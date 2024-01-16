Skip to Main content
Florentin Florentin
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Florentin Florentin
We are not accepting online orders right now.
5090 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63108
Drinks
Food
Grab 'n Go
Drinks
Coffee
Drip Coffee
$3.50
Pot of Coffee
$6.95
Pour Over
$4.75
Espresso
$3.75
Americano
$3.95
Macchiato
$3.95
Cortado
$3.95
Cappuccino
$4.75
Vanilla Bean Latte
$5.75
Dark Chocolate Mocaccino
$6.45
Bauhaus Coffee
$4.75
Jaffa
$5.45
Tahini Date Steamer
$4.95
Latte
$4.75
Tea
Pot of Tea
$6.95
Matcha Americano
$5.95
Matcha Latte
$6.50
Chai Latte
$5.95
Iced Tea
$4.95
Fresh Juices
Orange
$6.95
Daily Selection
$6.95
Blended Juices
Matcha Mint
$8.75
Mango Passion
$8.75
Dragon Fruit Acai
$8.75
Aviv's Choice
$8.75
Canned/Bottled
Mexican Coke
$2.95
Diet Coke
$1.95
Sprite
$1.95
Italian Soda
$3.95
Ablis CBD Sparkling
$5.00
Rishi Botanical Tea
$5.00
Recess
$6.00
Chocolate Milk
$3.95
Food
Wellness Bowls
Rice Pudding
$11.95
Yogurt Parfait
$11.95
Overnight Oats
$11.95
Challah Toasts
Egg Salad
$9.95
Egg Salad w/ Anchovy
$14.95
Brown Butter Fried Egg
$11.95
Avocado
$14.95
Eggplant 2
$13.95
2 Sunny Up Eggs
$5.95
Maafim
Spinach Borekas
$12.95
Feta Borekas
$11.95
Kashkaval Borekas
$12.95
potato bourekas
$12.95
Shakshuka
Shakshuka
$15.95
Lamb Shakshuka
$18.25
Shuk
Olives & Pickles
$6.95
Dip Trio
$14.95
Jerusalem Bagel
$9.95
Hummus Abu Omri
$10.95
Baba Ghanoush
$10.95
Chopped Salad
$10.95
Greek Salad
$12.95
Falafel
$11.95
Falafel Sandwich
$13.95
Fries
$7.95
Hariffim
$3.95
Pita
$0.95
Shuk Experience
$34.95
OUT OF STOCK
Sorbets
Coconut Sorbet
$3.95
Passion Fruit Sorbet
$3.95
Dragon Fruit Sorbet
$3.95
Acai Sorbet
$3.95
Grab 'n Go
Pastries
Mini Borekas
$2.50
Spinach Borekas
$12.95
Feta Borekas
$11.95
Kashkaval Borekas
$12.95
Banana Bread
$2.95
Assorted Pastry
$2.95
Sandwiches
Egg and Cheese
$9.95
Egg and Prosciutto
$10.95
Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil
$11.95
Bowls
Overnight Oats
$7.95
Rice Pudding
$7.95
Yogurt Parfait
$7.95
Florentin Florentin Location and Ordering Hours
(314) 348-1111
5090 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63108
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement