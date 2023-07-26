Regular Menu

Appetizers

Sample Platter

$17.52

3 empanadas, 3 cheese sticks, and fried yuca with garlic parsley mayo

5 Yuca Fries

$3.61

Tostones + Guacamole

$7.11

Chorizo with Arepa

$7.11

Colombian Cheese Sticks

$2.68

Cheese Empanada

$2.68

Beef Empanada

$2.68

Chicken Empanada

$2.68

Arepa with Cheese

$5.45

Chicharrón Con Arepa

$8.14

Fried pork belly

Arepa De Choclo with Cheese

$6.30

Colombian Typical

Parrilla Mixta (2)

$45.35

Grilled steak, chicken breast, chorizo, tostones, fried yuca, topped with sautéed peppers and onions, guacamole, and french fries

Bandeja Paisa

$20.61

Cazuela De Frijoles

$12.36

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.77

Classic Caesar with chicken and croutons

Bacon Grilled Chicken

$14.38

Fresh romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet pickles, avocado, and carrots

Hawaiian Grilled Chicken

$13.04

Fresh romaine lettuce, ham, carrots, tomato, and pineapple dressing

Tuna Salad

$10.68

Fresh romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet pickles, avocado, and carrots

Corn Salads

Corn with Cheese

$9.27

Corn with Chicken

$13.39

Sides

White Rice

Fries

Sweet Plantain

Tostones

Red Beans

Fried Yuca

House Salad

Caesar Salad

Arepa Grande /No queso

$3.40

Arepa Pequeña

$1.13

Bacon (Tocineta)

$3.09

Sandwiches

Smoked Sliced Ham

$10.30

Italian Sandwich

$10.30

Salami, ham, and pepperoni

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.10

Classic tuna salad mixed with tomato, onion, and mayo

Hawaiian Sandwich

$11.33

Pineapple, ham, bacon, cheese, and smoked pork

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.96

Steak & Chicken

Grilled Steak*

$16.50

Grilled Chicken Breast*

$14.33

Wok Sautéed Steak

$20.10

With peppers and onions

Wok Sautéed Chicken

$18.04

With peppers and onions

3 Pieces Steak Skewers

$15.97

6 Pieces Steak Skewers

$17.93

3 Pieces Chicken Skewers

$13.39

6 Pieces Chicken Skewers

$15.38

Premium Sides

Asparagus Side

$2.99

Broccoli Side

$3.00

Sautéed Mushrooms Side

$4.50

Fried Rice with Bacon Side

$4.43

Avocado Side

$3.09

Burgers

Classic Grilled Chicken Burger

$14.42

Classic Cheeseburger

$11.24

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.95

Three Cheeseburger

$14.59

Cheddar, provolone, and pepper-Jack cheese

Italian Cheeseburger

$14.64

Salami, pepperoni, and ham

Mexican Cheeseburger

$14.59

Guacamole and crispy fried jalapeños

Double Meat Cheeseburger

$15.99

Double beef patty

House Special Cheeseburger

$14.01

Roast beef, salami, and ham

Mixed Grilled Chicken Cheeseburger

$14.64

Mushroom Mozzarella Cheeseburger

$14.18

Vegetarian Burger

$11.86

Hawaiian Cheeseburger

$14.60

Pineapple, ham, and chips sticks

Hot Dogs

Classic Hot Dog

$10.10

Bacon Hot Dog

$11.19

Mexican Hot Dog

$10.83

Guacamole and crispy fried jalapeño

Italian Hot Dog

$10.83

Ham and salami

Hawaiian Hot Dog

$10.83

Pineapple, ham, and cheese

Kids Menu

Kids Mini Cheeseburger with Fries

$8.99

Kids Mini Hot Dog with Fries

$7.99

Kids Chicken Nuggets with Fries

$8.99

Kids Grilled Chicken

$9.99

With rice and beans

Loaded Fries

Melted Mozzarella Cheese Fries

$7.11

Sausage and Cheese Loaded Fries

$9.64

Sausage and Grilled Chicken Breast Loaded Fries

$11.86

Sausage, Grilled Steak, and Cheese Loaded Fries

$13.34

Four Meats and Cheese Loaded Fries

$16.49

Hot dog, beef, chicken breast, and bacon

Bacon and Cheddar Fries

$6.70

Breakfast

Breakfast Sampler

$10.30

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.25

Biscuits and Gravy

$9.50

Basic Omelette

$9.78

Chicken Waffles

$10.03

Steak Breakfast

$17.94

Colombian Breakfast

$11.60

Lunch Special

Grilled Chicken Breast

$13.20

Grilled Chicken + Onions

$15.36

Grilled Chicken + Onions & Mushrooms

$16.39

Grilled Steak

$14.95

Grilled Steak+Onions

$16.39

Grilled Steak+Onions & Mushrooms

$17.01

Drinks

Coffee + Specialty Drinks

Iced Caramel Latte

$4.64

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$4.64

Iced Coffee

$3.92

Iced Hazelnut Latte

$4.64

Iced Lavender Chai Latte

$4.02

Iced Mocha

$5.67

Iced Vanilla Latte

$4.64

Medium Fresh Brewed

$2.72

Medium Café Con Leche

$3.81

Medium Espresso Cortado

$3.61

Medium Espresso

$3.61

Medium Vanilla Latte

$4.11

Medium Hot Tea

$3.00

Medium Hot Chocolate

$3.40

Medium Hazelnut Latte

$4.11

Medium Cinnabee

$4.00

Medium Caramel Latte

$4.11

Medium Cappuccino

$4.02

Medium Café Mocha

$4.11

Medium Café Latte

$3.61

Large Fresh Brewed

$2.99

One Free Refill Coffee

Large Café Con Leche

$4.11

Large Vanilla Latte

$4.64

Large Hot Tea

$3.50

Large Hot Chocolate

$3.90

Large Hazelnut Latte

$4.64

Large Cinnabee

$4.50

Large Caramel Latte

$4.64

Large Cappuccino

$4.23

Large Café Mocha

$4.95

Large Café Latte

$4.11

Medium Chai Tea Latte

$4.64

Filter Coffee

$2.72

Caramel Frappe

$5.26

Chocolate Chips Frappe

$5.67

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.68

Diet Coke

$2.68

Sprite

$2.68

Orange Fanta

$2.68

Lemonade

$2.68

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.68

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.68

Natural Fruit Smoothies

Blackberry Smoothie

$4.64

Fresa Smoothie

$4.64

Guanabana Smoothie

$4.64

Mango Smoothie

$4.64

Maracuya Smoothie

$4.64

Mora Smoothie

$4.64

Passion Fruit Smoothie

$4.64

Soursop Smoothie

$4.64

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.64

Lemonades Freshly Squeezed

Natural Lemonade

$4.95

Coconut Lemonade

$5.77

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.77

Cherry Lemonade

$4.64

Watermelon Lemonade

$4.95

Green Apple Lemonade

$4.64

Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.05

Beer

Bud Light

$4.23

Budweiser

$4.23

Stella Artois

$4.85

Corona

$4.74

Michelob Ultra

$4.64

Modelo

$4.74

Estrella de Jalisco

$4.74

Lite

$3.99

Heineken

$4.74

Wine

White Wine Glass

$5.16

Glass Sangria Pitcher

$4.95

Bottle Sangria Pitcher

$15.47

Mimosa

$8.25

Adds

Proteins

egg

$1.55

skewers chicken (3) ALONE

$9.02

skewers steak (3) ALONE

$9.79