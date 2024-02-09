Flip The Bird - TEST KITCHEN CUMMINGS CENTER Beverly
FLIP CAFE COFFEE & TEA MENU
COFFEE & TEA
- COFFEE$2.25+
Mill City Roasting Company
- TEA$3.25
Proudly serving Two Leaves + A Bud :)
- TEA MISTO$3.75
choice of tea, with steamed milk
- LONDON FOG$3.00
Earl Grey Tea, with steamed milk and vanilla syrup
- ESPRESSO SHOT$2.00+
Mill City Roasting, Espresso Roast
- AMERICANO$3.00+
espresso + water
- CHAI$3.25+
Chai Tea Spice + choice of Steamed Milk ~
- LATTE$3.75+
espresso + milk
- CAPPUCCINO$4.25+
espresso + milk + foam
- PEPPERMINT MOCHA LATTE$4.25+
A Holiday Classic! Espresso + Milk, w/ decadent chocolate sauce + peppermint syrup
- PUMPKIN SPICE MACCHIATO$4.25+
espresso + vanilla + pumpkin + milk
- MOCHA LATTE$4.25+
espresso + chocolate sauce + milk
- HOT CHOCOLATE$3.00
chocolate sauce + steamed milk
- CARAMEL MACCHIATO$4.25+
espresso + vanilla + caramel + milk
- CHICK OF PRODUCTIVITY$3.75+
coffee + espresso
- RAY OF CLUCKIN' SUNSHINE (HOT)$3.50
espresso + ice cream. YUP
- FOWL PLAY (COLD)$4.00
iced coffee + ice cream!!
- Orange Juice$1.75Out of stock
Tropicana Orange Juice
- Milk$1.75
- Chocolate Milk$2.50
Chocolate Milk
ONLINE MENU
SANDWICHES (OO)
- GINGE' N JUICE$11.50
"Sippin' on gin' n' juice, laid back..." inspired by the ginger and orange juice dip on the fried chicken, topped with asian slaw, toasted sesame seeds, and house made crispy noodles served on a grilled pretzel roll.... "You gotta get yours, but fool, I gotta get mine!" CONTAINS DAIRY, GLUTEN, MUSTARD, SESAME, EGG, SOY
- THE O.G.$9.00
Where it all began! Our classic fried chicken sandwich w/ homemade buttermilk ranch and half sour pickles.
- THE NASHVILLE HOT$10.50
Nashville dipped fried chicken topped w/ shredded lettuce, chow-chow, and bayou sauce. Heat Level= spicy
- THE ANGRY BIRD$11.50
Nashville dipped & angry dusted fried chicken topped w/ homemade slaw, pickled chili peppers, and bayou sauce. Heat Level= very hot
- THE CRY BIRD$12.00
EXTREMELY SPICY! Served with a pair of gloves for your protection!! This sandwich will knock you OFF YOUR FEET, do not order lightly! :D ghost pepper dipped + habanero spiced fried chicken topped with shredded lettuce and homemade red pepper jelly. Heat Level= cluckin' hot
- THE EARLY BIRD$11.00
Fried chicken topped w/ a cage free sunny side egg and whipped honey butter.
- THE P.C.H.$14.50
Fried chicken w/ avocado mash, nitrate free bacon, tomato, and crunchy apple fennel slaw.
- 'YA BASIC!'$8.50
Fried chicken on a bun..... but add whatever you'd like to this build-your-own option!
SALADS (OO)
BB RIBS (OO)
CHICKEN & WAFFLES (OO)
- CHICKEN + WAFFLES$11.00
Fluffy Belgian waffle wedges topped with a piece of our fried chicken~ Served maple syrup on the side! Honey butter and hot honey optional for +$1.50 each.
- SINGLE WAFFLE$6.00
Fluffy Belgian waffle. Served maple syrup on the side! Honey butter and hot honey optional for +$1.50 each.
BUTTERMILK BISCUITS (OO)
SIDES (OO)
- FRIES$5.50
the perfect side to any of our sandwiches- and don't forget to choose your dipping sauce!
- CHICKEN TENDERS$8.50
Delicious chicken tenders coated in our signature fry mix. Comes with a dipping sauce of your choice. Not available gluten free
- (SMALL) ANGRY FRIES$8.00
angry dusted fries topped with rib meat, bayou sauce, bbq, & scallions. heat level = very hot
- (LARGE) ANGRY FRIES$12.00
angry dusted fries topped with rib meat, bayou sauce, bbq, & scallions. heat level = very hot
- 8oz. COLESLAW$3.50
Classic slaw, with green cabbage, carrots, and our homemade coleslaw dressing
- 8oz. APPLE FENNEL SLAW$3.50
Light + Crunchy + Sweet + Tangy! granny smith apples, shaved fennel, and red onion. Awesome as a slaw on the side of any sandwich, even better ON a sandwich! Featured on the PCH.
- 8oz. CHOW-CHOW$3.50
the million dollar question, WHAT IS CHOW-CHOW? Answer: a pickled vegetable relish, vibrant minced carrots, cabbage, red + yellow peppers, and onions, pickled and chilled with just a hint of heat! Goes great as a side or on any of our sandwiches giving them that chilled-crunch factor; is featured on our Nashville Sandwich!
- HILLBILLY CAVIAR$5.50
Black-Eyed Pea salad with red + yellow peppers, vidalia onions, raw sweet corn & cilantro~ Get it as a side or try our "Healthy Hillbilly" wedge salad!
- LONELY BIRD FRIED$5.00
A single piece of fried chicken
- LONELY BIRD GRILLED$5.00
A single piece of grilled chicken
- PICKLES$0.50
SAUCES (OO)
- GARLIC AIOLI$1.00
House made with pureed roasted garlic.
- HONEY MUSTARD$0.93
House made honey mustard. A touch of sweetness!
- RANCH$1.00
Buttermilk ranch full off fresh herbs!
- BAYOU$1.00
A Cajun mayonnaise, a great sauce for sandwiches or to dip your fries in!
- TRUFFLE KETCHUP$1.00
Luxurious adult version of a child’s favorite condiment! Ketchup with truffle oil!
- BBQ$1.00
Smokey, sweet, & tangy sauce.
- AVOCADO MASH$2.00
Fresh mashed avocado!
- HONEY BUTTER$1.50
Salted butter whipped to perfection with cinnamon & honey!
- HOT HONEY$2.00
Honey infused with chili peppers
- RED PEPPER JELLY$1.50
Sweet and spicy jelly with red pepper flakes
- GARLIC HERB VINAIGRETTE$0.93
House made Italian dressing made with fresh herbs, garlic, and lemon
- PIMENTO CHEESE$1.50
A Southern staple! Yellow cheddar cheese spread with pimento peppers and spices! Great on biscuits!
- MAYO$1.00
- MAPLE SYRUP$1.00
HATCHERY SOUPS (OO)
FLIP CAFE BEVERAGES
BEVERAGE CHOICES
- HOMEMADE LEMONADE$3.50
made w/ real meyer lemon juice
- UNSWEETENED GREEN ICED TEA$3.50
Our unsweetened green tea (brewed in house).
- HOMEMADE HALF + HALF$3.50
Made with our homemade lemonade and unsweetened green iced tea!
- COKE$3.00
- DIET COKE$3.00
- ROOTBEER$3.00
- DR. PEPPER$3.00
- ORANGE FANTA$3.00
- SPRITE$3.00
- SELTZER WATER$1.00
- BOTTLED WATER$2.00
- LOGO CUP TAP WATER$0.50
FLIP CAFE SWEET STUFF
FRAPPES + FLOAT OPTIONS
- APPLE PIE FRAPPE$8.50
*NEW LIMITED EDITION* made with Richardson's apple crisp ice cream and topped with graham cracker crumbs CONTAINS GLUTEN
- PUMPKIN PIE FRAPPE$8.50
*NEW LIMITED EDITION* made with Richardson's vanilla ice cream & pumpkin sauce and topped with graham cracker crumbs CONTAINS GLUTEN
- CHOCOLATE FRAPPE$8.50
made with richardson's ice cream
- VANILLA FRAPPE$8.50
made with richardson's ice cream
- BLACK + WHITE FRAPPE$8.50
made with both richardson's vanilla & chocolate ice cream
- CAMPFIRE S'MORES FRAPPE$8.50
made with Richardson's campfire smores ice cream drizzled with chocolate sauce CONTAINS GLUTEN, DAIRY, SOY
- PEACHY KEEN FRAPPE$8.50
made with Richardson's vanilla ice cream and peach syrup CONTAINS DAIRY
- LEMON RAZZ FREEZE$8.50
raspberry sorbet blended with our lemonade and seltzer water
- BERRIES & CREAM FRAPPE$8.50
Vanilla ice cream mixed blended raspberry sorbet and drizzled with raspberry sauce
- ROOTBEER FLOAT$6.00
made with richardson's vanilla ice cream and root beer
- ORANGE FLOAT$6.00
made with richardson's vanilla ice cream and orange fanta
- STRAWBERRY FRAPPE$8.50
Made with Richardson's ice cream
- CHOCOLATE COVERED STRAWBERRY FRAPPE$8.50
made with Richardson's chocolate and strawberry ice cream (1/2 + 1/2)!