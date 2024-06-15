Flores Emeryville
DRINK
NON ALCOHOLIC DRINKS
- COKE
coca cola$4.00
- DIET COKE
diet coke$4.00
- SPRITE
sprite$5.00
- AGUA FRESCA
fresh juice, sugar, water$5.00
- ICED TEA
black iced tea$4.00
- PINA NO-JITO
pineapple, mint, lime, soda$8.00
- JARRITOS TAMARIND$5.00
- JARRITOS MANDARIN$5.00
- TOPO CHICO$5.00
- GUADALUPE
orange, grapefruit, lime, agave, salted rim$8.00
- LEMONADE
fresh lemon juice, sugar, water$5.00
- ARNOLD PALMER
fresh lemonade, black iced tea$5.00
0% ABV
CATERING
- BURRITO PACK
Ten of our delicious burritos! Choice of protein. With salsa fresca, beans & rice. Includes chips, dorada and habanero salsa$140.00
- TACO BAR
20 Tacos. Choice of protein. Served with corn tortillas, dorada salsa, onions, cilantro & lime.$100.00
- TACO BOXED LUNCH
Five boxed lunches with 3 tacos. Choice of protein. Includes side of beans, chips & salsa fresca, dorada salsa.$100.00
- BURRITO BOXED LUNCH
Five Individual Burrito Boxed Lunches. Choice of protein, served with salsa fresca, beans and rice. Includes a side of chips & dorada and habanero salsa.$75.00
- CATERING SALAD
Serves up to 5. green leaf lettuce, pepitas, quinoa, pico elote, black beans avocado, chipotle-honey dressing$40.00
- CHIPS & GUAC FOR 10
Avocado, tomato, red onion, cilantro, cotija, tortilla chips$35.00
- CHIPS & SALSA FOR 10
Chips and salsa fresca$15.00
- CATERING BEANS
Whole black beans$15.00
- CATERING RICE
Mexican red rice$15.00
- CATERING SALSA
salsa fresca$10.00
- CATERING CHEESE
Queso fresco$12.00
- CATERING SOUR CREAM
Crema$10.00
- UTENSILS/PLATES$0.50