Flores Restaurant & Bar
Tapas
- Jamón Serrano$12.00
The most common type of Spanish ham, dry-cured ham carved off the bone and aged to perfection
- Jamón Ibérico$32.00
This is where the magic is! Jamón Ibérico is Spain's finest ham. Hand-carved, acorn fed, top quality ham that is delectably marbled
- Olives$6.00
- Patatas Bravas$10.00
Delicately crisp potatoes with salsa bravas and garlic aioli
- Brussel Sprouts$10.00
Shaved brussels sprouts sauteéd with bacon
- Gambas, Garlic Shrimp$16.00Out of stock
Our take on the classic, Gambas al Ajillo. Spanish style shrimp, in chili oil, garlic, and chimichurri
- Brisket Empanadas$16.00
Fried turnover filled with Monterey Jack cheese and smoked brisket, topped with jalapeño ranch
- Side Bread
- Shishito Peppers$8.00Out of stock
Blistered Shishito peppers, lightly tossed in Spanish olive oil
Mains & Paellas
- LARGE Shrimp and Chorizo Paella$35.00Out of stock
Classic Spanish rice dish, served with seafood and chorizo. Enjoy a single serving or a larger paella-for-two to share.
- LARGE Chicken Chorizo Paella$30.00Out of stock
Classic Spanish rice dish, served with chicken and chorizo. Enjoy a single serving or a larger paella-for-two to share.
- SMALL Shrimp and Chorizo Paella$19.00Out of stock
- SMALL Chicken Chorizo Paella$16.00Out of stock
- Large Vegetable Paella$22.00
- Small Veg Paella$13.00
- Filet$42.00
NEW MENU 2024
Appetizers
- Shrimp Cocktail$14.95Out of stock
Our twist on the classic! Classic poached shrimp, served with a vibrant Sriracha cocktail sauce, and a zesty horseradish.
- Lump Crab Dip$15.95
A creamy crab dip, infused with roasted garlic and peppers, served with crispy tortilla chips.
- Griffin’s Spinach Artichoke Dip$13.95
Velvety spinach artichoke dip served with our house-made focaccia.
- Fried Mac N Cheese$12.95
Crispy, golden-breaded mac and cheese balls covered in a smoky chipotle-tomato mayo
- Fried Mozzarella$12.95
Golden-fried fresh mozzarella, accompanied by a smoked garlic marinara and ripe tomatoes.
- Tomatillo Hummus$14.95
Freshly-made tortilla chips with delicious tomatillo hummus.
- Rueben Cannonballs$13.95Out of stock
Fried breaded pastrami, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese cannonballs, served with a Russian dressing.
Salads
- Caesar Salad$10.95
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in a house-made Caesar dressing, topped with shaved Parmesan, crunchy croutons, and crispy pancetta.
- Grilled Peach Salad$11.95
A harmonious blend of mixed greens, char-grilled peaches, sweet candied bacon, creamy goat cheese, and toasted almonds, all drizzled with a honey mustard vinaigrette.
- Southwest Wedge Salad$11.95
Crisp romaine with chipotle-tomato mayo, grilled corn, ripe tomatoes, bacon crumbles, red onion, and Monterey Jack cheese.
- Max's Cobb Salad$12.95
Crisp romaine lettuce with a hard-boiled egg, red onion, Serrano ham, shishito peppers, ripe tomatoes, avocado, blue cheese, and blue cheese dressing.
Sandwiches & Burgers
- Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Crispy, double-battered buttermilk fried chicken served on a soft brioche bun, with house-made spicy pickles, roasted tomatillo, and a luscious hot honey glaze.
- Tennessee Smoked Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Succulent smoked chicken, candied bacon, crispy onion straws, and Tennessee red BBQ sauce, all crowned with melted provolone on a buttery brioche bun.
- Smoked Brisket Sandwich$16.95
16-hour slow-smoked brisket, accompanied by crispy onion straws, a cheesy horseradish sauce, fresh arugula, all nestled in a buttery brioche bun.
- Flores Burger$16.95
A juicy patty topped with crispy onion strings, brûléed Manchego cheese, Jamón Serrano, chimichurri aioli, and fresh arugula, served on a brioche bun.
- Pimento Burger$16.95
A savory patty adorned with jalapeño jelly, pancetta, baby greens, spicy pimento cheese, and a touch of Flamin' Hot Doritos.
- The Paola$16.95
A gourmet patty with caramelized onions, creamy brie, roasted apple chutney, fresh arugula, and a smoked cider aioli.
- The Sweet & Smokey$17.95
A sweet and smokey rubbed patty with rich melted gouda, candied bacon, crisp romaine, and a brown sugar dijon-naise.
- Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.95Out of stock
12-hour slow-smoked pork, shredded and lavished in Carolina BBQ sauce, served on a brioche bun with fresh coleslaw and spicy pickles.
- "I'm Actually Vegan" Burger$17.95
A vegan patty on a vegan ciabatta, topped with crisp cucumber, creamy avocado, ripe tomatoes, and crisp romaine lettuce, with a shallot-apple chutney.
Mains
- Brisket Chow-Chow Tacos$20.95Out of stock
Three slow-smoked brisket tacos, paired with pickled onions, warm corn relish, spiced cotija and chipotle-tomato mayo for a delicious fusion of flavors.
- Pulled Pork Tacos$18.95Out of stock
Three slow-smoked pulled pork tacos, topped with crispy onion straws, chicharrones, chimichurri aioli, jalapeños, and cilantro for a rich flavor experience.
- Fish N Chips$20.95
Beer-battered and fried cod, served with crispy French fries and accompanied by tartare sauce and mayo-ketchup.
- NY Strip Steak$30.00
A pan-roasted 8 oz. Prime Strip steak, served atop creamy rosemary-garlic mashed potatoes with roasted shishito peppers.
- Shrimp Tacos$19.95Out of stock
Three grilled shrimp tacos on corn tortillas, dressed with zesty lime aioli, red cabbage slaw, and slices of creamy avocado for a vibrant taste.
- Ahi Tuna Tostada$20.95
Three wonton tacos topped with soy-marinated tuna, pineapple, red cabbage, shaved carrots, sesame seeds, and a drizzle of wasabi mayo.
- St. Louis Ribs - Full Rack$31.95
Memphis-rubbed slow-smoked St. Louis ribs, accompanied by coleslaw, brown sugar baked potatoes, cornbread, and baked mac & cheese.
- St. Louis Ribs - Half Rack$24.95
Memphis-rubbed slow-smoked St. Louis ribs, accompanied by coleslaw, brown sugar baked potatoes, cornbread, and baked mac & cheese.
- Baby Back Ribs - Full Rack$31.95
Texas-style slow-smoked baby back ribs coated in our house made BBQ sauce, served with coleslaw, brown sugar sweet potatoes, cornbread, and baked mac & cheese.
- Baby Back Ribs - Half rack$24.95
Texas-style slow-smoked baby back ribs coated in our house made BBQ sauce, served with coleslaw, brown sugar sweet potatoes, cornbread, and baked mac & cheese.
Desserts
- Tequila-Lime Cheesecake Bites$15.95
A tantalizing tequila-lime cheesecake, served with deep-fried tequila shots, drizzled with a tequila-rum sauce, and dusted with powdered sugar.
- Strawberry Angel Food Cake$12.95
Fluffy angel food cake adorned with a luscious strawberry compote, strawberry syrup, and crowned with a dollop of whipped cream.
- Banana Rum Napoleon$12.95Out of stock
Layers of sweet puff pastry sandwiching banana-rum cream, topped with powdered sugar and drizzled with caramel-rum sauce, served with a scoop of ice cream.
- Pumpkin fritters$10.00
TO GO Alcohol
Flores Cocktails TO GO
- Bullets & Bees$13.00
Bourbon, Coconut Black Tea, Lemonade, and Chili-Honey Syrup
- Flores Martini$13.00
Gin, Dolin Dry, Fino Sherry and a "Gilda" Tapa
- Llama Drama$13.00
Pisco 1615, Pamplemousse Liqueur, Grapefruit Juice , Lime and Pellegrino Pompelmo
- Sangria-Red GLS$10.00
- Sangria-Rose GLS$10.00
- Sangria-White GLS$10.00
- Smuggler's Run$13.00
Flor De Cana 12yr Rum, Hibiscus Liqueur, Lime, and Tiki Bitters
- Spanish Rose$13.00
Jalapeno infused Tequila, Prunier Orange Liqueur, Lime , and Blood Orange
- The Impossible Dream$13.00
Deadwood Rye, Pedro Ximenez Sherry and Bitters
- Purple Drank$13.00
Butterfly Pea Flower-infused Gin, Passionfruit Liqueur, Honey and Spiced Tonic
- Bloody Mary$13.00