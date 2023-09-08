Flybird - Tiburon 1 Blackfield Drive
Food
Sandwiches
The Classic
cabbage and carrot slaw, house ranch, and bread and butter pickles
The Hot
Mashup of Nashville & buffalo style, cabbage and carrot slaw, first class sauce, and bread and butter pickles
Seoul Food
asian slaw, pickled daikon, shiso, sesame mayo, and gochujang pepper sauce
Mexico City
black bean, avocado, cabbage slaw, pickled radish, cotija cheese and chipotle aioli
Salads
Flybird Caesar
Flybird lettuce, shaved parmesan, garlic croutons, avocado, caesar dressing. Select your choice of sliced fried chicken, avocado, or porcini sweet potato.
Greek Isles
Flybird lettuce, toybox tomatoes, red onion, crispy eggplant, olives, feta, and creamy greek dressing. Select your choice of sliced fried chicken, avocado, or porcini sweet potato.
Jalisco Chopped
Flybird lettuce, avocado, radish, black beans, corn, pepitas, cotija, lime green goddess dressing. Select your choice of sliced fried chicken, avocado, or porcini sweet potato.
The Hollywood
Flybird lettuce, cherry tomato, bacon, blue cheese, hard-boiled eggs, avocado, corn, and red-wine vinaigrette. Select your choice of sliced fried chicken, avocado, or porcini sweet potato.
The Chinatown
Flybird lettuce, sesame cabbage slaw, mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, sesame sticks, cilantro, chives, sesame vinaigrette
Rotisserie
Extras
Beyond Chicken Strips
6 Crispy vegan tenders that will satisfy your craving for snack without the guilt of meat. Comes with your choice of sauce.
Bone Broth
House made bone broth, high in protein, low in fat.
Chicken Strips
Fried chicken breast cut into strips and served with your choice of sauce
Fries
Comes with First Class dipping sauce
Porcini Fries
Porcini seasoned fries served with roasted garlic goat cheese sauce
Matzoh Ball Soup
House made broth, matzoh balls, veggies, and our rotisserie chicken served hot
Potato Drippings Mix
Side Chicken
5 oz fried and sliced breast with choice of sauce
Side Slaw
Cabbage and carrot slaw with your choice of dressing style
Side Pickles
Side Sweet Potato w/ 1st Class
Fried sweet potato coated with porcini seasoning mix and served with our house 1st class sauce
Jet Fuel Bottle
Bottle of our house made habanero hot sauce.
Bread & Butter
Side Half Avocado
Sauces
Wings
Kids Menu
Dessert
Drinks
Drinks
Beer
Fort Point "KSA" Kolsch
Henhouse Limited Pale
Marin "Mt. Tam" Pale Ale
Deschutes "Black Butte" Porter
Marin Brewing 3 Flowers IPA
Revision Partyup Hazy IPA
Far West Nü Dry Cider
Can Henhouse Stoked Pale Ale
Henhouse Stoked Hazy Pale Ale 16 oz can.
Can Henhouse Incredible IPA
Henhouse Incredible IPA 16 ounce can.