. 9.5% abv. Aged in a mixture of stainless vats and large neutral barrels. Soil: Mostly from Oberhauser Felsenberg (volcanic), Keselberg (slate). Sustainably farmed.$38.25
- Ridgecrest Estate Dry Riesling 2022$35.25
- Cade Sauvignon Blanc 2020
Region: Napa Valley, CA Varietal(s): 99% Sauvignon Blanc, 1% Semillon Tasting Notes: Lees aging adds texture and body to this Sauvignon Blanc that starts off with aromas of grapefruit, pineapple, lime and a hint of bread dough. This med-bodied Sauv blanc has a creamy texture bursting with fresh citrus, lemon curd, peach blossom and a touch of minerality. Nerdy Stuff: Aged sur lies 5 mo. 68% fermented in stainless, 9% in new French oak, 25% in neutral oak.$46.50
- Dom Ciringa Fosilni Breg Sauvignon Blanc 2019
Region: Stajerska, Styria, Slovenija Varietal(s): Sauvignon Blanc Tasting Notes: The nose is herbal and chalky with river rocks, flint and white blossom. This is a serious, fuller-bodied style with structure and a driving minerality with lime, white peach, pepper and white grapefruit. Nerdy Stuff: Single vineyard. 24 hours skin contact, 1 year on the lees. Skin contact works as a preservative allowing a lower use of sulfites. Unfiltered. Certified organic. “Fossil mountain"$37.50
- Invivo X by SJP Sauvignon Blanc 2023
Region: Marlborough, New Zealand Varietal(s): Sauvignon Blanc Tasting Notes: This aromatic Sauv Blanc is classic New Zealand - grassy, spicy and jumps out of the glass. Bright citrus, passionfruit, ruby grapefruit and jalapeño make this refreshing white perfect for patio sipping. Nerdy Stuff: Sarah Jessica Parker’s winery. 4.5 g/l RS. Some skin contact, some French barrique and some late harvesting used. Blend of 5 estates with vines aging 3-11 years old.$26.25
- J de Villebois Sancerre 2021$41.25
- Maker Sauv Blanc Can, 250 ml in can - 250ml can$9.00
- Merry Edwards Sauvignon Blanc half, 375ml$30.00
- Prisma Sauvignon Blanc 2023
Region: Casablanca Valley, Chile Varietal(s): Sauvignon Blanc Tasting Notes: Ruby grapefruit, white blossoms and gooseberry greet you on the nose. This aromatic white is tropical and refreshing with a hint of bell pepper, fresh cut grass, passionfruit and plenty of minerality. Nerdy Stuff: Blend of three Casablanca Valley vineyards: El Ensueño, Belén and El Principal. Hand-harvested. Certified Sustainable. Unoaked.$20.25
- Roger Neveu Sancerre Cote des Embouffants 2022
Region: Sancerre, Loire Valley, France Varietal(s): Sauvignon Blanc Tasting Notes: Zesty ruby grapefruit, lime and fresh cut grass greet you followed by passionfruit, white peach, slate and key lime with zippy refreshing acidity. Nerdy Stuff: Aged 8-12 mo. Soil: Limestone. In his 1777 history of Sancerre, the abbot Poupart wrote that “the Bouffants hillside is one of the best I know in our Sancerre area.”$39.75
- Southern Right Sauvignon Blanc 2023
Region: Cape Coast, South Africa Varietal(s): Sauvignon Blanc Tasting Notes: This aromatic Sauvignon Blanc greets you with grapefruit, rosemary, fresh cut grass and a hint of green bell pepper. It’s fresh and zesty with gooseberry, lime and white pepper on the finish. Nerdy Stuff: Southern Right is a type of whale they are part of the conservation project. 15% aged in neutral oak.$28.50
- Ganevat Cotes du Jura Savagnin 2018$96.00
- Masseria Li Veli Verdeca Valle d’Ittrio 2022
Region: Salento IGT, Puglia, Italy Varietal(s): Verdeca aka Verdacchio Tasting Notes: Lemon curd, honeysuckle and river rocks greet you on the nose. This medium-bodied white is bright with green apple, candied lemon, almond skin and a hint of mouthwatering salinity. Nerdy Stuff: This variety is thought to have originated in Puglia. Part of ‘Askos’ project to preserve endangered native vines. Grown in communes of Locorotondo and Martina Franca. Aged 3 mo in stainless steel. No malo. Family owned.$35.25
- Vatan Nisia Rueda Verdejo 2021
Region: Rueda, Spain Varietal(s): Verdejo Tasting Notes: The nose is soft with vanilla, chamomile, green apple and fresh pear. This medium bodied white has tropical flavors with mango and ripe yellow peach and a floral finish. Nerdy Stuff: Dry farmed. Practicing organic. Ungrafted. Aged 6 mo sur lie. Vines planted between 1900-1988. Phylloxera resistant vines due to poor sandy soils. 90pts JS.$24.75
- Sound and Vision Vermentino 2022
Region: Applegate Valley, OR Varietal(s): Vermentino Tasting Notes: This single-vineyard Vermentino has aromas of wet sidewalk after the rain with green apple and key lime. Med+ in body with white grapefruit, honeydew melon, tangerine and a mineral finish. Nerdy Stuff: Layne Vineyard on Kubli bench. 1600' elevation. Soil: granite, alluvial. 1 g/l RS. Native Yeast. Aged 4 mo in drunken turtle amphora. 90 cases produced.$21.00
- Brotte Condrieu 2014$52.50
- Penner-Ash Viognier 2023
Region: Rogue Valley, OR Varietal(s): Viognier Tasting Notes: This aromatic white starts off with nectarine and honeysuckle. The body is full yet bright and lifted with fresh honeydew and meyer lemon. Nerdy Stuff: Single Vineyard - Crater View. LIVE and Salmon Safe. Aged 6 mo in concrete egg and stainless steel. 1294 cases produced. Winemaker Kate Ayres.$39.75
- Truthteller Frolic Viognier 2022$33.75
Sparkling Wine (Retail)
- Andre Clouet Champagne Brut Dream Vintage 2016$61.50
- Argyle Ruby Brut 2019
Region: Willamette Valley, OR Varietal(s): Pinot Noir Tasting Notes: This dry & bright ruby bubbly is a festive addition to any holiday table with aromas of cranberry, dried orange peel and raspberry followed by lively bubbles with a hint of tannin, rose, dried cherry, rosemary and and a light, clean finish. Nerdy Stuff: Traditional Method. LIVE Certified. High elevation Knudsen Vineyard in Dundee Hills. Old-vines planted 1987. Aged in neutral French oak. 690 cases produced. 1 g/l RS.$42.75
- Aubry Champagne Brut$58.50
- Bereche Brut Reserve Champagne NV$72.00
- Ca del bosco Cuvee Franciacorta half - 375ml$32.25
- Ch Moutard Rose Champagne Cuvaison
Region: Côte des Bar, Champagne, France Varietal(s): Pinot Noir Tasting Notes: On the nose you’ll find bready notes with strawberry and red apple. This toasty Champagne has notes of pink peppercorn and strawberry shortcake on the palate. Nerdy Stuff: From vineyards situated on clay-limestone soils in the villages of Buxeuil and Polisy. Skin contact method, Traditional method. 93pts W&S$51.75
- Champagne Piollot Pinot Noir Zero Dosage 2019$66.00OUT OF STOCK
- Charles le Inspiration 1818 Brut$47.25
- Collet Brut Champagne - France$47.25
- Davey & Browne Black Bubbles Sparkling Shiraz
Region: McLaren Vale, South Australia Varietal(s): Shiraz aka Syrah Tasting Notes: This red wine is fully sparkling! The nose greets you with black currant, blackberry and cinnamon. The bubbles are a fun addition to this full-bodied red with notes of ripe dark cherry, licorice and a minty finish. Nerdy Stuff: Partnership between Kym Davey (Australia) and Andrew Browne (Washington). Estate grown. Family-owned vineyards. Sustainable. Made in the Charmat/Tank Method.$30.75
- Denis Chaput Tradition Brut Mesogee NV$58.50
- Diebolt-Vallois Blanc de Blanc Brut NV$53.25
- Dom Allimant-Laugner Cremant D'Alsace Rose$37.50
- Gaston Chiquet Champagne half, 375ml$39.00
- Gosset 12 Ans de Cave a Minima Brut Champagne NV$131.25
- Graham Beck Brut Rose NV$30.00
- Louis Roederer Collection 244 Gift Brut Champagne NV$79.50
- Louis Roederer Cristal Brut Rose Champagne 2013$787.50
- Lundeen Brut Sparkling NV
Region: Willamette Valley, OR Varietal(s): 60% Pinot Noir, 30% Chardonnay, 10% Pinot Gris, 5% Reserve Chardonnay Tasting Notes: The aromas are delicate with white blossom, toasty biscuit, and meyer lemon. The mousse is light and fluffy with green apple, lemon and custard on the palate. Nerdy Stuff: Traditional Method. Fermented in French oak. 6 g/l dosage. Every bottle is hand disgorged. 3+ years en tirage. Third generation family owned.$46.50
- Maison Antech Cremant de Limoux "Heritage" 2020
Region: Limoux, Languedoc, France Varietal(s): Chardonnay, Chenin, Pinot Noir Tasting Notes: You’ll find Green apple and lemon meringue on the nose. The delicate bubbles bring flavors of white peach and honeysuckle with brioche. Nerdy stuff: Traditional method. Family owned 6th generation. 20-40yo vines. Aged 18 months. 8 g/l Dosage. Terra Vitis responsible viticulture.$33.75
- Maker Sparkling Riesling Can, 250 ml in can - 250ml can$8.00
- Monte Tondo Soave Brut NV
Region: Soave DOC, Veneto, Italy Varietal(s): Garganega Tasting Notes: This delightful bubbly is made in the tank method with energetic bubbles bringing you aromas and flavors of white peach and blossoms, pink apple and lemon meringue. Nerdy stuff: Father/Daughter team. Charmat Method. Organically farmed, vegan. Stainless steel. Dry-farmed, hand harvested. 90pts WE. 8 g/l RS. 6498 bottles produced.$30.00
- Palmer Brut Reserve Quintessential Chamapagne NV$60.00
- Pierre Gimmonet Cuis 1er Cru NV$63.00
- Pol Rogers Brut Champagne NV$67.50
- Rio Lambrusco Grasparossa NV
Region: Grasparossa di Castelvetro DOC, Emilia-Romagna, Italy Varietal(s): Lambrusco Grasparossa Tasting Notes: This sweeter, sparkling red Lambrusco is fun and flirty! Intense aromas of blueberry, and spicy, savory herbs start things off before the smooth bubbles bring flavors of black cherry and soft wild berries. Nerdy Stuff: Grasparossa is also the most tannic of the Lambrusco varieties. ‘Amabile’ = Sweet. Charmat (tank) method. Co-op founded in 1907.$24.75
- Schramsberg Blanc de Blancs 2020
Region: North Coast, CA Varietal(s): Chardonnay Tasting Notes: This Thanksgiving calls for a toast! For a fun alternative to Champagne, this bubbly is bright and citrus-driven with delicate bubbles, notes of green apple, biscuit, white peach and a nutty finish. Nerdy Stuff: First Champagne-method sparkling producer in California in 1965. Served by Nixon at the White House. Aged on the lees roughly 2 years. 56% Napa, 44% Sonoma.$49.50
- Schramsberg Blanc de Noirs 2019$49.50
- Sommariva Prosecco Superiore Valdobbiadene$30.00
- St Innocent Winery Brut Willamette Valley 2017$72.00
- Vilmart & Cie Cuvee Grand Cellier NV$90.00
- Waris Hubert Amorial Blanc de Noirs Champagne NV$58.50
- Billecart-Salmon Brut Sous Bois NV$90.00
- A Margaine. Le Brut 1er Cru Brut NV$63.00
Rosé Wine (Retail)
- Approachment Point of Contact Pinot Gris 2023$33.75
- Cortell Collection Carlisle's Crest Rosé of Pinot Noir 2021
Region: Carlile’s Crest Vineyard, Eola-Amity Hills, Willamette Valley, OR Varietal(s): Pinot Noir Tasting Notes: This rosé is well structured and medium in body with peach, red apple, strawberry, mandarine orange and clean minerality on the finish. Nerdy Stuff: Farmed organically and regenerativly with Kune Kune grazing pigs. Clones 115 and 777 Barrel fermented, aged 12 mo. 68 cases produced.$32.25
- Day Lemonade Rose 2022
Region: Oregon Varietal(s): 94% Pinot Noir, 6% Grenache Tasting Notes: Summertime in a glass. This rosé starts off with strawberry and apricot. The palate is juicy and bright with meyer lemon, yellow peach and grapefruit pith. Nerdy Stuff: "Let's all just make the best of this" Making Lemonade out of lemons after the 2020 fires in Willamette Valley. Organic. Sourced from 7 vineyards, 6 in Willamette, 1 in Rogue Valley$30.00
- Dom Tempier Bandol Rose 2022$54.00
- Dunham Rosé of Cabernet Franc 2022
Region: Columbia Valley, WA Varietal(s): 80% Cabernet Franc, 20% Syrah Tasting Notes: This juicy and refreshing Rosé offers aromatic layers of ripe strawberry, passionfruit and white flowers. On the palate additional notes of blood orange and raspberry shine through, while a streak of minerality offers a hint of wet stone. Bright acidity cleanses the palate and begs for another delicious sip! Nerdy stuff: Aged in Stainless and neutral French oak. Gamache and Lewis Vineyards.$30.00
- Fritz Muller Secco Dry Rose$26.25
- La Patience Rose 2023$24.75
- Maker Rose Can, 250 ml in can - 250ml can$8.00
- Schlosskellerei Gobelsburg Cistercian Rose 2022
Region: Niederösterreich, Austria Varietal(s): Zweigelt, St. Laurent, Pinot Noir Tasting Notes: Aromas of peach, cantalope and orange blossom. This every so lightly spritzy rosé is spunky on the palate with lime and crunchy white peach. Nerdy stuff: Qualitätswein Niederösterreich. Cool climate area. Soil: Loess. 30yo Vines. Aged in stainless steel. Producer is Cistercian monastic estate dating back to 1171.$32.25
- Soter Origins Rose 2022
Region: Willamette Valley, OR Varietal(s): Pinot Noir Tasting Notes: Rosé is a great middle-ground for both red and white drinkers this Thanksgiving. Perfect for sipping while your bird is baking, it’s thirst-quenching and dry with nectarine, apricot, meyer lemon and orange zest. Nerdy stuff: Certified sustainable, LIVE and Salmon Safe. Barrel fermented, aged 5 mo 35% stainless, 65% used french barrels.$32.25
- Schlosskellerei Gobelsburg Cistercian Rose 2023$32.25
Orange Wine (Retail)
- Jackalope Field Blend 2019$30.75
- Iacopo Paolucci Rimacerato 2021
Region: Umbria, Italy Varietal(s): Trebbiano Tasting Notes: This truly unique wine is deep in color with aromas that are both savory and sweet. The rich palate is concentrated with clove and nutmeg. The finish lingers with baked golden apple, ginger and fennel. Nerdy Stuff: Skin contact for 6-7 month during fermentation in clay amphora egg, then aged 12 mo in bottle. Organic. No fining or filtration.$48.75
Red Wine (Retail)
- Paitin Barbara d'Alba 2020$43.50OUT OF STOCK
- Wallner Blaufrankisch Eisenberg 2019 half - 375ml$24.75
- Beaucastel Chateauneuf du Pape Rouge 2021$105.00
- Brunier Piedlong Chateauneuf du Pape 2019$57.00
- Ch Cantenac Brown Margaux 2018$99.00
- Ch Cos d'Estournel Saint Estephe 2015$339.00
- Ch Phelan Segur Saint Estephe 2018$81.00
- Ch Vivens Margaux 2016
Region: Margaux, Bordeaux, France Varietal(s): 69% Cabernet Sauvignon 30% Merlot 1% Cabernet Franc Tasting Notes: This left-bank Bordeaux exemplifies earth-fruit balance. Both ripe with cassis and blackberry but full of cigar, tobacco, and potting soil. The wine is full bodied with luscious tannins and a long velvety finish. Nerdy Stuff: Biodynamic. 2nd label of the 2nd growth (Deuxieme Cru) Ch. Durfort-Vivens. Aged 40% in amphoras. 30yo vines. 91pts and Cellar Selection WE.$53.25
- Chateau du Grand Bos Graves 2015$45.00
- Coudoulet de Beaucastel Cotes du Rhone 2021
This is far from your basic Côtes-du-Rhône, being separated from Châteauneuf-du-Pape by a road and sharing soils that are identical to the Beaucastel vineyard of Châteauneuf-du-Pape. This Rhone blend is made up of Grenache 40%, Mourvédre 30%, Syrah 20%, Cinsault 10%. “Elegant and subtle, the nose reveals seductive aromas of fresh red berries. All in freshness and balance, the mouth shows beautiful red fruit along with a delicate tannic structure perfectly integrated. The finish continues on the same beautiful balance.” Nerdy Stuff: Records show a Pierre de Beaucastel buying a barn and some associated land at Coudoulet in 1549, and this land is still part of Château de Beaucastel's holdings, now owned by Famille Perrin. Hand harvested. Aged 6 mo in oak foudres.$42.75
- Delas Freres Ventoux 2021$24.75
- Edmond Burle 'La Muse' Vacqueyras 2020
Region: Vacqueyras, Southern Rhone, France Varietal(s): 75% Grenache, 25% Syrah Tasting Notes: The nose is full of brambly wild berries and fresh tilled earth. This big, full-bodied red has restrained tannins with blueberry, blackberry, licorice, baking cocoa and a spicy finish. Nerdy Stuff: The vineyard is located in ‘La Muse’ district where the vines average 35 years old and is farmed by the fourth generation. Clay-limestone soils. Farmed sustainably, organic. Vinified in concrete vats. Aged 12 mo in concrete and stainless. 650 cases produced.$33.75
- Kiona Estate Cuvee 2018
Region: Columbia Valley, WA Varietal(s): 80% Cabernet Sauvignon 17% Merlot, 3% Lemberger Tasting Notes: The big red kicks off with blackberry, vanilla and sassafras on the nose. Smooth on the palate it finishes with black currant, dill and baking spices. Nerdy Stuff: Blend of all estate vineyards. 35% new oak barrel, French and American. 76% Red Mountain AVA, 24% Columbia Valley AVA. Third generation family owned.$26.25
- Montepeloso Eneo Toscana 2019
Region: Costa Toscana, Italy Varietal(s): 65% Sangiovese 15% Montepulciano 15% Malvasia Nero, 5% Alicante Tasting Notes: Warm earth, toasted wood and blackberry jump out of the glass from this Tuscan blend. Full bodied and silky smooth with savory spices, black currant, wet stones and a hint of clove. It's like a warm blanket for your mouth. Nerdy Stuff: Soil: silex and fossilized clay. 60-90 meters elevation. Aged 10 mo in used French oak. 94pts Suckling$51.75
- Pepper Bridge Trine 2019$66.00
- Peybonhomme les Tours Blaye Cotes de Bordeaux 2016 half - 375ml$18.00
- Querciabella Mongrana Maremma 2020
Region: Maremma DOC, Tuscany, Italy Varietal(s): 50% Sangiovese, 25% Merlot, 25% Cabernet Sauvignon Tasting Notes: On the nose you’ll find black licorice, black olive and dark fruits. The palate is juicy and well-balanced with blueberry and blackberry. Nerdy Stuff: Organic, Biodynamic, Vegan. Aged in cement and stainless. Aged 12 mo in cement and stainless.$33.75
- Ridge Monte Bello 2019$262.50
- Saint Cosme Cotes du Rhone 2022$24.75
- Sean Thackrey "Orion" Rossi Vineyard 2016$130.50
- Setteporte Etna Rosso 2020
Region: Etna DOC, Sicily, Italy Varietal(s): 90% Nerello Mascalese, 10% Nerello Cappuccio Tasting Notes: First you’ll find cherry jolly rancher, pine trees and a funky minerality with red licorice. On the palate there is dusty darker cherry and red currant with fennel. Nerdy Stuff: Located on the south western slope of Mt. Etna volcano. 650-800m elevation. Certified Organic.$35.25
- St Supery Elu Meritage 2017$72.00
- Tacchino Buongiorno Rosso 2018
Region: Piedmont, Italy Varietal(s): 40% Barbera 40% Dolchetto 20% Cabernet Sauvignon Tasting Notes: Blueberry and crushed dark cherries on the nose mingle with wildflowers. On the palate the tannins are mellow and smooth with med body and a nice earthy balance with dusty wildberries. Nerdy Stuff: Unoaked. Aged in steel 12-24 mo. 3rd generation. Brother Sister team. Also known for Tre Bicchiere. Organic. Dry farmed, hand harvested.$28.50
- Te Mata Awatea Cab Merlot 2018$51.75
- Tenuta Sant' Antonio Amarone Campo dei Gilgi 2016$75.00
- Tenuta Sette Cieli Indaco Toscana 2017$79.50
- Vieux Telegraphe Telegramme Chateauneuf du Pape 2021$60.00
- Vino Cobos Cocodrilo Corte Red Blend 2021
Region: Mendoza, Argentina Varietal(s): 72% Cabernet Sauvignon, 18% Malbec, 5% Cab Franc, 5% Petit Verdot Tasting Notes: The nose is full of blackberries, blueberries and hibiscus flowers, this full bodied red is juicy with raspberry, red cherry, cranberry and baking spices. Nerdy Stuff: From both Lujan de Cuyo and Uco Valleys. Aged 16 mo in 30-40% new french oak. High elevation 4265 feet.$39.00
- Boekenhoutskloof Chocolate Block 2021$41.25
- Auguste Clape Cotes du Rhone Rouge 2021$78.00
- Bruno Dufeu Bourgueil Grand Mont 2020
Region: Bourgueil, Touraine, Loire Valley Varietal(s): Cabernet Franc aka Breton Tasting Notes: Savory herbs, garrigue and roasted red pepper greets you on the nose. This red is spicy and savory with dried leaves, sundried tomato, red plum & black tea on the palate. Nerdy Stuff: Right bank of Loire River. Village of Benais. 'lute raisonnée' or Sustainable farming. Fermented in stainless.$28.50
- Clau de Nell Cabernet Franc 2020
Region: Anjou, Loire Valley, France Varietal(s): Cabernet Franc Tasting Notes: The savory nose is complex with earthy wet leaves and fresh red cherry with cranberry. It has a balanced and complex mix of potting soil, red fruits, bright acidity, black pepper and a hint of brett. The finish is long with espresso bean and green tobacco. Nerdy Stuff: 35-45 yo vines. Biodynamic. Aged 12 mo in used French oak casks in ancient troglodyte cellars cut into the hillside property followed by 6 mo stainless. Unfined, unfiltered.$53.25
- Alder Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon 2016
Region: Horse Heaven Hills AVA, Columbia Valley, WA Varietal(s): 92% Cabernet Sauvignon, 8% Petit Verdot Tasting Notes: The nose is driven by oak with vanilla and clove with ripe blackberry. This Cab is med+ bodied with more bright fruit on the palate with dark cherry and a hint of blueberry and cinnamon. Nerdy Stuff: From Alder Ridge Vineyard. Soil: Sandy. 100% French oak 35% new, 24 months.$37.50
- Dominus Estate 2018$360.00
- Force Majeure Walla Walla Cabernet Sauvignon 2020$120.00
- Hedges Red Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon 2020
Region: Red Mountain AVA, Yakima Valley Varietal(s): 79% Cabernet Sauvignon, 4% Merlot, 4% Malbec, 8% Cabernet Franc, 1% Petit Verdot, 4% Syrah Tasting Notes: Ripe with juicy blackberry and green tobacco on the nose. Big and bold with smooth tannins and a hint of vanilla. Nerdy Stuff: Aged 20m in 64% French oak, 36% American, 47% new. Unfined, Vegan. Salmon Safe. Vineyards: Hedges, Bel’Villa, Magdalena, Jolet, Les Gosses. Woman Winemaker.$42.75OUT OF STOCK
- Leonetti Cellar Cabernet Sauvignon 2020$138.00
- Lydian Cabernet Sauvignon 2021
Region: Columbia Valley, WA Varietal(s): 97% Cabernet Sauvignon 3% Cabernet Franc Tasting Notes: Peppery spice, dark plum, vanilla, a hint of bell pepper and tobacco kick this Cab off followed by a rich full-bodied palate of cocoa, black currant and more spice. Nerdy Stuff: Unfined, unfiltered. Lydian refers to a musical mode, or scale. 16 mo in 30% new French oak. 870 cases.$37.50
- Miner Family Select Napa Cabernet Sauvignon 2019$52.50
- Napanook Napa Valley Red 2020$102.00
- Prospice Columbia Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2017
Region: Columbia Valley,WA Varietal(s): 79% Cabernet Sauvignon, 16% Merlot, 5% Cabernet Franc Tasting Notes: Dried herbs, green tobacco and blackberry greet you on the nose. This cab is full-bodied and complex with peppercorn, dried black cherry, tea, and a long finish. Nerdy Stuff: Phinny Hill, Golden Ridge, Dionysus, Resurgent, Bacchus and Quintessence vineyards. aged 22 mo in 29% new oak. 93 pts WE.$43.50OUT OF STOCK
- Stark Conde Cabernet Sauvignon 2020
Region: Stellenbosch, South Africa Varietal(s): 85% Cabernet Sauvignon, 9% Petit Verdot, 4% Malbec 2% Tasting Notes: The nose is floral with delicate watermelon, tea, raspberry & apple skin. This Cabernet is bright with rainier cherry, dried cranberries, pomegranite and cedar & espresso on the finish. Nerdy Stuff: Oude Nektar farm in Jonkershoek Valley. Aged in small french oak barrels for 20 mo, 30% new. Unfined/unfiltered. Vegan. Organic-in-conversion.$39.75
- Vital Quintessence Cabernet Sauvignon 2019$42.75
- Familia Torres Mas la Plana 2017$108.00
- Cortell Collection Jessicas Jam Gamay Noir 2022
Region: Cortell Rose Vineyard, Eola Amity Hills, Willamette Valley, OR Varietal(s): Gamay Tasting Notes: This aromatic red starts off with maraschino cherry and chamomile. The palate is juicy, light, low in tannin and bursting with strawberry, cherry and orange zest Nerdy Stuff: 50 cases produced. Some whole cluster. All free run juice.$42.75
- Dom Marion Pral Moulin a Vent Beaujolais 2020$35.25
- Jean Foillard Morgon Corcelette Beaujolais 2021$52.50
- Jean Foillard Morgon Cote du Py Beaujolais 2021$53.25
- Jean Foillard Morgon Eponym Beaujolais 2021$52.50
- Jean Foillard Fleurie Beaujolais 2021$60.00
- Bodega Breca 'Brega' 2019
Region: Calatayud, Spain Varietal(s): Garnacha aka Grenache Tasting Notes: You’ll find rich blackberries and black olives on the nose with hints of dried red fruit, wild herbs and baking spices. Full-bodied and quite generous with sweet blackberries, coated by firm and polished tannins. Nerdy Stuff: 100% Garnacha de Aragón, the oldest clone of Garnacha worldwide. Vines planted 1900 and 1918. Practicing organic. Aged 18 mo in 50% new oak. 91pts JS.$48.75
- Nelle Grenache 2019$51.75
- Yalumba Barossa Bush Vine Grenache 2021
Region: Barossa, Australia Varietal(s): Grenache Tasting Notes: This red is pale purple in color with fruity aromas of dark cherry & blueberry and It’s surprisingly light and warming at the same time. Ripe red plum, juicy strawberry and white pepper round things out with a hint of chocolate on the finish. Nerdy Stuff: Founded in 1849. Grown on bush vines. Aged in neutral American, French and Hungarian hogsheads for 6 mo. Vegan. 91pts JS$28.50
- Gilbert Cellars Malbec 2019
Region: Horse Heaven Hills, Columbia Valley, WA Varietal(s): Malbec Tasting Notes: Dark crushed berries and violets greet your nose. This big, bold red is loaded with dark cherry, blackberry, espresso and black plum with fine tannin. Nerdy Stuff: On the label is the sillouette of Gilbert Peak, named by Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas, who decided to name the highest point in the Goat Rocks Wilderness in Curtis Gilbert's honor.$45.00
- Las Perdices Mendoza Malbec 2021$20.25
- Des J Palacios Petalos 2021
Region: Bierzo, Spain Varietal(s): 92% Mencía, indigenous varieties Tasting Notes: Dark berry compote and soil greet you on the nose followed by a big and bold body with tannic structure that will age well. On the palate there is brambly wild berries, savory spices, bark and a long finish. Nerdy Stuff: Practicing biodynamic on all estate vineyards. 40-90yo vines. Soil: schist. Hand harvested. Aged a few weeks in new French oak barriques followed by 6-10 months in 2nd and 3rd passage barrels. No fining. 93pts WA$35.25
- Raul Perez Ultreia St Jacques 2021
Region: Valtuille de Abajo, Bierzo, Spain Varietal(s): Mencía (aka Jaen) + indigenous varieties Tasting Notes: A unique varietal to Spain & Portugal, this Mencía is medium in body with aromas and flavors of dark cherry, savory earth, underripe strawberry and hibiscus. Nerdy Stuff: 80% whole cluster fermentation in large oak vats. Unfined, unfiltered. Practicing organic. Vineyard is located on El Camino de Santiago. Vines planted between 1900-1940.$33.75
- Abeja Merlot Columbia Valley 2019$54.00
- Alexander Valley Estate Merlot half - 375ml$18.00
- Andrew Wills Two Blondes Merlot 2020
Region: Two Blondes Vineyard, Yakima Valley, WA Varietal(s): Merlot Tasting Notes: The deep, dark color greets you with dark plum and blackberry and a dark cherry liqueur on the nose. This red is brooding and complex with notes of cedar, black currant, cocoa, cigar box and a hint of menthol on the finish. Nerdy Stuff: Made on Vashon Island, WA. Aged 23 months in 20% New French Oak, 75% Neutral French Oak. 251 cases.$45.00
- Plumpjack Merlot 2018$72.00
- Prospice Alder Ridge Mourvedre 2018$45.00
- Paolo Scavino Barolo 2018 half - 375ml$47.00
- Pelassa San Lorenzo di Verduni Barolo 2015$73.50
- Piero Benevelli Langhe Nebbiolo 2021
Region: Langhe, Piedmont, Italy Varietal(s): Nebbiolo Tasting Notes: Aromas of maraschino cherry, cinnamon and hibiscus start things off before, strawberry, white pepper, dried orange peel and fine-grained tannins round out this Italian gem. A young Nebbiolo that can be enjoyed now. Nerdy Stuff: 2nd generation Massimo started training with his father when he was 14. Aged in stainless and large oak casks.$37.50
- Masseria Li Veli Passamante Negroamaro 2022
Region: Salice Salento DOC, Puglia, Italy Varietal(s): Negroamaro Tasting Notes: The nose is driven by dark berries, garrigue and minerality. Juicy and ripe on the palate with boysenberry, black tea, raspberry, ripe bing cherry and fennel on the finish. Nerdy Stuff: ‘Passamante’ is the name of the romantic wooded area surrounding the vineyard. Aged 6 mo in French oak. Sustainable. Family owned.$24.75
- Rasa Living in the Limelight 2017
Region: Dionysus Vineyard, Columbia Valley Varietal(s): 90% Petit Verdot, 5% Cabernet Sauvignon, 5% Cabernet Franc Tasting Notes: This deep dark red will stain your glass and has notes of savory herbs, spices, dark plum and violets on the nose. There is a hint of cinnamon on the palate with big bold dark blackberry and black plum with ripe tannins and an herbal finish for days. Nerdy Stuff: 75 cases. Named after the song ‘Limelight’ by Rush$63.00
- Runquist Petite Sirah 2019$41.25
- 00 VGR Pinot Noir 2019$94.50
- Antoine Jobard Beaune Les Epenottes 2019$127.50
- Camile Giroud Ladoix Rouge les Chaillots 2019$56.25
- Dom Chanson Beaune Clos Des Feves 2020$131.25
- Dom Drouhin Laurene Dundee Pinot Noir 2021$76.50
- Dom Jeannin-Naltet Mercurey Clos Grands Voyens 2018$53.25
- Granville Basalt Pinot Noir 2021
Region: Eola-Amity and Dundee Hills, Willamette Valley, OR Varietal(s): Pinot Noir Tasting Notes: On the nose you'll find dried rose petal, tart cherry and cranberry notes. This smooth and easy-drinking Pinot has flavors of red apple skin and juicy black cherry with an earthy finish. Nerdy Stuff: 250 cases. Unfined, unfiltered. 25% whole cluster Aged 12 mo in 20% new french oak. Family owned.$39.00
- Granville Holstein Pinot Noir 2021$58.50
- Hundred Suns Eola-Amity Pinot Noir 2022
Region: Eola-Amity, Willamette Valley, OR Varietal(s): Pinot Noir Tasting Notes: This easy-drinking Pinot has medium, smooth tannins with flavors and aromas of wild blueberries, sassafras, bing cherry and savory herbs. Nerdy Stuff: 255 cases produced. Volcanic soils. Dry farmed, sustainable. 8% En Getti Vineyard, 32% Wahle Vineyard and 60% Big Cheese Vineyard. 30% whole cluster, aged on the lees for 11 months. Unfined/unfiltered.$49.50
- Hyland Estates Coury Clone Pinot Noir 2022$60.00
- Joseph Drouhin Santenay Pinot Noir 2018$48.00
- Martin Woods Koosah Pinot Noir 2021
Region: Eola-Amity, Willamette Valley, OR Varietal(s): Pinot Noir Tasting Notes: The nose is pretty, floral and zippy. The dusty tannins bring a nice balance with red & bing cherry, strawberry, a hint of baking spice with umami and a bright finish. Nerdy Stuff: Aged 14 months in oak, 5% new. 10% whole cluster. Dry-farmed, practicing organic. Low sulfer additions. Clones: Pommard, 943, 777, 115, 114, 667.$55.50
- Neudorf Tom's Block Pinot Noir 2017$46.50
- Peregrine Central Otago Pinot Noir 2017$48.75
- Purple Hands Haakon Lenai Pinot Noir 2021$69.00
- Ruby Laurelwood Pinot Noir 2019$35.25
- Sealionne Kilig Pinot Noir 2021
Region: Ribbon Ridge, Willamette Valley, OR Varietal(s): Pinot Noir Tasting Notes: This single vineyard Pinot reminds me of warm cherry pie with an earthy twist on the nose. The palate is bright with tart cherry, cranberry, cinnamon and a hint of dried tobacco. Nerdy Stuff: Clones: 777, 115, Wadensville, Pommard. Soil: Marine sediment. Unfined, unfiltered. 33% New French Oak, 67% Neutral French Oak & some clay amphora.$51.75
- Winderlea Bounteous Pinot Noir 2021
Region: Willamette Valley, OR Varietal(s): Pinot Noir Tasting Notes: This lighter-style Pinot is floral on the nose with strawberry and red cherry candy. The palate is bursting with tart cherry, cranberry, and bright acidity. Nerdy Stuff: Biodynamic. 90% Warden Hill vineyard (Dundee) 10% Meredith Mitchell Vineyard (McMinneville). 35% Dijon 777, 35% Pommard, 30% Mix (Dijon 667 & 115). 11 mo in neutral and 1st use French oak. 923 cases.$39.00
- Dom Lebreuil Bourgogne Rouge 2018
Region: Burgundy, France Varietal(s): Pinot Noir Tasting Notes: Dried cherry and cinnamon on the nose with a hint of cocoa & earthy potting soil followed by delicate tannin, raspberry and red plum on the palate with bright, juicy acidity and cedar on the finish. Nerdy Stuff: Farming organic since 2008, now certified Biodynamic. 40-year-old vines located in the upper part of the village of Savigny, at an altitude of 350 meters. 50% aged in barrels and 50% in tank for 10 months.$33.75
- Hundred Suns Own Rooted Pinot Noir 2022$75.00
- Westrey 'Oracle' Pinot Noir 2015$39.00
- Coche - Dury Bourgogne Rouge 2020$345.00
- Coche - Dury Monthelie Rouge 2020$480.00
- Coche - Dury Meursault Rouge 2020$480.00
- Southern Right Pinotage 2021
Region: Hemel-En-Aarde Valley, Western Cape, South Africa Varietal(s): Pinotage Tasting Notes: On the nose you’ll fit a bit of savory rosemary, compost, and cranberry. It’s a bright red with red cherry, strawberry, thyme and red plum skin. The texture is complex with zesty acidity, med+ tannin and an oily finish. Nerdy Stuff: Pinotage is a cross between Pinot Noir and Cinsault. Named after the rare Southern Right whales. Certified Sustainable.$41.25
- Argiano Brunello di Montalcino 2018$97.50
- Capanna Brunello di Montalcino 2017$67.50
- Coltibuono Chianti Classico 2020 half - 375ml$18.00
- La Gerla Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 'Gli Angeli' 2015$117.00
- Paneretta Chianti Classico 2020
Region: Chianti Classico DOCG, Italy Varietal(s): 85% Sangiovese, 10% Canaiolo, 5% Colorino Tasting Notes: The aromas here are classic Chianti: sour cherry, dried strawberry, and tomato leaf. The palate is juicy with med+ tannins, wild berries, black tea, dried flowers, tobacco leaf, red currant, and dusty, woody earth. Nerdy Stuff: Hand picked, Aged 12 mo in French oak barrels - 50 and 30 hl.$33.75
- Piaggia Carmignano Riserva 2019$52.50
- Rootdown Sangiovese 2022
Region: Mendocino County, CA Varietal(s): Sangiovese Tasting Notes: This light-style Sangiovese has candied cherry aromas and chamomile on the nose. Juicy and refreshing, this version uses 50% whole cluster for mellow tannin and ripe red berries. Nerdy Stuff: Single Vineyard - Jane’s vineyard. 96 cases produced. Aged in 500L Puncheon barrels. Low sulfites.$42.75
- Selvapiana Chianti Rufina 2021$30.00
- Coltibuono Chianti Classico 2021$32.25
- Gump Hof Vernatsch Mediaevum 2022
Region: Alto Adige / Südtirol, Italy Varietal(s): Vernatsch aka Schiava aka Trollinger Tasting Notes: This red is pale, light, bright and ready for action. The nose is red with strawberry and cranberry. The palate has both an earthy tree bark and bright red cherry with pepper. Could be served slightly chilled Nerdy Stuff: Aged 2/3 in steel tanks and 1/3 in wooden casks for 6–8 months. 75% of this region is German-speaking. Schiava is 1 of 2 indigenous varieties to this region.$35.25
- Masseria Li Veli Susumaniello 2021
Region: Salento IGT, Puglia, Italy Varietal(s): Susumaniello Tasting Notes: The aromas are dusty and savory with raspberry and red currant with black pepper. Medium+ in body but with structure from both tannin and acid. Flavors of dark cherry, red plum and a peppery anise finish things off. Nerdy Stuff: 125 acres in all of Italy are planted to this varietal. Aged 9 mo in French oak. Grown on Alberello (bush-trained vines). Part of ‘Askos’ project. Family owned. Susumaniello means ‘Little Donkey’ in Pugliese.$35.25
- Delas Freres Hermitage 2020$127.50
- Delas Les Launes Crozes Hermitage Rouge 2021
Region: Crozes-Hermitage, Northern Rhône, France Varietal(s): Syrah Tasting Notes: The nose is savory & meaty with black plum & violets. This med-bodied Syrah has a dusty/dried element of plum & black pepper with a lifted acidity and menthol on the finish. Nerdy Stuff: Delas Freres means Delas brothers. Hand-picked, de-stemmed. Small portion aged in barrels.$39.00
- Deuce Cellars Reserve Syrah 2017$49.50
- Dom Champet Cote Rotie 2020$67.50
- Prospice Les Collines Syrah 2019
Region: Walla Walla, WA Varietal(s): 95% Syrah 5% Viognier Tasting Notes: This Northern Rhone-inspired Syrah kicks off with savory rosemary and thyme with blackberry. Smooth, juicy and full-bodied on the palate with notes of olive and black currant. The finish is minty with black pepper. Nerdy Stuff: Block 50 Les Collines Vineyard. 70% whole cluster. 17 mo in neutral French oak. 98 cases produced. Sustainable and LIVE certified. 93pts W&S$47.25
- Reynvaan In the Rocks Syrah 2020$105.00
- Saint Cosme Saint Joseph 2020$45.00
- Boekenhoutskloof Porseleinberg Syrah 2021$75.00
- Auguste Clape Cornas 2020$213.00
- Milu Quinta Ribera Del Duero 2022$28.50
- Torre de Ona Finca Martelo Reserva Rioja 2015$45.00
- Bedrock Evangelho Zinfandel 2022
Region: Contra Costa County, CA Varietal(s): Zinfandel + Mataro, Carignan & more Tasting Notes: The nose has floral notes and tea leaves with black plum. This bright and full-bodied Zin has nice acidity balance with red strawberry, blueberry, rosemary and thyme and mocha on the finish. Nerdy Stuff: Some vines 130 years old. Sandy soils on the Sacramento River Delta. Aged in large oak foudre.$49.50
- Brown Estate Zinfandel 2021$51.00
- Maker Zinfandel Can, 250 ml in can - 250ml can$13.00
Dessert Wine (Retail)
- Ch Climens Cypres Barsac 2016$57.00
- Eola Hills Port Style Cabernet Sauvignon 2015$32.25
- Royal Tokaji Aszu Red 5 Puttonyos 2017 500ml - 500ml$66.00
- Quinta do Infantado 10 Year Old Tawny Port$49.50
- Quinta do Infantado Tawny Port$32.25
- Taylor Fladgate Tawny Port 10 YR$41.25
- Poet's Leap Botrytis Riesling half - 375ml$53.25
- Charles Krug Late Harvest Zinfandel$35.25
Non Alcoholic (Retail)
Food
Snacks & Bites
- House Potato Chips$5.00
- House Potato Chips with Melted Blue Cheese$8.00
- Warm Marinated Olives
Citrus + herbs$8.00
- Marcona Almonds$10.00
- Seasonal Soup
Daily selection$9.00
- Little Gem Caesar Salad
Tomatoes, crostini, bacon and Parmesan$12.00
- Strawberry & Goat Cheese Salad
Mixed baby greens, toasted almonds, dried cranberries and citrus champagne vinaigrette$15.00
- Fried Calamari
Peppadew aioli. Consuming raw or undercooked foods can increase risk of foodborne illness$15.00
- Smoked Crab Dip
Pimento cheese, baguette, crackers and chips$16.00
- Side Bread$2.00
- Side Bread and Butter$5.00
- Side Crackers$2.00
Flatbreads
- Mediterranean
Ricotta spinach spread or Baba Ganoush Spread (vg), artichoke hearts, fire roasted red peppers, niçoise olives, roasted garlic, basil oil and pine nuts$16.00
- Fig, Pig & Goat
Rosemary fig spread, fennel maple sausage, fresh goat cheese, caramelized onions, green apple and micro arugula$19.00
Boards
Adventure Pack
- Adventure Pack
Everything you need for your next Adventure in Bend! Includes 2 cheeses , 2 charcuterie, crackers (gf available), jam, nuts, fruit and a house-made chocolate truffle. Make sure to add on your Maker Wine Cans! Pickup available 3-9PM Wed-Sat, 3-8PM Sun-Mon at Flights Wine Bar. Just tell us what day/time you'd like to pickup in the notes when ordering!$25.00
Fried Chicken Thursdays
- 2-Piece Fried Chicken Special
AVAILABLE THURSDAYS ONLY Biscuit, 2 sides, pickles, and sauce$21.00
- 8-Piece Chicken Bucket To-Go
AVAILABLE THURSDAYS ONLY, while supplies last. 8-piece Fried Chicken Legs and Thighs + homemade biscuits + house pickles + sauces Optional - Add a wine bottle of your choice at pickup!$38.00
- 8-Piece Chicken Bucket To-Go with 1 Side
AVAILABLE THURSDAYS ONLY, while supplies last. 8-piece Fried Chicken Legs and Thighs + homemade biscuits + house pickles + sauces Optional - Add a wine bottle of your choice at pickup! Call for weekly side options (541) 728-0753$45.00
- 8-Piece Chicken Bucket To-Go with 2 Sides
AVAILABLE THURSDAYS ONLY, while supplies last. 8-piece Fried Chicken Legs and Thighs + homemade biscuits + house pickles + sauces Optional - Add a wine bottle of your choice at pickup! Call for weekly side options (541) 728-0753$50.00
- 'Balla Bucket' Chicken To-Go Incl. Bottle of Somm Select Sparkling
AVAILABLE THURSDAYS ONLY, while supplies last. 8 piece Fried Chicken Legs and Thighs + homemade biscuits + house pickles + sauces Includes a bottle of Champagne - Champagne Diebolt Vallois Blanc de Blancs$87.00
- 'Balla Bucket' Chicken To-Go Incl. Bottle of Somm Select Sparkling with 1 Side
AVAILABLE THURSDAYS ONLY, while supplies last. 8 piece Fried Chicken Legs and Thighs + homemade biscuits + house pickles + sauces Includes a bottle of Champagne - Champagne Diebolt Vallois Blanc de Blancs Call for weekly side options 541-728-0753$94.00
- 'Balla Bucket' Chicken To-Go Incl. Bottle of Somm Select Sparkling with 2 Sides
AVAILABLE THURSDAYS ONLY, while supplies last. 8 piece Fried Chicken Legs and Thighs + homemade biscuits + house pickles + sauces Includes a bottle of Champagne - Champagne Diebolt Vallois Blanc de Blancs Call for weekly side options 541-728-0753$99.00
- Honey-Whipped Butter$2.00
Shareables
- Mac & Cheese
3 cheese sauce and crumb topping$12.00
- Pan Seared Sea Scallops
Yukon potato pedestals, sweet shallot beurre blanc and green beans$32.00
- Three Cheese & Spinach Raviolis
Fire roasted red pepper cream, eggplant fritti and toasted pine nuts$26.00
- Steak Frites
Flat iron served medium rare, bordelaise sauce, creamed spinach and house-made chimmichurri micro frites$30.00
- Soy Ginger