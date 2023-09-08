Popular Items

Fries

$5.54

Comes with First Class dipping sauce

Flybird Caesar

$15.55

Flybird lettuce, shaved parmesan, garlic croutons, avocado, caesar dressing. Select your choice of sliced fried chicken, avocado, or porcini sweet potato.

The Classic

$16.62

cabbage and carrot slaw, house ranch, and bread and butter pickles

Food

Sandwiches

The Classic

The Hot

$16.62

Mashup of Nashville & buffalo style, cabbage and carrot slaw, first class sauce, and bread and butter pickles

Seoul Food

$16.62

asian slaw, pickled daikon, shiso, sesame mayo, and gochujang pepper sauce

Mexico City

$16.62

black bean, avocado, cabbage slaw, pickled radish, cotija cheese and chipotle aioli

Salads

Flybird Caesar

Greek Isles

$15.55

Flybird lettuce, toybox tomatoes, red onion, crispy eggplant, olives, feta, and creamy greek dressing. Select your choice of sliced fried chicken, avocado, or porcini sweet potato.

Jalisco Chopped

$15.55

Flybird lettuce, avocado, radish, black beans, corn, pepitas, cotija, lime green goddess dressing. Select your choice of sliced fried chicken, avocado, or porcini sweet potato.

The Hollywood

$15.55

Flybird lettuce, cherry tomato, bacon, blue cheese, hard-boiled eggs, avocado, corn, and red-wine vinaigrette. Select your choice of sliced fried chicken, avocado, or porcini sweet potato.

The Chinatown

$15.55

Flybird lettuce, sesame cabbage slaw, mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, sesame sticks, cilantro, chives, sesame vinaigrette

Rotisserie

Whole Bird A la Carte

$20.33Out of stock

Whole rotisserie chicken with your choice of two sauces

Half Bird A la Carte

$11.00

Half rotisserie chicken with choice of one sauce

Family Meal

$40.00Out of stock

Whole rotisserie chicken, choice of salad, drippings mix, two sauces, and pickles

Extras

Beyond Chicken Strips

$11.08

6 Crispy vegan tenders that will satisfy your craving for snack without the guilt of meat. Comes with your choice of sauce.

Bone Broth

$5.54

House made bone broth, high in protein, low in fat.

Chicken Strips

$6.47

Fried chicken breast cut into strips and served with your choice of sauce

Fries

Porcini Fries

$6.47

Porcini seasoned fries served with roasted garlic goat cheese sauce

Matzoh Ball Soup

$7.40+

House made broth, matzoh balls, veggies, and our rotisserie chicken served hot

Potato Drippings Mix

$5.54Out of stock
Side Chicken

$6.47

5 oz fried and sliced breast with choice of sauce

Side Slaw

$4.61

Cabbage and carrot slaw with your choice of dressing style

Side Pickles

$0.50
Side Sweet Potato w/ 1st Class

$5.54

Fried sweet potato coated with porcini seasoning mix and served with our house 1st class sauce

Jet Fuel Bottle

$7.00

Bottle of our house made habanero hot sauce.

Bread & Butter

$2.00

Side Half Avocado

$2.00

Sauces

Side First Class Sauce

$0.92
Side House Ranch

$0.92
Side Caesar

$0.92
Side Gochujang

$0.92
Side Chimichurri

$0.92
Side Chipotle Mayo

$0.92
Side Buffalo

$0.92
Side Garlic Goat Cheese

$0.92

Side BBQ

$0.92

Sesame Mayo

$0.92

Wings

Gluten free, fried chicken wings. Choose your style and side sauce.
6 Piece

$9.00

6 gluten free, fried chicken wings. Choose your style and side sauce.

12 Piece

$16.00

12 gluten free, fried chicken wings. Choose your style and side sauce.

Kids Menu

Chicken Strips

$6.47

Fried chicken breast cut into strips and served with your choice of sauce

Mini Bun

$7.40
Caesarito

$8.32

Kids Mini Bun Combo

$12.00

Combo meal with mini bun, small fry, and apple juice

Kids Chicken Strips Combo

$11.00

Combo meal with chicken strips, small fry, and apple juice

Dessert

Shake

$8.00
Cookie - Giant Chocolate Chip

$3.50

Jumbo chocolate chip cookie baked here in Tiburon!

Drinks

Drinks

Iced Tea

$2.75
Lemonade

$2.75
Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Classic

$2.50
Coke Zero

$2.50
Sprite

$2.50
Kombucha, Ginger

$4.50
Kombucha, Pinot Sage

$4.50
Water Bottle

$2.00
Sparkling Water

$3.00Out of stock

Juice Shop Tonic

$5.50
Apple Juice

$2.50

Organic Tree Top Apple Juice 8 oz carton

Beer

You must be 21 to purchase alcoholic drinks. Please have your ID ready at order pickup. We will card everyone regardless of appearance.

Fort Point "KSA" Kolsch

$7.00

Henhouse Limited Pale

$7.00

Marin "Mt. Tam" Pale Ale

$7.00

Deschutes "Black Butte" Porter

$7.00

Marin Brewing 3 Flowers IPA

$7.00

Revision Partyup Hazy IPA

$7.00

Far West Nü Dry Cider

$7.00
Can Henhouse Stoked Pale Ale

$7.00

Henhouse Stoked Hazy Pale Ale 16 oz can.

Can Henhouse Incredible IPA

$7.00

Henhouse Incredible IPA 16 ounce can.

Can Best Day N/A Kolsch

$5.00

Pitcher

$28.00

Wine

Ernest White Blend

$7.00

Micel Chapoutier Vermentino

$7.00

Domainer Cauhape Juracon Sec

$9.00

Domaine De La Villadiere Saviong

$10.00

Herisson Burgandy

$7.00

Bella Russian River

$10.00

Michel Chapoutier Rosé

$7.00

Tipp Rambler Sparkling Rose

$7.00

Sababa

Hummus Bowl

Comes with hummus, protein, tahini and choice of three salads.
Falafel Hummus Bowl

$16.00

Comes with hummus, protein, tahini and choice of three salads.

Chicken Hummus Bowl

$17.50

Comes with hummus, protein, tahini and choice of three salads.

Pita Sandwich

Comes with Israeli salad, pickled cabbage, pickles, and tahini.
Falafel Pita

$15.00Out of stock

Comes with Israeli salad, pickled cabbage, pickles, and tahini.

Shawarma Chicken Pita

$16.50Out of stock

Comes with Israeli salad, pickled cabbage, pickles, and tahini.

Fried Chicken Pita

$16.50Out of stock

Rice Bowl

Spiced rice and lentils, protein, tahini, and choice of one salad.
Falafel Rice Bowl

$15.00

Spiced rice and lentils, protein, tahini, and choice of one salad.

Chicken Rice Bowl

$16.50

Spiced rice and lentils, protein, tahini, and choice of one salad.

Sides

Israeli Salad

$5.00
Cabbage Salad

$5.00
Cauliflower Salad

$5.00
Hummus & Pita Small

$6.00Out of stock
Hummus & 2 Pita Large

$10.00Out of stock
Side Pita

$1.50Out of stock
Side Falafel

$5.00