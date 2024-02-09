8oz. CHOW-CHOW

$3.50

the million dollar question, WHAT IS CHOW-CHOW? Answer: a pickled vegetable relish, vibrant minced carrots, cabbage, red + yellow peppers, and onions, pickled and chilled with just a hint of heat! Goes great as a side or on any of our sandwiches giving them that chilled-crunch factor; is featured on our Nashville Sandwich!