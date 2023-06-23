Flip Out Burger - Power House 378 Technology Center Way, Module E
Sandwiches
Build Your Own
Burgers
Royale with Cheese
lettuce. tomato. onion. pickle. american. fancy sauce.
Carolina Burger
chili. onion. slaw. mustard. american.
El Diablo Burger
pepper jack. green chili relish. kale slaw. puckerbutt mayo. fried jalapeno.
The Cattleman Burger
applewood smoked bacon. cheddar. bbq sauce. crispy onions.
The Flipside O.G. Burger
bacon and onion jam. amy's pimento cheese. shredded lettuce.
New Yorker Burger
pastrami. sauerkraut. swiss. lusty monk mayo. pretzel bun.
Ranchero Burger
guac. pico. chipotle mayo. pepper jack. crispy tortillas.
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
The 803
lettuce. tomato. onion. pickle. provolone. fancy sauce.
Strawberry Fields
strawberry jalapeno jam. havarti. basil creme fraiche.
Cubano
ham. swiss. lusty monk mustard. pickles.
Pueblo Viejo
ancho rub. avocado salsa. lettuce. pepper jack. chipotle mayo.
Mangiamo
balsamic grilled onions. roasted red peppers. provolone. pesto mayo.
Sammies
Shareables
Mac and Cheese Bites
roasted red pepper aioli.
Warm Pretzels
amy's pimento cheese. jalapeno queso. lusty monk mustard.
Loaded Kettle Chip Nachos
guac. pico. nacho cheese. chipotle aioli.
Chili Cheese Fries
beef chili. nacho cheese. scallions.
Down South Fries
sloppy joe. pimento cheese. fried onion.
Drinks
Bottles and Cans
Mexican Coke
355mL glass bottle
Mexican Fanta Orange
355mL glass bottle
Mexican Sprite
355mL glass bottle
AHA Blueberry Pomegranate
16oz can
AHA Watermelon Lime
16oz can
Diet Coke
16.9oz bottle
Dr. Pepper
16.9oz bottle
Diet Dr. Pepper
16.9oz bottle
SmartWater
20oz bottle
Vitamin Water Dragonfruit
20oz bottle
Vitamin Water Tropical Citrus
20oz bottle
Powerade Mountain Berry
20oz bottle
Powerade Grape
20oz bottle