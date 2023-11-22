2x points for loyalty members
FM Kitchen & Bar Montrose
TO-GO
MEAL PACKAGES
STARTERS
- Chips & Queso$8.40
Chips & queso (add guac $1; add chorizo $2)
- Chips & Guacamole$9.45
Chips & guacamole
- Street Corn$6.30
Roasted corn, chili crema, cotija cheese, cilantro, lime
- Fried Pickles$7.35
Panko battered pickles, served with ranch
- Loaded Tots$13.65
Tater tots, chili, pulled pork, avocado, queso, jalapeños, pico de gallo, sour cream
- Chicken Flautas$11.55
Choice of: chicken or potato & jalapeño flautas, served with fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa verde
- Crispy Brussels Sprouts$9.45
Brussels sprouts, tossed in bacon jam
- FM Sampler$21.00
Our take on a sample platter: 6 chicken wings, fried pickles, chips & queso + choice of: fries, tots, sweet potato fries or onion rings
WINGS
- Wings (8 count)$12.60
Choice of: Classic (Valentina), Honey Sambal, Lemon Pepper (dry), Spicy Pickle or Houston Hot
- Wings (12 count)$18.90
Choice of: Classic (Valentina), Honey Sambal, Lemon Pepper (dry), Korean or Houston Hot
- Wings (20 count)$26.25
Choice of: Classic (Valentina), Honey Sambal, Lemon Pepper (dry), Korean or Houston Hot
SALADS/BOWLS
- FM Burger Bowl$14.70
kale and romaine mix, 8 oz FM Burger (chopped), crumbled bacon, tomato, rd onion, pickles, pickled jalapenos, tater tots, queso, shhh sauce, (2) onion rings
- Cobb$12.60
Seasonal lettuce, bacon, avocado, boiled egg, deviled egg, tomato, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing
- House Salad$10.50
Seasonal lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, feta cheese, candied peanuts, house green onion vinaigrette
- Super Food Grain Bowl$12.60
Kale, quinoa, avocado, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, pumpkin & chia seeds, miso-ginger vinaigrette
SANDWICHES
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.45
Cabbage slaw, house pickles, agave butter, potato bun
- Spicy Fried Chicken$9.45
Jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, potato bun
- FM Club$10.50
Roasted chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pesto aioli, Bread Man Texas toast
- Birria Torta$15.75
Slow-roasted birria style beef, griddled oaxacan cheese, onions, cilantro, Bread Man roll, guajillo chile consomme
- Cubano$12.60
Roasted pork, smoked ham, swiss cheese, pickles, yellow mustard, Bread Man roll
BURGERS
- FM Burger (4 oz)$7.35
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, shhh sauce, potato bun
- FM Burger (8 oz)$11.55
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, shhh sauce, potato bun
- Patty Melt$13.65
8oz patty, caramelized onions, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, shhh sauce, Bread Man Texas toast
- Impossible Burger (Vegetarian)$11.55
Plant-based Impossible burger patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, shhh sauce, potato bun
- Green Chile Cheeseburger$12.60
8oz patty, poblano pepper, lettuce, tomato, onion, Oaxaca cheese, chipotle aioli, Bread Man brioche bun
SIDES
- Hand Cut Fries$4.20
Hand cut fries, lightly salted
- Tots$4.20
Tater tots, lightly salted
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.20
Sweet potato fries, lightly salted
- Cabbage Slaw$4.20
Purple cabbage slaw
- Onion Rings$4.20
Beer battered onion rings, lightly salted
- Mac & Cheese$4.20
Three-cheese house mac & cheese
- Green Beans$4.20
Garlic roasted green beans
- Side Salad$4.20
Seasonal lettuce, cucumbers, tomato, red onions, feta cheese, candied peanuts, choice of dressing
PLATES
- Chicken Fried Steak$19.95
Black pepper bacon gravy, served with mashed potatoes and green beans
- Chicken Fried Chicken$16.80
Black pepper bacon gravy, served with mashed potatoes and green beans
- Tequila Lime Shrimp Tacos$16.80
- Grilled Salmon Tacos$18.90
Herb marinated salmon, guacamole, roasted corn salsa, cotija cheese, cilantro, served on two (2) warm flour tortillas, side of cabbage slaw (contains nuts)
SWEETS
TO-GO COCKTAILS
- 4 for $32$32.00
Please make at least one selection, if you select one we will assume you want 4 of of the same beverage.
- FM Ranchwater$10.00
Tequila, Topo Chico, lime, hibiscus (served in the Topo Chico bottle)
- Watermelon Mule$10.00
Vodka, ginger beer, lime, fresh watermelon
- Frozen Margarita$9.00
Lunazul blanco tequila, agave, lime
- Frosé$10.00
Deep Eddy ruby red, rosé, raspberry, strawberry, orange
- Frozen Mango Chamoy Margarita$10.00
Lunazul reposada tequila, mango, lime, chamoy, tajin
- Spicy Pineapple Margarita$10.00
Ghost pepper tequila, pineapple, lime, tajin rim
N/A Beverage
CINCO DE MAYO
COCKTAILS
- Margarita (on the rocks)$9.00
2.0 Lunazul Blanco 1.0 lime juice 0.5 Agave Nectar Glass: Rocks Ice: Cubes Garnish: lime wedge; choice of rim Method: Build in a shaker, hard shake and dump all ice and cocktail into the glass. *Floaters are all 0.75 if added on top*
- Margarita (Frozen)$9.00
- Mango Chamoy (Frozen)$10.00
- FM Ranchwater$8.00
Take 2.25 oz Topo Chico out of the bottle. 1. 0.75 Hibiscus Lime Syrup 2. 1.5 Lunazul Blanco Method: Remove 2.5 oz topo out of bottle, add hibiscus lime syrup then add tequila. If bubbles, higher sugar content. Check syrup. Garnish: Lime Wedge Glass: N/A. Served in Topo bottle
- OG Ranchwater$8.00
- Great Heights My Maria$6.00
- Modelo$6.00