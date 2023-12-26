Welcome to Fogtown! Order online, pickup inside at the bar.
Popular Items
- DLX$15.00
Our smash burger style patties fired in our woodfired oven. Topped with Bacon, Mushroom and Swiss Cheese.
Pizza
Neapolitan style pies made with 100% poolish dough cooked in our woodfired oven. Pizza's are approximately 14" in diameter.
- Cheese$14.00
Housemade dough with red sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese
- Pepperoni$15.00
Housemade dough with red sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni
- N'duja Love Me$22.00
Housemade poolish dough with red sauce, mozzarella and Broad Arrow Farm ‘nduja salami. Finished with hot honey
- Squarsh$18.00
Housemade poolish dough with a garlic oil base. Topped with mozzarella, feta, mushrooms, raisins, and delicata squash
- Board special$20.00
