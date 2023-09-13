Fogonero - Cedar Park
Food
APPETIZER
TEQUENOS
Venezuelan style cheese sticks (5 unit)
MINI EMPANADAS
Combo of fried corn dough: ground beef, shredded beef, chicken and cheese
PASTELITOS
Combo of fried flour dough: ground beef, potato and cheese, pizza (marinara sauce and mozarella) 3 UNITS
PATACONES
Fried green plantain with lettuce, tomato, fresh cheese, avocado, garlic sauce, shredded beef and shredded chicken (2 pieces)
YUCA GUASACACA
Fried yuca over garlic sauce topped with roasted avocado, tomatoes and shredded white fresh cheese.
BREAKFAST
AREPA 1 FILLING
Made with corn dough. Choose your filling
AREPA 2 FILLING
Made with corn dough. Choose your filling
AREPA 3 FILLING
Made with corn dough. Choose your filling
AREPA DE PABELLON
Arepa filled with shredded beef, black beans, fresh cheese and fried sweet plantain.
CRIOLLO
Black beans, shredded beef, fresh cheese, sccrambled egg with onions and tomatoes served with arepa.
EMPANADAS
Fried corn dough with the filling of your choice
OMELETTES
Served with toasted bread
PASTELITOS
Fried flour dough with the filling of your choice.
VEGETARIAN
Perico (scrambled egg with onions & tomatoes), avocado, black beans and fresh cheese served with arepa
MAIN COURSE
PABELLON CRIOLLO
SHREDDED BEEF ACCOMPANIED WITH RICE, BLACK BEANS, FRIED SWEET PLANTAINS, AVOCADO, FRIED CHEESE AND FRIED EGG ON TOP
SOLOMO SANTA BARBARA
12oz New York Strip over congri rice with hearts of palm, avocado and cilantro salad, topped with fried cheese and chorizo
ASADO NEGRO
Braised roast beef with sugar cane and red wine sauce served with white rice and fried sweet plantain.
CRISPY FISH
Fried Cod Loin sticks served with fried green plantain topped with Peruvian chalaca.
COAST TUNA
Yellowfin tuna over avocado and palm heart salad topped with sautéed mushrooms in garlic butter.
CARACAS FILLET MIGNON
Seared and sliced beef tenderloin (8oz) with cherry tomato, red onions, garlic and cilantro over rugula, parmesan cheese and sautéed golden potatoes with red bell pepper.
RUSTIC CHICKEN
Chicken breast scallopini in capers, red bell peppers, kalamatas olive and artichoke hearts sauce over mashed potatoes.
GRIDDLED SALMON
Premium Norwegian Salmon (8oz) over linguini sautéed with garlic, olive oil, tomatoes cherries, arugula, and kalamata olive with dijon mustard and dill cream on the side
Alcohol
BEER
GLASS WINE
WINE BOTTLE
COCKTAILS
Papelon with Rum
2 oz Santa Teresa aged Sugar cane with lime.
Cuba Libre
2 oz Dorado rum. Shot of Angostura bitters Coke Lemon juice
Margarita Frozen
1/3 tequila 1/3 triple sec 1/3 lemon juice
Mochima
2 oz Malibu rum Coconut cream Pineapple
Caipirinha Strawberry
2 oz Cachaza Lime and strawberry Mineral water
Margarita on the Rocks
1/3 tequila 1/3 triple sec 1/3 lemon juice
Venezuelan Spirits
1/3 Prosecco 1/3 Cointreau 1/3 Frescolita