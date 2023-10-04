Flip the Bird Woburn
BABY BACK RIBS
SANDWICHES
THE O.G.
Where it all began! Our classic fried chicken sandwich w/ homemade buttermilk ranch and half sour pickles.
THE NASHVILLE HOT
Nashville dipped fried chicken topped w/ shredded lettuce, chow-chow, and bayou sauce. Heat Level= spicy
THE ANGRY BIRD
Nashville dipped & angry dusted fried chicken topped w/ homemade slaw, pickled chili peppers, and bayou sauce. Heat Level= very hot
THE CRY BIRD
EXTREMELY SPICY! Served with a pair of gloves for your protection!! This sandwich will knock you OFF YOUR FEET, do not order lightly! :D ghost pepper dipped + habanero spiced fried chicken topped with shredded lettuce and homemade red pepper jelly. Heat Level= cluckin' hot
THE EARLY BIRD
Fried chicken topped w/ a cage free sunny side egg and whipped honey butter.
THE P.C.H.
Fried chicken w/ avocado mash, nitrate free bacon, tomato, and crunchy apple fennel slaw.
'YA BASIC!'
Fried chicken on a bun..... but add whatever you'd like to this build-your-own option!
CHICKEN & WAFFLES
CHICKEN + WAFFLES
Fluffy Belgian waffle wedges topped with a piece of our fried chicken~ Served maple syrup on the side! Honey butter and hot honey optional for +$1.50 each.
SINGLE WAFFLE
Fluffy Belgian waffle. Served maple syrup on the side! Honey butter and hot honey optional for +$1.50 each.
SALADS
BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
SIDES
FRIES
the perfect side to any of our sandwiches- and don't forget to choose your dipping sauce!
CHICKEN TENDERS
Delicious chicken tenders coated in our signature fry mix. Comes with a dipping sauce of your choice. Not available gluten free
ANGRY FRIES
angry dusted fries topped with rib meat, bayou sauce, bbq, & scallions. heat level = very hot
8oz. COLESLAW
Classic slaw, with green cabbage, carrots, and our homemade coleslaw dressing
8oz. APPLE FENNEL SLAW
Light + Crunchy + Sweet + Tangy! granny smith apples, shaved fennel, and red onion. Awesome as a slaw on the side of any sandwich, even better ON a sandwich! Featured on the PCH.
8oz. CHOW-CHOW
the million dollar question, WHAT IS CHOW-CHOW? Answer: a pickled vegetable relish, vibrant minced carrots, cabbage, red + yellow peppers, and onions, pickled and chilled with just a hint of heat! Goes great as a side or on any of our sandwiches giving them that chilled-crunch factor; is featured on our Nashville Sandwich!
HILLBILLY CAVIAR
Black-Eyed Pea salad with red + yellow peppers, vidalia onions, raw sweet corn & cilantro~ Get it as a side or try our "Healthy Hillbilly" wedge salad!
LONELY BIRD FRIED
A single piece of fried chicken
LONELY BIRD GRILLED
A single piece of grilled chicken
PICKLES
SAUCES
GARLIC AIOLI
House made with pureed roasted garlic.
HONEY MUSTARD
House made honey mustard. A touch of sweetness!
RANCH
Buttermilk ranch full off fresh herbs!
BAYOU
A Cajun mayonnaise, a great sauce for sandwiches or to dip your fries in!
TRUFFLE KETCHUP
Luxurious adult version of a child’s favorite condiment! Ketchup with truffle oil!
BBQ
Smokey, sweet, & tangy sauce.
AVOCADO MASH
Fresh mashed avocado!
HONEY BUTTER
Salted butter whipped to perfection with cinnamon & honey!
RED PEPPER JELLY
Sweet and spicy jelly with red pepper flakes
GARLIC HERB VINAIGRETTE
House made Italian dressing made with fresh herbs, garlic, and lemon
PIMENTO CHEESE
A Southern staple! Yellow cheddar cheese spread with pimento peppers and spices! Great on biscuits!
MAYO
MAPLE SYRUP
BEVERAGES
COKE
DIET COKE
SPRITE
ROOTBEER
DR. PEPPER
ORANGE FANTA
SELTZER WATER
BOTTLED WATER
POMEGRANATE LEMONADE
*NEW LIMITED EDITION* made with our homemade lemonade & pomegranate syrup
HOMEMADE LEMONADE
made w/ real meyer lemon juice
HOMEMADE SWEET TEA
made the southern way, sweet!
HALF & HALF
a mix of our homemade lemonade + sweet tea!
SWEET STUFF
APPLE PIE FRAPPE
*NEW LIMITED EDITION* made with RIchrdson's apple crisp ice cream and topped with graham cracker crumbs CONTAINS GLUTEN
PUMPKIN PIE FRAPPE
*NEW LIMITED EDITION* made with Richardson's vanilla ice cream & pumpkin sauce and topped with graham cracker crumbs CONTAINS GLUTEN
CHOCOLATE FRAPPE
made with richardson's ice cream
VANILLA FRAPPE
made with richardson's ice cream
BLACK + WHITE FRAPPE
Frappe made with both richardson's vanilla & chocolate ice cream!
ROOTBEER FLOAT
made with richardson's vanilla ice cream + rootbeer
ORANGE FLOAT
made with richardson's vanilla ice cream + orange fanta