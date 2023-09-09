Fluffy Thoughts Cakes
Classic Cupcakes
Regular Size Classic Cupcakes
Carrot Cupcake with Cream Cheese Frosting
Carrot cupcake iced with cream cheese frosting and topped with a walnut
Chocolate Cupcake with Chocolate Buttercream
Chocolate cupcake iced with chocolate buttercream and topped with rainbow sprinkles
Chocolate Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream
Chocolate cupcake iced with vanilla buttercream and topped with rainbow sprinkles
Lemon Cupcake with Lemon Buttercream
Lemon cupcake iced with lemon buttercream and topped with a dollop of lemon curd
Red Velvet Cupcake with Cream Cheese Frosting
Red velvet cupcake iced with cream cheese frosting and topped with red velvet crumbs
Vanilla Cupcake with Chocolate Buttercream
Vanilla cupcake iced with chocolate buttercream and topped with rainbow sprinkles
Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream
Vanilla cupcake iced with vanilla buttercream and topped with rainbow sprinkles
Mini Size Classic Cupcakes
Mini Carrot Cupcake with Cream Cheese Frosting
Carrot cupcake iced with cream cheese frosting and topped with a walnut
Mini Chocolate Cupcake with Chocolate Buttercream
Chocolate cupcake iced with chocolate buttercream and topped with rainbow sprinkles
Mini Chocolate Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream
Chocolate cupcake iced with vanilla buttercream and topped with rainbow sprinkles
Mini Lemon Cupcake with Lemon Buttercream
Lemon cupcake iced with lemon buttercream and topped with a dollop of lemon curd
Mini Red Velvet Cupcake with Cream Cheese Frosting
Red velvet cupcake iced with cream cheese frosting and topped with red velvet crumbs
Mini Vanilla Cupcake with Chocolate Buttercream
Vanilla cupcake iced with chocolate buttercream and topped with rainbow sprinkles
Mini Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream
Vanilla cupcake iced with vanilla buttercream and topped with rainbow sprinkles
Specialty Cupcakes
Regular Size Specialty Cupcakes
Apple Cupcake
Apple Cupcake iced with cinnamon cream cheese frosting and topped with salted caramel crunch
Caramel Mocha Latte Cupcake
Chocolate cupcake topped with coffee buttercream, a caramel drizzle and a chocolate dipped espresso bean
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupcake
Chocolate cupcake filled with ganache, iced with peanut butter buttercream and topped with a drizzle of ganache aand mini peanut butter cups
Cookies n' Cream Cupcake
Chocolate cupcake filled with ganache, iced with cookies n' cream buttercream and topped with a chocolate sandwich cookie
Maple Bacon Cupcake
Maple and bacon cupcake topped with maple buttercream and candied bacon
Snickerdoodle Cupcake
Vanilla cinnamon marbled cupcake iced with cinnamon swirled buttercream and topped with a mini snickerdoodle cookie
Tres Leches Cupcake
Sponge cupcake—soaked in three kinds of milk: evaporated milk, condensed milk, and whole milk and topped with whipped cream
Mini Size Specialty Cupcakes
Mini Apple Cupcake
Apple cupcake iced with cinnamon cream cheese frosting and topped with salted caramel crunch.
Mini Caramel Mocha Latte Cupcake
Chocolate cupcake topped with coffee buttercream, a caramel drizzle and a chocolate dipped espresso bean
Mini Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupcake
Chocolate cupcake iced with peanut butter buttercream and topped with a drizzle of ganache aand mini peanut butter cups
Mini Cookies n' Cream Cupcake
Chocolate cupcake iced with cookies n' cream buttercream and topped with a chocolate sandwich cookie
Mini Maple Bacon Cupcake
Maple and bacon cupcake topped with maple buttercream and candied bacon
Mini Snickerdoodle Cupcake
Vanilla cinnamon marbled cupcake iced with cinnamon swirled buttercream and topped with a mini snickerdoodle cookie
Cookies and Treats
Coconut Macaroons
Chewy coconut cookie
Cosmic Brownie
2" x 4" Brownie iced with chocolate ganache and topped with rainbow coated chocolate chips
French Macarons
6 pack of French Macarons in seasonal colors and flavors
Lemon Bar
3" x 3" Lemon bar dusted with confectioner's sugar
Mini Apple Pie
Mini apple pie with streusel topping
Oatmeal Cream Pie Cookie
Oatmeal Cream Pie Sandwich Cookie
Cakes
6 inch Chocolate with Chocolate American Buttercream
Chocolate cake filled with sweet chocolate American buttercream, chocolate ganache and crunchies to feed 10-12 guests
6 inch Cookie Monster Cake
Chocolate cake filled with Cookies n' Cream Buttercream, ganache and crunchies to feed 10-12 guests
6 inch Ombre Cookie Monster Cake
Chocolate cake filled with Cookies n' Cream Buttercream, ganache and crunchies to feed 10-12 guests
6 inch Ombre Red Velvet Cake
Red Velvet cake filled with cream cheese frosting to feed 10-12 guests
6 inch Red Velvet Cake
Red Velvet cake filled with cream cheese frosting to feed 10-12 guests
6 inch Snickerdoodle Cake
Vanilla cake filled with sweet cinnamon American buttercream, milk crumbs and pieces of snickerdoodle cookies to feed 10-12 guests
6 inch Vanilla with Vanilla American Buttercream
Vanilla cake filled with sweet vanilla American buttercream to feed 10-12 guests
6 inch Vanilla with Raspberry Italian Buttercream and Raspberry Jam
Vanilla cake filled with light whipped vanilla Italian buttercream and raspberry jam to feed 10-12 guests
10 inch Chocolate cake with Vanilla American Buttercream
Chocolate cake filled with sweet vanilla American Buttercream to feed 30-35 guests