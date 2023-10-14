Fly Boy Pizza 206 Fashion Circle
Pizza
BYO Pizza
8" Pizza
8" Airbus
Pepperoni, onions, beef, mushrooms, ham, green peppers, sausage, black olives, extra mozzarella
8" Jungle Jet
Spinach, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes.
8" Tweety Bird
Chicken, onions, green peppers, bacon, cheddar blend, hellfire sauce.
8" Spartan
Mushrooms, spinach, feta, tomatoes, white sauce.
8" Flying Pig
Braised pork, red onions, peaches.
8" Apache
Bacon, ham pepperoni, beef, sausage, extra mozzarella.
8" The Bro
Beef, bacon, cheddar, pickles, special sauce.
8" Whistle Pig
Chicken, red onions, cheddar, bbq sauce.
8" Shooting Star
Pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, crushed red pepper.
8" The Pacific
Ham, pineapple, green peppers.
8" Gulf Stream
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, parmesan.
13" Pizza
13" Airbus
Pepperoni, onions, beef, mushrooms, ham, green peppers, sausage, black olives, extra mozzarella.
13" Jungle Jet
Spinach, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, sausage, black olives, tomatoes.
13" Tweety Bird
Chicken, onions, green peppers, bacon, cheddar blend, hellfire sauce.
13" Spartan
Mushrooms, spinach, feta, tomatoes, white sauce.
13" Flying Pig
Braised pork, red onion, peaches.
13" Apache
Bacon, ham, pepperoni, beef, sausage, extra mozzarella.
13" The Bro
Beef, bacon, cheddar, pickles, special sauce.
13" Whistle Pig
Chicken, red onions, cheddar, bbq sauce.
13" Shooting Star
Pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, crushed red pepper.
13" The Pacific
Ham, pineapple, green peppers.
13" Gulf Stream
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, parmesan.
10" GF Pizza
GF 10" Airbus
Pepperoni, onions, beef, mushrooms, ham, green peppers, sausage, black olives, extra mozzarella.
GF 10" Jungle Jet
Spinach, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes.
GF 10" Tweety Bird
Chicken, onions, green peppers, bacon, cheddar blend, hellfire sauce.
GF 10" Spartan
Mushrooms, spinach, feta, tomatoes, white sauce.
GF 10" Flying Pig
Braised pork, red onion, peaches.
GF 10" Apache
Bacon, ham, pepperoni, beef, sausage, extra mozzarella.
GF 10" The Bro
Beef, bacon, cheddar, pickles, special sauce.
GF 10" Whistle Pig
Chicken red onions, cheddar, bbq sauce.
GF 10" Shooting Star
Pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, crushed red pepper.
GF 10" The Pacific
Ham, pineapple, green pepper.
GF 10" Gulf Stream
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, parmesan.
18" Pizza
18" Airbus
Pepperoni, onions, beef, mushrooms, ham, green peppers, sausage, black olive, extra mozzarella.
18" Jungle Jet
Spinach, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes.
18" Tweety Bird
Chicken, onions, green peppers, bacon, cheddar blend, hellfire sauce.
18" Spartan
Mushrooms, spinach, feta, tomatoes, white sauce.
18" Flying Pig
Braised pork, red onion, peaches.
18" Apache
Bacon, ham, pepperoni, beef, sausage, extra mozzarella.
18" The Bro
Beef, bacon, cheddar, pickles, special sauce.
18" Whistle Pig
Chicken, red onions, cheddar. bbq sauce.
18" Shooting Star
Pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, crushed red peppers.
18" The Pacific
Ham, pineapple, green peppers.
18" Gulf Stream
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, parmesan.
Wings, Pastas, More
Appetizers
13" Cheesy Bread Sticks
House dough w/ cheese and garlic butter
8" Cheesy Bread Sticks
House dough w/ cheese and garlic butter
Appetizer Trio
4 Mozzarella Sticks 3 Stuffed Mushrooms 4 Buffalo Shrimp
Bruschetta
Toasted bread w/ fresh mozzarella,tomatoes and balsamic glaze
Buffalo Shrimp
Breaded shrimp w/ house buffalo
Pickle Fries
Battered pickle spears
Fries
Garlic Knots
House dough sticks with garlic butter
Loaded Fries
Fries covered w/ cheese, jalapenos and your choice of bacon or pork
Mozzarella Sticks
Stuffed Mushrooms
Mushrooms w/ house crab stuffing
Sandwiches
Club Sandwich
Turkey, Ham, Tomato, Romaine, Cheddar Cheese, and a drizzle of our club dressing. Served with Fries or Pickle Fries
Italian Sub
Capicola, Genoa Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, Provolone ,Red Onion ,Tomato, Romaine , Dressed with Oil and Vinegar. Served with Fries or Pickle Fries,
Meatball Sub
House made Meatballs, Red Sauce, Mozzarella. Served with Fries Or Pickle Fries
Steak Sub
Half a pound of shaved steak, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Topped with melted Provolone. Served with Fries or Pickle Fries.
Pasta
Cajun Chicken Pasta
Grilled chicken, andouille sausage, red onion, green peppers, and fettucini tossed in our house made creole sauce.
Chicken Alfredo
Fettucine tossed in our house made alfredo with grilled chicken.
Penne a la Vodka
Penne, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, and fresh mozzarella tossed in our house made vodka sauce.
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Our house made meatballs served atop a bed of spaghetti and red sauce.
Wings
5 Wings
Jumbo, fried chicken wings
10 Wings
Jumbo, fried chicken wings
15 Wings
Jumbo, fried chicken wings
20 Wings
Jumbo, fried chicken wings
25 Wings
Jumbo, fried chicken wings
50 Wings
Jumbo, fried chicken wings
75 Wings
Jumbo, fried chicken wings
100 Wings
Jumbo, fried chicken wings
Salads
Add on Caeser
Add on House
Autumn Salad
Autumn Salad Large
Large Antipasto Salad
Mixed greens, ham, pepperoni, black olives, carrots , tomatos, parmesean cheese
Large Caesar Salad
Crisp romane, crutons, parmesean cheese
Large Greek Salad
Mixed greens , red onions, kalamata olives, tomatos,feta cheese
Large House Salad
Mixed greens, carrots, black olives, pepperoncini, tomatos
Small Antipasto Salad
Mixed greens, ham, pepperoni, black olives, carrots , tomatos, parmesean cheese
Small Caesar Salad
Crisp romane, crutons, parmesean cheese
Small Greek Salad
Mixed greens, red onions, kalamata olives, tomatos and feta
Small House Salad
Mixed greens, carrots, black olives, pepperoncini, tomatos