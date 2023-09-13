Food

APPETIZER

TEQUENOS

$10.00

Venezuelan style cheese sticks (5 unit)

MINI EMPANADAS

$13.00

Combo of fried corn dough: ground beef, shredded beef, chicken and cheese

PASTELITOS

$12.00

Combo of fried flour dough: ground beef, potato and cheese, pizza (marinara sauce and mozarella) 3 UNITS

PATACONES

$11.00

Fried green plantain with lettuce, tomato, fresh cheese, avocado, garlic sauce, shredded beef and shredded chicken (2 pieces)

YUCA GUASACACA

$8.75

Fried yuca over garlic sauce topped with roasted avocado, tomatoes and shredded white fresh cheese.

BREAKFAST

AREPA 1 FILLING

$9.00

Made with corn dough. Choose your filling

AREPA 2 FILLING

$10.50

Made with corn dough. Choose your filling

AREPA 3 FILLING

$12.00

Made with corn dough. Choose your filling

AREPA DE PABELLON

$12.00

Arepa filled with shredded beef, black beans, fresh cheese and fried sweet plantain.

CRIOLLO

$11.50

Black beans, shredded beef, fresh cheese, sccrambled egg with onions and tomatoes served with arepa.

EMPANADAS

$6.50

Fried corn dough with the filling of your choice

OMELETTES

$9.50

Served with toasted bread

PASTELITOS

$4.00

Fried flour dough with the filling of your choice.

VEGETARIAN

$10.50

Perico (scrambled egg with onions & tomatoes), avocado, black beans and fresh cheese served with arepa

MAIN COURSE

PABELLON CRIOLLO

$18.00

SHREDDED BEEF ACCOMPANIED WITH RICE, BLACK BEANS, FRIED SWEET PLANTAINS, AVOCADO, FRIED CHEESE AND FRIED EGG ON TOP

SOLOMO SANTA BARBARA

$24.50

12oz New York Strip over congri rice with hearts of palm, avocado and cilantro salad, topped with fried cheese and chorizo

ASADO NEGRO

$17.00

Braised roast beef with sugar cane and red wine sauce served with white rice and fried sweet plantain.

CRISPY FISH

$18.00

Fried Cod Loin sticks served with fried green plantain topped with Peruvian chalaca.

COAST TUNA

$19.50

Yellowfin tuna over avocado and palm heart salad topped with sautéed mushrooms in garlic butter.

CARACAS FILLET MIGNON

$29.50

Seared and sliced beef tenderloin (8oz) with cherry tomato, red onions, garlic and cilantro over rugula, parmesan cheese and sautéed golden potatoes with red bell pepper.

RUSTIC CHICKEN

$18.00

Chicken breast scallopini in capers, red bell peppers, kalamatas olive and artichoke hearts sauce over mashed potatoes.

GRIDDLED SALMON

$22.50

Premium Norwegian Salmon (8oz) over linguini sautéed with garlic, olive oil, tomatoes cherries, arugula, and kalamata olive with dijon mustard and dill cream on the side

PASTA & RISOTTOS

MUSHROOMS RISOTTO

$14.00

Creamy arborio rice with mushrooms topped with basil pesto sauce

FOSFORERA LINGUINI

$19.50

Linguini with mixed seafood, tomato cherries and topped with chives.

LINGUINI AL POMODORO

$14.00

Linguini al pomodoro with arugula topped with basil pesto sauce.

SOUPS

FOSFORERA SOUP

$9.00+

Traditional seafood soup (shrimp, calamari, octopus, mussel) served with fried green plantains.

BEEF SHORT RIBS SOUP

$8.75+

Beef and vegetable soup with arepa on the side.

CHICKEN CHUPE

$8.00+

Creamy chicken soup with potatoes, carrots, corn, avocado and fresh white cheese.

SALAD

GOAT CHEESE SALAD

$8.50

Mix green with cherry, kalamata olives, cucumber, goat cheese and red onion with soy vinaigrette

AVOCADO & HEARTS OF PALM

$8.50

Mix green, hearts of palm, avocado, cilantro with garlic aioli dressing.

KIDS MENU

MINI PABELLON

$10.50

Shredded beef, white rice and black beans

MACARONI & CHEESE

$7.50
CHICKEN TENDERS WITH FRIES

$8.75

Homemade chicken tenders with french fries.

EXTRA

AGUACATE

$1.25

CHAMPINONES

$1.25

HUEVO

$1.25

BREAD

$1.25

BACON

$2.50

GARLIC SAUCE

$1.25

SPICE SAUCE

$1.25

SHREDDED FRESH CHEESE

$2.50

CHEDDAR CHEESE

$1.50

HAM

$1.50

AREPA

$2.50

BEEF

$5.75

SHRIMP

$5.75

CHICKEN

$3.25

SIDES

WHITE RICE

$3.00

BLACK BEANS

$3.00

STEAMED VEGGIES

$3.00

MASHED POTATOES

$3.00

FRESH GREEN SALAD

$3.00

FRIED YUCA

$3.50

FRIED SWEET PLANTAIN

$3.50

CONGRI RICE

$3.99

FRIED CHEESE

$4.50

FRENCH FRIES

$3.00

FRIED GREEN PLANTAIN

$3.50

Decoration cake

$1.60

Drinks

DRINKS

NATURAL JUICE

$4.75

MADE WITH FRESH FRUIT

PAPELON CON LIMON

$4.50

Sugar cane with lime

SODAS

$3.00

BOTTLE WATER

$2.50

AGUA PANNA SPRING

$5.00

COFFEE WITH MILK

$2.50

REGULAR COFFEE

$2.00

ICE TEA

$3.50

DESSERTS

Three Milk

$8.00

Flan

$8.00

Volcano Cake

$9.00

Alcohol

BEER

MICH ULTRA

$3.99

BUD LIGHT

$3.99

BUDWEISER

$3.99

MILLER LT

$3.99

CORONA

$4.99

MODELO ESPECIAL

$4.99

XX

$4.99

SHINNER

$4.99

HEINEKEN

$4.99

STELLA

$4.99

POLAR

$4.99

VENEZUELAN BEER

MODELO NEGRA

$4.99

COORS LIGHT

$3.99

BLUE MOON

$4.99

GLASS WINE

CHARDONNAY GLASS

$10.00

PROSECCO GLASS

$13.00

ROSE GLASS

$14.00

CABERNET SAUVIGNON GLASS

$10.00

MALBEC GLASS

$12.00

SANGUE DI GUIDA GLASS

$11.00

MOSCATO GLASS

$13.00

CHAMPAGNE GLASS

$10.00

WINE BOTTLE

CHARDONNAY BOTTLE

$30.00

PROSECCO BOTTLE

$36.00

ROSE BOTTLE

$39.00

CABERNET SAUVIGNON BOTTLE

$24.00

MALBEC BOTTLE

$33.00

SANGUE DI GUIDA BOTTLE

$30.00

MOSCATO BOTTLE

$36.00

CHAMPAGNE BOTTLE

$30.00

COCKTAILS

Papelon with Rum

$10.00

2 oz Santa Teresa aged Sugar cane with lime.

Cuba Libre

$10.00

2 oz Dorado rum. Shot of Angostura bitters Coke Lemon juice

Margarita Frozen

$10.00

1/3 tequila 1/3 triple sec 1/3 lemon juice

Mochima

$10.00

2 oz Malibu rum Coconut cream Pineapple

Caipirinha Strawberry

$10.00

2 oz Cachaza Lime and strawberry Mineral water

Margarita on the Rocks

$10.00

1/3 tequila 1/3 triple sec 1/3 lemon juice

Venezuelan Spirits

$10.00

1/3 Prosecco 1/3 Cointreau 1/3 Frescolita

SHOTS

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio Silver

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Malibu Rum

$8.00

Patron Anejo

$12.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Santa Teresa 1796

$12.00

Santa Teresa Gran Reserva

$10.00

Hornitos Silver

$9.00

Hornitos Reposado

$11.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Bacardi

$8.00