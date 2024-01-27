Foley Ranch Boots & BBQ
Starters
- Cornbread Hush Puppies$9.89
Southern cornbread, deep fried with a honey drizzle and whipped honey butter.
- Cowboy Nachos$15.49
Kettle Chips, baked beans, cheddar, jalpenos, onion & sour cream. Add pulled pork or pulled chicken $5.89
- Wrangler Twist$15.69
Cowboy size house baked pretzel, smoked seal salt with creamy queso blanco & spicy brown mustard.
- Deep Fried Mac n Cheese$13.89
Smoked mac & cheese with bbq panko breading
- Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos$13.69
Cream pimento cheese & pulled pork stuffed jalapenos wrapped in bacon
- Fried Pickles$10.49
- Sticky Bacon$14.89
Grilled slab bacon, tossed in honey bourbon bbq with grilled cherry peppers
- Chicken Tenders$16.89
Hand cut chicken breast, beer battered, served with fries, honey bourbon bbq & ranch
- Frito Pie$13.49
Smoked house chili, Fritos corn chips, cheddar, onion & sour cream
- Smoked Wings$16.89
Smoked wings tossed in our house dry rub or your choice of sauce. Served with ranch dressing.
- Spring Rolls$9.00
House Smoked BBQ
- One Meat Plate$17.89
- Two Meat Plate$23.89
Served with choice of two sides.
- Three Meat Plate$30.89
Served with choice of two sides.
- Half Rack St Louis Ribs$23.89
Slow smoked St Louis Ribs, Served with choice of two sides.
- Full Rack St Louis Ribs$33.89
Slow smoked St Louis Ribs, Served with choice of two sides.
Burgers & Sammies
- City Slicker Burger$15.89
American cheese & pickles chips with LTO
- Cowboy Burger$17.49
Cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, honey bourbon bbq & onion strings
- Brisket Sandwich$18.89
Smoked brisket, muenster cheese, caramelized onions & firehouse red bbq sauce
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$16.89
Tender pulled pork, Alabama white bbq & creamy coleslaw
- BBQ Chicken Sandwich$16.49
Pulled chicken, honey bourbon bbq & onion strings
- Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.69
Deep fried chicken, pickle chips, LTO & ranch dressing
Sides
- Potato Salad$4.29
- Creamy Coleslaw$4.29
- Baked Beans$4.29
- Side Hushpuppies$4.29
- Chipotle Cream Corn$4.29
- Country Green Beans$4.29Out of stock
- French Fries$4.29
- Potato Chips$3.29
- Side Pulled Pork$6.89
- Side of Bread$2.00