Classic Cupcakes

Regular Size Classic Cupcakes

Carrot Cupcake with Cream Cheese Frosting

$3.25

Carrot cupcake iced with cream cheese frosting and topped with a walnut

Chocolate Cupcake with Chocolate Buttercream

$3.25

Chocolate cupcake iced with chocolate buttercream and topped with rainbow sprinkles

Chocolate Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream

$3.25

Chocolate cupcake iced with vanilla buttercream and topped with rainbow sprinkles

Lemon Cupcake with Lemon Buttercream

$3.25

Lemon cupcake iced with lemon buttercream and topped with a dollop of lemon curd

Red Velvet Cupcake with Cream Cheese Frosting

$3.25

Red velvet cupcake iced with cream cheese frosting and topped with red velvet crumbs

Vanilla Cupcake with Chocolate Buttercream

$3.25

Vanilla cupcake iced with chocolate buttercream and topped with rainbow sprinkles

Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream

$3.25

Vanilla cupcake iced with vanilla buttercream and topped with rainbow sprinkles

Mini Size Classic Cupcakes

Mini Carrot Cupcake with Cream Cheese Frosting

$1.75

Mini Chocolate Cupcake with Chocolate Buttercream

$1.75

Mini Chocolate Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream

$1.75

Mini Lemon Cupcake with Lemon Buttercream

$1.75

Mini Red Velvet Cupcake with Cream Cheese Frosting

$1.75

Mini Vanilla Cupcake with Chocolate Buttercream

$1.75

Mini Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream

$1.75

Specialty Cupcakes

Regular Size Specialty Cupcakes

Apple Cupcake

$3.75

Apple Cupcake iced with cinnamon cream cheese frosting and topped with salted caramel crunch

Caramel Mocha Latte Cupcake

$3.75

Chocolate cupcake topped with coffee buttercream, a caramel drizzle and a chocolate dipped espresso bean

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupcake

$3.75

Chocolate cupcake filled with ganache, iced with peanut butter buttercream and topped with a drizzle of ganache aand mini peanut butter cups

Cookies n' Cream Cupcake

$3.75

Chocolate cupcake filled with ganache, iced with cookies n' cream buttercream and topped with a chocolate sandwich cookie

Maple Bacon Cupcake

$3.75

Maple and bacon cupcake topped with maple buttercream and candied bacon

Snickerdoodle Cupcake

$3.75

Vanilla cinnamon marbled cupcake iced with cinnamon swirled buttercream and topped with a mini snickerdoodle cookie

Tres Leches Cupcake

$3.75

Sponge cupcake—soaked in three kinds of milk: evaporated milk, condensed milk, and whole milk and topped with whipped cream

Mini Size Specialty Cupcakes

Mini Apple Cupcake

$2.00

Mini Caramel Mocha Latte Cupcake

$2.00

Mini Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupcake

$2.00

Mini Cookies n' Cream Cupcake

$2.00

Mini Maple Bacon Cupcake

$2.00

Mini Snickerdoodle Cupcake

$2.00

Cookies and Treats

Coconut Macaroons

$2.00

Chewy coconut cookie

Cosmic Brownie

$4.75

2" x 4" Brownie iced with chocolate ganache and topped with rainbow coated chocolate chips

French Macarons

$12.00

6 pack of French Macarons in seasonal colors and flavors

Lemon Bar

$3.00

3" x 3" Lemon bar dusted with confectioner's sugar

Mini Apple Pie

$3.50

Mini apple pie with streusel topping

Oatmeal Cream Pie Cookie

$2.50

Cakes

6 inch Chocolate with Chocolate American Buttercream

$55.00

Chocolate cake filled with sweet chocolate American buttercream, chocolate ganache and crunchies to feed 10-12 guests

6 inch Cookie Monster Cake

$55.00

Chocolate cake filled with Cookies n' Cream Buttercream, ganache and crunchies to feed 10-12 guests

6 inch Ombre Cookie Monster Cake

$55.00

Chocolate cake filled with Cookies n' Cream Buttercream, ganache and crunchies to feed 10-12 guests

6 inch Ombre Red Velvet Cake

$55.00

Red Velvet cake filled with cream cheese frosting to feed 10-12 guests

6 inch Red Velvet Cake

$55.00

Red Velvet cake filled with cream cheese frosting to feed 10-12 guests

6 inch Snickerdoodle Cake

$55.00

Vanilla cake filled with sweet cinnamon American buttercream, milk crumbs and pieces of snickerdoodle cookies to feed 10-12 guests

6 inch Vanilla with Vanilla American Buttercream

$55.00

Vanilla cake filled with sweet vanilla American buttercream to feed 10-12 guests

6 inch Vanilla with Raspberry Italian Buttercream and Raspberry Jam

$55.00

Vanilla cake filled with light whipped vanilla Italian buttercream and raspberry jam to feed 10-12 guests

10 inch Chocolate cake with Vanilla American Buttercream

$95.00

Chocolate cake filled with sweet vanilla American Buttercream to feed 30-35 guests