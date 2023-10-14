Pizza

BYO Pizza

8" BYO Pizza

$8.50

13" BYO Pizza

$11.50

GF 10" BYO Pizza

$12.50

18" BYO Pizza

$18.00

8" 1/2 & 1/2

13" 1/2 & 1/2

GF 10" 1/2 & 1/2

$12.50

18" 1/2 & 1/2

8" Pizza

8" Airbus

$11.50

Pepperoni, onions, beef, mushrooms, ham, green peppers, sausage, black olives, extra mozzarella

8" Jungle Jet

$11.50

Spinach, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes.

8" Tweety Bird

$11.50

Chicken, onions, green peppers, bacon, cheddar blend, hellfire sauce.

8" Spartan

$11.50

Mushrooms, spinach, feta, tomatoes, white sauce.

8" Flying Pig

$11.50

Braised pork, red onions, peaches.

8" Apache

$10.50

Bacon, ham pepperoni, beef, sausage, extra mozzarella.

8" The Bro

$10.50

Beef, bacon, cheddar, pickles, special sauce.

8" Whistle Pig

$10.50

Chicken, red onions, cheddar, bbq sauce.

8" Shooting Star

$9.50

Pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, crushed red pepper.

8" The Pacific

$9.50

Ham, pineapple, green peppers.

8" Gulf Stream

$9.50

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, parmesan.

13" Pizza

13" Airbus

$19.50

Pepperoni, onions, beef, mushrooms, ham, green peppers, sausage, black olives, extra mozzarella.

13" Jungle Jet

$19.50

Spinach, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, sausage, black olives, tomatoes.

13" Tweety Bird

$19.50

Chicken, onions, green peppers, bacon, cheddar blend, hellfire sauce.

13" Spartan

$19.50

Mushrooms, spinach, feta, tomatoes, white sauce.

13" Flying Pig

$19.50

Braised pork, red onion, peaches.

13" Apache

$18.50

Bacon, ham, pepperoni, beef, sausage, extra mozzarella.

13" The Bro

$18.50

Beef, bacon, cheddar, pickles, special sauce.

13" Whistle Pig

$18.50

Chicken, red onions, cheddar, bbq sauce.

13" Shooting Star

$15.50

Pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, crushed red pepper.

13" The Pacific

$15.50

Ham, pineapple, green peppers.

13" Gulf Stream

$15.50

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, parmesan.

10" GF Pizza

GF 10" Airbus

$16.00

Pepperoni, onions, beef, mushrooms, ham, green peppers, sausage, black olives, extra mozzarella.

GF 10" Jungle Jet

$16.00

Spinach, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes.

GF 10" Tweety Bird

$16.00

Chicken, onions, green peppers, bacon, cheddar blend, hellfire sauce.

GF 10" Spartan

$16.00

Mushrooms, spinach, feta, tomatoes, white sauce.

GF 10" Flying Pig

$16.00

Braised pork, red onion, peaches.

GF 10" Apache

$15.75

Bacon, ham, pepperoni, beef, sausage, extra mozzarella.

GF 10" The Bro

$15.75

Beef, bacon, cheddar, pickles, special sauce.

GF 10" Whistle Pig

$15.75

Chicken red onions, cheddar, bbq sauce.

GF 10" Shooting Star

$13.75

Pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, crushed red pepper.

GF 10" The Pacific

$13.75

Ham, pineapple, green pepper.

GF 10" Gulf Stream

$13.75

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, parmesan.

18" Pizza

18" Airbus

$30.25

Pepperoni, onions, beef, mushrooms, ham, green peppers, sausage, black olive, extra mozzarella.

18" Jungle Jet

$30.25

Spinach, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes.

18" Tweety Bird

$30.25

Chicken, onions, green peppers, bacon, cheddar blend, hellfire sauce.

18" Spartan

$30.25

Mushrooms, spinach, feta, tomatoes, white sauce.

18" Flying Pig

$30.25

Braised pork, red onion, peaches.

18" Apache

$28.75

Bacon, ham, pepperoni, beef, sausage, extra mozzarella.

18" The Bro

$28.75

Beef, bacon, cheddar, pickles, special sauce.

18" Whistle Pig

$28.75

Chicken, red onions, cheddar. bbq sauce.

18" Shooting Star

$23.25

Pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, crushed red peppers.

18" The Pacific

$23.25

Ham, pineapple, green peppers.

18" Gulf Stream

$23.25

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, parmesan.

Wings, Pastas, More

Appetizers

13" Cheesy Bread Sticks

$9.50

House dough w/ cheese and garlic butter

8" Cheesy Bread Sticks

$6.50

House dough w/ cheese and garlic butter

Appetizer Trio

$14.00

4 Mozzarella Sticks 3 Stuffed Mushrooms 4 Buffalo Shrimp

Bruschetta

$10.00

Toasted bread w/ fresh mozzarella,tomatoes and balsamic glaze

Buffalo Shrimp

$9.50

Breaded shrimp w/ house buffalo

Pickle Fries

$12.00

Battered pickle spears

Fries

$5.00

Garlic Knots

$6.50

House dough sticks with garlic butter

Loaded Fries

$14.00

Fries covered w/ cheese, jalapenos and your choice of bacon or pork

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.00

Mushrooms w/ house crab stuffing

Sandwiches

Club Sandwich

$12.00

Turkey, Ham, Tomato, Romaine, Cheddar Cheese, and a drizzle of our club dressing. Served with Fries or Pickle Fries

Italian Sub

$14.00

Capicola, Genoa Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, Provolone ,Red Onion ,Tomato, Romaine , Dressed with Oil and Vinegar. Served with Fries or Pickle Fries,

Meatball Sub

$14.00

House made Meatballs, Red Sauce, Mozzarella. Served with Fries Or Pickle Fries

Steak Sub

$16.00

Half a pound of shaved steak, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Topped with melted Provolone. Served with Fries or Pickle Fries.

Pasta

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$15.00

Grilled chicken, andouille sausage, red onion, green peppers, and fettucini tossed in our house made creole sauce.

Chicken Alfredo

$15.00

Fettucine tossed in our house made alfredo with grilled chicken.

Penne a la Vodka

$12.00

Penne, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, and fresh mozzarella tossed in our house made vodka sauce.

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$13.00

Our house made meatballs served atop a bed of spaghetti and red sauce.

Wings

5 Wings

$9.00

Jumbo, fried chicken wings

10 Wings

$14.00

Jumbo, fried chicken wings

15 Wings

$19.00

Jumbo, fried chicken wings

20 Wings

$24.00

Jumbo, fried chicken wings

25 Wings

$29.00

Jumbo, fried chicken wings

50 Wings

$55.00

Jumbo, fried chicken wings

75 Wings

$76.00

Jumbo, fried chicken wings

100 Wings

$100.00

Jumbo, fried chicken wings

Salads

Add on Caeser

$3.00

Add on House

$3.00

Autumn Salad

$9.00

Autumn Salad Large

$12.00

Large Antipasto Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, ham, pepperoni, black olives, carrots , tomatos, parmesean cheese

Large Caesar Salad

$10.00

Crisp romane, crutons, parmesean cheese

Large Greek Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens , red onions, kalamata olives, tomatos,feta cheese

Large House Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, carrots, black olives, pepperoncini, tomatos

Small Antipasto Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, ham, pepperoni, black olives, carrots , tomatos, parmesean cheese

Small Caesar Salad

$7.50

Crisp romane, crutons, parmesean cheese

Small Greek Salad

$8.50

Mixed greens, red onions, kalamata olives, tomatos and feta

Small House Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, carrots, black olives, pepperoncini, tomatos

Extras

Apple Cider Vinaigrette

$1.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Caesar

$1.00

Cajun Rub

$1.00

Caribbean Jerk

$1.00

Crostini

$1.00

Garlic Parm

$1.00

Greek

$1.00

Hellfire

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Italian

$1.00

Honey Sriracha

$1.00

Korean Pepper

$1.00

Lemon Pepper

$1.00

Mango Habanero

$1.00

Old Bay

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Sweet Red Chili

$1.00

Thousand Island

$1.00

Buffalo

Desserts

Brownie Cake

$8.00

Molten Lava Cake

$9.00

Drinks

Beverages

Can Drink

$1.50

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Mellow Yellow

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dr.Pepper

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Mtn Dew

$2.75

Fanta

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Liquid Death

$3.25