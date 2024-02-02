Florez Bar & Grill 5900 S Land Park Dr
Food
Antojitos
- Ceviche$15.00
Diced and cured gulf shrimp in fresh lime juice.
- Chilaquiles$12.00
Yummy salsa roja (or)verde- covered crispy chips with carnitas (or) chicken, cotija cheese, sour cream, cilantro and onion.
- Empanadas$15.00
delicious homemade masa filled with , with a side of habanero sauce.
- Flautas App$12.00
4 rolled 6 inch flour tortillas stuffed with (choice of meat) and a side of sour cream, guacamole, pico de Gallo, & our homemade pasilla sauce.
- Guacamole$11.00
Fresh avocados mixed with pico de Gallo, lime juice, and cilantro.
- Nacho suprema$10.00
Tortilla chips layered with your choice of meat along with beans, lettuce, cotija cheese, sour cream, & fresh guacamole & pico de Gallo.
- Quesadilla App$10.00
over sized tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, Monterey Jack cheese, along side with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de Gallo.
- Bean Dip$7.00
- Flour Chips$3.50
Burgers
- Cheese Burger$14.00
1/2 pound of Cattleman's Angus beef with American cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato. Served on a grilled bun with a side of French fries.
- Chipotle Burger$15.00
1/2 pound of Cattleman's Angus beef with Chipotle aioli, lettuce, and tomato, topped with Monterey Jack cheese, grilled onion and chipotle peppers.
- Jalapeno Jack Burger$15.00
1/2 pound of Cattleman's Angus beef with grilled jalapeños, Monterey Jack cheese, avocado, mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato. Served on a grilled bun, with a side of French fries.
- Bacon Cheese Burger$17.00
1/2 pound of Cattleman's Angus beef topped with bacon, American cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato. Served with French fries.
- California Burger$18.00
1/2 pound of Cattleman's Angus beef topped with bacon, avocado, Monterery Jack cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato. Served with French fries.
Plato's Traditional
- 1 Item Combo$13.00
Your choice of item between ; Chicken or Pork tamale, flauta, burrito, enchilada, and or tostada with a side of rice and beans included.
- 2 Item Combo$14.50
Your choice of (2) items between ; Chicken or Pork tamale, flauta, burrito, enchilada, and or tostada with a side of rice and beans included.
- 3 Item Combo$16.50
Your choice of (3) items between ; Chicken or Pork tamale, flauta, burrito, enchilada, and or tostada with a side of rice and beans included.
Chimichangas
- Chimichanga$16.00
A deep fried burrito with your choice of meat inside , topped with sour cream, guacamole, pico de Gallo, and our homemade pasilla sauce. Served with rice and Michoacán beans.
- Chimichanga Ala Carte$12.00
A deep fried burrito with your choice of meat inside , topped with sour cream, guacamole, pico de Gallo, and our homemade pasilla sauce
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Mexicana$17.00
Enchiladas dipped in dry Chile topped with fresh avocado, cotija cheese, pico de Gallo, and lettuce with a side of rice and beans.
- Enchiladas Verdes$17.00
Enchilada verdes with your choice of meat topped with cotija cheese and crema drizzled on top, served with cilantro lime rice & black beans.
- Enchiladas Mole$17.00
cilantro rice/black beans
Especiales
- Platillo de Carnitas$19.00
Freshly made crispy Carnitas served with Michoacán beans, rice, sour cream, guacamole, pico de Gallo, & your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
- Chile Verde$18.00
Slow-cooked pork braised in our homemade tomatillo sauce served with Michoacán beans & rice, with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
- Chile Colorado$18.00
Slow-cooked pork braised in our homemade chile Pasilla/Guajillo sauce, served with Michoacán beans & rice with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
- Chile Rellenos$18.00
2 roasted Anaheim chiles lightly battered and stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese, smothered in our homemade sauce, served with a side of rice and beans
- Tacos Rancheros$12.00
2 large carnitas tacos with whole beans inside along with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de Gallo.
- Carnitas Combo$19.00
A smothered Carnitas burrito, taco, and quesadilla served with rice and Michoacán beans along with sour cream, fresh guacamole, and pico de Gallo.
- Los Tres$18.00
3 mini street-style tacos with your choice of protein, topped with cilantro and grilled onion, served with rice and Michoacán beans.
- Carne Asada$25.00
1lb. prime choice Sirloin topped with grilled onion served with rice, Michoacán beans, and your choice of fresh corn or flour tortillas.
- Chicken Mole$20.00
Traditionally crafted Mole sauce (contains peanuts) Chicken breast covered in Mole sauce Served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, and plantains
- Los Tres Combo$18.00
Three-Meat street style tacos. Carnitas, Asada, and Grilled Chicken. Topped with Cilantro and grilled onion. Served with rice and beans.
- Los Tres Ala Carte$14.00
3 mini street-style tacos with your choice of protein, topped with cilantro and grilled onion.
Fajitas
Kids Menu (12 and under)
- Kids Taco$9.99
Chicken or Beef crispy taco with lettuce and cheese. Served with rice, beans, and a churro with ice cream!
- Kids Enchilada$9.99
1 enchilada smothered in our homemade sauce, topped with cheese Served with rice, beans, & a churro with ice cream!
- Kids Bean & Cheese burrito$9.99
Tortilla wrapped and filled with beans and cheese, Served with rice and beans, with a churro and ice cream!
- Kids Quesadilla$9.99
Cheese, chicken, or beef quesadilla Served with beans, rice, & churro with ice cream!
- Kids Nachos$9.99
Tortilla chips topped with cheese, beans, and your choice of beef or chicken. Served with rice, beans, & a churro with ice cream!
- Kids Chicken nuggets$9.99
Chicken nuggets, served with French fries & a side of ranch A churro with ice cream included!
- Kids Grilled Cheese$9.99
Grilled Cheese, served with a side of fries and a churro with ice cream!
- Kids Churro
Party Trays
- Taco Bar Tray$150.00
Serves 10 people - Deconstructed street tacos of your choice of meats. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de Gallo
- Enchiladas Tray$140.00
(20) enchiladas of your choice of meat for 10 people, served with rice, beans, chips, and salsa.
- Super Burrito Tray$140.00
(10) Super Burritos stuffed with rice, beans, cheese, and your choice of meat, topped with our homemade sauce and sour cream/ guacamole on the side. Served with chips and salsa.
- Flautas Tray$150.00
(serves 10) (30) Flautas served with our homemade Chile pasilla sauce on the side, beans, rice, and your choice of meat. Chips and Salsa included.
- Chile Verde Tray$150.00
(serves 10) Chile Verde with rice, beans, and tortillas on the side. Chips and salsa included.
- Carnitas Tray$150.00
(serves 10) Crispy Carnitas served with rice, beans, tortillas, sour cream, pico de Gallo, and guacamole on the side. Chips and Salsa included
- Fajita Tray$150.00
(serves 10) Veggie mixture with your choice of protien served with rice, beans, tortillas, sour cream, pico de Gallo, and guacamole on the side. Chips and Salsa included
- Fajitas Combo/Shrimp$175.00
(serves 10) Veggie mixture with Steak,Chicken, and Shrimp. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, sour cream, pico de Gallo, and guacamole on the side. Chips and Salsa included
- Enchiladas Verdes$150.00
(serves 10) Green enchiladas with your choice of meat. Served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, tortillas, sour cream, pico de Gallo, and guacamole on the side. Chips and Salsa included
Pescado
- Fish tacos$16.00
3 mini tacos filled with fillet Tilapia and our homemade white sauce and topped with pico de Gallo. Served with cilantro lime rice and Michoacán beans.
- Shrimp Tacos$18.00
3 mini tacos filled with shrimp, chipotle aioli sauce, and topped with pico de Gallo. Served with cilantro lime rice and black beans.
- Shrimp Enchiladas$18.00
Shrimp enchiladas, smothered in our homemade salsa verde with cotija cheese and crema drizzled on top. Served with cilantro lime rice and black beans.
Postres
Sides
- SD Beans$5.00
- SD Burrito$5.00
A mini burrito with your choice of meat and Monterey Jack cheese, smothered in our homemade sauce.
- SD cheese$2.00
- SD Chicken Tamale$5.00
A traditional Mexican dish homemade with a corn based dough mixture that is filled with either pork or chicken.
- SD Chile Relleno$5.00
A roasted Anaheim Chile lightly battered and stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese, smothered in our homemade sauce
- SD Enchilada$5.00
An enchilada with your choice of meat smothered in our homemade sauce.
- SD Flauta$5.00
A crispy tortilla rolled and stuffed with meat, topped with sour cream , guacamole, lettuce, pico de Gallo, and cotija cheese.
- SD guacamole$2.50
Made with fresh tomato,jalapeño, onion, fresh squeezed lime juice
- SD pico de gallo$4.00
(4oz) freshly diced tomatoes, onion,jalapeño
- SD Pork Tamale$5.00
A traditional Mexican dish homemade with a corn based dough mixture that is filled with either pork or chicken.
- SD Quesadilla$5.00
A quesadilla made on an 8 inch tortilla with your choice of protein.
- SD Rice$5.00
- SD Rice & Beans$8.00
- SD sour cream$1.50
- SD Taco
- SD Tortillas$1.50
(3)corn or Flour
- SD Tostadita$5.00
Your choice of meat on top off a crispy tostada topped with sour cream, avocado, lettuce, and pico de Gallo
Soups & Salads
- Albondigas$5.00+
Homemade Mexican meatball soup. Filled with celery, carrots, onion, cilantro, and rice.
- Caldo de Tortilla$5.00+
Shredded chicken breast, rice, celery, carrots, cilantro, and onion, in a tomato broth. Topped with crispy tortilla strips, and avocado.
- Menudo Tradicional$5.00+
Best Menudo in Sacramento! A healthy portion of honeycomb tripe and hominy. Served with cilantro, onion, & lemon.
- Pozole Rojo$5.00+
Lean cut pork and hominy in a traditional broth. Served with cabbage, radish, and lemon.
- Chicken Avocado Salad$15.00
Fresh cut green salad, red onion, carrot, tomato, grilled chicken, avocado slices, and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of ranch.
- Fiesta Taco Salad$17.00
A crispy shell filled with beans, cheese, lettuce, topped with sautéed vegetables, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de Gallo.
- Cup of Hominy$4.00
- Small Hominy$8.00
- Add Soup$3.99
- Add Salad$3.99
Super Burrito
Vegetarian
- Veggie Super Burrito$16.00
Large flour tortilla Filled with black beans, cilantro lime rice, grilled vegetables Topped with our homemade sauce Served with guacamole, sour cream, cheese, and pico de Gallo
- Veggie Enchiladas$15.00
Grilled vegetables wrapped in corn tortillas , covered in our Chile guajillo sauce. Topped with queso cotija. Served with black beans and cilantro lime rice.
- Veggie Tostadas$14.00
(3) Tostadas topped with an assortment of veggies, black beans, lettuce, sour cream, cotija cheese, avocado, pico de Gallo.
- Veggie Taco Salad$16.00
Flour tortilla shell filled with black beans, lettuce, grilled vegetables topped with guacamole, sour cream, cheese and pico de Gallo
Breakfast
American Breakfast
- Bacon & eggs$16.00
4 pieces of bacon with your choice of style eggs, country fried potatoes, and toast.
- Sausage & eggs$16.00
4 pieces of pork sausage with your choice of style eggs, served with country fried potatoes and toast.
- Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
Egg, sausage, and cheese served on toasted homemade Telera bread. Served with country potatoes.
- Biscuit Combo$15.00
2 fluffy homemade buttermilk biscuits, topped with country gravy, 2 eggs any style, and your choice of bacon or sausage.
- Pancake Combo$12.00
2 buttermilk pancakes, 2 eggs, and your choice of sausage or bacon.
- Amaretto Combo$17.00
Fresh baked brioche bread with amaretto, topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, and toasted almonds. Served with 2 eggs any style and your choice of sausage or bacon.
- Michael's French Toast$17.00
Fresh baked brioche bread, 2 eggs any style, hash browns, and your choice of sausage or bacon.
- Ck Fried & eggs$15.00
Hand-breaded tender, crisp-fried steak smothered with homemade country gravy and homemade biscuit, 2 eggs any style and your choice of hash browns or country potatoes.
- Short Stack$6.00
2 buttermilk pancakes
- Farmer's Omelette$14.50
grilled zucchini, bell peppers, onion, spinach, mushroom, topped with avocado and jack cheese. Served with toast and your choice of hash browns or country or potatoes.
- SLP Omelette$17.00
Bacon, spinach, and mushroom, topped with Monterey jack cheese and fresh tomatoes. Served with toast and your choice of hash browns or country fried potatoes.
- GreenHaven Omelette$17.00
Your choice of diced bacon or sausage with California -grown avocado, topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with toast and your choice of hash browns or Country fried potatoes.
- Eggs any style w/ Beans & Rice #8$10.00
Mexican Breakfast
- Breakfast Quesadilla$14.50
2 flour tortillas filled with cheese, grilled onion, tomato, avocado, scrambled eggs, and your choice of protein. Served with Chipotle aioli on the side.
- Breakfast Burrito$13.50
Large flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, country potatoes, cheese, and your choice of meat. Served with Chipotle aioli on the side.
- Asada & eggs$20.00
Top sirloin, thin-sliced grilled steak topped with grilled onion and 2 eggs any style with rice and Michoacán beans.
- Chile Verde & eggs$14.50
Slow-cooked pork braised in our homemade tomatillo sauce with eggs any style. Served with rice and Michoacán beans.
- Chile Colorado & eggs$14.50
Slow-cooked pork braised in our homemade chile Pasilla/Guajillo sauce with eggs any style. Served with rice and Michoacán beans.
- Huevos Divorciados$16.50
2 eggs - one topped with Chile Verde and the other with Chile Colorado. Served on mini Corn tortillas and topped with queso cotija and fresh cilantro.
- Chorizo$14.00
Mexican beef sausage scrambled with 3 eggs, served with rice and Michoacán beans.
- Machaca$14.00
Seasoned, shredded beef scrambled with 3 eggs. Served with rice and Michoacán beans.
- Huevos a la Mexicana$13.00
Fresh jalapeño, onion and tomato grilled and scrambled with 3 eggs.
- Chilaquiles$13.50
Carnitas or chicken topped on lightly fried corn tortilla chips with 2 eggs over easy with either our homemade green tomatillo sauce or our red sauce. Served with cilantro and onion, queso fresco, and crema Mexicana.
- Huevos Rancheros$14.00
A corn tortilla, ham and 2 eggs, layered and topped with our special sauce and cheese. Served with rice and Michoacán beans.
- Rancheros Verde$15.00
A corn tortilla, Carnitas & 2 eggs, layered and topped with homemade green tomatillo sauce, queso cotija and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
- Carnitas Machaca$15.50
Carnitas, Pico de Gallo, tomato, onion, jalapeño, and cilantro scrambled with 3 eggs.
- Carnitas & eggs$15.50
Lean, tender pork with two eggs any style. Served with rice and Michoacán beans.
Kids Breakfast(12 & Under)
- All American Breakfast$9.99
1 egg any style with your choice of bacon or sausage. Served with your choice of hash browns or country potatoes.
- Kids Pancakes$9.99
Buttermilk pancake with 1 egg any style with your choice of bacon or sausage.
- Kids Breakfast Burrito$9.99
Flour Tortilla filled with eggs, bacon, potatoes, and cheese.
- Kids French Toast$9.99
French toast topped with powdered sugar, 1 egg any style, and your choice of bacon or sausage.
Breakfast Sides
Lunch Special
- Los Tres Lunch$12.99
3 mini street-style tacos with your choice of protein, topped with cilantro and grilled onion
- Fish Tacos$12.99
3 mini tacos filled with fillet Tilapia and our homemade white sauce and topped with pico de Gallo.
- Torta$12.99
Mexican Sandwich stuffed with fresh guacamole, lettuce, tomato, queso cotija, and choice of Carnitas or Asada. Served with fries or salad.
- Traditional Plate$12.99
Your choice of item between ; Chicken or Pork tamale, flauta, burrito, enchilada, and or tostada with a side of rice and beans included.
- Burger & Fries$12.99
Homemade 1/2lb. beef patty served on a freshly baked bun, fresh lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, and mayo. Served with French fries.
Drinks
Margaritas
- Mi Casa$8.00
Premium homemade sweet & sour mix, lime juice, triple sec, and tequila. Served on the rocks with salted rim.
- Top Shelf$9.00
Tequila, fresh lime juice, and agave nectar. Served on the rocks with salted rim.
- Cadillac$10.50
Herradura Silver tequila, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, and Grand Marnier float. Served on the rocks with a salted rim.
- BlueBerry$9.00
Tequila, fresh blueberry puree, fresh lime juice, and agave nectar. Served on the rocks with sugared rim.
- Pom$9.00
Pom juice with tequila, fresh lime juice, and agave nectar. Served on the rocks with sugared rim.
- Mangoneada$9.00
Fresh mango, chamoy, fresh lime juice, orange juice, agave nectar, and tequila. Served frozen with a tajin rim.
- Jamaica'n Me Krazy$9.00
Caribbean-inspired margarita with hibiscus, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, and tequila. Served on the rocks with tajin-salted rim.
- Paloma$9.00
Mexico's refreshing classic- tequila, squirt, lime juice, and agave nectar. Served on the rocks with salted rim.
- Mojito$9.00
Fresh mint and limes muddled and mixed with Puerto Rican Rum, fresh lime juice. Served over ice with salted rim.
- Skinny$11.50
Azunia Blanco Organic tequila, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, grand marnier float. Served over ice, with salted rim.
- Sangria
Cabernet Sauvignon, pineapple juice, orange juice, POM juice, vodka, and brandy float.
N/A Bev
- Pepsi$4.00
- Diet Pepsi$4.00
- Sierra Mist$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Orange Crush$4.00
- Dr Pepper$4.00
- Raspberry Brisk$4.00
- Iced Tea$4.00
- Hibiscus Iced Tea$4.00
- Hot Tea$4.00
Bring box /customer chooses 1
- Naked Coffee$4.00
- Abuelita Hot chocolate$4.00
served W/ Whip cream/ Cinnamon /Cherry
- Jarrito Mango$4.00
- Jarrito Mandarin$4.00
- Jarrito Fruit punch$4.00
- Jarrito Sangria$4.00
- Jarrito Tamarindo$4.00
Tequila
- Añejo 7 Leguas$15.00
- Añejo Centenario$13.00
- Añejo Don Abraham$15.00
- Añejo Don Julio$14.00
- Añejo Herencia$20.00
- Blanco Patron$11.00
- Blanco 7 Leguas$13.00
- Blanco Azuña organic$10.00
- Blanco Casa Amigos$13.00
- Blanco Cascabel$7.00
- Blanco Don Abraham organic$12.00
- Blanco Don Julio$12.00
- Blanco Herradura$11.00
- Extra Anejo Clase Azul$20.00
- Extra Añejo Don Abraham organic$15.00
- Extra Añejo Don Julio 1942$25.00
- Extra Añejo Herradura Suprema$45.00
- Mezcal 10 yr$10.00
- Mezcal 12 yr$12.00
- Mezcal 8 yr$8.00
- Reposado 7 Leguas$14.00
- Reposado Casa Amigos$15.00
- Reposado Cazadores$9.00
- Reposado Corralejo$10.00
- Reposado Herradura$12.00
Beer
- Bud Light$5.00+
- Coors Light$5.00+
- Juicy Haze IPA$7.00+
- 805$7.00+
- Track 7$7.00+
- Device- Curious Haze$7.00+
- Corona$7.00+
- Reserve - Bourbon Barrel-aged Stout$7.00+
- Modelo Especial$7.00+
- Dos Equis XX$7.00+
- Pacifico$7.00+
- Negra Modelo$7.00+
- La Chingona$9.00+
- Old Milwaukee Non-Alcoholic$5.00+
- Michelada$8.50
- Large Michelada$14.00