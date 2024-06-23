Visit Us Today!
Full Menu
Appetizers
- Small Fries$1.99
- Cheese Fries Small
French fries served with melted cheddar cheese on the side$2.59
- Appetizer Sampler
A sample of jalapeno poppers, onion rings, breaded mushrooms, and mozzarella sticks served with ranch and marinara sauce$12.99
- Onion Rings
Served with ranch$5.99
- Jalapeno Cheddar Poppers
Served with ranch$7.99
- Large Fries$3.69
- Cheese Fries Large
French fries served with melted cheddar cheese on the side$4.79
- Breaded Mushrooms
Served with ranch$5.99
- Pizza Puff
All of the pizza ingredients are wrapped up in a pastry puff that is deep-fried$4.79
- Mozzarella Sticks
Served with marinara$7.79
- Gravy Bread
French bread smothered in Italian beef gravy$2.79
- Garlic Bread$2.79
- Spicy Pickle Fries
Served with ranch$5.09
- SW Chicken Egg Rolls
2 southwest chicken egg rolls served with your choice of ranch or salsa$7.29
- Italian Beef Egg Rolls
2 Italian beef egg rolls served with au jus on the side$7.29
- Mac N Cheese Wedges
Served with ranch$6.49
- Popcorn chicken nuggets$7.29
Shrimp
- Shrimp in the Basket
Breaded popcorn shrimp served with french fries, bread, butter, coleslaw and cocktail sauce$9.99
- Jumbo Shrimp Dinner
Breaded butterfly jumbo shrimp, Served with french fries, bread, butter, coleslaw, and cocktail sauce$12.99
- 1 Lb Shrimp Dinner
1 lb of breaded butterfly jumbo shrimp served with 2 small french fries, 2 pieces of bread, butter, 2 coleslaw, and 2 cocktail sauce$22.79
- 1 Lb Shrimp Only
1 lb of breaded butterfly jumbo shrimp and 2 cocktail sauces only$20.49
Tacos & Burritos
- Taco on a Pita
Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, melted American cheese, onions, and sour cream served on a toasted pita$5.09
- Chicken Taco
Chicken, lettuce, and tomato served on a soft corn shell with salsa served on the side$3.39
- Steak Taco
Steak, lettuce, and onions served on a soft corn shell with salsa served on the side$3.39
- Chicken Burrito
Chicken, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, onions, and sour cream served in a soft flour shell$7.99
- Steak Burrito
Steak, lettuce, tomato, onions, American cheese, sour cream and served in a soft flour shell$8.99
Fish Fry
- 3-Piece Perch Dinner
3 pieces of hand-breaded fried perch, french fries, bread, butter and coleslaw$13.99
- 1 Lb Perch Dinner
5 pieces of hand-breaded fried perch, 2 small french fries, 2 pieces of bread, butter, and 2 coleslaw$21.09
- 1 Lb Perch Only
5 pieces of hand-breaded fried perch$16.79
- 3-Piece Cod Dinner
3 pieces of fried beer battered cod, french fries, bread, butter and coleslaw$13.99
- 1 Lb Cod Dinner
5 pieces of fried beer battered cod, 2 small french fries, 2 pieces of bread, butter, and 2 coleslaw$21.09
- 1 Lb Cod Only
1 lb fried beer battered cod only$16.79
- 3 Piece Catfish Dinner
Served with fries, bread, butter, coleslaw and tarter$13.99
Salads
- Chef Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and green peppers with your choice of ranch, Thousand Island, French, or Italian dressing$6.59
- Crispy Chicken Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and green peppers topped with a crispy chicken patty with your choice of Thousand Island, French, ranch, or Italian dressings$9.29
- Greek Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, feta cheese, pepperoncini, black olives, oregano, and served with Greek dressing$7.99
- Julienne Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, ham and turkey, swiss and American cheese with your choice of Thousand Island, French, ranch, or Italian dressings$9.69
Chicago dog
- Hot Dog Special
2 hotdogs served with all the toppings and 1 small french fry$7.99
- Vienna Beef Hot Dog
Hot dog with mustard, relish, onions, pickle, tomato, celery salt and hot peppers and 1 small french fry$4.59
- Cheese Dog
Hot dog with melted cheddar cheese and 1 small fry$4.99
- Chili Dog
Hot dog with chili and served with 1 small fry$4.99
- Chili Cheese Dog
Hot dog with chili and melted cheddar cheese and 1 small fry$5.59
- Corn Dog
1 corn dog$3.75
- Polish
Deep-fried polish with mustard, relish, onions, pickle and hot peppers, tomatoes, and celery salt and served with 1 small fry$5.19
Burgers
- Hamburger Special
2 hamburgers with ketchup, mustard, pickle, onions on a toasted bun and 1 small french fry$6.99
- Cheeseburger Special
2 cheeseburgers served with ketchup mustard, pickle, onions on a toasted bun, and 1 small French fry$7.99
- Hamburger
Ketchup, mustard, pickle, onion and served on a toasted bun$3.79
- Dbl Hamburger
Ketchup, mustard, pickle, onion and served on a toasted bun$5.09
- 1/2 Lb Hamburger
Ketchup, mustard, pickle, lettuce, tomato, onion, and served on a toasted bun$8.19
- Cheeseburger
Ketchup, mustard, pickle, onion and served on a toasted bun$4.39
- Dbl Cheeseburger
Ketchup, mustard, pickle, onion and served on a toasted bun$6.89
- 1/2 Lb Cheeseburger
Ketchup, mustard, pickle, lettuce, tomato, onion, and served on a toasted bun$8.79
- Gyro Burger
Double cheeseburger, gyros meat, lettuce, tomato, onions, gyro sauce, and served on a toasted bun$9.29
Sandwiches
- Patty Melt
Hamburger patty, melted American cheese, grilled onions served on toasted rye bread$5.99
- Grilled Cheese$3.99
- Grilled Ham & Cheese
Grilled ham and American cheese toasted on white bread$7.99
- RT
Roasted turkey, swiss cheese American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions, and oil and served on toasted wheat bread with chips$9.69
- Beer Battered Cod Fish
Beer-battered cod served on a roll with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce$6.19
- BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on toasted white bread$6.89
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Spicy chicken patty served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, and mayo$7.59
- Chicken Patty Sandwich
Fried chicken patty served on a roll with lettuce, tomato and mayo$7.39
- Rib Eye Steak Sandwich
Ribeye steak served on toasted French bread with lettuce, tomato, and a-1 sauce$8.39
- BBQ Beef$8.99
Specialty Sandwiches
- Italian Beef
Italian beef served on French bread$8.99
- Italian Beef with Mozzarella
Italian beef served on French bread with melted mozzarella cheese$9.99
- Italian Sausage
Italian sausage served on French bread$6.39
- Double Sausage
2 Italian sausage links served on French bread$8.39
- Combo
Italian beef, Italian sausage served on French bread$11.39
- Cheesey Combo
Italian beef, and Italian sausage served on French bread with melted mozzarella cheese$12.39
- Gyro Sandwich
Gyros meat served on a pita with onions, tomatoes and gyros sauce on the side$8.99
- Gyro Dinner
Gyros meat sliced and served open face with a pita, French fries, a mini Greek salad topped with Greek dressing and gyros sauce$11.99
Sub Sandwiches
- Veggie Sub
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, mayo, oil, swiss and American cheese served on French bread with a pickle spear and a bag of chips$6.89
- American Sub
Cold sliced salami and ham served on French bread with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions, oil, American and Swiss cheese, pickle spear, and a bag of chips$7.59
- Italian Sub
Cold sliced Italian beef and salami served on French bread with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo, oil, swiss and American cheese, pickle spear, and a bag of chips$7.59
- Roast Beef Sub
Cold sliced roast beef served on French bread with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo, oil, swiss and American cheese with a pickle spear and a bag of chips$7.99
- Ham Sub
Cold sliced ham served on French bread with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo, oil, swiss and American cheese, pickle spear, and a bag of chips$7.59
- Turkey Sub
Cold sliced turkey served on french bread with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo, oil, swiss and American cheese a pickle spear and a bag of chips$9.29
- 3 Meat Sub
Cold sliced ham, turkey, and roast beef served on French bread with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo, oil, swiss and American cheese, a pickle spear, and a bag of chips$9.99
Chicken Dinners
- 2 Pieces Chicken Dinner
2 pieces of fried chicken, french fries, bread, butter and coleslaw$7.89
- 4 Pieces Chicken Dinner
4 pieces of fried chicken, french fries, bread, butter and coleslaw$10.99
- 8 Pieces Chicken Dinner
8 pieces of fried chicken, 2 small french fries, 2 pieces of bread, butter, and 2 coleslaw$18.29
- 12 Pieces Chicken Dinner
12 pieces of fried chicken, 3 small french fries, 3 pieces of bread, butter and 3 coleslaw$26.99
- 16 Pieces Chicken Dinner
16 pieces of fried chicken, 4 small french fries, 4 pieces of bread, butter, and 4 coleslaw$33.19
- 20 Pieces Chicken Dinner
20 pieces of fried chicken, 5 small french fries, 5 pieces of bread, butter and 5 coleslaw$38.89
Fried Chicken Only
Side Sauces and More
- Sm Cheese Cup$0.50
- Buffalo cup$0.50
- BBQ sauce$0.50
- Blue Cheese on the side$0.50
- Italian dressing$0.50
- Lg Cheese Cup$1.00
- French dressing$0.50
- 1000 Island$0.50
- A-1 sauce$0.50
- Sour Cream Cup$0.50
- Cocktail Sauce$0.50
- Extra Tarter sauce$0.50
- Ranch Cup$0.50
- Ketchup
- Gyros sauce$0.50
- Extra Pita$1.75
- Mayo Cup$0.50
- Au Juice$0.50