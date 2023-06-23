Flip Out Burger - Power House 378 Technology Center Way, Module E

Sandwiches

Build Your Own

Build and Customize Your Own Sandwich

BYO Burger

$7.00

Build and Customize Your Own Burger

BYO Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Build and Customize Your Own Grilled Chicken Sandwich

BYO Impossible Burger

$9.00

Build and Customize Your Own Impossible Burger

Burgers

Royale with Cheese

$7.00

lettuce. tomato. onion. pickle. american. fancy sauce.

Carolina Burger

$8.00

chili. onion. slaw. mustard. american.

El Diablo Burger

$9.00

pepper jack. green chili relish. kale slaw. puckerbutt mayo. fried jalapeno.

The Cattleman Burger

$9.00

applewood smoked bacon. cheddar. bbq sauce. crispy onions.

The Flipside O.G. Burger

$8.00

bacon and onion jam. amy's pimento cheese. shredded lettuce.

New Yorker Burger

$11.00

pastrami. sauerkraut. swiss. lusty monk mayo. pretzel bun.

Ranchero Burger

$9.00

guac. pico. chipotle mayo. pepper jack. crispy tortillas.

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

The 803

$7.00

lettuce. tomato. onion. pickle. provolone. fancy sauce.

Strawberry Fields

$8.00

strawberry jalapeno jam. havarti. basil creme fraiche.

Cubano

$9.00

ham. swiss. lusty monk mustard. pickles.

Pueblo Viejo

$9.00

ancho rub. avocado salsa. lettuce. pepper jack. chipotle mayo.

Mangiamo

$9.00

balsamic grilled onions. roasted red peppers. provolone. pesto mayo.

Sammies

Sloppy Joe

$8.00

ancho peppers. pimento cheese. crispy onions. potato bun.

Dirty Phil

$9.00

chopped beef. green chilies. caramelized onions. lettuce. nacho cheese. hoagie.

Rock Hill Randy

$9.00

peppered pastrami. kraut. lusty monk aioli. swiss. pretzel bun.

Shareables

Mac and Cheese Bites

$9.00

roasted red pepper aioli.

Warm Pretzels

$9.00

amy's pimento cheese. jalapeno queso. lusty monk mustard.

Loaded Kettle Chip Nachos

$9.00

guac. pico. nacho cheese. chipotle aioli.

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

beef chili. nacho cheese. scallions.

Down South Fries

$9.00

sloppy joe. pimento cheese. fried onion.

Sides

House Sides

Side French Fries

$4.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side Slaw

$3.00

Side Kale Slaw

$3.00

Side Loaded Potato Salad

$5.00

red skin potato salad. bacon. pickle. green onion. shredded cheddar.

Side House Kettle Chips

$3.00

Side Loaded Nachos

$4.50

Side Loaded Fries

$5.00

Drinks

Bottles and Cans

Mexican Coke

$3.00

355mL glass bottle

Mexican Fanta Orange

$3.00

355mL glass bottle

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

355mL glass bottle

AHA Blueberry Pomegranate

$3.00

16oz can

AHA Watermelon Lime

$3.00

16oz can

Diet Coke

$3.00

16.9oz bottle

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

16.9oz bottle

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

16.9oz bottle

SmartWater

$3.00

20oz bottle

Vitamin Water Dragonfruit

$3.00

20oz bottle

Vitamin Water Tropical Citrus

$3.00

20oz bottle

Powerade Mountain Berry

$3.00

20oz bottle

Powerade Grape

$3.00

20oz bottle

A La Carte Sauces

Sauces

Pesto Mayo

$0.50

Basil Creme Fraiche

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Habanero Mayo

$0.50

Lusty Monk

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Fancy Sauce

$0.50