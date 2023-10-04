BABY BACK RIBS

baby back ribs, dry rubbed + sauced!

ONLINE MENU

SANDWICHES (OO)

THE O.G.

$9.00

Where it all began! Our classic fried chicken sandwich w/ homemade buttermilk ranch and half sour pickles.

THE NASHVILLE HOT

$10.50

Nashville dipped fried chicken topped w/ shredded lettuce, chow-chow, and bayou sauce. Heat Level= spicy

THE ANGRY BIRD

$11.50

Nashville dipped & angry dusted fried chicken topped w/ homemade slaw, pickled chili peppers, and bayou sauce. Heat Level= very hot

THE CRY BIRD

$12.00

EXTREMELY SPICY! Served with a pair of gloves for your protection!! This sandwich will knock you OFF YOUR FEET, do not order lightly! :D ghost pepper dipped + habanero spiced fried chicken topped with shredded lettuce and homemade red pepper jelly. Heat Level= cluckin' hot

THE EARLY BIRD

$11.00

Fried chicken topped w/ a cage free sunny side egg and whipped honey butter.

THE P.C.H.

$14.50

Fried chicken w/ avocado mash, nitrate free bacon, tomato, and crunchy apple fennel slaw.

'YA BASIC!'

$8.50

Fried chicken on a bun..... but add whatever you'd like to this build-your-own option!

CHICKEN & WAFFLES (OO)

CHICKEN + WAFFLES

$11.00

Fluffy Belgian waffle wedges topped with a piece of our fried chicken~ Served maple syrup on the side! Honey butter and hot honey optional for +$1.50 each.

SINGLE WAFFLE

$6.00

Fluffy Belgian waffle. Served maple syrup on the side! Honey butter and hot honey optional for +$1.50 each.

SALADS (OO)

THE HEALTHY HILLBILLY

$8.50

Mixed green topped w/ fresh avocado, pickled purple cabbage, our homemade hillbilly caviar & crunchy Fritos! Suggested dressing: Ranch

BUTTERMILK BISCUITS (OO)

BUTTERMILK BISCUITS

$7.00Out of stock

Homemade warmed buttermilk biscuits! 2 per order, comes with a 2oz spread.

MINI BISCUITS

$5.00Out of stock

A mini version of our warmed buttermilk biscuits! 6 per order, comes with a 2oz spread.

SIDES (OO)

FRIES

$5.50

the perfect side to any of our sandwiches- and don't forget to choose your dipping sauce!

CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.50

Delicious chicken tenders coated in our signature fry mix. Comes with a dipping sauce of your choice. Not available gluten free

ANGRY FRIES

$8.00+

angry dusted fries topped with rib meat, bayou sauce, bbq, & scallions. heat level = very hot

8oz. COLESLAW

$3.50

Classic slaw, with green cabbage, carrots, and our homemade coleslaw dressing

8oz. APPLE FENNEL SLAW

$3.50

Light + Crunchy + Sweet + Tangy! granny smith apples, shaved fennel, and red onion. Awesome as a slaw on the side of any sandwich, even better ON a sandwich! Featured on the PCH.

8oz. CHOW-CHOW

$3.50

the million dollar question, WHAT IS CHOW-CHOW? Answer: a pickled vegetable relish, vibrant minced carrots, cabbage, red + yellow peppers, and onions, pickled and chilled with just a hint of heat! Goes great as a side or on any of our sandwiches giving them that chilled-crunch factor; is featured on our Nashville Sandwich!

HILLBILLY CAVIAR

$5.50

Black-Eyed Pea salad with red + yellow peppers, vidalia onions, raw sweet corn & cilantro~ Get it as a side or try our "Healthy Hillbilly" wedge salad!

LONELY BIRD FRIED

$5.00

A single piece of fried chicken

LONELY BIRD GRILLED

$5.00

A single piece of grilled chicken

PICKLES

$0.50

SAUCES (OO)

GARLIC AIOLI

$1.00

House made with pureed roasted garlic.

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.93

House made honey mustard. A touch of sweetness!

RANCH

$1.00

Buttermilk ranch full off fresh herbs!

BAYOU

$1.00

A Cajun mayonnaise, a great sauce for sandwiches or to dip your fries in!

TRUFFLE KETCHUP

$1.00

Luxurious adult version of a child’s favorite condiment! Ketchup with truffle oil!

BBQ

$1.00

Smokey, sweet, & tangy sauce.

AVOCADO MASH

$2.00

Fresh mashed avocado!

HONEY BUTTER

$1.50

Salted butter whipped to perfection with cinnamon & honey!

RED PEPPER JELLY

$1.50

Sweet and spicy jelly with red pepper flakes

GARLIC HERB VINAIGRETTE

$0.93

House made Italian dressing made with fresh herbs, garlic, and lemon

PIMENTO CHEESE

$1.50

A Southern staple! Yellow cheddar cheese spread with pimento peppers and spices! Great on biscuits!

MAYO

$1.00
MAPLE SYRUP

$1.00

BEVERAGES (OO)

COKE

$3.00
DIET COKE

$3.00
SPRITE

$3.00
ROOTBEER

$3.00
DR. PEPPER

$3.00
ORANGE FANTA

$3.00
SELTZER WATER

$1.00
BOTTLED WATER

$2.00
POMEGRANATE LEMONADE

$3.75

*NEW LIMITED EDITION* made with our homemade lemonade & pomegranate syrup

HOMEMADE LEMONADE

$3.50

made w/ real meyer lemon juice

HOMEMADE SWEET TEA

$3.50

made the southern way, sweet!

HALF & HALF

$3.50

a mix of our homemade lemonade + sweet tea!

SWEET STUFF (OO)

APPLE PIE FRAPPE

$8.50

*NEW LIMITED EDITION* made with RIchrdson's apple crisp ice cream and topped with graham cracker crumbs CONTAINS GLUTEN

PUMPKIN PIE FRAPPE

$8.50

*NEW LIMITED EDITION* made with Richardson's vanilla ice cream & pumpkin sauce and topped with graham cracker crumbs CONTAINS GLUTEN

CHOCOLATE FRAPPE

$8.50

made with richardson's ice cream

VANILLA FRAPPE

$8.50

made with richardson's ice cream

BLACK + WHITE FRAPPE

$8.50

Frappe made with both richardson's vanilla & chocolate ice cream!

ROOTBEER FLOAT

$6.00

made with richardson's vanilla ice cream + rootbeer

ORANGE FLOAT

$6.00

made with richardson's vanilla ice cream + orange fanta