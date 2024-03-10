F'n K Tacos 110 Courtland Street
TACOS
Tacos - Standards
- Carne Asada$4.75
Carne asada. Marinated, char-grilled, and finished on the flattop. Garnished with Monterey cheese, shredded cabbage, onions, cilantro & guac "crema" (house made and dairy free).
- Machaca Beef$4.75
Slow-cooked hand-shredded and grilled with tomatoes and onions, served in a crisped tortilla. Garnished with shredded cabbage, Monterey cheese, cilantro & crema.
- The Midwest$4.50
Ground beef with potato garnished with shredded cabbage, Monterey cheese, tomatoes, cilantro, and a sprinkle of Cotija cheese.
- Machaca Chicken$4.25
Slow-cooked with tomatoes and onions and shredded by hand, finished on the flattop. Garnished with Monterey cheese, shredded cabbage, onions, cilantro & crema.
- Pork Barbacoa$4.50
Pork shoulder slow-cooked in Frank's marinade and shredded by hand. Garnished with Monterey cheese, shredded cabbage, onions, cilantro & crema
- Meatless$4.00
Sautéed yellow and green squash and sweet potato. Garnished with Monterey cheese, shredded cabbage, onions, cilantro & guac "crema" (house made and dairy free). *Vegan without cheese
Taco - Specials
- Shrimp (Spring)$6.95
Sautéed fresh shrimp topped with fresh purple cabbage, pineapple, mango, cilantro-lime slaw.
- Pork Belly$5.75
Slow-cooked with apples and spices, then crisped on the grill. Topped with mango, apple, zucchini, lime, cilantro hash. *limited supply
- Cauliflower - AlPastor$4.85
Grilled cauliflower with al pastor marinade, topped with purple cabbage, fresh pineapple, cilantro, and a sprinkle of queso fresco. (*get it without queso fresco to make it Vegan)
- Al Pastor$4.85
Al Pastor is seasoned and marinated with traditional Mexican adobada (marinade) with grilled onions. Topped with fresh pineapple , cilantro and raw onions.
Not Tacos - need to move
- Quesadilla Cheese$4.00
Melted Monterey cheese between 2 fresh corm tortillas...…Add a protein (from the Tacos menu)
- F'n K Loaded Chips$7.00+
A to-go box that starts with a thick layer of chips, topped with the taco meat of your choice, Monterey cheese, shredded cabbage, raw onion, cilantro, crema, Guac crema, and a side of fresh sweet tomato Chip Salsa
- Chips & Salsa$3.75
People love the chips, but let's be honest, they're just a vehicle for Frank's incredible tomato chip salsa.